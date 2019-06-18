Donald Trump Jr. Fires Up Orlando Audience With Powerful Speech….

Donald Trump Jr. delivered a rousing testimonial to the power of MAGAnomic and common sense policy during remarks today in a packed Orlando arena.

In advance of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrival to kick off the 2020 Keep America Great campaign, a ‘chip off the old block‘ Donald Trump Jr. warmed up the audience. ENJOY:

15 Responses to Donald Trump Jr. Fires Up Orlando Audience With Powerful Speech….

  1. Landslide says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Thanks for posting! Don Jr. was brutally non-PC!! 😄👏🏼👍🏻🇺🇸 He learned from the BEST!

  2. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Yes he did!

    My Fav line
    “Joe Biden is putting about 7 people in an audience…Joe Biden, he gets up on the stump. Usually to about 4 people. And says, “Government has failed you.” Usually as he’s groping someone.”

    • vikingmom says:
      June 18, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      How can someone who has served in Washington DC for 47 years now claim that “Government has failed you” and keep a straight face?

      Hey, SloJoe…you’re just now figuring this out? The rest of us realized it decades ago and that’s why we’ve been trying to get rid of people like you!! Government sure hasn’t failed you and your cronies though, has it? Funny how a bunch of people making under $200K per year, living in one of the most expensive areas of the country, have been able to become multi-millionaires!!

      I kind of hope that he IS the nominee because it will be so easy for PDJT to destroy him!

    • Baby El says:
      June 18, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      “Government has failed you.”

      Kind of ironic since Sleepy Joe IS government.

  3. InkanPatriot says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    By God’s grace I hope Don Jr. runs for office one day!

  4. Rob S says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Lemme see if I have this right… The polls have almost every Dem running beating Trump (LMAO) Biden struggles to draw more than ~200 people While Trump is landing TENS OF THOUSANDS of people at his rallies… I think if ANYONE is buying into these polls they are mentally challenged

  5. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Bless you, Sundance
    … “when you wish upon a star …” 👏👏👏

  6. Kerry Gimbel says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Trump JR will be a force to be reckoned with someday.

  7. Baby El says:
    June 18, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Wow… Never heard Don Jr speak. Different voice, but he sure carries his papa’s attitude.

    Great to hear someone that doesn’t pull punches!!!

  8. Kent says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    ….we MUST re-take our REPLUBLIC from those who would destroy her………

  9. Guffman says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Don Jr was on fire… he shredded Creepy Joe!
    Well done Don. Eric and Lara were both excellent too, as usual.
    Looking forward to hearing more from all of them as the KAG campaign steamrolls America.
    TRUMP 2020!!

  10. ecmarsh says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:44 pm

