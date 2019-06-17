Report: Former Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood Leader Mohamed Morsi Dies in Court…

Mohamed Morsi was Egypt’s leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, supported by President Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and installed as Egyptian president by extremists during the Islamist Spring. According to Reuters Morsi collapsed in court today and died:
CAIRO (Reuters) – Ousted former Egyptian Islamist president Mohamed Morsi died on Monday after he fainted in court following a hearing, state television reported.
State television said Morsi, who was 67, was in court for a hearing on charges of espionage emanating from suspected contacts with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Mursi was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a conviction arising from the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012 and a life sentence for espionage in a case related to the Gulf state of Qatar. (more)
Both President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton praised Mohamed Morsi when he was ruling Egypt as the chosen representative of The Muslim Brotherhood.
After taking power Morsi immediately opened all the prisons letting the Brotherhood free.
Than Morsi began jailing his political opponents; he disbanded the court system and instituted a Sharia compliant constitution while slaughtering hundreds of Coptic Christians.
President Obama and Secretary Clinton praised Morsi, the majority of Egyptian people hated him.
Egyptian military General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was quickly recruited by the people to take over and remove Mohamed Morsi from office. President el-Sisi stopped the chaos, removed the extremists; exiled the Brotherhood; destroyed Hamas border tunnels in Gaza; began fighting radical Islam and provided security for all Egyptians, including Christians.
[If you put “Morsi” in the search bar [example], you can read dozens of stories about him and the mayhem he created for the people of Egypt. Mohamed Morsi was bad news.]
Why is it democrats always support traitors?
LikeLike
Because they have common goals and do find it convenient to use the traitors’ momentum and/or infrastructure to further their own plans.
Believing the obvious will save time and eliminate confusion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fake collusion with Russian: BAD. Real collusion with enemies: Nothing to see here.
LikeLike
Once you understand that the democrat left and Islamic supremacists both have common enemies in Free Market Capitalism, individual liberty and the Judeo-Christian morality that made America great and that they are allies in a war against Western Civilization, it all falls into place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because they serve satan, the father of evil. THey are Luciferians, hadn’t you heard?!
LikeLike
Actually Morsi is where the democtrat party is headed. Obama spying and attacking political opponents in using the weaponization of government was what they could get away with in secret.
But once they crush the opposition, They no longer have to hide because they will feel emboldened. It is who they are. Look now with their impeachment ramblings in the Kangaroo court in the House of Representatives. And if they controlled the Senate?
If we have a constitution, these miscreants should be treated like a roach infestation. Hopefully the majority of Americans will see it the same way and eject them from power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dogs know their Own. democRats did so much damage to the US under Muslim brotherhood Hussein O. Then tried their own Coup to depose President Trump.
Soros and NWO aided by democRat House funding and allowing the current Invasion over the southern border.
Enough is Enough. Treason is Treason.
LikeLike
Oh my! The “Arkansas River” has a long, long reach even unto the Nile……….
LikeLike
Methinks the Globalists plans were at first to collapse Egypt to flood the EU with alien immigrants?
Failing that the Democrat Globalist collapsed Libya?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yes, they love death and all related to it. They are walking dead men and they don’t know it.
LikeLike
Makes one wonder how many pallets of U.S. money Obama and Hillary shipped to Morsi………….
LikeLike
Shit is gonna drop in news soon – I betcha.
LikeLike
Burn in hell Morsi. Hold a spot for obama, kerry and the Clintons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boss, songbird and Morsi will be their welcoming committee.
LikeLike
They were behind his being installed where he was not elected in reality to be! They wanted control of Egypt and all it’s treasures, like they do the rest of the world! They are greedy, gluttons and proud of it, they stop at nothing to get what they want, even taking other’s lives. I am sure they had something to do with his death, no doubt about that! They didn’t want him talking!
LikeLike
I’m really not sure that the world will actually miss this man …
LikeLike
to paraphrase Mark Twain:
I sent a nice note saying that I could not attend the funeral, but I did approve of it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mark Twain always had a great turn of phrase,
LikeLike
Twain had a real way with words, didn’t he?
LikeLike
No wonder America needed Divine Intervention with PDJT! The system is sooooo broken!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The evil forces are trying to control the world so they can depopulate it as they will. They are demonic and evil, there is nothing worse. Yes, OUR POTUS IS GOD SENT!
LikeLike
Legit health problem or a loose end being tied up?
LikeLike
Twofer.
LikeLike
the latter, I am sure.
LikeLike
“Both President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton praised Mohamed Morsi when he was ruling Egypt as the chosen representative of The Muslim Brotherhood.”
Fixed it for you:
Both President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton praised Mohamed Morsi when he was rolling Egypt as the chosen representative of The Muslim Brotherhood.
LikeLike
Another case of “Arkancide”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Odds makers say…….
You betcha!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Snark snark.
I really don’t know but if I had to bet………
LikeLike
Good riddance.
LikeLike
Allāhu akbar!
LikeLike
Just wait until he find out that those 72 virgins waiting to service him in the afterlife all look like Hillary Clinton.
LikeLike
One down, MANY more to go….
LikeLike
Too bad…was looking forward to his execution.
LikeLike
John McCain’s favorite EGYPTIAN
Barack Obama is too distraught to comment
LikeLike
The Trump curse strikes again 🙂
LikeLike