Report: Former Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood Leader Mohamed Morsi Dies in Court…

Posted on June 17, 2019 by

Mohamed Morsi was Egypt’s leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, supported by President Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and installed as Egyptian president by extremists during the Islamist Spring.  According to Reuters Morsi collapsed in court today and died:

CAIRO (Reuters)Ousted former Egyptian Islamist president Mohamed Morsi died on Monday after he fainted in court following a hearing, state television reported.

State television said Morsi, who was 67, was in court for a hearing on charges of espionage emanating from suspected contacts with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Mursi was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a conviction arising from the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012 and a life sentence for espionage in a case related to the Gulf state of Qatar. (more)

Both President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton praised Mohamed Morsi when he was ruling Egypt as the chosen representative of The Muslim Brotherhood.

After taking power Morsi immediately opened all the prisons letting the Brotherhood free.

Than Morsi began jailing his political opponents; he disbanded the court system and instituted a Sharia compliant constitution while slaughtering hundreds of Coptic Christians.

President Obama and Secretary Clinton praised Morsi, the majority of Egyptian people hated him.

Egyptian military General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was quickly recruited by the people to take over and remove Mohamed Morsi from office.  President el-Sisi stopped the chaos, removed the extremists; exiled the Brotherhood; destroyed Hamas border tunnels in Gaza; began fighting radical Islam and provided security for all Egyptians, including Christians.

[If you put “Morsi” in the search bar [example], you can read dozens of stories about him and the mayhem he created for the people of Egypt.  Mohamed Morsi was bad news.]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Egypt & Libya, Egypt & Libya Part 2, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to Report: Former Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood Leader Mohamed Morsi Dies in Court…

  1. fanbeav says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    Why is it democrats always support traitors?

    Like

    Reply
    • Sharon says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:08 pm

      Because they have common goals and do find it convenient to use the traitors’ momentum and/or infrastructure to further their own plans.

      Believing the obvious will save time and eliminate confusion.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:08 pm

      Fake collusion with Russian: BAD. Real collusion with enemies: Nothing to see here.

      Like

      Reply
    • Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:13 pm

      Once you understand that the democrat left and Islamic supremacists both have common enemies in Free Market Capitalism, individual liberty and the Judeo-Christian morality that made America great and that they are allies in a war against Western Civilization, it all falls into place.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ppanther says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:19 pm

      Because they serve satan, the father of evil. THey are Luciferians, hadn’t you heard?!

      Like

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:22 pm

      Actually Morsi is where the democtrat party is headed. Obama spying and attacking political opponents in using the weaponization of government was what they could get away with in secret.

      But once they crush the opposition, They no longer have to hide because they will feel emboldened. It is who they are. Look now with their impeachment ramblings in the Kangaroo court in the House of Representatives. And if they controlled the Senate?

      If we have a constitution, these miscreants should be treated like a roach infestation. Hopefully the majority of Americans will see it the same way and eject them from power.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • GenEarly says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:24 pm

      Dogs know their Own. democRats did so much damage to the US under Muslim brotherhood Hussein O. Then tried their own Coup to depose President Trump.
      Soros and NWO aided by democRat House funding and allowing the current Invasion over the southern border.
      Enough is Enough. Treason is Treason.

      Like

      Reply
  2. SwampRatTerrier says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    Oh my! The “Arkansas River” has a long, long reach even unto the Nile……….

    Like

    Reply
  3. The Boss says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    Burn in hell Morsi. Hold a spot for obama, kerry and the Clintons.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Janie M. says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:10 pm

      Boss, songbird and Morsi will be their welcoming committee.

      Like

      Reply
    • ppanther says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:22 pm

      They were behind his being installed where he was not elected in reality to be! They wanted control of Egypt and all it’s treasures, like they do the rest of the world! They are greedy, gluttons and proud of it, they stop at nothing to get what they want, even taking other’s lives. I am sure they had something to do with his death, no doubt about that! They didn’t want him talking!

      Like

      Reply
  4. Mike Robinson says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    I’m really not sure that the world will actually miss this man …

    Like

    Reply
  5. WRB says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    to paraphrase Mark Twain:

    I sent a nice note saying that I could not attend the funeral, but I did approve of it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Pa Hermit says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    No wonder America needed Divine Intervention with PDJT! The system is sooooo broken!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ppanther says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:24 pm

      The evil forces are trying to control the world so they can depopulate it as they will. They are demonic and evil, there is nothing worse. Yes, OUR POTUS IS GOD SENT!

      Like

      Reply
  7. DJT2020 says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Legit health problem or a loose end being tied up?

    Like

    Reply
  8. TwoLaine says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    “Both President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton praised Mohamed Morsi when he was ruling Egypt as the chosen representative of The Muslim Brotherhood.”

    Fixed it for you:

    Both President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton praised Mohamed Morsi when he was rolling Egypt as the chosen representative of The Muslim Brotherhood.

    Like

    Reply
  9. John says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Another case of “Arkancide”?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:24 pm

      Odds makers say…….

      You betcha!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Snark snark.

      I really don’t know but if I had to bet………

      Like

      Reply
  10. Trumpstumper says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Good riddance.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Gort says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    Allāhu akbar!

    Like

    Reply
  12. TwoLaine says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    One down, MANY more to go….

    Like

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    Too bad…was looking forward to his execution.

    Like

    Reply
  14. EE says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    John McCain’s favorite EGYPTIAN
    Barack Obama is too distraught to comment

    Like

    Reply
  15. Guffman says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    The Trump curse strikes again 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s