Report: Former Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood Leader Mohamed Morsi Dies in Court…

Mohamed Morsi was Egypt’s leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, supported by President Obama, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and installed as Egyptian president by extremists during the Islamist Spring. According to Reuters Morsi collapsed in court today and died:

CAIRO (Reuters) – Ousted former Egyptian Islamist president Mohamed Morsi died on Monday after he fainted in court following a hearing, state television reported. State television said Morsi, who was 67, was in court for a hearing on charges of espionage emanating from suspected contacts with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Mursi was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a conviction arising from the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012 and a life sentence for espionage in a case related to the Gulf state of Qatar. (more)

Both President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton praised Mohamed Morsi when he was ruling Egypt as the chosen representative of The Muslim Brotherhood.

After taking power Morsi immediately opened all the prisons letting the Brotherhood free.

Than Morsi began jailing his political opponents; he disbanded the court system and instituted a Sharia compliant constitution while slaughtering hundreds of Coptic Christians.

President Obama and Secretary Clinton praised Morsi, the majority of Egyptian people hated him.

Egyptian military General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was quickly recruited by the people to take over and remove Mohamed Morsi from office. President el-Sisi stopped the chaos, removed the extremists; exiled the Brotherhood; destroyed Hamas border tunnels in Gaza; began fighting radical Islam and provided security for all Egyptians, including Christians.

[If you put “Morsi” in the search bar [example], you can read dozens of stories about him and the mayhem he created for the people of Egypt. Mohamed Morsi was bad news.]

Advertisements