Monday June 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, June 17, 2019
Who’s Going Thirsty?
Church-Going
by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
There is an important passage on church-going in Hebrews 10:23-25:
“Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering…. And let us consider one another, to provoke unto love and to good works; not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is… “
We are often urged, these days: “Go to the church of your choice.” The implication is that one church is as good as another — just so you go to church. But this is not so.
The Scriptures teach that the true Church is composed of those who have placed their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as the Savior who died for their sins. Such are told to “hold fast” the faith which they have professed, without wavering. This must come first, for it is only those who have first exercised such faith who can meet together with unity of mind and purpose to encourage each other “to love and to good works.”
It is a truly blessed experience for those who have been saved by the grace of God, to assemble to express their praise together in song, to lift their hearts together in prayer and to join together in the study of God’s Word so as to “grow in grace and in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
In these days of tension and confusion there is a tendency for even the most sincere Christians to be so occupied with temporal things that they deprive themselves of the encouragement and spiritual uplift that comes from getting together with other Christians. But these are just the times when true believers need the encouragement of each other’s company and should particularly remember the admonition of Scripture not to forsake “the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/church-going/
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY!
London…
Japan…
Eyre Hall, Cheriton, VA Bench…
The William Hawi Garden, Beirut, Lebanon…
Bandon Bay, Oregon…
