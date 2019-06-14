Dying to Visit The Dominican Republic?….

No-one seems to know why Americans are dying of ‘heart attacks’ during vacations in the Dominican Republic, but many people are beginning to suspect intentional poisoning by hotel workers. Another mysterious death today:
(Dominican Republic) The son of a New York hospital technician who died suddenly in her room at an all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana says Dominican authorities are resisting doing toxicology tests and pressuring him to have her body cremated or embalmed before its return to the U.S.
Will Cox, 25, told Fox News on Friday that his mother, Leyla, who died Monday evening at the Excellence resort, was on a solo trip to celebrate her 53rd birthday and was in good health.
A Dominican police report, which Cox showed to Fox News, listed the cause of death as a heart attack. (read more)
Pres should send armed Federal Marshalls in there to take possession of any remaining bodies and fly them back to US for proper autopsies / blood toxicology scans. Draw blood onsite, before departing.
sovereignty is sovereignty, but $hitholes are $hitholes
just sayin’
One of the chances you take when traveling around 3rd world nations. You really couldn’t expect a thorough investigation from the French or the Brits, unless your part of the ruling class or “know somebody,” but you can forget it in these armpit nations. Hell, they’re more corrupt than WE are……consider that before you book your travel.
TY… Why does the toxicology take so long??? Does anyone have technical experience?
Why does toxicology take so long? One family member reports that the DR refuses to do tox scans, refuses to allow him to have a blood sample and refuses to allow the body to leave the country unless embalmed or incinerated. And has NOT done an autopsy and if they did do one would not release the results. Sounds suspicious doesn’t it. The Embassy is sitting on their hands.
PDJT can make a single phone call…… Stop all trade and travel until matter is rectified to the satisfaction of the United States. End of story.
He can advise that citizens avoid this country until this is straightened out. Resorts on the up and up will get to the bottom of it or be hurt financially.
Turn around for a criminal investigation involving toxicology is typically 6 weeks. Toxicology testing is looking for literally hundreds of possible substances, especially if it is unknown. By unknown it means there is no clue from the crime scene, evidence or witness statement. Once a trace substance is found, it must be tested to determine if there was enough to be the contributing Cause of Death. The Manner of Death is determined afterward, barring any other evidence as above from the crime scene.
the article says that the Dom Rep is claiming that the toxicology equipment is broken & don’t know when the equipment will be repaired.
One of those things that make you go….hmmm???
There are a couple of reasons why toxicology reports take a long time, and why they may not show conclusive results. One is that a standard toxicology report only tests for a short list of things – opioids, for example. As more information is gathered that would direct a coroner to test for other specific things, they can do that. But each test takes time, and sometimes toxins can be metabolized over time and disappear. Also, they generally only have so much blood drawn to work with. And who knows how competent the medical examiners might be there.
What is probably creating even more delay here is that I suspect the Dominican authorities just want the families to cremate their loved ones, or otherwise get them out of the country. Of course, if that is done it destroys evidence. The Dominicans just want this to be that all of these American tourists died coincidentally of heart attacks. Period.
While I would never be interested in going there in the first place, this has got to be killing their tourist business.
Kinda hard for me to find any sympathy for these folks. Their families, yes. The victims, no.
Who in their right mind would travel to these shithole countries with everything that is going on. I mean really, there are plenty of tropical places in the USA.
A lot of people will learn the hard way that most of the world is not like America.
If you become ill or sadly die, or if a loved one becomes very sick or dies in a third world crap hole no matter how beautiful the scenery, every thing falls apart very quickly.
You are then at the mercy of their third world laws and sometimes broken down medical facilities.
Tourists can have a nice time in these places but only if everything goes exactly right.
I agree Charlie. In Canada from what I know, have read is the majority of people go to either Cuba or the Dominican Republic, and I am talking 70% that vacation especially in the colder months. I have asked many that go to Punta Cana every year “why” their answer it is cheap the all inclusive is between $1200 -$1600 (CDN) for 2 weeks.Hubby and I have never been nor would we ever go anywhere except Miami in the winter and Europe in the summer months. Sorry Mexico is another favorite for Canadians, but Cuba and DR are the cheapest.
Guessing its extortion. Pay it your guests die.
Hospitals only take ca$h.
Or possibly related to the Haitian-Dominican dispute. Dominican Republic denies citizenship to even the grandchildren of those who entered from Haiti illegally. People of Haitian descent are looked down upon and discriminated against. Might a Haitian be trying to exact revenge by cratering the tourism industry? Or maybe just an evil serial killer with no deeper motive.
….or it could be like that spinal menengitis outbreak a few years ago….. a single lab/factory producing a compound drug, in that case for those lower back injuries and it being contaminated during the manufacturing process…it can be the same here…alcohol…”cut-rate”/”knockoff”/”counterfeit” being passed off as the real thing but contaminated.
Ok – I finally watched Star Chambers tonight (NY time) – nuff said.
I read somewhere recently that there were 2 million tourists from the USA in the Dominican Republic in the past year. Big number. That’s about 1 in every 165 Americans taking a vacation in the DR in the last year. Wouldn’t have thought it to be so high, but I’ll take it at face value for now.
The CDC says 610,000 Americans die of heart disease every year. This includes the elderly who sooner or later must die of something, and not many of those dying in the DR appear elderly. Hard to tell for sure from the pictures but it appears most or all of them are over 50 though.
But what I’m getting at is, 8 out of 2 million is a much lower rate of death from heart attack than 610,000 out of 330,000,000. The former is 1 in 250,000. The latter is 1 in 540.
So lacking further evidence, it’s entirely possible that this is naturally occurring. Of course the DR authorities would want to hush it up, no matter the cause.
The black man and woman were a married couple. What are the odds they both died on the same vacation – I believe the DR said from a pulmonary issue? I’m guessing slim.
Didn’t watch video. Didn’t realize two of the dead were a couple. That is quite suspicious.
A Colorado couple fell ill in the DR too.
They said they saw a man outside spraying plants near their air conditioner.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/health/2019/06/06/american-deaths-dominican-republic-resort-couple-says-poisoned-griffin-dnt-lead-vpx.cnn
Yeah but you are doing bad math. They are on vacation and if you figured an average vacation at 5 days, then 365 divide by 5 = 73. Then 2,000,000 divided by 73 is roughly 27,400. Divide by 8 is 1 in 3,425.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably close to 1 million a year are passengers and crew on cruise ships that don’t even stay 24 hours. So there is that.
You forgot to factor time into your calculations. The visitors to DR are only spending a few days their which greatly reduces the chances of a heart attack their, compared to an occurrence happening anywhere.
You forgot to divide your non-DR heart attack incident rate by the number of days in the life expediency of an average American. -vs- the number of days an average American spends in DR.
Yeah, but you have add in the additional cardiac risk of having sex with underage prostitutes. Oh wait, that’s only Sen Robert Menendez.
hey Sentient…. don;t forget Bubba (aka ‘Slick’ of the Lolita Express)!
By the way, have you seen a recent photo of him? The ones that I have seen, he really looks to be in bad shape.
More seriously, not knowing anything about what is really going on….
It seems that someone is working to wreck the D-R tourism industry.
Now as to why….. I have absolutely NO idea.
But- I am reminded of all the news headlines about tourists being attacked/murdered in Orlando, some years back.
No bad news from Orlando for years, then all of a sudden it seems that some TOURIST is meeting with Foul Play every few days, or once a week, top of the hour news for what…. 3 months or so, then back to no bad news from Orlando.
Makes ya wonder what was behind the headlines on THAT one!
I wonder if the Clintons have anything to do with this.
LikeLike
That’s way out on a limb there, Seneca, but at this point who knows? Could be as good a guess as any.
I believe Seneca was making a joke.
And the vaunted CIA knows nothing?
They may simply have been too busy spying on DJT and trying to start another war.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Touche.
I would not vacation there for nobody’s money.
It’s a slum on an island….why would anyone go there?
The first three days of boot camp taught me a lot…..the other four years of US Navy service taught me much more…..
All the pretty hotel lobbies and shiny farkles and smiling hosts only care about one thing….
Ask any stripper what that one thing is…….
You don’t pay for the sex; you pay for the hooker to leave…..😎
Talk of this is everywhere. On my local radio talk station, some have called in to say they have cancelled planned trips to the DR and others have said a vacation there will be permanently off the table. I suppose commenters here are hearing much the same in their own local areas around the country.
Odd, but my impression is that only Americans are dying there. Are tourists from other nations dying suddenly too? It may be so and I’ve just not heard about it.
Regarding the DR authorities pushing for a quick cremation and no toxicology tests: I think they are hoping (remember, Hope is not a plan) that it will all stop with no conclusions drawn and if it stops, then people will forget after a while.
I know their tourism must be hurtin’ for certain. In my opinion, the authorities there should be looking to get to the bottom of the deaths as quickly as possible so they can announce arrests; confiscations of bad booze, pesticides, or whatever is the cause and loudly announce what they have done to correct the situation and make sure it doesn’t happen again. But that doesn’t seem to have occurred to them.
My 1st thought when these stories started was methanol. But dead tourists are bad for biz.
I am leaning toward overuse of nasty pesticides.
ETA: nasty pesticides from China.
My first thought was oleander.
Read a book about a mortician in Calif that poisoned his rival with water that had contained oleander flowers in it.
Here’s an excerpt from a news article about the guy…he was a piece of work:
“…Two months later, after spending Easter ill in bed at his mother’s house in Camarillo, Waters died of what was assumed to be a heart attack. Only much later did police begin looking into the death after David Sconce was heard bragging about poisoning him. Edwards testified that Sconce told him he had dropped something into Waters’ drink at a restaurant–authorities later decided it was in Simi Valley–a month before the Burbank mortician died. Sconce said his words were misinterpreted.
The Ventura County coroner’s office re-examined tissues saved from the original autopsy of Waters and changed the cause of death to poisoning by oleander, a common plant in California. Simi Valley police plan soon to turned the case over to Ventura County Dist. Atty. Michael Bradbury with the recommendation that David Sconce be prosecuted, a spokesman said….”
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1988-12-30-me-1105-story.html
Three died at the same resort. Two on a trip together. http://www.fox5dc.com/news/local-news/woman-dies-at-same-dominican-republic-resort-where-maryland-couple-found-dead
My daughter went like five years ago, came back with some skin infection that needed attention. I’ve read this could be pesticide poisoning. As some one long past in the medical field, I wish to add warfarin poisoning given abrupt blood vomiting.
American hating serial killer? Intentionally poisoning Americans? That said, anybody who would go there after all this information needs a psych eval. Maybe President Trump needs to put them on the “DO NOT TRAVEL” list.
My husband thinks it’s a serial killer.
Here is one for you……Voodoo
The dominant religion in Haiti is Voodoo. A large number of Dominicans practice voodoo, or “Las 21 Divisiones” which is Dominican voodoo. Dominicans do not identify their African roots, so they have created their own voodoo which is accepted of those who practice it and viewed different from Haitians’ voodoo practices.
Linked an article about the deaths and voodoo
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/mysterious-death-toll-rising-dominican-republic-witchcraft-voodoo-roman-catholic-church/
I was just thinking the same thing: serial killer(s). I doubt this is like the Cuban Embassy problems (possible sonic weapon) but I guess you never know.
I *do* know that I won’t be vacationing there anytime soon!
If you’re staying in a hotel in the Dominican Republic and somehow aren’t up on the news, well you know, maybe Darwin had something. Where is the State Department warning? Pull every American out of that hellhole. THAT country will be broke in 2 weeks.
They talked about this on The Five today and one of them was apoplectic about Tom Shillue saying on TV that he wouldn’t go there if they paid him.
100% chance President Trump steps in within 3 days. He won’t accept this treatment of Americans. And DR (dare I say sh!th0le country?!) will step up to help us solve the crime VERY fast. Public Service Announcement: do not vacation in crappy countries.
My first thought was “serial killer.”
People disappear in Jamaica all the time especially single women. A young female Conde Naste writer went to an all-inclusive resort for a cover story. She left the resort in the evening to go to town and was never seen again. The magazine had the FBI fly in agents from Miami and I knew one from work who told me that the Jamaican police were corrupt, incompetent and they would never even find the body. They never did!
If it’s a hotel worker they must really hate their job, cuz at this rate there’s not gonna be a hotel left in DR to work for.
If this doesn’t kill their tourist industry, nothing will.
We traveled to DR in the early 90’s…stayed at the absolutely gorgeous Casa de Campo. Fantastic place. I’ve known a number of folks (particularly from the NE) go there for golf trips.
That said, you could not pay me any amount of $$ to go there now. Too many folks dying very soon after arrival, with pattern of using mini-bar (apparently folks use the minibar b/c these are “all-inclusive” resorts). There was one woman who was beaten severely (but survived) also. Not a good scenario at all.
How many people of OTHER nationalities have died recently in the DR like these Americans? I’m not aware of any victims who are NOT American. That said – if only Americans are dying, what might that mean? How about – deliberate targeting?
Perhaps Americans are deliberately being placed in certain rooms where they’re destined to become gravely ill.
Because the packages are all-inclusive, are corners being cut by using full-size bottles of booze using pourers then topping them off with an adulterated liquid?
Autopsies showed the three earliest decedents – the woman and the couple – all died of pulmonary edema.
Pulmonary edema: Explaining the condition after 3 people died at Dominican sister resorts
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/pulmonary-edema-explaining-condition-people-died-dominican-sister/story?id=63503187
Well the FIB is involved now. Does that give us comfort that it will be resolved soon?
If it is an extortion scheme, as I believe, the DR detectives are working with the hotels to identify the extortionists and kill them. They don’t want to advertise how easy it is to put the bite in a hotel. And if they move quickly, they can prevent the loss of more tourist dollars. Blocking autopsies, or doing perfunctory ones with undetermined cause of death fits in well with this plan.
My guess is either strong pesticides, as others have mentioned, or tainted illicit hard drugs.
Source: CIA World Factbook
Dominican Republic – Major infectious diseases: degree of risk: high
food or waterborne: bacterial diarrhea, hepatitis A & , typhoid fever
vector borne: dengue fever, Zika virus, Yellow Fever, rabies
Sounds like a great place for “Medical Tourism”
Having traveled to every Caribbean Island many more than once I can tell you that the only islands that I felt safe on were European controlled. In Martinique, St. Martin and Guadeloupe there were French Police and military all over. We drove to the volcano on Martinique and followed a French Army convoy. There were French Frigates in the harbor. In the British Virginia Islands we saw a British destroyer at the same dock as our cruise ship and British Marines in the town. Any other island was like taking your life to a casino!
I’m still scared off from the Caribbean by the Natalee Holloway disappearance and the movie “The Firm”.
It’s bathtub Gin that’s killing these people. The hotels buy bootleg liquor from local gangsters to save a buck, since the places are all-inclusive & the low budget tourists typically intend to get their money’s worth. Every single national liquor they serve, whether Gin, Vodka, Whiskey, etc. is all the same moonshine, just died a different shade with food coloring.
The hotels don’t want to admit they killed these people by buying bootleg liquor to save a few bucks. The gangsters who run the bootlegging scheme don’t want to be brought to justice. The hotels/police/govt (who may also be the bootleggers) don’t want word going out that the hotels are killing people to save a buck. The island depends on tourism.
It explains why they don’t want autopsies or toxicology reports done. It’s not a serial killer people, it’s just a hustle to save money, gone wrong.
From: A Gringo who lived in the DR for many years.
This sounds very plausible, except that the symptoms don’t line up well with methanol poisoning. Still [see what I did, there?], there’s more than one way to screw-up bootleg liquor.
I believe due process could solve the problem. Have a crew of wet work assets travel to the DR posing as tourists but actually on a clandestine mission to identify the perpetrators and then duly proceed to kill them all.
Other articles I have read concerning the deaths at the Dominican Republic said the majority of people who died at the hotel died from Pulmonary Edema.
There are other people who went to Dominican Republic and spoke out about how they became very very ill, but managed to recover.
Some said that they became ill not long after entering their room. Some became ill after getting drinks from the mini bar in the room.
Another woman was beaten and raped and left for dead by a hotel employee.
Poppi was shot – more going on than meets the eye
Ate there any other countries with their citizens being murdrd?!
If they would allow good investigation they would likely find someone skilled in natural poison..
There seems to be a lot of coverups with untimely deaths..
Many people travel to DR to do charity work or adoption..
They will conjure up a lemming explanation so that tourism does not cease to a halt..
I suspect poisoning but I don’t think it’s on purpose. They’re probably buying bootleg liquor from some idiots who don’t know or don’t care that they’re doing it all wrong. It’s possible that the hotels don’t know, could be paying for the good stuff while an employee contracts for rotgut and pockets the difference. Like the old cement scam. They ought to take every bottle from every room of every hotel and test them, but they won’t. Too expensive. It’s probably cheaper to just throw them all out and replace them with new sealed name brand bottles. If I had a resort that’s what I would do. And go to nips in the rooms. Sealed.
A while back, I went to Vegas — the guy that drove me to the airport afterward has a place in the DR. Not in the tourist areas. Says it’s great. Lives part of the year in Vegas, lives in a hole, makes a bunch of dough……lives the other part of the year in inexpensive luxury in a nice spread in a beautiful and hospitable country.
I think it’s absolutely targeting tourists. And — as is common with 3rd world countries — it may not be completely intentional. It may be something like, “tourists like things to smell sweet and be sterile, so be sure to rinse everything with ricin before putting it back on the shelves.” I suspect that if you visited and stayed out of tourist areas you’d probably be reasonably safe. Sort of like the place we stayed in Firenze where the rooms’ electrical fuses were mounted on the wall above the shower — it ain’t code in the US, but anyone with two neurons can probably determine where the risks are.
