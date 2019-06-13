Thursday June 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 13, 2019 at 12:16 am

    God Is Central

    Paul’s Epistle to the Romans is the foundation book of Christian theology. It brings us face to face with facts we ought to know and must know to be saved.

    In the 16th and 17th verses of the first chapter, the apostle declares that he is proud of the gospel because therein the “righteousness”, or rightness of God is revealed.

    God had to deal righteously with sin before He could offer salvation to sinners. Sin is not merely an affliction; it is moral wrong and kindles the wrath of a just and holy God.

    The wrath of God is too little discussed by modern evangelists and preachers. They like to talk about the love and mercy of God, as though He were a Grand Old Man with a tolerant attitude toward sin. But they never fully appreciate His love and mercy because they do not understand His infinite wrath against sin.

    Much evangelism today has become sort of a “try God” gimmick. The pleasures of the world don’t satisfy? Try God. You can’t shake off some terrible bondage? Try God. When all else fails, Try God!

    But this humanistic approach is foreign to Scripture. God, His holiness, His wrath against sin and His love in providing salvation — these are central in Scripture, not man and his condition and his needs.

    We are not to look upon God as our servant, who will help us in time of need, but as the Holy One whose justice we have offended but who, in infinite grace, paid for our sins Himself so that we might be redeemed. This is why the Epistle to the Romans begins its mighty argument with almost three chapters on the subject of sin. Then follows the Good News of God’s grace in settling the sin question so that we might be “justified freely by His grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom.3:24).

    And thus the same inspired writer declares in Ephesians 2:2-4 that we were “the children of disobedience” and therefore “the children of wrath”, but then goes on to show “God, who is rich in mercy” and “great” in “love”, saves believers by grace, giving them eternal life in Christ, who died for our sins.

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/god-is-central/

    Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.
    17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.

    Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:

    Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
    3 Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.
    4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,

  2. DanDeplorable says:
    June 13, 2019 at 12:17 am

    “It was God’s purpose…”

    “My Hope…”

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2019 at 12:18 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    June 13, 2019 at 12:20 am

  5. Robert Smith says:
    June 13, 2019 at 12:25 am

    With an intro about the composer and the piece’s gestation.

    Sergel Rachmaninoff: Symphony No.1 in D minor, Op.13

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    June 13, 2019 at 12:52 am

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    June 13, 2019 at 1:01 am

    It’s Cursday, Treepers! I think there’s a little old gray dog in all of us, don’t you think? 🙂

  8. Angelle Staria Works of Word Art says:
    June 13, 2019 at 1:30 am

    A SONG UPON THE MIDNIGHT SEA

    Shh…Listen
    Crystals glisten
    The siren of the Sea
    The whispering wind
    The wailing song of a tearful end
    Is heard once again in the tempests of night
    Beneath kissing stars of a glorious Light
    Bespeaking the love of a union arising
    The wings and the flight of a dove now surprising…
    All of Earth quiet
    All of Earth sleeping
    All of Mortality beneath Heaven’s keeping
    The Mystery of Law and Love’s Revelation
    Suddenly opened as Time’s Revocation
    A Season of turning and fiery Embers
    Falling from heights as History remembers
    The way of the wind and breath of humanity
    The darkness and void of pride and its vanity
    But Love conquers all this Silent Night
    Stars in the midst of a Wonder and Bright
    Perfection of Lights in its glorious Reign
    The ceasing of suffering, toil and pain…

    Angelle Staria – 10.5.2007

    Peace to all!

  9. Magabear says:
    June 13, 2019 at 1:33 am

    Congrats to the St. Louis Blues for winning the 2018/19 Stanley Cup tonight. I was pulling for the Bruins, but happy for St. Louis for winning their first Cup since they’ve been in the league (41 years!). Anything can happen in a game 7 and the Bruins found that out tonight.

