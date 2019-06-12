Wednesday June 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A Picture of a Fool
[When atheists complain that Christians get too many holidays, we like to reply by pointing out that April 1 is National Atheist Day, for “the fool hath said in his heart, There is no God” (Psa. 14:1; 53:1). But it is no laughing matter when God’s people play the fool, as Pastor Fredericksen makes clear in this excerpt from his book, Daily Transformation.]
For decades, our family has put together a large puzzle over the Christmas season. For us, it is an enjoyable project. It encourages us to take time out of busy schedules to simply spend time together and visit. But there is also a sense of satisfaction as, one by one, pieces of the puzzle are added, and we see a clear picture emerge. In the Book of Proverbs, God gives us a clear picture, though an unflattering one, of a fool.
A fool can easily be identified by at least ten characteristics described by King Solomon. A fool “refuseth instruction” to the detriment of his own soul (15:32). He just won’t listen when given wise counsel.
The “words of the pure are pleasant words” (15:26), but the words of “a fool’s lips enter into contention” (18:6-8), and it is to his own “destruction.” He tends to be looking for trouble, and is usually harsh in his words. “He that uttereth a slander is a fool” (10:18). Criticizing others has become a favorite sport.
“The way of the fool is right in his own eyes” (12:15), and “it is as sport to a fool to do mischief” (10:23). He seems to always think he is right and that wrong is right. A “fool layeth open his folly” (13:16), and perhaps he does so because “the fool rageth, and is [over] confident” (14:16). As someone once said: “It is better to be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”
Proverbs also conveys the concepts that a fool will not heed reproof (17:10), speaks when he should listen (17:28), will be continually “meddling” to stir up strife (20:3), and “uttereth all his mind” (29:11). This sounds like a busybody who delights to continually gossip about others, or insert himself into the affairs of others.
As we look more carefully at this picture of a fool, we should each ask ourselves if any of these qualities describe us. If so, we encourage you to do something about it. Take one or two of these practices you know you need to work on, ask the Lord to enable you to change your pattern, then ask a godly loved one to hold you accountable in this area. In so doing, allow God to transform you.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-picture-of-a-fool/
Psalm 14:1 <> The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.
Psalm 53:1 <> The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. Corrupt are they, and have done abominable iniquity: there is none that doeth good.
P r o v e r b s 15:32 He that refuseth instruction despiseth his own soul: but he that heareth reproof getteth understanding.
P r o v e r b s 15:26 The thoughts of the wicked are an abomination to the LORD: but the words of the pure are pleasant words.
P r o v e r b s 18:6 A fool’s lips enter into contention, and his mouth calleth for strokes.
7 A fool’s mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul.
8 The words of a talebearer are as wounds, and they go down into the innermost parts of the belly.
P r o v e r b s 10:18 He that hideth hatred with lying lips, and he that uttereth a slander, is a fool.
Pr 12:15 The way of a fool is right in his own eyes: but he that hearkeneth unto counsel is wise.
Pr 10:23 It is as sport to a fool to do mischief: but a man of understanding hath wisdom.
Pr 13:16 Every prudent man dealeth with knowledge: but a fool layeth open his folly.
Pr 14:16 A wise man feareth, and departeth from evil: but the fool rageth, and is confident.
Pr 17:10 A reproof entereth more into a wise man than an hundred stripes into a fool.
Pr 17:28 Even a fool, when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise: and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding.
Pr 20:3 It is an honour for a man to cease from strife: but every fool will be meddling.
Pr 29:11 A fool uttereth all his mind: but a wise man keepeth it in till afterwards.
Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
1 Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
