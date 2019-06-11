President Trump Remarks During ‘America First” Iowa Dinner….

President Trump delivered remarks today to the Iowa GOP during a dinner fundraising event in West Des Moines.
The President commands a room like no one else, and his message is inspiring. He is our national treasure.
There were many many enthusiastic applauses. It was like a mini-rally.
One of the things I pray everyday over POTUS and family is zecariah 2 ; 5. The fire of God surround them and that no plot or plan or no demoin in hell will prosper against them.
Amen.
The angel mom “Michelle” gave a short speech that was very moving. She was very sincere in her admiration of the President. Tough to imagine her pain.
Watch the video especially starting @ 3:00 and wait until you here who he blames for leaving the gate/wall open.
hard masada, wouldn’t happen to have a link to his site, would you?
Seems, he could use some a$$istance…
Unbelivable, as he says, that “Some Dude” controls Our Country’s Sovereignty!!
This “Dude” leaves the gate open for ANYONE to waltz on in… “UNTIL” an American citizen shows up… Then he (Some Dude) gets all pizzed off and closes it!?
WTH
The Federal Government has locked “OPEN” a gate built by “We Build The Wall” (WBTW)
I love our President’s quick wit!
Male audience member: “I love you!”
President: “I love you, too…You’re not my type, but that’s ok!”
He’s so hilarious naturally.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
