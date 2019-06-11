President Trump Remarks During ‘America First” Iowa Dinner….

President Trump delivered remarks today to the Iowa GOP during a dinner fundraising event in West Des Moines.

  1. dallasdan says:
    June 11, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    The President commands a room like no one else, and his message is inspiring. He is our national treasure.

  2. NICCO says:
    June 11, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    One of the things I pray everyday over POTUS and family is zecariah 2 ; 5. The fire of God surround them and that no plot or plan or no demoin in hell will prosper against them.

  3. GB Bari says:
    June 11, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    The angel mom “Michelle” gave a short speech that was very moving. She was very sincere in her admiration of the President. Tough to imagine her pain.

  4. hard masada says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:28 pm


    Watch the video especially starting @ 3:00 and wait until you here who he blames for leaving the gate/wall open.

    • LafnH20 says:
      June 12, 2019 at 12:05 am

      hard masada, wouldn’t happen to have a link to his site, would you?
      Seems, he could use some a$$istance…

      Unbelivable, as he says, that “Some Dude” controls Our Country’s Sovereignty!!
      This “Dude” leaves the gate open for ANYONE to waltz on in… “UNTIL” an American citizen shows up… Then he (Some Dude) gets all pizzed off and closes it!?

      WTH

    • LafnH20 says:
      June 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

      The Federal Government has locked “OPEN” a gate built by “We Build The Wall” (WBTW)

  5. SGH says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    I love our President’s quick wit!
    Male audience member: “I love you!”
    President: “I love you, too…You’re not my type, but that’s ok!”
    He’s so hilarious naturally.

