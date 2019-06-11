June 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #873

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Tweet with article. Article and video provided below.
After losing his son Grant, Steve Ronnebeck returns from building part of a border wall – Article
https://www.12news.com/article/news/local/valley/after-losing-his-son-grant-steve-ronnebeck-returns-from-building-part-of-a-border-wall/75-059b6f72-413c-4a46-9e94-1f58a8f4f325
Father of Grant Ronnebeck fighting to build border wall – 6/9/19 – (2:21)
“The father of Grant Ronnebeck, who was shot and killed in 2015 by a man who police say was in the country illegally, is fighting to build a border wall. 12 News’ Michael Doudna has the latest.”
Tweet with another beautiful aerial photo of lighted wall at dusk.
Photo from the opposite end, above the terrace, overlooking the two flag poles, the wall, and across the Rio Grande.
(Three photos total. Same set as previously posted yesterday but w/ a different photo being enlarged. Click on each photo to enlarge.)
Can you imagine if WeBuildTheWall built a powerful searchlight on or near the tower at the top of the terrace? They could completely illuminate and blind anyone in the distance(illegals, cartels, coyotes, drones) on/above the surrounding mountains… beyond the reach of the recently installed LED light poles along the speedway. Let the illegals and cartels know they are being watched in the distance before they even reach the wall. Startle, disorient and scatter them. (Just don’t want to accidentally spotlight our own people for the other side to see.)
It could be like a lighthouse or one of those searchlights the military used to spotlight enemy aircraft in WWII. Current technology is probably even more powerful. Perhaps the focus could be widened/spread or narrowed/concentrated just like a mag light flash light.
And maybe they could add a WBTH (WeBuildTheWall) filter to it like the Bat Signal. Okay, okay, I’m having too much fun with this! 🙂
(Just watched another video where think it said that the lights along the speedway
Edit:
I meant to delete the last incomplete sentence.
…. maybe a few lasers too .. ❓❓ …. hmmm? .. please, pretty please 🥺 .. 😬
Foreman Mike Update via Brian Kolfage: Cartel &/or MS-13 gang members at our gate last night – 6/10/19
“Jim Benvie now we have the deep state come out here and lock the gate open, yes that is right OPEN! former obummer hold overs have come out here and locked the gate wide open so the invasion can continue full force.”
Now we have the deep state come out here and lock the gate open, yes that is right OPEN! – 6/10/19 – (12:56) – (Jim Benvie)
9:25 – I’m going to show you the lock that they put on it. Just so you can see for yourself that I’m not exaggerating here. They locked the gate open. Check this out. I’ll show you the lock they put.
10:31 – Sunland Park doesn’t have anything to do with this guys. Unfortunately, this isn’t them. This is the ACLU. This is the International Water Boundary Commission.
11:10 – The very people who are responsible, partially, for our national security, are the ones locking this and parking the sheriff’s squad cars to make sure that nobody comes over here. Why doesn’t the sheriff’s department back up the Border Patrol. Help them out. But nope, they’re more concerned about making sure that we don’t close this gate.
Edit:
The comment …
“Jim Benvie now we have the deep state come out here and lock the gate open, yes that is right OPEN! former obummer hold overs have come out here and locked the gate wide open so the invasion can continue full force.” …
…should have been placed below the title of the video title, “Now we have the deep state come out here and lock the gate open, yes that is right OPEN!”
Way to sound the alarm on all of this Stillwater!! I came here to post the same clips so I’m glad someone else was on it. These clips need to be posted on comment forums everywhere. Spread the word – government agencies are breaching the border wall themselves…. intentionally. Madness!!!!
The IBWC locked our gate wide open to allow illegal aliens in to the United States.
(Video appears to be a different gate than WeBuildTheWall’s bollard gate. Unless there are two gates on the same road?)
Tweet with same video where 1,036 people travelled through.
Tweet with screenshot of Drudge banner:
ILLEGALS MOCK TRUMP ‘DEAL’
VIDEO SHOWS BORDER BREAK OVER WEEKEND
SEE THEM FLOOD IN!
Tweet with article.
Video reportedly shows armed ‘cartel member’ leading migrants into U.S. – 6/10/19 – (KTSM)
“A video posted on Sunday by the organizer of the privately-funded border fence in Sunland Park, New Mexico, allegedly shows a man carrying a gun while leading a group of immigrants past another portion of the wall.”
The man, wearing a red t-shirt, then walks back to Juarez, Mexico, by himself.
https://www.ktsm.com/border-report/video-reportedly-shows-armed-cartel-member-leading-migrants-into-us/2066230570
Series of tweets under main tweet in response to security questions.
Tweet with another video of Juarez cartel scout(talking on phone) entering the USA illegally.
Tweet with screenshot of Major Javier Perea update with “Bernie 2016” cover photo.
Tweet with screenshot of message.
People’s wall is stopping the invasion here, the road and observation point is now in – 6/9/19 – (15:46) – (Jim Benvie)
1:26 – As you can see, just an update from today, the road, the superhighway, the speedway leading to the top is done. So border patrol can cruise up and down now. They have a 2 lane highway.
You can see the lighting guys. The lighting is all the way up the hill now. People were asking me how far the lights would go. So when they need to light up the mountain, this mountain is going to get lit by some very powerful LED lights that will blind you when you look into them.
2:21 – You got a nice little area up here. They mounted a couple of flag poles where there’s going to be a couple of flags going here up at the top of the mountain.
2:33 – You’ve got this nice little lookout observation point for the border patrol or anybody else that they didn’t have before. Well before, you couldn’t see because this was all mountainous hills, before Tommy Fisher and the crew came in and knocked it out. They can see now.
Look at all the little roads they’ve got down here. The little access roads that weren’t here before. You can see them all over the mountain now and … you can roll through here now with ease and really cover a lot of ground.
3:58 – The Rio Grande is just about full and that makes a huge difference on where people cross.
11:12 – Check out the Border Patrol down there, checking out their new road. They’re loving it.
12:22 – Look at the Border Patrol coming up here for the first time. It’s a 30% (31%) grade guys. You can’t see it in the camera. But it’s extremely, super steep when you’re climbing up the hill… This lookout up here is just awesome.
13:00 – He’s going to park, I think he’s going to park over here at the top. Look he’s getting out. He’s taking pictures. Didn’t I tell you they love it. They’re all taking pictures.
🎈 ** 🎈 ** 3 more days to President Trump’s Birthday ** 🎈 ** 🎈
—–🇺🇸 —– National Flag Week —– 🇺🇸 —–
History states that red, white and blue were chosen as the colors to represent valor (red), liberty and purity (white), and justice and loyalty (blue).
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”The Lord is their strength,
And He is the saving refuge of His anointed. “🌟 —Psalm 28:8
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating is 50%
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel for President Trump to NE/Iowa–Dep WH 12:15pm ET and back to WH at 11:15pm ET–Speaks in Council Bluff at 4:20pm CT & Des Moines at 6:30pm CT
— for protection for USA including invaders’ diseases
— AG Barr and Team to stand their ground against evil
— for AG Barr, Sec Ross, McGahn, and others from threats of House Dems subpoenas this week–may the House vote of theatrical subpoenas fail
— continue to befuddle all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at So. Border esp at opened gates
(IBWC- Int’l Border & Water Commission is unlocking gates in El Paso allowing invasion)
— expose names of all 26 donors who helps invaders reach USA border
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen
—Love Our America Flag
🦅 “January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.” (2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
🇺🇸—According to the U.S. Flag Code website, when the American flag is flown at night it must be illuminated; it should never be flown in bad weather; it can only be flown upside down to signal distress; it must be raised quickly and lowered slowly; and no other flag can be placed above it. The flag should be flown during school days in or near every school building.
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday June 11, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Checking out the U.S. Flag Code website , Thank You Grandma !
Donald Trump Retweet
God bless the President of the United States and God bless America!
Amen !
Secretay Pompeo presser / JUNE 10, 2019
Full transcript: https://www.state.gov/remarks-to-the-press-17/
@ 55 second mark
The deal continues the Trump administration’s commitment – the strongest by any administration in history – to confront the tide of illegal immigration and many other problems along our southern border, including the drug trafficking issues that transit there. The President is doing precisely what he said he would do.
We agreed to a number of things, including the placement of 6,000 Mexican National Guard along the Mexican southern border. It’s the biggest effort to date that the Mexicans have committed. It’s something that we pressed for with them throughout the time of the negotiations. We will work closely with them to make sure that that is a successful effort.
Those crossing the U.S. southern border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico where they may await their adjudication of their asylum claims. We’ve seen this before; we were able to do this to the tune of a couple of hundred people per day. We now have the capacity to do this full throttle and engage this in a way that will make a fundamental difference in the calculus for those deciding to transit Mexico to try to get into the United States. This full-blown effort under the migration protocols is a big deal and was something that we worked on very, very diligently with our Mexican counterparts over two days.
@ 4:40 minute mark
And so it’s a fundamentally different commitment about doing this across the entire border at scale. You see the numbers in the several thousand per day. Those are the folks that will now be subject to the migrant protocols and will be, when appropriately adjudicated, returned to Mexico to await their asylum hearings inside of Mexico.
Donald Trump Twitter Top
ICYMI…
Joe DiGenova on radio WMAL
(7 minutes)
