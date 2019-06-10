June 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #872

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Tweet with video.
Foreman Mike: Additional Update from on top of the terrace. (Friday) – 6/7/19 – (1:35)
– An additional update. This is Foreman Mike.with WeBuildTheWall, up on top of the terrace.
– You can hear the equipment still running and moving in the background. Here’s our flag pole for the U.S. Flag. Brian Kolfage will be coming in. He’s going to be the first one to hoist the colors and also put his purple heart down here along with this monument to the American people.
– Off in the distance, you can see we’ve got the terrace cut. Juarez, Mexico; the great state of Texas; and the Rio Grande.
– Follow me across. We’re going to be placing a tower for the Border Patrol, the DHS. They love this idea. They’re going to be able to look right down the throats of the cartels and engage in their movement and countermeasure them before they can even get near any of the border.
– On a clear day, they’ll be able to see 35 miles down the Rio. Currently it’s only about 14. We’ve got a lot of heat haze today.
– You take a look down you see the bollard wall complete. Lighting nearly complete. We have 3 to set today. Fiberoptics is in place. Cleanup and final restoration is in place… continuing.
– Like I said the fellas are a little tired. They’ve done a great job and we’re going to keep on moving on, take off the weekend, and stop maybe 4 o’clock today.
Tweet with beautiful aerial photo of lighted wall at dusk.
Tweet with picture (night photography).
Tweets with videos. (The embedded video below contains the full footage.)
Illegal Crossers Caught In the Act – 6/8/19 – (1:14)
“A flood of illegals caught exploiting a small gap at the end of the wall the government built. This is on the other side of the mountain we just built on and is where we want to add more wall to close this now trafficked corridor where crossers are forced to because our new wall has cut them off.
Let’s do Phase 2: http://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall”
Photo of cartel member with gun. (from above video)
Tweet with video of another illegal crossing from same location.
Tweet with video.
They’re Making Their Own Port Of Entry- International Bountry & Water Commission – 4/12/19 – (Jim Benvie)
Footage of Monument 1 and Wall Project #1 site before construction. Video explains how vehicles and people illegally travel back and forth across the border.
🎈 ** 🎈 ** 4 more days to President Trump’s Birthday ** 🎈 ** 🎈
🦅 MAGA—KAGA(men)
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Therefore my heart greatly rejoices,
And with my song I will praise Him. “🌟 —Psalm 28:7b
———–
***Praise: WeThePeople give President Trump all the credit for what he has done for USA. Thank you, President Trump. We Love You!
***Praise: True The Vote won their lawsuit against IRS
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for protection for our beloved USA from enemies all around us.
— AG Barr and Team to stay the course in draining the swamp
— for Pro-Trumpers from threats of House Dems subpoenas coming up this week
— for Yuge boomerang treatments on all politicians/others who have financial interest in/with China instead of USA (see Sundance 4th Saturday article)
— befuddle all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL –cancel all court bans of our WALL building
— for extra layer of protection for Fisher Co and all involved in WALL building
— expose the names of all 26 donors who helps invaders reach USA border
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen – safety from Opposition’s abuses, torments, threats, and acts of violence against them
—Stay The Course
————————————————–
🦅 “What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.” (2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday June 10, 2019—–
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
I hereby nominate Brian Kolfage to be Secretary of the Army.
