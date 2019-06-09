June 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #871

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. Stillwater says:
    June 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Tweet with video.

    Foreman Mike: – 6/8/19 – (1:11)
    (WeBuildTheWall is building a special 51 foot pole with 4 fiberoptic cameras for the deplorables. Donors can watch the wall online.)

    – Foreman Mike here with WeBuildTheWall. Got a special urgent request from Brian Kolfage.
    – For all of our donors, we’re putting in a special 51 foot pole right down here at the edge of the Rio Grande and the great state of Texas. That pole is going to have 4 fiberoptic cameras on it.

    Camera #1: You’ll be able to view 24 hours a day The Deplorable Way as we call it, the speedway. The upper section of the border with one camera.
    Camera #2: All the cartel activity going over in viewing Juarez, with the 2nd camera.
    Camera #3: The 3rd camera you’ll be able to monitor all gate activity.
    Camera #4: And the 4th camera, you’d be able to see anyone trying to come across the Rio Grande. Which happens every day. Which happens every day.

    – You’ll be available 24 hours a day. We’re putting in the fiberoptics now. We hopefully will have it installed within the next week and a half.
    – Please go to WeBuildTheWall.us for donations and also to log on to the cameras. They should be up, like I said, in a week and a half. Thank you.

    Previous (June 8th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/08/june-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-870/comment-page-1/#comment-7090588

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 9, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🎈 ** 🎈 ** 5 more days to President Trump’s Birthday ** 🎈 ** 🎈

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA(men)
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 ”The Lord is my strength and my shield;
    My heart trusted in Him, and I am helped… “🌟 —Psalm 28:7
    ———–
    ***Praise: President Trump Checkmated Mexico re: tariffs/invaders (Read Sundance 3rd Saturday article if you haven’t done so)
    ***Praise: President Trump is on well-deserved R&R this weekend
    ***Praise: Truth is trickling out, Dots are connecting
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — AG Barr and Team to stay the course in draining the swamp
    — for Pro-Trumpers from threats of House Dems subpoenas coming up this week
    — for Yuge boomerang treatments on all politicians/others who have financial interest in/with China instead of USA (see Sundance 4th Saturday article)
    — befuddle all Dems Presidential Candidates
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — names of all donors supporting invaders to USA, be exposed to the public soon
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
    — for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — our American WALL –cancel all court bans of our WALL building
    — for extra layer of protection for Fisher Co, from Drug Cartels at the border, as Fisher continue building Kolfage’s Wall projects #2 and #3
    — number of invaders be diminished
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
    — for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen – safety from Opposition’s abuses, torments, threats, and acts of violence against them
    — In God We Trust
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “And this, the United States of America, is your country..” (2017 Inaugural Address)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————-
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    ———————————————————
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday June 9, 2019—–

  3. Perot Conservative says:
    June 9, 2019 at 12:35 am

