June 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #871

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Tweet with video.
Foreman Mike: – 6/8/19 – (1:11)
(WeBuildTheWall is building a special 51 foot pole with 4 fiberoptic cameras for the deplorables. Donors can watch the wall online.)
– Foreman Mike here with WeBuildTheWall. Got a special urgent request from Brian Kolfage.
– For all of our donors, we’re putting in a special 51 foot pole right down here at the edge of the Rio Grande and the great state of Texas. That pole is going to have 4 fiberoptic cameras on it.
Camera #1: You’ll be able to view 24 hours a day The Deplorable Way as we call it, the speedway. The upper section of the border with one camera.
Camera #2: All the cartel activity going over in viewing Juarez, with the 2nd camera.
Camera #3: The 3rd camera you’ll be able to monitor all gate activity.
Camera #4: And the 4th camera, you’d be able to see anyone trying to come across the Rio Grande. Which happens every day. Which happens every day.
– You’ll be available 24 hours a day. We’re putting in the fiberoptics now. We hopefully will have it installed within the next week and a half.
– Please go to WeBuildTheWall.us for donations and also to log on to the cameras. They should be up, like I said, in a week and a half. Thank you.
Previous (June 8th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/08/june-8th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-870/comment-page-1/#comment-7090588
Senators and congressman want us to build more wall for the government privately…
So individual states doing what the Feds don’t want to do?
I guess my question is why didn’t they do it before?
My guess would be
A) they never thought of it.
B) They were stuck in thinking immigration is a Federal responsibilty.
And lets face it,
Sometimes seeing IS believing.
How many scoffed at WBTW? Even some who donated may well have said “WTF, I’ll donate, just to send a message, even if nothing gets built!”
Now, the State representatives SEEING it actually done. Private company building on private land. Boom! States may even help with land aquisition, expedite permits, etc.
I was frankly pleasantly surprised to see Gov. Ducey of Az. support the,tariffs in a statement, before the deal was reached. I let him know, and will send him another missive, strongly urging he work WITH WBTW.
Tweet with picture.
Tweet with video of illegals fleeing from border agents 2 miles from our wall. – 7/7/19 – (0:21)
The Border Patrol Has Fallen In Love! – 6/7/19 – (12:51) – (Jim Benvie)
Night view from the top on the perch.
8:27 – Wall footage up and down the speedway.
11:49 – You can see how much more brighter those are that even civilian lights. Look at how dull they are. But look at these lights. These high power LEDs. They just light everything up.
Put a cross on top and the ACLU will sue the government to demolish the monument.
The Cartels Are Getting Stopped At The Border Wall And Getting Angry – 6/6/19 – (Jim Benvie)
(Reposted from a couple days ago for those who missed it: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/07/june-7th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-869/comment-page-1/#comment-7088219)
1:56 – These are a couple of the regular coyotes who normally would have drove down to the monument and made their drop, and people would have crossed. But now, because we’re got this completely closed off, there’s nowhere to cross, the cartel is upset. And so what’s happening is they were trying to force drop people down here but there is nowhere for the people to go.
The gates on the other side aren’t open, everything has been closed. So now the Mexican police have no choice but to actually pull people over. So what you’re seeing here is the Mexicans are actually enforcing the laws on the coyotes.
3:44 – Nighttime view of the wall and lights from the bottom of the speedway to the top.
4:00 – Look at the Border Patrol up there. He just loves this… We’ve had a lot of Border Patrol coming through, touring the area, hanging out over here because for them this is a Godsend. So there he is… He’s enjoying one of his new perches.
6:54 – If you look through here, you’ll see a Mexican military vehicle fully armed and loaded .
7:23 – They’ve got quite a few of the police down here. And like I said, they’re stopping the incoming traffic.
8:39 – There’s our BP hanging out on his perch. Like I said, you see how easy it is now for him to control this entire area. You need 1 truck. You don’t need 8 or 9 guys up in the hills because, for the most part, this has all been flattened so people can drive around and see what’s going on. It’s a completely different area. It’s completely secured now.
9:05 – Like I said, the cartel is upset so I think that they’re (Mexican police & military) really over there kind of preparing for any violence or anything that may happen. Maybe the cartels will start fighting with each other.
9:46 – Like I said, everybody has their own entrance into the United States. That’s how the cartels get paid. The other side where the Bowl is, that’s a separate cartel. So this literally, by closing the gate, has upset some people and I’m pretty sure that’s what the ruckus is all about and that’s why the Mexican police and the military with a belt fed machine gun is down here in case they have any problems.
10:27/11:59 – Video footage of the front gate.
10:50 – You can see Juarez over there, how easy the access was to the roads and the paths and the trails that were cut off by Fisher Industries and Foreman Mike. When they were building the wall they cliffed this thing out so that all their paths and roads got basically annihilated.
“Deplorable Way”. LOLOLOL!!!!
🎈 ** 🎈 ** 5 more days to President Trump’s Birthday ** 🎈 ** 🎈
🦅 MAGA—KAGA(men)
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”The Lord is my strength and my shield;
My heart trusted in Him, and I am helped… “🌟 —Psalm 28:7
———–
***Praise: President Trump Checkmated Mexico re: tariffs/invaders (Read Sundance 3rd Saturday article if you haven’t done so)
***Praise: President Trump is on well-deserved R&R this weekend
***Praise: Truth is trickling out, Dots are connecting
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— AG Barr and Team to stay the course in draining the swamp
— for Pro-Trumpers from threats of House Dems subpoenas coming up this week
— for Yuge boomerang treatments on all politicians/others who have financial interest in/with China instead of USA (see Sundance 4th Saturday article)
— befuddle all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— names of all donors supporting invaders to USA, be exposed to the public soon
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL –cancel all court bans of our WALL building
— for extra layer of protection for Fisher Co, from Drug Cartels at the border, as Fisher continue building Kolfage’s Wall projects #2 and #3
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen – safety from Opposition’s abuses, torments, threats, and acts of violence against them
— In God We Trust
————————————————–
🦅 “And this, the United States of America, is your country..” (2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday June 9, 2019—–
Hey fellow Treepers, just something to make you smile before bedtime. Ozzy’s Crazy Train driven by the Dems! Mad Maxine as James Brown / I Got You (I feel Good) Music Video
Good Sunday mornin’ to you, Grandma.
Right there today with ‘ya: Praying!
