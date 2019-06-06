June 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #868

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

36 Responses to June 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #868

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:20 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🦅* * * * *🇺🇸—-🇺🇸—-🇺🇸—– 75th Commemoration of D-Day —–🇺🇸—-🇺🇸—-🇺🇸* * * * *🦅

    For our Soldiers who gave their life:
    🌟”Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” 🌟
    —-John 15:13
    ————————————————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 — ❤️ — Praying for President Trump and Team in Ireland and France — ❤️ — 🇺🇸

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ————-
    ***Praise: Potus & Flotus had another good day in UK and Ireland
    ***Praise: Potus and Flotus is still representing us very well
    ***Praise: The “Trump Balloon” got punched with a pen and deflated by a Pro-Trumper
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump’s trip around Ireland and France, land and air protection, peace
    — for another peaceful night of retreat at his Doonbeg hotel in Ireland
    — the French counterparts be fair and show respect
    — Thursday in France–safety and peace during: visit to Normandy D-Day events, and bilat with P. Macron
    — AG Barr and Team to stay the course in draining the swamp
    — for another boomerang treatment on Romney so he’ll slink back to his corner
    — Dems Presidential Candidates to continue to be befuddled
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
    — for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — our American WALL –cancel all court bans of our WALL building
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
    — for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen,victim of a violent act
    — for 7-yr old TX boy, Benton, who raised 22K for Kolfage’s wall..he has been threatened with murder by sick adults..he and his family and many others threatened by Opposition, needs prayer for protection and elimination of evil..this is surreal
    — Dedication & Honor on D-Day
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “As we mark this solemn anniversary of D-Day, we remember that the defense of our nations does not begin on the battlefield but within the hearts of every Patriot.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————-
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    ———————————————————
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday June 6, 2019—–

  3. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. joeknuckles says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    The American “mainstream” media is a vast, well coordinated disinformation operation. They are determined to take this country down in favor of global socialism (communism).

    That’s what makes them the enemy of the people.

  5. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

  7. Stillwater says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Foreman Mike: Morning Update – 6/5/19 – (1:06)
    Tweet w/ video:

    – Good Morning. Foreman Mike in Sunland Park, NM. June 5, 2019. Here to give a special shout out to the concrete gang below us.
    – They’re coming up a 31% grade, doing an excellent job. The wall will be completed as far as the speedway for the Border Patrol by noon today.
    – Our lighting and fencing project is moving along accordingly. As you can see we have our light poles installed and working, approximately 1,700 feet up. We are pouring currently the bases for the remainder of the poles. They’ll be set by tonight.
    – The project is coming along very nicely. As you can see off (in the distance) we’ve got our catch basins for all our water runoff from the mountains.
    – Off in the distance the beautiful state of Texas, El Paso, where the Rio Grande is flowing to Mexico.
    – Q: What time did you all start this morning. A: We started at 4am.

  8. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:26 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:27 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:27 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:28 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:28 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:30 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:31 am

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 6, 2019 at 12:41 am

