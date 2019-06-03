June 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #865

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — Praying for President Trump and Team in UK — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
London time to ET is 5 hours difference
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”The Lord is the strength of my life; Of whom shall I be afraid?” 🌟
Psalms 27:1b
————–
***Praise: Rolling Thunder Exec Director: “We’ll Ride On Washington If Pelosi Tries to Impeach Trump”
***Praise: Kolfage’s WALL is moving along
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump’s trip in UK–protection, peace
— safe flight–should arr in UK about 4am ET or 9am London today (Monday)
— the Brit counterparts be fair, maintain peace and respect
— Monday in UK–safe Arrival Ceremony at Buck.. Palace, visit to Westminister Abbey, wreath-laying
— President Trump and Melania be shown respect and honor at State Dinner Monday
— AG Barr and Team to find ways to drain the swamp
— Congress change and pass proper immigration laws to solve border crisis and America’s national security
— Congress pass USMCA
— Dims Presidential Candidates to continue to be incoherent
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL –cancel all court bans of our WALL building
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
— for Treepers in poor health or have financial problems–comfort, healing and solutions
— We Choose Greatness
————————————————–
🦅 “Our duty, and the duty of every patriot, is to pass on the inheritance of liberty and justice that is the cherished birthright of all Americans.”
(6-2-19-Ford Theater Gala)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday June 3, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Amen and Praying!
God bless and strengthen our President and his family in their travels and objectives.
Praying for PHC! Good to know he is in less pain and having a little more energy. Was a great exchange between him and Treepers on his new WP account!
Praying for all you Treepers who pray for Treepers in need. I have to say here, I am not the only one who feels, senses and benefits from the power of your prayers. They are very strong right now. It is a marvelous thing going on here in the Tree House. Grandma, you inspire many here.
Bless all today. Bless our President. Bless Truth, Justice and Liberty!
Foreman Mike – Only 38 Feet To Go! – 6/2/19 – (1:44)
Morning update: Foreman Mike shows what’s been accomplished in DAYS, instead of months or years. We Build The Wall gets it done FAST for the American people.”
Tweet: https://twitter.com/BrianKolfage/status/1135180556931674112
– Good morning from Sunland Park, NM. Foreman Mike here with WeBuildTheWall; Tommy Fisher and Fisher Industries; Stanley Jobe and Jobe Concrete.
– From last night we came up another 168 feet. You can see the wet concrete. We finished at 11:30pm last night. Reset the four, 349 CAT excavators with 5 panels each. We are 39 feet from completion of the first half mile of the wall going up a 31% grade.
– You can see all the men are doing a great, efficient job. The manpower and dedication of Fisher and Joe, it’s just unsurpassed. Were working 24 hours a day around the clock. The chess match of moving men, machinery, concrete and trucks up severe slopes has been very safe and very efficient. We’re 39 feet away and we expect to be here by 2pm today.
– We have had zero mishaps. Our safety has been exemplary. 3 safety meetings per day. The crews are not overworked, but we can’t stop of this dedication and patriotism of these American workers is fantastic.
– We’ve got Caterpillars out here. Peterbilts, Kenworths, every kind of American made equipment you can possibly have. American made steel. American made concrete.
– I cannot say enough about the labor from Fisher Industries and Jobe. These people are absolutely phenomenal. Extremely efficient.
Yesterday’s (June 2nd Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/02/june-2nd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-864/comment-page-1/#comment-7071880
Foreman Mike, American-Made Equipment, & the Patriotism of Our Wall Workforce – 6/2/19 – (2:08)
“Foreman Mike discusses the American-made equipment we’re using to build the People’s wall, our workers’ safety, and the dedication and patriotism of the We Build The Wall workforce on the ground.“
Tweet: https://twitter.com/BrianKolfage/status/1135185537848020992
– Good morning from Sunland Park, NM, June 2nd, 2019. This is Foreman Mike with WeBuildTheWall, Fisher Industries, Jobe Concrete, and our specialty contractors.
– This morning we’re going to talk a little bit about the equipment. We’ve had a lot of questions. In my rear are four 349 CATs. These are 30 ton machines. They’re holding up the panels on the bollard system, the bollard holder designed by Fisher Industries and their engineering department. Each machine holds 5 panels separately. Each panel weights 5,100 pounds approximately. So we’re holding 20,000 pounds per machine.
– We have 4 machines on site going up the 31% grade. It’s too dangerous to have any more. That and we’re only 39 feet from the end-of-the-mile of the wall.
– We have our dozers clearing up the road base… Our D8s are cleaning up the road base in preparation to start pouring the 25 foot speedway to help the border patrol and Department of Homeland Security get up here in 30 seconds, not 20 minutes, if there is an unfortunate event.
– We’ve got a lot of American made quality equipment here. We’ve got our Mack Truck pumpers. Our Peterbilt for hauling material. Our Kenworth concrete truck. Caterpillars, many, many more pieces of equipment.
– We’ve got over 50 million dollars of hard assets on the ground; including the CAT Excavators; the D10 Dozers; the D8s, the Motor Graders; the scrapers; front-end loaders, all supplied by Caterpillar.
– We’re about 5 hours from completion of the wall. But we’ve got a lot of work to do, a lot of roadway, a lot of lighting. We’re only halfway up the hill with the lighting.
– Hopefully by Tuesday we’ll be complete with the project and make our friends with DHS, Border Patro, and the International Border Water Commision happy and safe. Thank you.
Tweet with video. Shows final excavators set for curing. – 6/2/19 – (0:27)
Video shows that maybe one more excavator hanger or less and WeBuildTheWall will have finished this section of the wall.
Jim Benvie – a tour of our new border wall which we are now finishing – 5/31/19 – (40:37)
Video gives a tour of the property, construction and new backroads which Fisher Industries built for the equipment, which the Border Patrol will be able to use when the project is complete.
LikeLike
Well, she is a nasty beeyotch.
Donald Trump Retweet
Looks like Trump elected to change up his look before heading out to the UK.
What do you guys think?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/9207550/donald-trump-new-haircut-uk-visit-meet-queen/
I prefer the Classic Trump hair.
No new haircut, he just walked into the church after playing golf and took his cap off
Probably less time consuming to comb.
Peggy, you elegant snob. You resemble this remark!
I’m going to miss this happy dude! Always a smile, but shooting out facts after fact to tamp down the nervous nellies and narrative vendors in the media.
They wanted an LNG terminal built in Coos Bay Oregon, but the damn liberal legislature and governor shot it down. That’s a small town part of the state and the family wage jobs would have been great for the local economy down there, but oh no, can’t have that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is odd…true, but who’s saying it, is odd.
I guess Maher doesn’t want Hillary to run. I’m surprised at the pizza reference though.
Will try to post a pic of FLOTUS in Michael Kors “chain link” dress at the Ford Theater gala tonight. She looks divine as always. (Also, Pres. Trump’s hair a bit closer to his normal style in this pic)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brad Parscale Confident About Florida Vote: I Think We’re In The Driver Seat.
