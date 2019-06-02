Sunday June 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
God’s Purpose in Satan’s Hindrance
“Wherefore we would have come unto you, even I Paul, once and again; but Satan hindered us” (1 Thes. 2:18).
God has a plan for each of our lives, a plan that is for our good and His glory. We should not forget, however, that Satan has a plan for the believer’s life as well. His designs are for destroying our lives and testimony for Christ through sin, false beliefs, and poor decisions. Paul’s mention of “the wiles of the devil” in Ephesians 6:11 teaches us that Satan has strategies, methods, and schemes to make us fall or run away in the spiritual battle. Satan can’t take away your salvation (Col. 3:3), but he can destroy your testimony. Like a thief, he can also rob you of your joy in Christ and your assurance of salvation.
After establishing the church at Thessalonica, Paul had tried “once and again” to reconnect and visit them, but it had not worked out. The reason, Paul wrote, was that “Satan hindered us.” The Greek word for “hindered” is used of making a road impassable. In the context of athletics, it meant cutting someone off during a race. In a military context, it referred to cutting a trench in front of an advancing army to prevent the enemy’s progress. Satan does the same thing in our Christian lives: he blocks the path, cuts us off in mid-stride to trip us up, or impedes our spiritual progress.
We do not know specifically what Satan did to keep Paul from going back to Thessalonica, but we do know that Paul attributed the obstruction to Satan himself. However, we see now how even Satan’s hindrance was part of God’s providence for Paul’s life. God allowed and used Satan’s opposition and brought good out of this roadblock which Paul perceived as bad. As He did with the Cross, God accomplished His own purposes, using the devil to do so.
The consequence of Paul’s inability to go to Thessalonica was the writing of a letter, a letter that became part of our Bible. This letter, in turn, has resulted in glory to God and, for the past 2000 years, untold multitudes have benefited from Paul’s First Epistle to the Thessalonians and have been blessed by its divine truths — our blessed hope of the Rapture (4:13-18), to name just one. It was because Paul faced a satanic roadblock in his life that we have 1 Thessalonians. We do well to remember this anytime we face a blocked road or barrier in life that we perceive as bad, because God can work to bring something good out of it for His glory and our blessing.
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gods-purpose-in-satans-hindrance/
1 Thessalonians 2:18 Wherefore we would have come unto you, even I Paul, once and again; but Satan hindered us.
Ephesians 6:11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
Colossians 3:3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.
1 Thessalonians 4:13 But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.
14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.
15 For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.
16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fascinating!
LikeLike
Dear Friend,
Along with 250+ Christian leaders, I am asking followers of Christ across our nation to set aside next Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for the President, Donald J. Trump.
President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency. In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God.
This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.
We know that God hears and answers prayer. He can soften hearts and change minds. He is all-powerful, and He rules over the affairs of nations. The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, “that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior” (1 Timothy 2:2–3, NKJV).
On June 2, we ask that pastors would lead their congregations in praying for the President, that Sunday schools and other groups would join together and pray, and that individuals and families across the country would have a special focus on praying for the President that day.
Would you please join us in prayer and tell others so that we can have as many people as possible praying?
Sincerely,
Franklin Graham
President, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
& Samaritan’s Purse
“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”
—Ephesians 6:12, NKJV
LikeLiked by 4 people
🙏ing!
Glory to our God and may He greatly strengthen our President and lift him up above his/our enemies with the banner of Truth and a Wisdom above all lower elements of evil trying to usurp our President, our Nation, our Constitution, our Rule of Law, our Liberty, Freedom and Justice for all!
Yea and Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying for President Trump, today and every day! 🙏🏻 Thank you, Franklin Graham for encouraging more prayer for our president!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe Dan’s latest episode of Intellectual Froglegs was released on Memorial Day. Just in case you missed it, here ya go!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did miss it. Thx so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Sunday, Treepers. Our Lord loves us. Let us all celebrate His Grace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen to that, Garrison. The Lord is Faithful & True!
I love this music and have so for many years. This group is phenomenal. Byrd, Tallis, Palestrina, Monteverdi….it was a time it seems that God was blessing…helping humanity come out of the Dark Ages. Despite the sins and darkness of Creation’s mortality, God does, in His kindness, refresh us from time to time…Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Handel…the great artworks and paintings…this list of His Graces are the largess of His heart towards His Creation.
Thx for posting this!
Shalom and have a great Sunday, brother!
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
SLAVERY, THE LEFT AND OUR CONSTITUTION
Did our founders really disregard the promises of our Declaration of Independence?
May 31, 2019 – Walter Williams
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/273881/slavery-left-and-our-constitution-walter-williams
LikeLike
From New Zealand, a great maiden speech by a Catholic Member of Parliament, Paolo Garcia. He is Filipino and belongs to the opposition National Party. We badly need more like him. We are facing the legalisation of euthanasia, and the total decriminalisation of abortion.
The speech was delivered last week. After the speech his Filipino supporters were allowed to sing a song. About 20 minutes.
LikeLike
Forgot to add that the speech begins with a few statements in Maori and Tagalog.
LikeLike