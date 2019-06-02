Ode to Joy

Posted on June 2, 2019 by

For friends, sick and suffering. For those downtrodden, forgotten. For all who struggle to make ends meet, for the tired, the hopeless, the despairing, the lonely.

For those who face the end of this life, and those still, as my church calls us, members of the Church Militant, as we fight tge good fight through the grace of God.

All joy is from God, and ultimately, if we trust, have faith, have hope, have love in Him, all becomes joy.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Ode to Joy

  1. Joe Dan Gorman, Intellectual Froglegs (@JoeDanMedia) says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:48 am

    If God can save me—he can save anyone..

    I was unemployed & homeless 10 years ago.

    God is awesome.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  2. Angelle Staria Works of Word Art says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Menagerie, what a joy to see this!

    Yes, all those great attributes of faith, hope, love…

    In God…is where our joy is rooted, strenthened and found. Our foundation for the joy of our salvation of so great a holy grace of love!

    I hope PatrickHenryCensored gets to read this!

    Bless you for refreshing us with this!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. amwick says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Ty Menagerie…

    Fight the good fight… But… there is nothing wrong with deciding to walk away.. when it’s time.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. dad29 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:56 am

    The very best part: the children!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Alison Wilson says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:58 am

    You will never know what a God ‘wink’ this is for me today. This post was a direct message from Him, through you, to me to take it to Him in prayer, to not lose hope, to stand strong for those around me.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Garrett O. Driscoll says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Thank You, Sundance ! A wonderful beginning to a sunday AM !

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Brant says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:04 am

    Canadian mall food court Hallelujah Chorus is great too. I think a college chorus class were dressed as mall patrons, a janitor, etc. Also for a fun pick me up, Antwerp Train station DoReMi.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. georgehumphries9802 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:07 am

    I think I saw a young Zacchaeus on the lamp post!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Roger says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Magnificent! It never fails to bring a shiver up my spine and a tear to my eyes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. FofBW says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Thank you Menagerie,

    On our way to Mass. Will light a candle for Patrick Henry (PHC)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. HMHardcastle (@PhilOneSix) says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:13 am

    …”Your throne, O God, endures forever and ever, and justice is the scepter of Your kingdom. You have loved righteousness and hated wickedness; therefore God, your God, has placed you above your companions by anointing you with the oil of joy. All your garments are fragrant with myrrh and aloes and cassia; from palaces of ivory the harps make you glad.…”
    Psalm 45:6-8

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. gawntrail says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:14 am

    Beyond words…..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. georgehumphries9802 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:15 am

    Ephesians 4:16 Your “part” added to my “part” and others “parts” make a great and glorious tribute to our Savior! And to this refuge Treehouse!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Angelle Staria Works of Word Art says:
      June 2, 2019 at 10:15 am

      George…

      What a great insight, brother.

      The whole Body of Jesus Christ, of which any part is not more important than any other part. The eye cannot say to the hand…I have no need of you…the head cannot say to the foot…I have no need of you. Just try to walk in perfect balance without a couple of toes…try to text without a thumb and fore-finger!

      And this Tree House, full of Branches of raging Fire!…and dwellers therein this house who love the Lord our God…is a modern day, albeit internet connection and sovereign, heavenly interjection of our God’s Heart and Witness of Truth in the face of proud lies, arrogance, bitter hatred, subterfuge, conniving purposes of that wicked and evil cabal and progressive heart trying to destroy our nation!…yes, a modern day testament of truth exposing the great Lie!

      Yeah…we know it here in the Tree House, don’t we?!

      A shout out to you, Sundance!…and your diligent, faithful staff! Because the Lord has greatly helped you build this tree! Thank you and staff for listening to something higher than all the worthless, slobbering, foaming, worthless, innumerable attempts to deceive the mass of sheeple of the day!

      Shalom and God’s best blessing for all of you.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Albertus Magnus says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:21 am

    Thank you, Menagerie!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Publius2016 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:33 am

    Pray…hope…dream!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Alleycats says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:36 am

    Thank you Menagerie for this morning’s smile. I just love flash mobs, especially when they do uplifting spirituals. Joyful, indeed.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Ono says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:50 am

    What a way to start the day!

    Thank you

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Gunner says:
    June 2, 2019 at 9:57 am

    On my way to church…and I always leave with joy in my heart. But today, a bit more joy. Thank you, Menagerie.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. lizzieintexas says:
    June 2, 2019 at 10:03 am

    One of my favorites. This one too

    I hope I get to see one in person some day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. burginthorn says:
    June 2, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.
    So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.

    Hebrews 13:5-6

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. littleanniefannie says:
    June 2, 2019 at 10:14 am

    On this day that Franklin Graham has asked up to pray for God to watch over and guide our President, this was a perfect message to remind us to put our faith back in the Lord. The words associated with that music are so meaningful, especially in today’s world.

    Joyful, joyful, we adore Thee
    God of glory, Lord of love.
    Hearts unfold like flow’rs before Thee
    Op’ning to the Sun above.
    Melt the clouds of sin and sadness
    drive the dark of doubt away.
    Giver of immortal gladness
    fill us with the light of day.
    All Thy works with joy surround Thee
    Earth and heav’n reflect Thy rays.
    Stars and angels sing around Thee
    center of unbroken praise.
    Field and forest, vale and mountain
    Flow’ry meadow, flashing sea
    chanting bird and flowing fountain
    call us to rejoice in Thee.
    Thou art giving and forgiving
    ever blessing, ever blest
    well-spring of the joy of living
    ocean-depth of happy rest.
    Thou our Father, Christ our Brother—
    all who live in love are Thine.
    Teach us how to love each other
    lift us to the Joy Divine.
    Mortals join the mighty chorus
    which the morning stars began.
    Father-love is reigning o’er us
    brother-love binds man to man.
    Ever singing, march we onward
    victors in the midst of strife.
    Joyful music lifts us sunward
    in the triumph song of life.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s