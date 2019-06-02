Ode to Joy

For friends, sick and suffering. For those downtrodden, forgotten. For all who struggle to make ends meet, for the tired, the hopeless, the despairing, the lonely.

For those who face the end of this life, and those still, as my church calls us, members of the Church Militant, as we fight tge good fight through the grace of God.

All joy is from God, and ultimately, if we trust, have faith, have hope, have love in Him, all becomes joy.

