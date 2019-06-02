Ode to Joy

For friends, sick and suffering. For those downtrodden, forgotten. For all who struggle to make ends meet, for the tired, the hopeless, the despairing, the lonely.
For those who face the end of this life, and those still, as my church calls us, members of the Church Militant, as we fight tge good fight through the grace of God.
All joy is from God, and ultimately, if we trust, have faith, have hope, have love in Him, all becomes joy.
If God can save me—he can save anyone..
I was unemployed & homeless 10 years ago.
God is awesome.
Bless and keep you Joe Dan… Clearly you have a calling…
Joe Dan…
Watched your latest video a couple of hours ago.
Reading your words in your comment here…just makes me want to shake your hand and give a big God hug from one brother to another. You’re on my prayer radar.
God bless and keep sharing truth in the great way you do! 👍👍👍
Shalom and God speed, brother.
Amen.
Same here Dan. 12 years ago, unemployed, addicted, hopeless. Now, saved, 3 kids, 6 figure job, beautiful family, truly blessed. We are living testaments that Jesus is THE way!
Yes He is. He saved me as well.
He has blessed you richly Joe Dan. You have brought joy and laughter – and hope – to thousands of people, in His name.
Menagerie, what a joy to see this!
Yes, all those great attributes of faith, hope, love…
In God…is where our joy is rooted, strenthened and found. Our foundation for the joy of our salvation of so great a holy grace of love!
I hope PatrickHenryCensored gets to read this!
Bless you for refreshing us with this!
Ty Menagerie…
Fight the good fight… But… there is nothing wrong with deciding to walk away.. when it’s time.
Yes. God calls us all home. This world is not our home.
The very best part: the children!
You will never know what a God ‘wink’ this is for me today. This post was a direct message from Him, through you, to me to take it to Him in prayer, to not lose hope, to stand strong for those around me.
Thank You, Sundance ! A wonderful beginning to a sunday AM !
Canadian mall food court Hallelujah Chorus is great too. I think a college chorus class were dressed as mall patrons, a janitor, etc. Also for a fun pick me up, Antwerp Train station DoReMi.
I think I saw a young Zacchaeus on the lamp post!
Ha! That’s exactly what I thought! I said out loud, “Good plan!” 😀
Magnificent! It never fails to bring a shiver up my spine and a tear to my eyes.
Thank you Menagerie,
On our way to Mass. Will light a candle for Patrick Henry (PHC)
…”Your throne, O God, endures forever and ever, and justice is the scepter of Your kingdom. You have loved righteousness and hated wickedness; therefore God, your God, has placed you above your companions by anointing you with the oil of joy. All your garments are fragrant with myrrh and aloes and cassia; from palaces of ivory the harps make you glad.…”
Psalm 45:6-8
Beyond words…..
Ephesians 4:16 Your “part” added to my “part” and others “parts” make a great and glorious tribute to our Savior! And to this refuge Treehouse!
George…
What a great insight, brother.
The whole Body of Jesus Christ, of which any part is not more important than any other part. The eye cannot say to the hand…I have no need of you…the head cannot say to the foot…I have no need of you. Just try to walk in perfect balance without a couple of toes…try to text without a thumb and fore-finger!
And this Tree House, full of Branches of raging Fire!…and dwellers therein this house who love the Lord our God…is a modern day, albeit internet connection and sovereign, heavenly interjection of our God’s Heart and Witness of Truth in the face of proud lies, arrogance, bitter hatred, subterfuge, conniving purposes of that wicked and evil cabal and progressive heart trying to destroy our nation!…yes, a modern day testament of truth exposing the great Lie!
Yeah…we know it here in the Tree House, don’t we?!
A shout out to you, Sundance!…and your diligent, faithful staff! Because the Lord has greatly helped you build this tree! Thank you and staff for listening to something higher than all the worthless, slobbering, foaming, worthless, innumerable attempts to deceive the mass of sheeple of the day!
Shalom and God’s best blessing for all of you.
Thank you, Menagerie!
Pray…hope…dream!
Thank you Menagerie for this morning’s smile. I just love flash mobs, especially when they do uplifting spirituals. Joyful, indeed.
What a way to start the day!
Thank you
On my way to church…and I always leave with joy in my heart. But today, a bit more joy. Thank you, Menagerie.
One of my favorites. This one too
I hope I get to see one in person some day.
Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.
So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.
Hebrews 13:5-6
On this day that Franklin Graham has asked up to pray for God to watch over and guide our President, this was a perfect message to remind us to put our faith back in the Lord. The words associated with that music are so meaningful, especially in today’s world.
Joyful, joyful, we adore Thee
God of glory, Lord of love.
Hearts unfold like flow’rs before Thee
Op’ning to the Sun above.
Melt the clouds of sin and sadness
drive the dark of doubt away.
Giver of immortal gladness
fill us with the light of day.
All Thy works with joy surround Thee
Earth and heav’n reflect Thy rays.
Stars and angels sing around Thee
center of unbroken praise.
Field and forest, vale and mountain
Flow’ry meadow, flashing sea
chanting bird and flowing fountain
call us to rejoice in Thee.
Thou art giving and forgiving
ever blessing, ever blest
well-spring of the joy of living
ocean-depth of happy rest.
Thou our Father, Christ our Brother—
all who live in love are Thine.
Teach us how to love each other
lift us to the Joy Divine.
Mortals join the mighty chorus
which the morning stars began.
Father-love is reigning o’er us
brother-love binds man to man.
Ever singing, march we onward
victors in the midst of strife.
Joyful music lifts us sunward
in the triumph song of life.
