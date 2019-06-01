June 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #863

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — Tomorrow is Special Day of Prayer for President Trump — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
—— Sunday, June 2, 2019 as requested by Franklin Graham
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear?.” 🌟
Psalms 27:1a
————–
***Praise: Rally on June 18 in Orlando, FL–Pres. Trump will announce his run for 2nd term—-Four More Years!
***Praise: President Trump proclaim June 2019 as Great Outdoors Month–Enjoy Our Father’s World
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for good prep for President Trump/MAGA Team’s trip to UK, Ireland, France next wk
— AG Barr and Team to find ways to drain the swamp
— for more conservative thinkers who have been suspended from Twitter recently
— Dims Presidential Candidates to continue to be incoherent
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL –dissolve other Bans of our WALL building
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for victims and their families of Virginia Beach, Virginia shooting
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
— for Treepers in poor health–comfort and healing
— Stand In The Gap
————————————————–
🦅 “You are ready to fly, fight, and win! ”
(5-30-19 AF Academy Graduation, CO)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday June 1, 2019—–
Ready to Fly , Fight and Win ! 2020 !
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for our President, our Country, our World, all treepers and Angelle!
PHC of coarse,..
AMEN!
Dutchman & Betsy:
Thanks so much. Was a really good exchange with PHC on yesterday’s open thread. The power of care, prayer and love for him from Treepers is just a most beautiful, profound thing and overwhelms the heart. Dutchess’s poem for him was just melting and precious. I am actually putting some things aside this week to be able to spend some time here because of him. We can’t miss our brother Treeper! It is now a daily pressing of our hearts and tenacious prayer in his behalf.
I can sense the power of Treeper prayers more than ever. It is incredibly strong right now. Imagine, having such a good, well-rounded, skillfully executed political site to take refuge in, yet at the same time, have the power of love and prayer from its branches such as we do here. Thank God!
Shalom to all, from our branch to all of yours!
Also 🙏 for our beloved JFP(JustFactsPlease)who is another prolific member of our Treehome who has been having a tough time.
Crowdsourcing the BS MSM narratives brought us together. Nothing can hold us back if we all work together. Much love and respect to JFP, PHC and Angeles.
I’ve been a lot more of a lurker and less of a poster, I guess it is becoming time to step up.
This site has taught me so much. This community is priceless.
#GroupHug
#Wolverines
I am so grateful the Treehouse is here – and Sundance’s work over recent years – now with that stupid Meghan McCain and other idiots who are making out her father to be some kind of great, wonderful person – now I see that Evan McMullin is part of something called Stand Up Republic, regarding pusing for impeachment of our magnificent President –
WHEN are we going to see it splashed across Times Square what we at the Treehouse know about (from work by Sundance) about that visit to Syria by Sen. John McCain, Evan McMullin and Adam Kinzinger –
Angelle,
YES, I did!
“continue to be incoherent” .. sorry, that is really funny.. another thing was that Northam guy speaking out for Virginia Beach victims, all I could think about looking at him was his talk about infanticide, INFANTICIDE & making the baby “comfortable” while a discussion goes on.. these people are sick, sick, sick.. & now Chris Cuomo “advising” me to be kind with that sappy crap look on his face.. guess question is, how many levels down will they stoop
the insufferable suck Lemon on now.. make no mistake, they want your guns.. do not fall for this, one of many, many b.s. incidents to follow just like in the past.. Cuomo & Lemon & others are so “sad”.. aww.. not that I don’t feel for the victims, not about that (of course I do).. they want you unarmed, they want to take your guns away, make no mistake about it
Sunland Park allows construction to continue on border wall in N.M. – 5/31/19 – (4:50) – (OAN)
“The private company building a crowd-funded border wall in New Mexico received good news from city officials. The mayor of Sunland Park reversed his ‘cease and desist’ order Thursday, which allows construction at the site to resume. “
Yesterday’s (May 31st Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/31/may-31st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-862/comment-page-1/#comment-7064848
If the mayor had not stopped the construction on the privately funded wall for 5 days this group would not have gotten through!
the 1000 invaders are the fault of the mayor stopping the construction!
@BrianKolfage
1h1 hour ago
More
A group of illegals just pushed across our construction site! THANK GOD our wall is almost finished. We need this gap CLOSED!! Sunland Park has a crisis with the Juarez Cartel! Put them out of business!
@CBSNews @brandondarby @RyanAFournier @gehrig38 @DonaldJTrumpJr @NBCNews
Did the 1000 illegals come through where WeBuildTheWall were building? I thought it was a different location?
See video on Trump’s tweet.
Reposted:
Private donors help fund section of border wall in southern New Mexico – 5/30/19 – (1:34) – (KOAT)
This video actually has some good footage of the wall and road.
Tempe construction company on building privately-funded part of border wall – 5/29/19 – (2:39) – (Arizona’sFamily)
(Slightly older footage from before the permits reissued. Includes clips of Tommy Fisher.)
Previously posted by Duchess01 earlier today:
With the cease and desist lifted, privately funded border wall will be completed soon – 5/30/19 – (1:09) – (El Paso Times)
“Brian Kolfage, We Build The Wall founder, speaks at a press conference Thursday, May 30, in Sunland Park, New Mexico.”
https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/immigration/2019/05/30/we-build-the-wall-gofundme-sunland-park-new-mexico-completed-soon/1271081001/
Older link I don’t remember being posted.
Construction of private wall to continue despite city’s cease-and-desist order – 5/29/19 – (1:39) – (KFOX14)
https://kfoxtv.com/news/local/construction-of-private-wall-to-continue-despite-citys-cease-and-desist-order
Older clip before border wall work resumed.
N.M. mayor who opposes wall runs town riddled with corruption – 5/30/19 – (4:57) – (OAN)
“While Americans around the nation are banding together to privately fund a border wall in New Mexico, one inexperienced local mayor is standing in the way. The mayor of Sunland Park runs a government riddled by corruption, and has alleged ties to the Mexican cartels. One America’s Pearson Sharp explains.”
I really am impressed how they got the most ‘bang for the buck’ with placement. Building where they “couldn’t”, demonstrating American “can do” spirit, AND giving PB the high ground.
And, having all i’s dotted and t’s crossed. Very impressed with these guys. Probably a lot of doubting thomas’s, or just cautious that didn’t donate before, but will donate now, as eell as people re-donating.
VERY IMPRESSIVE
I agree and they displayed great strategy to get in over Memorial Day weekend to create the groundwork before the politics kicked in
good planning and execution
Oh, yeah! Forgot that. One might say MILITARY planning and execution.
And, they appear to have put a cartel corrupted city on the straight and narrow.
LikeLike
If MSM reprts are verified, our President may well get the “Modern Glad-Hander Award ” ! Standing and personally shaking hands with nearly a thousand USAFA grads is a physical tour-de-force for anyone, let alone a seventy-year old !
Wa, Hillary could do that, falling on her head!,…er, I mean STANDING, yeah standing on her head, I mean like she could do that, EASY. er,..um,..sexist, YEAH, thats SEXIST!
orangemanbad# /s
Opinion piece from Dersh as follow up to his commentary last night on Ingraham. Worth a read…
“Dershowitz: Supreme Court could overrule an unconstitutional impeachment”
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/446394-dershowitz-supreme-court-could-overrule-an-unconstitutional-impeachment
“The president is not above the law, but neither is Congress, whose members take an oath to support, not subvert, the Constitution. And that Constitution does not authorize impeachment for anything short of high crimes and misdemeanors.
Were Congress to try to impeach and remove a president without alleging and proving any such crime, and were the president to refuse to leave office on the ground that Congress had acted unconstitutionally, there would indeed be such a constitutional crisis. And Supreme Court precedent going back to Marbury v. Madison empowers the justices to resolve conflicts between the executive and legislative branches by applying the Constitution as the supreme law of the land.”
IMHO, Dershs opinion is relevent cause the plan all along was NOT to have Senate RepubliCONS actually VOTE to impeach, but just SAY the had the votes to sustain, so that PDJT would resign.
Dersh saying to say NO, and MAKE the Senate go on record, and then take to SCOTUS and they LOSE. THATS gonna cause a lot to rethink. Its one thing to be part of an anonymous group SAYING collectively you would vote to impeach (no down side), quite another to go ON RECORD, with your vote recorded, especially if it could be overturned.
Dersh did PDJT a YUGE favor, in my view, and I feel more confident about the Senate, Thank you, Dersh!
Take help where we can get it.
💥
Kasich won’t run for president against Trump
https://www.ohio.com/news/20190531/no-path-right-now-for-me-kasich-wont-run-for-president-against-trump
John Kasich, a favorite among the “Never Trumpers” hoping for a viable Republican to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, all but ruled out Friday the chance he would run.
“There is no path right now for me,” Kasich said on CNN. “I don’t see a way to get there.”
The former Ohio governor, who ran for president in 2016, never embraced Trump like most of the GOP did. For that reason, the bloc of anti-Trump Republicans has long pointed to Kasich as someone who could save the party by challenging the president for the 2020 nomination.
But Kasich said the reality is that “90 percent of the Republican Party supports” Trump, so there is no opening for an intraparty fight.
“I’ve never gotten involved in a political race I didn’t think I could win, and right now there’s no path,” he reiterated.
Kasich had no path in 2016 either, but that didn’t stop him then. 😀
He was just hungry, from what I recall. A food tour… Crazy he was a serious Presidential contender in 2016.
“But Kasich said the reality is that “90 percent of the Republican Party supports” Trump, so there is no opening for an intraparty fight.”
At least for one moment the Swamp Repuke Kasich understands the overwhelming majority of rank and file Republicans doesn’t want another establishment pig like him heading the GOP into 2020.
This is a GOOD thing. Yes, he is admitting PDJT has 90% of the RepubliCAN voters. After ALL the smears and lies. That means that is,FIRM, UNSHAKING SUPPORT.
Add in Blexit, #walkaway and independants. And, each formerly Dem voter is a two-fer; not voting for Dem= 1 vote. Vote for DJT=+1.
And Dems admitted THEY can’t beat him at the ballot box “only way is to impeach”.
Never seen this strategy before, to concede defeat 1 1/2 yrars before the election.
Path to 0%.
IMNSHO, the drugs are just the cold preceeding the pandemic flu – or worse – consequent to these open border incursions .
LikeLike
He forgot “Q”. Coincidence?
Think about it.
And, imo, he should have left off the T.
Ja, T’s are way expensive, just to start…
Hopefully someone will fill in what this is – because I refuse to click on a Martha MacCallum link. (If not, I’ll just miss out on it) 🙂
Boy, did you ever miss out on a great story.
That first picture of oBama is Mad Magazine material.
LikeLike
He needs to build a giant escalator in the arena so he can make a big deal about “When I and your first lady came down the escalator the second time”.
He has two weeks to pull this off. tic tic tic
Did we get Super Duper Enhanced Really Important Deep State Extravaganza Opening Monologue for this confab, or WHAT?!?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The jive (malarkey) they were giving me, didn’t jibe (line up).
Listening to Hannity …
The gig is up? I thought it was the jig is up.
Anyone notice this got interrupted by that baby killer VA gov at about 9:45? I suspect the Dems did that on purpose just to get Hannity pulled off the air. Victoria Tunsing kept going on about the stuff SD has been talking about, about the spying going back to 2012 in the Obozo admin. I am very suspicious. Plus, I can’t listen to that hypocrite VA gov baby killer SoB.
I believe Vannity set a new record for number of guests interrupted in a single show tonight. Also, a new record for number of great guests (9 plus not great Geraldo) kept waiting while he drones on through a monologue so long and repetitive that nobody can possibly stay focused for the entire thing.
LikeLike
Just might have something to do with this:
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/446347-trumps-approval-rating-hits-highest-point-in-two-years
“Trump appears to be getting a lift from the economy, with a record 62 percent approving of his approach to employment and 59 percent approving of his handling of the economy.”
It’s the economy, stupid.
A lot of middle class voters of all races have been ignored and thrown under the bus by the Democrats. That’s why Crazy Joe Biden is out there touting he can bring back those voters to the Democrat fold in 2020? Nice try, but we’re not getting fooled anymore by the party appropriately symbolized by a jackass!
LikeLiked by 1 person
calling them…
President Trump’s Mexican tariff move is one of his strongest yet. Obrador is going to have to choose between his ideology (open borders, soaking America), and the welfare of his people (destroying his shaky gift economy). He’s about to hit a brick wall. He’s been checkmated, and he doesn’t realize it yet. He is no student of current events, all he would have to do is look at how Sparkle Socks is doing to the north of us. Donald Trump is a fair man. Donald Trump is a kind man. But he’s no fool. And playing him for one is a giant mistake.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bill Barr is like the “Mr. Joe Cool” to Donald J. Trump’s “Mr. Ball Puncher”.
It’s called: Good Cop, Bad Ass President.
finally getting this step’s team together
I have felt that it is worth thinking about just who PDJT had working for him when –
both Tillerson and Pruitt served excellent first purposes particularly about my major issue which was energy – except for immigration and the coup, all the economic, financial, tax, regulation, jobs … matters were a function of energy first.
It is worthwhile to think in terms of PDJT as CEO – his management team will change depending upon his priorities – just business, not personal.
Like most here, I am hoping justice is served and the perps are punished. Aside from the Spygate Big Ugly, I am grateful daily that we seldom have to hear the noxious droning of:
The Clintons
Harry Reid
Tom Daschle
Carlos Danger
Debbie “Blabbermouth” “I know nothing” Schultz
John Kerry
The Obamas
Rod Blagojevich
Jesse Jackson
Algore
Susan Estrich
James Carville
Romans 12:18 If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
Mueller’s Presser (Episode 36)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/ff25d013/muellers-presser-episode-36
Michael Caputo|5/30/2019
Topics: The Mueller press conference * Impeachment: it’s what’s for dinner (if you’re a Democrat)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
LikeLike
what else have they got?
LikeLike
Just avoiding the Twitter Boycott Mob, that’s all. Getting out in front of the problem.
THUMP. That is the sound of Walt Disney rolling over in his grave.
Ask him about his theme park in Shanghai, China.
Is Disney planning to film an abortion ? Why else would they have a dog in this fight ? “Virtue Signaling ” about murder reveals a lot about the radical changes in the direction and tenor of the Disney empire !
You know….I’m TIRED of this COMMUNIST pencil necked animal named Adam Schiff!
Actually this criminal should be on a criminal Wanted-Poster Nationwide!
A Confirmed LIAR and a clear Violence-Agitator Galore!
Pencil Neck Schiff has “pulled-the-fire-alarm” and “yelled-fire-in-a-theater” NUMEROUS times the past two years!
An Arrest Warrant NEEDS to be issued for this leakiing-criminal!
EQUAL JUSTICE NEEDS to meet this criminal combatant… It is what it is!
Tariffs work. Trade wars are better than real wars. We can either sacrifice by paying a little more or sacrifice young lives.
Att G Huber is definitely a DEEP STATE ASSET
FLASHBACK: Clinton Foundation Investigators Say HUBER Lost Their Evidence — Had to Send It 3 Times — Huber Never Even Looked at it
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/flashback-clinton-foundation-investigators-say-huber-lost-their-evidence-had-to-send-it-3-times-huber-never-even-looked-at-it/
and
BREAKING: Attorney General Barr Discloses US Attorney Huber NEVER EVEN STARTED His Investigation — US Attorney John Durham Took Over His Work
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/breaking-attorney-general-barr-discloses-us-attorney-huber-never-even-started-his-investigation-us-attorney-john-durham-took-over-his-work/
I meant US att G Huber
1. Huber said he stood aside for IG Horowitz. I believe Joe diGenova scoffed at the idea a criminal investigation would step aside for an audit. But we don’t know if Sessions told him to stay in limbo.
2. We were also told Arkansas PA Cody Hiland was investigating the Clinton Foundation and had a Grand Jury empaneled.
3. Attorney Victoria Toesing previously has said her client – the number one Uranium One whistleblower – was never even interviewed! But that was a few months ago.
AG Bill Barr says the Clinton investigation may come to “fruition” soon.
Someday there will be a statue of Bill Barr standing in front of the DOJ building.
That ought to piss them off real good. Can we just get started on it right now?
Looks like we are in for a wild ride on the presidential open thread….again.
Banality of evil is a phrase coined by Hannah Arendt in the title of her 1963 work Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil. Her thesis is that the great evils in history generally, and the Holocaust in particular, were not executed by fanatics or sociopaths, but by ordinary [FBI/DOJ/CIA] people who accepted the premises of their [“deep”] state and therefore participated with the view that their [corrupt and criminal] actions were normal.
Explaining this phenomenon, Edward S. Herman has emphasized the importance of “normalizing the unthinkable.” According to him, “doing terrible things in an organized and systematic way rests on ‘normalization.’ This is the process whereby ugly, degrading, murderous, and unspeakable acts become routine and are accepted [by the FBI/DOJ/CIA] as ‘the way things are done.”
I watched Acting Secretary of Defense Shanahan’s plenary speech (the first on the venue) at the Shangri-La security dialogue meeting this morning.
Fantastic. The questions were very interesting after the prepared remarks, especially the PLA guy. Secretary Shanahan turned it on it’s head, with a scalpel not a blunt instrument.
Unmissable.
You may watch it at the site below, but may have to wait for a replay.
Well done. He gives lots of details about US presence in the Indo-Pacific. Very skilled and intelligent man.
https://www.iiss.org/events/shangri-la-dialogue/shangri-la-dialogue-2019
Acting Secretary of Defense Shanahan’s remarks made just a few minutes ago at the Shangri-La Security meeting has not yet been released, but some readouts of his meetings in conjunction with his visit have.
Indonesia
Joint Statement Between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia and the Department of Defense of the United States of America
https://dod.defense.gov/News/News-Releases/News-Release-View/Article/1863375/joint-statement-between-the-ministry-of-defense-of-the-republic-of-indonesia-an/
Australia
Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan’s Meeting With Australia’s Minister for Defense Linda Reynolds
https://dod.defense.gov/News/News-Releases/News-Release-View/Article/1862329/readout-of-acting-secretary-of-defense-patrick-m-shanahans-meeting-with-austral/
Singapore
Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan’s Meeting With Singapore Minister of Defence Dr. Ng Eng Hen
https://dod.defense.gov/News/News-Releases/News-Release-View/Article/1862321/readout-of-acting-secretary-of-defense-patrick-m-shanahans-meeting-with-singapo/
UK
Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan’s Meeting With United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Defence Penelope Mordaunt
https://dod.defense.gov/News/News-Releases/News-Release-View/Article/1862306/readout-of-acting-secretary-of-defense-patrick-m-shanahans-meeting-with-united/
I was just reminded that Omarosa also taped President Trump while she worked in the WH. Makes me wonder just how many others were doing the same…
It’s truly stunning (miraculous?) that the rabid cabal weren’t able to cobble something together to bring Trump down. That speaks volumes about who he is. Sure, he has faults (don’t we all), but if he had done anything criminal or even egregious, the cabal would have found it and destroyed him with it. But they found nothing of any consequence. Truly amazing.
I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when they realized that they were never going to find anything. Hahahahahahahaha….
The 1 June 2019 Indo-Pacific report has just been released by the DOD. He referenced it in his speech.
THE DEPARMENT OF DEFENSE
Indo-Pacific Strategy Report
Preparedness, Partnerships, and Promoting a Networked Region
June 1, 2019
https://media.defense.gov/2019/May/31/2002139210/-1/-1/1/DOD_INDO_PACIFIC_STRATEGY_REPORT_JUNE_2019.PDF
Acting Secretary of Defense speech read here:
https://www.iiss.org/-/media/files/shangri-la-dialogue/2019/speeches/plenary-1–patrick-m-shanahan-acting-secretary-of-defense-united-states–as-prepared.ashx
You may also view the video at this site.
https://www.iiss.org/events/shangri-la-dialogue/shangri-la-dialogue-2019
“Beijing warns US not to underestimate Chinese military”
This article refers to the meeting between Acting Secretary of Defense and General Wei Fenghe on Friday.
Waiting to see General Wei’s plenary speech.
https://news.yahoo.com/sino-us-ties-spotlight-asian-security-forum-115054768.html?soc_src=hl-viewer&soc_trk=tw
“Protesters set fire to U.S. Embassy in Honduras in second day of demonstrations”
(Evidently yelling, “American trash”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-honduras-protests/protesters-set-fire-to-u-s-embassy-in-honduras-in-second-day-of-demonstrations-idUSKCN1T12PQ?feedType=RSS&feedName=worldNews&utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Reuters%2FworldNews+%28Reuters+World+News%29&utm_source=reddit.com&utm_source=reddit.com
