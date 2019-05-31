Rep. Collins Identifies Peter Strzok as Likely FBI Official Who Leaked Grand Jury Information and Prosecution Declined…

This is rather stunning. In letters from Representative Doug Collins to Inspector General Horowitz and AG Bill Barr, Collins identifies Deputy Asst. Director Peter Strzok as the official who leaked grand jury information to the media and yet the DOJ refused to prosecute. Incredible.
WASHINGTON — Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, today sent letters to the attorney general [HERE] and inspector general [HERE] regarding the Office of the Inspector General’s investigation summary into misconduct by a former FBI deputy assistant director. The letter to the inspector general raises questions about the identity of the deputy assistant director in question, and the letter to the attorney general inquires about the status of criminal referrals made by the inspector general to the Justice Department. (link)
Here’s the original notification from the OIG noting the media leaks and the DOJ decision to decline prosecution.
Citing the ongoing internal investigation of FBI leaks to media, from the 2018 OIG report on FBI conduct, on Wednesday May 29, 2019, the Office of Inspector General outlined a preponderance of evidence against a corrupt FBI Deputy Asst. Director. However, the DOJ is refusing to prosecute:
Too big to jail ? Seems like all those at the criminal FBI are too big to jail. Those in the FBI (State Police, the German word is Gestapo) must be our maters. Is this what our Founding Fathers fought for ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
We need to follow our founders lead…. declare independence from Washington D.C. and start our own country. That is what they would have done in our shoes.
Yes we love our country, and our flag, and our history and our founders and what we’ve meant to the human race
But I must remind, that at one point in their younger lives, our founders too… loved England, loved its history, loved its traditions, culture and what it meant to the advancement of the human race…. the “mother country” as they called it.
They loved it, until they couldn’t any longer. And they built the greatest country as a replacement.
We must stop hiding behind our love of something that doesn’t exist anymore, except in folklore.
We must realize that the Constitution is no longer our protection of rights, but the very cause of everything wrong today.
When a person is no longer allowed to have speech, or accounts at a governmental protected banking institution… because the first amendment protects their right to punish you and kick you out of society… then its time to tear the entire thing into pieces and scatter it into the wind.
We need to declare independence.
We need to start our own country, protect our own borders, institute real law & order, protect speech, self defense and freedom, get government out of everyone’s lives and back to being a protection against foreign enemies as it should be.
Ironically… taking down Washington D.C, is the only way to protect our founders’ ideals and traditions. By dismantling it and starting anew.
Don’t worry… Thomas Jefferson would be extremely proud of us, if we did so
LikeLiked by 7 people
We should have crossed the river that Christmas eve they were passing obamacare.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit…….. it’s the only way to be sure”
We all know what happened when they didn’t…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Putting up a wall, or cordon, around the District, a “small job” compared to that Southern Border job – So, what’s the hold up??? Just some wire and some guns will get the initial issue solved….Then, we can worry about cement and grub – just hope that old water plant and sanitation plant keeps up with those caged vermin… Think of it as a SUPER FUND SITE in the works stage, eh?…
s/
I have to take my “bright moments” as they come these days…. no use chasing after them!
LikeLike
Great comment apcharles.
I’m a bit confused by:
“We must realize that the Constitution is no longer our protection of rights, but the very cause of everything wrong today.”
If you are stating that the Constitution is the source of our current demise, then I must violently disagree. First, the Constitution is merely a parchment barrier – it’s men that must enforce it’s standards and have failed. Second, it’s man’s perversion of, and non-adherence to, the Constitution that has put us where we are today. And third, our rights are not derived from the Constitution – they are derived from the Devine/Nature. If one believes that their rights to live, have property, speak, defend themselves, and so on, are derived from parchment as written by man, then one is already enslaved and without liberty – if man grants rights, then man takes them. Natural rights are unalienable – they can NOT be taken from you…which really upsets the ruling class.
Apologies if I misunderstood your post. Peace Patriot. 🙂
LikeLike
OIG has no authority, so if Barr or Durham or anyone else in the DOJ wants this PUNK IN PRISON he will be….or is he now a RAT for the DOJ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When in the hell are we hanging these traitors??? At what point do we as Americans say enough is enough?
LikeLiked by 6 people
George Carlin had a well known stage routine that spoke about the “club” AND you and I do not belong to the “Club”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What was the date of the referral?
LikeLike
Good question.
This was well in motion before Barr got there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What was the date on the referral?
LikeLike
Good question,
Mine is, has Barr seen Horowitz’s decline to prosecute? I assume he knows about it.
LikeLike
‘…refused to prosecute…’
(assumed, at this time)
Is there a subtle hint?
Perhaps there is some live bait on the fishing lines,
that are just beginning to feel motivated to lawfully cooperate going forward,
instead of obfuscate etc …?
hmmm…
I do not know
Imho
Keep your wits about you
and be wary of prior and future wooden-nickel offers and acceptances.
“Prove all things.
Hold fast to that which is good.”
Thessalonians 5:21
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am personally very suspect of Barr as he is most likely a creature of the ‘elite’ class and that the ‘elite’ class doesn’t go to prison, they are just slapped on the wrist for ‘thinking that they are above the law’. That’s in plain site with Barr’s comment about ‘Treason’ or lack thereof. How does he know this, if the investigation isn’t even done, yet he seems to know enough that he believes perhaps the top level folks at DOJ/FBI/CIA simply thought they were doing right for America although misguided and suffering from delusions of grandeur. There is no logical way anyone can know this at this juncture in the investigation. The only explanation is that he is planning to slap the perpetrators on the wrist. I learned in Business Law the basic concept of ‘mens rea’ (are you or where you ‘of the mind’), did you know what you were doing. That’s a simple YES! So we have to understand Barr is part of the ‘elite’ because the common sense person (aka us and PDJT) look at this and the simple answer is ‘we cannot be sure, but what we know as of present there is a likelihood that this was ‘Treasonous’ behavior. Again, no one that is not on the inside can look at this and not say at minimum ‘yes’ this very well may be treason.
Nothing is going to happen except a slap on the wrist.
LikeLike
I believe that you are entirely wrong – but also, entirely too impatient. Nooses take time to tie. Everybody in DC is fighting, now, with each other, to protect their own asses while throwing others under the bus. Barr has been given de-classification authority and a clear mandate. But, there is a tremendous amount of work to do, and I can easily see it taking several months(!) before we really start to see heads coming off. “Politics” says that the process should be rushed; “law and truth” says not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may be right, OR (I surely hope) that Barr is lulling the nervous culprits into their comfort zone while his people continue to compile all the evidence to drop the HAMMER on them bigly! Patience, Grasshopper!
LikeLike
OMG…yeah right sealed indictments and Gitmo oh my!
LikeLike
Barr is not wrong. By law, treason can only happen in a time of a declared war. Otherwise it is espionage if it involves aiding the enemy, a broader group, than at war with. What we have here is sedition to over throw. I believe only treason holds the death penalty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Below are excerpts from Barr’s CBS interview. First, he is already giving people a way out as it regards to intent. Second, Barr seays he doesn’t want to “destroy our institutions” and third he says treason wan’t committed.
You tell me if you REALLY think anyone is going jail.
WILLIAM BARR: Yes but you know, when you’re dealing with official government contact, intent is frequently a murky issue. I’m not suggesting that people did what they did necessarily because of conscious, nefarious motives. Sometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest, the better good. They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system that we have. They start viewing themselves as the guardians of the people that are more informed and insensitive than everybody else. They can- in their own mind, they can have those kinds of motives. And sometimes they can look at evidence and facts through a biased prism that they they themselves don’t realize.
WILLIAM BARR: I’d rather, in many ways, I’d rather be back to my old life but I think that I love the Department of Justice, I love the FBI, I think it’s important that we not, in this period of intense partisan feeling, destroy our institutions. I think one of the ironies today is that people are saying that it’s President Trump that’s shredding our institutions. I really see no evidence of that, it is hard, and I really haven’t seen bill of particulars as to how that’s being done. From my perspective the idea of resisting a democratically elected president and basically throwing everything at him and you know, really changing the norms on the grounds that we have to stop this president, that is where the shredding of our norms and our institutions is occurring.
JAN CRAWFORD: You’re working with the DNI, the head of CIA. I want to ask you about something- just declassification. But the president has tweeted and said publicly that some in the upper echelon, Comey, McCabe, etc., committed treason. I mean do you agree with that?
WILLIAM BARR: Well, I- as a lawyer I always interpret the word treason not colloquially but legally. And you know the very specific criteria for treason- so I don’t think it’s actually implicated in the situation that we have now. But I think what he–
JAN CRAWFORD: Legally.
WILLIAM BARR: Right.
JAN CRAWFORD: You don’t think that they’ve committed treason?
WILLIAM BARR: Not as a legal matter, no.
LikeLike
Lemme guess, another case of “he didn’t intend to leak?” Good lord, where did this “intent” excuse come from? More importantly why can’t I get that deal when I’m caught speeding or something?
Wait, never mind, what a stupid question. My bad. I forgot that we have a two tier justice system. That fine agent strzok was actually trying to help the country, cause that’s his job and all. I’m sure happy to know my tax dollars are paying this fine public servants wages/retirement. Yessiree.
What a pr!ck.
LikeLiked by 4 people
To all of you people who are criticizing Barr: read Sundance’s prior article with the CBS interview. Read that transcript carefully and in full.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think this place is more than a little “bipolar”. ( j/k..not intended to make light of a serious mental disorder.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are Treepers that are hearing and seeing things that aren’t there. Please pass the Seroquel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The decline to prosecute is on Rosenstein (with Sessions in the shadows), correct?
I’m really gratified that Collins is picking up on this, because it bothered the heck out of me when it first broke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is what I believe as well. Wasn’t this done in 2018, so Barr wasn’t even around. I hope I am right about the time.
LikeLike
Irrelevant, now Collins is making him aware of it now. Decline to prosecute can be reversed by Barr. Let’s see what he does. Is he going to hold people accountable or not?
LikeLike
I’d say that Sessions is the man behind this .Or not because of recusal.
Rosenstien?
LikeLike
There are people who are just lax about rules. Dershowitz strikes me as this type of person, for example. Not too partisan, not a strong stickler for the rules, more willing to live and let live in a two-way manner.
Democrats, as a whole, aren’t this way at all, unless you’re going along with them. Cross them, and they will gut you, or try to. Exactly like a mafia might. Like free trade, which never works when one country cheats constantly, you simply have to beat the Democrats over the head until they retreat.
I’m thinking that, as an isolated event, the leaking by Stzrok could be viewed as insignificant and this lax attitude could be applied to that isolated incident.
When looking at the entire chain of events, however, it was part of a criminal conspiracy that is MUCH more significant and dangerous. As such, Stzrok absolutely needs to be held to account.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “DoJ decision to “decline” prosecution”?
This is Barr’s Dept, the AG is allowing this to happen.
If his staff are corrupt rabid Trump haters and that leads to “declining” prosecutions they can be replaced today by Barr.
This was always their fall back position…”we own DoJ, we decide who gets prosecuted, the bureaucratic state is safe”.
And the citizens put up with this trashing of the USA.
LikeLike
“Prosecution of the DAD was declined.”
By who? Who exactly declined prosecution? Not the “DOJ” or the “FBI”… The person that decided not to prosecute needs to be fired immediately and investigated by Durham
LikeLike
i have no idea how to leave comments on this site… I’ve tried using my wordpress account I’ve tried using my gmail address I’ve tried setting an exclusive email for only the treehouse… I have no idea… I’d assume that my comments weren’t up to standard but looking at the other comments that’s impossible… can someone tell me how to be granted the privilege of commenting on this blog…
LikeLike
Looks like you just did. However, here’s a tip. You’ll probably influence others more if you curtail the insults.
LikeLike
so how exactly did i get this comment through? should i use this email and name from now on?
also i believe you may have misinterpreted my comment if you think i was insulting… i didn’t intend insult at all… my apologies if it came across that way
LikeLike
so i just lost another comment using the same email and name as the one you approved is it wordpress screwing with the comments or….
anyway the lost comment asked if i should use the same email and name as the approved comment above… and also stated that i didn’t intend to insult anyone, plus offered my apologies for appearing to…
LikeLike
The gods of the net see you have trouble with the use of capital letters, they clearly approve of capital letters.
LikeLike
So, Chaplain, what is your thought? And what Prison are you calling from? Ha! WordPress sometimes runs slow, so give it a minute to post.
LikeLike
…nevermind.
🙂
LikeLike
Would Strzok have been prosecuted if he was a Republican who supported Trump?
Don’t lie to me now….you know the answer as well as I do. You’d crucify him. In public. And have a CNN camera crew on standby.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McVeigh had the right idea. Wrong execution, but the right idea. Hear me out.
Tutored law student Patrick Henry encouraged fighting back when he told his fellow legislators that even as they spoke, a despotic government was forging their chains, and there was no way out but war. If history repeats itself then the 2016 election was our Lexington and Concord. Instead of trying to confiscate our arms, the enemy tried to hijack our election and install their hand picked globalist dictator.
Listen again to Mr. Henry:
http://libertyonline.hypermall.com/henry-liberty.html
Excerpts, emphasis mine.
“Are we disposed to be of the number of those who, having eyes, see not, and, having ears, hear not, the things which so nearly concern their temporal salvation? For my part, whatever anguish of spirit it may cost, I am willing to know the whole truth; to know the worst, and to >provide for it.>>justify those hopes with which gentlemen have been pleased to solace themselves<<warlike preparations which cover our waters and darken our landso long forging last ten years.preserve inviolate those inestimable privileges for which we have been so long contending>>An appeal to arms and to the God of hosts is all that is left us!”<<>vigilant, the active, the brave.<>>”There is no retreat but in submission and slavery! Our chains are forged! Their clanking may be heard on the plains of Boston! The war is inevitable–and let it come! I repeat it, sir, let it come.”
(note: and our chains have been clanking all across America since the last America president, Ronald Reagan, for those who have ears to hear)
>>>”It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace– but there is no peace. The war is actually begun!”
(note: the 2016 election revealed for all with eyes to see the war against America; her values, traditions, constitution, and moral foundations….what more do you need to understand that doing nothing will bring on you a hellish slavery in a land ruled by globalists who flood America with Muslim imports to aid their destruction of America?)
>>>>>”What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”<<<<<
Until the bully gets a severe beating – not merely a bloody or broken nose, split lip, or even a tooth knocked out, but a 10 days in the hospital beating – he'll never stop bullying his target(s). When he gets his due comeuppance he miraculously gains a new found respect for his prior victim(s).
The DOJ has the gall to go after Snowden and Assange for telling Americans that the American government was spying on them, and rotten to the core of its core….but not prosecute that embodiment of Satan, Peter Strzok…or Satan's hireling McCabe…or any of the others who violated the law over and over and over again?
Then it's time to start sending a message. Yellow vests are the next to last thing. When they fail there's only one vest left to use, the ballistic vest.
LikeLike
Awww….
This goes in Henry’s speech, 2nd paragraph, right after the sentence that ends “…and to provide for it.”:
~ I wish to know what there has been in the conduct of the British ministry for the last ten years to justify those hopes with which gentlemen have been pleased to solace themselves and the House. Is it that insidious smile with which our petition has been lately received? Trust it not, sir; it will prove a snare to your feet. Suffer not yourselves to be betrayed with a kiss. Ask yourselves how this gracious reception of our petition comports with those warlike preparations which cover our waters and darken our land. ~
LikeLike
Definitely à-propos.
⚜
LikeLike
The decision not tp prosecute a DAD would have to be made at a higher level than that officer so whose name pops up again? Rosenstein? Incredibly incestuous. I don’t even know if Barr can reopen this since a defense attorney can simply point to a prior declination to prosecute.
LikeLike
Not sure there’s any law prohibiting DOJ from deciding to prosecute after they initially declined. Happens all the time to “the little guy”.
LikeLike
Reading this letter and listening to the next CTH piece (the William Barr interview at CBS) together is interesting.
– In the Collins letter, we see that it is highly likely that Peter Strzok illegally released grand jury material to the media.
– In the Barr interview, he makes clear that they (AG’s office) asked Mueller’s team “for weeks” prior to the release of the Mueller report that the Special Counsel team identify any and all grand jury material in the report, but Team Mueller failed to do so despite leading Barr to believe they would. (This is what delayed the release of the redacted version.)
One has to wonder: Did Team Mueller fail to highlight grand jury material on purpose, hoping that Barr, et al., would release the Mueller report in full, thereby divulging grand jury material and giving Strzok something he could point to if prosecuted? ‘See, Barr did it too!’ I would not put it past this band of miscreants to do something like that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Laramie. “Miscreants”? I would have said “mather fackers”.
LikeLike
Color me totally confused. In the headline we read: Rep. Collins Identifies Peter Strzok as Likely FBI Official Who Leaked Grand Jury Information and Prosecution Declined… Note this: Peter Strzok is identified as “likely” FBI official who leaked……. “likely”……
In the first paragraph, we read: “Collins identifies Deputy Asst. Director Peter Strzok as the official who leaked grand jury information to the media….” Positive Identification.
Then in the letter of Representative Doug Collins letter of May 30, 2019 to I.G. Horowitz we find this: “While the DAD is not named in the Summary, there are several indications the DAD in question is former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok…..” indications….
1) Is Peter Strzok the DAD referenced in the report?
So in the headline, Collins identifies Strzok as likely leaker. Then in the opening paragraph Collins is said to flat out identify Strzok until you get to the letter where Collins cites “several indications” of Strzok as the leaker and ends up asking if Strzok is the leaker.
This appears to be nothing one can start stomping feet over.
LikeLike
Mueller fiasco Presser creating more doubts, questions about Mueller report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Writer Paul Sperry dropping bombs on twitter.
Why isn’t Sperry ever on Fox News?
LikeLike
The hag’s mule was throwing up as much gorilla dust as possible, mainly to obscure his role in the Uranium One influence peddling scandal.
LikeLike
When Hannity going to figure out that it goes back to 2012. With the special Sally Yates branch of DOJ CI? It’s like wormwood at this point Hannity is chasing the cover story – not the real story.
LikeLike
Sean is only a “figurehead” for the news, I believe. I don’t see him investigating these stories by himself…So, he will figure it out when someone tells him about it. He should read CTH, it would give Sundance’s ideas a huge audience.
LikeLike
Is Collins trying to get IG Horowitz to identify Strzok ,as the leaker, officially on record
LikeLike
Just going to mention that before Obama, there was a sum total of one person tried for leaking to the media. And if I remember correctly, that was defense information. Obama, however, went nuts with spying on and jailing these people.
So we need to keep this in context of what is normal, and the Obama administration was not normal. This decision made on this, whether or not we like it, is in fact typical. They usually get fired, etc and that’s what happened to Strozk.
“For much of the law’s existence, while it was used perniciously against anti-war demonstrators, it was not applied to journalists or their sources. It was not until 1971 that a person was indicted under the Espionage Act for providing classified information to a journalist. Between 1917 and 2009, only one person was convicted under the Espionage Act for leaking to a news organization.” ….quote from “Freedom of the Press Foundation.”
LikeLike
Thomas Drake, Shamai Leibowitz, Stephen Kim, Chelsea Manning, Donald Sachtleben, Jeffrey Sterling, John Kiriakou, Edward Snowden, General David Petraeus and General James Cartwright.
Obama’s hit list, but I think a couple are missing. I think there were 12 total under Obama.
My personal opinion is that Thomas Drake was the worst mistake by Obama, since he tried to go through normal pathways first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very disappointing – the institutional cover-up – right from the OIG. It’s obviously bigger than the the FBI – It goes into the office of the President – Obama. Just too too embarrassing for the Country – or some such reasoning. We can take it. This is our system, and it will only recover if we blow the door of transparency on this issue. Can’t these insider dopes figure out that they are only hurting the Republic in which they think they are protecting?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t wait until Sundance does one on the Flynn conversation with John Dowd transcript, highlighting Mueller’s deceptive edits.
LikeLike
That’s what Solomon was getting at – if Mueller (Weismann( got so much wrong in 2 pages, what about the Weismann report?
LikeLike
Wow. Leaving out that one (green highlighted) sentence changes the entire impression of the request.
LikeLike
Well, at least there’s an effort underway by the few good guys in CONgress to document this ongoing issue.
It also highlights the recurring theme in the DOJ of INCOMPETENCE and POLITICAL BIAS.
So how many FAILURES will it take to recognize the problem is systemic & entrenched?
I also hope Barr can get past his loyalty to the institution to begin to address the utter sh¡tshow it’s become.
LikeLike
I hope his love of the institution leads him to crucify those that have corrupted it.
LikeLike