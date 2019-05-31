May 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #862

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 2 more days to Special Day of Prayer for President Trump — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
——on Sunday, June 2, 2019 as requested by Franklin Graham
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”My foot stands in an even place; In the congregations I will bless the Lord.” 🌟
Psalms 26:12
————–
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is safely back in the White House from CO
***Praise: Brian Kolfage’s Wall project has been given ‘re-issued’ permits back
***Praise: a 5 month Tariff schedule on all Mexican Goods starting on June 10th
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for good prep for President Trump/MAGA Team’s trip to UK, Ireland, France next wk
— AG Barr and Team to find ways to drain the swamp
— Dims Presidential Candidates to continue to be incoherent
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— WeThePeople find more MAGA candidates to run for offices against Dims/Uni Party
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL –dissolve other Bans of our WALL building
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— block all invaders at our southern border–send invaders back home
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
— for Treepers in poor health–comfort and healing
— Peace Thru Strength
————————————————–
🦅 “You could have chosen any school, any career you wanted, but you chose a harder path and a higher calling to protect and defend the United States of America. ”
(5-30-19 AF Academy, CO)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday May 31, 2019—–
Amen!
Praying 🙏.
Praying for Patrick Henry .
Amen.
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our patrickhenrycensored !
Tweet includes new promo clip. (0:55)
Border wall construction group holds press conference on progress – 5/30/19 – (58:30) – (FOX)
Excerpts:
15:48 – When border patrol agents had to cover 1/2 mile up to the mountain, it used to take 20-30 minutes to intersect anybody or to see any threat. “Today they’ll have the biggest tower after they take over on top of that perch that they can see 15-20 miles into Mexico and all over the US.”
And then they’ll have a road that if there is a problem where they need to be, from this point you have my word, in 30 seconds, they’re at the top of the hill.
30:32 – “…And that eagle’s nest up there, that perch where you can see that vehicle… It is extraordinary. It will probably end up being the best observation point on the entire southern border… It’s a virtual parking lot for about 5 or 6 vehicles up there. The people we have talked about, officials in the border patrol who saw that sight, were blown away by how much they could see up there.”
31:08 – “So we had officials from Washington, and when they came, “that’s a game changer” is what they said.
33:34 – “The intention is to transfer a permanent easement so that they would have 24/7 access and control of this property to the United States government. The conveyance of the easement has already occurred and is being registered today or tomorrow in the county.
… If the Department of Homeland Security indicates to WeBuildTheWall that a full transfer of the title in the property itself is more desirable, than we will do that.
37:40 – “Once it’s finished, it’s going to be 2,300 feet as the crow flies?” “Yes, that’s correct.”
“What about maintenance. How do you maintain it when you turn it over?” “Well that’s the nice thing about Fisher Industries. Everything … slopes at 2% so the water sheds. We’ve put it in. We’ve put on the concrete foundation so everything goes. Not a lot of maintenance to do.
…And one thing I want to add to, this should set the standard of what border security should look like. And when multiple government officials come out to see what BuildTheWall has done here, they’re going to set the standard and as you well know there’s a Roosevelt Easement and everything else. I believe that when they’ve seen how fast we’ve turned this project, they’re giving us the easement.(audio unclear)”
39:16 – “Tommy isn’t saying this because he’s modest but he was told by an official from the Army Corps of Engineers there’s no way you can build on that piece of property. There’s no way you can get up that hill like you claim you can do. And he was also told by another official from the same agency that you’re going to come off that hill with your tail between your legs. Well, he’s coming off that hill with his head held high and we are so proud to team up with him.”
Couple typos I missed. I’m doing this on the fly. 🙂
You did great. TY 😉
So, what’d they do, a Shoot, Shovel and Shut up number on that idiot mayor who first halted the construction?
LikeLike
The city received a lot of phone calls from supporters of the wall and WeBuildTheWalls lawyer(s) showed them that the rule the city was trying to used didn’t apply. The Mayer admitted in a video bellow that it is industrial zoning which does allow allow up to 35 feet.
Per Kris Kobach, the city now agrees their initial statement that the project was not in compliance was incorrect. They applied an ordinance that doesn’t apply to this type of property or to this type of construction. Kobach explains what happened in a little more detail at the beginning the press conference I posted above.
We Build The Wall Update – Mary Ann Mendoza – 5/30/19 – (8:03) – (Focus Today)
“Mary Ann Mendoza, Angel Mom and advisory board member for We Build The Wall campaign, gives update on the first section of privately funded Southern Border Security barrier.“
LikeLiked by 2 people
She lost her son to a drunk illegal alien driver. Who can blame her for now being outspoken for border security?
https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2018/08/09/mary-ann-mendoza-immigration-laws
Tweet includes video. (3:27)
Shows a beautiful shot of part of the new concrete road illuminated by lights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CBS left out the words “mostly phony” before the term “asylum-seekers”.
Construction on private border wall continues – 5/30/19 – (1:54) – (KOB 4)
Bulldozers back up: Group continues to build its private border wall – 5/30/19 – (1:50) – (KOAT)
Privately funded border barrier in Sunland Park is expected to be completed on Thursday. – 5/30/19 – (2:38) – (KTSM 9 NEWS)
“Privately funded border barrier in Sunland Park is expected to be completed on Thursday.“ (In the video it appears that the wall hadn’t been completed, whereas Brian Kolfage said in a prior tweet that it had w/ the exception of the road. It appears from a prior video that the there are some parts in the middle that are incomplete and that they are working from both ends. Regardless, it should be done soon.)
Tweet includes a map which shows the gap which the new wall is closing off.
WeBuildTheWall has postponed the rally so the that construction crews can finish up (roads/lighting etc. I assume).
“We have decided that in order to prevent any further delays to construction that we are going to postpone tonight’s rally in order to give our construction crews the ability to work around the clock to finish We The People’s Wall.”
https://webuildthewall.us/rally/
This news puts a bloom on my day! The Mayor having to admit he was wrong is sweet. Now, I’m waiting, but not ho;ding my breath, for the Governor to remove the egg facial that was self-administered.
Initial footage of first segment of border wall going up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Impeachment is about the only way they can win the 2020 election.
And when that fails, they’ll resort to trying to keep President Trump’s name off the ballots in liberal states.
Dems play dirty. They are dirty rats.
That’s pretty funny.
“Buh-bye, Bob! Don’t let my Presidential Boot kick ya in the ass on the way out!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good grief! When a fellow like Dershowitz is throwing strikes, you let him talk until he’s out of breath. You don’t interrupt him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He got some good points in, especially at the end about the Supreme Court deciding the Constitutionality of the “impeachment to overturn an election”.
LikeLike
Good stuff from Dersh. “They’d build a statue of me on Nantucket”… too much.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the end of the day Mueller is just Creepy Porn Lawyer with more hair and better connections. They are two sides of the same coin. He is Creepy Coup Lawyer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hello Jase:
I don’t think you’ve gotten enough credit for that enormously clever turn of phrase.
“Creepy Coup Lawyer.”
I think that’s here to stay.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make the Wall 30′ tall!
REMINDER
Today (Friday) Judge Emmitt Sullivan is supposed to get the GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN transcripts; tapes; and any unknown tapes and transcripts. To be PUBLICLY AVAILABLE.
Expect FBI game playing.
“Expect FBI game playing”
Indeed. What will Judge Emmitt Sullivan do? Contempt? Ohhhh the drama!!!
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
Per Breitbart (and I can’t find a clip of this)
During a portion of an interview set to air on Friday’s “CBS This Morning,” Attorney General William Barr said that he has concerns over the handling of the Russia investigation, but he doesn’t think the officials who oversaw the investigation committed treason.
CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent Jan Crawford asked, “You don’t think that they’ve committed treason?”
Barr responded, “Not as a legal matter.”
He added, “[S]ometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest, the better good. They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system we have.”
Federal criminal law is very technical and there are specific elements for each crime in the United States Criminal Code. The elements for the crime of treason 18 USC 2381: Levy war against the United States or give aid and comfort to the enemy. Both must be during TIME OF WAR and the war must be declared! So, AG Barr is technically correct as he must be, however, for most Americans the accusation of treason rings true and there are plenty of criminal charges that would apply. There have only been 40 individuals charged with treason since 1789!
You tell him, Joe. He and Victoria are the best. You too, Lou.
Mueller is a bully who can dish a lot out, but he can’t take much at all. Put quite simply, he is afraid of Nunes and Jordan, etc., and the questions they would likely ask calling into question the integrity of his whole operation, so he will continue to try to hide behind his “Down from the Mountain Holy Report”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
just guessing she’ll know the questions ahead …
This was the woman who “didn’t know how all that digital stuff works”. Now she’s a Cyber Security Expert.
She must’ve really hit the books in her time off!!! Maybe she took some online courses, eh?
LikeLike
It appears the Obama Shadow Government is up and running. First Kerry with Iran, and now Feinstein.
They both need to be charged with violating the
Logan Act.
They and others in their cabal of traitors act with confidence and impunity.
LikeLike
Interesting nuggets in there. U.K. HAND-DELIVERS a memo to Flynn’s team… 2+ years late a “whistleblower” comes forward to say that the memo exists? So why didn’t Flynn get the memo? Did Flynn have a Mole-Rat on his team that hid the memo? Bizarre.
Also this: “Steele is reportedly open to speaking with Horowitz but has declined to cooperate with Barr.”
China poisoned our pets with tainted food, poisoned people with tainted building materials and we’re suppose to be worried about not getting drugs made in China? LOL If they cut off the Chinese made drugs, it might save a lot of lives. Just Sayin’
I have purchased medications from Thailand and India, were fine and what they were supposed to be.
However, “Rx” medications from China are crap.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008_Chinese_heparin_adulteration
“The raw heparin batches were found to have been cut from 2–60% with the counterfeit substance, and motivation for the adulteration was attributed to a combination of cost effectiveness and a shortage of suitable pigs in China.
When the FDA conducted an inspection of Baxter’s Chinese Heparin supplier, it found serious deficiencies at the facility which the FDA detailed in a warning letter.”
But other than that…
Comey: Professional Law Man; Life-Long Republican; Boy Scout, Highest of Integrity, Straight-Shooter
Mueller: Professional Law Man; Life-Long Republican; Unimpeachable; Highest of Integrity, Straight-Shooter
Seeing a pattern… we need to find out who else is in this “Mueller Tree”…
Badass Bill Barr is on the move.
This is like Casey Anthony giving parenting lessons. OJ Simpson giving marriage classes…
summit.fireeye.com
Is Hillary still doing that speaking tour, where tickets are getting steep discounted?
“We” ought to “crowdsource”it or whatever. Buy up ALL the tickets to one of her speaking events.
And NO! no throwing of eggs, milkshakes or poo. Keep your MAGA hats in your pocket or purse.
When she starts to speak, silently count to 30,…then point at her,…and start LAUGHING, just uproarious, guffawing fall over cry and pee yourself LAUGHING. Then, respectfully leave.
