May 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #862

Posted on May 31, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

74 Responses to May 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #862

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 2 more days to Special Day of Prayer for President Trump — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
    ——on Sunday, June 2, 2019 as requested by Franklin Graham

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟”My foot stands in an even place; In the congregations I will bless the Lord.” 🌟
    Psalms 26:12
    ————–
    ***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is safely back in the White House from CO
    ***Praise: Brian Kolfage’s Wall project has been given ‘re-issued’ permits back
    ***Praise: a 5 month Tariff schedule on all Mexican Goods starting on June 10th
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for good prep for President Trump/MAGA Team’s trip to UK, Ireland, France next wk
    — AG Barr and Team to find ways to drain the swamp
    — Dims Presidential Candidates to continue to be incoherent
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
    — WeThePeople find more MAGA candidates to run for offices against Dims/Uni Party
    — for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — our American WALL –dissolve other Bans of our WALL building
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
    — block all invaders at our southern border–send invaders back home
    — for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
    — for Treepers in poor health–comfort and healing
    — Peace Thru Strength
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “You could have chosen any school, any career you wanted, but you chose a harder path and a higher calling to protect and defend the United States of America. ”
    (5-30-19 AF Academy, CO)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————-
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    ———————————————————
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday May 31, 2019—–

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Stillwater says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Tweet includes new promo clip. (0:55)

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:22 am

      Border wall construction group holds press conference on progress – 5/30/19 – (58:30) – (FOX)

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Stillwater says:
        May 31, 2019 at 12:46 am

        Excerpts:

        15:48 – When border patrol agents had to cover 1/2 mile up to the mountain, it used to take 20-30 minutes to intersect anybody or to see any threat. “Today they’ll have the biggest tower after they take over on top of that perch that they can see 15-20 miles into Mexico and all over the US.”

        And then they’ll have a road that if there is a problem where they need to be, from this point you have my word, in 30 seconds, they’re at the top of the hill.

        30:32 – “…And that eagle’s nest up there, that perch where you can see that vehicle… It is extraordinary. It will probably end up being the best observation point on the entire southern border… It’s a virtual parking lot for about 5 or 6 vehicles up there. The people we have talked about, officials in the border patrol who saw that sight, were blown away by how much they could see up there.”

        31:08 – “So we had officials from Washington, and when they came, “that’s a game changer” is what they said.

        33:34 – “The intention is to transfer a permanent easement so that they would have 24/7 access and control of this property to the United States government. The conveyance of the easement has already occurred and is being registered today or tomorrow in the county.
        … If the Department of Homeland Security indicates to WeBuildTheWall that a full transfer of the title in the property itself is more desirable, than we will do that.

        37:40 – “Once it’s finished, it’s going to be 2,300 feet as the crow flies?” “Yes, that’s correct.”
        “What about maintenance. How do you maintain it when you turn it over?” “Well that’s the nice thing about Fisher Industries. Everything … slopes at 2% so the water sheds. We’ve put it in. We’ve put on the concrete foundation so everything goes. Not a lot of maintenance to do.

        …And one thing I want to add to, this should set the standard of what border security should look like. And when multiple government officials come out to see what BuildTheWall has done here, they’re going to set the standard and as you well know there’s a Roosevelt Easement and everything else. I believe that when they’ve seen how fast we’ve turned this project, they’re giving us the easement.(audio unclear)”

        39:16 – “Tommy isn’t saying this because he’s modest but he was told by an official from the Army Corps of Engineers there’s no way you can build on that piece of property. There’s no way you can get up that hill like you claim you can do. And he was also told by another official from the same agency that you’re going to come off that hill with your tail between your legs. Well, he’s coming off that hill with his head held high and we are so proud to team up with him.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • andyocoregon says:
        May 31, 2019 at 1:34 am

        So, what’d they do, a Shoot, Shovel and Shut up number on that idiot mayor who first halted the construction?

        Like

        Reply
        • Stillwater says:
          May 31, 2019 at 1:48 am

          The city received a lot of phone calls from supporters of the wall and WeBuildTheWalls lawyer(s) showed them that the rule the city was trying to used didn’t apply. The Mayer admitted in a video bellow that it is industrial zoning which does allow allow up to 35 feet.

          Per Kris Kobach, the city now agrees their initial statement that the project was not in compliance was incorrect. They applied an ordinance that doesn’t apply to this type of property or to this type of construction. Kobach explains what happened in a little more detail at the beginning the press conference I posted above.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:22 am

      We Build The Wall Update – Mary Ann Mendoza – 5/30/19 – (8:03) – (Focus Today)
      “Mary Ann Mendoza, Angel Mom and advisory board member for We Build The Wall campaign, gives update on the first section of privately funded Southern Border Security barrier.“

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:23 am

      Tweet includes video. (3:27)
      Shows a beautiful shot of part of the new concrete road illuminated by lights.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:23 am

      Construction on private border wall continues – 5/30/19 – (1:54) – (KOB 4)

      Construction has resumed on a private border wall in southern New Mexico…

      “This wall isn’t about stopping immigration. This wall is about legal immigration we want people to use the front door and come into this country legally,” said Brian Kolfage, founder We Build the Wall.

      Days after construction began, Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea told the group that the fence was too high and violated city law. However, Perea backtracked on Thursday.

      “Upon further investigation, we have determined this is under and M-2, which is industrial zoning and does allow up to 35 feet, as we understand at this moment,” Perea said.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:23 am

      Bulldozers back up: Group continues to build its private border wall – 5/30/19 – (1:50) – (KOAT)

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:24 am

      Privately funded border barrier in Sunland Park is expected to be completed on Thursday. – 5/30/19 – (2:38) – (KTSM 9 NEWS)
      “Privately funded border barrier in Sunland Park is expected to be completed on Thursday.“ (In the video it appears that the wall hadn’t been completed, whereas Brian Kolfage said in a prior tweet that it had w/ the exception of the road. It appears from a prior video that the there are some parts in the middle that are incomplete and that they are working from both ends. Regardless, it should be done soon.)

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:25 am

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:26 am

      WeBuildTheWall has postponed the rally so the that construction crews can finish up (roads/lighting etc. I assume).

      “We have decided that in order to prevent any further delays to construction that we are going to postpone tonight’s rally in order to give our construction crews the ability to work around the clock to finish We The People’s Wall.”
      https://webuildthewall.us/rally/

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:43 am

      This news puts a bloom on my day! The Mayor having to admit he was wrong is sweet. Now, I’m waiting, but not ho;ding my breath, for the Governor to remove the egg facial that was self-administered.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:33 am

      Initial footage of first segment of border wall going up.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:44 am

      Impeachment is about the only way they can win the 2020 election.
      And when that fails, they’ll resort to trying to keep President Trump’s name off the ballots in liberal states.
      Dems play dirty. They are dirty rats.

      Like

      Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Like

    Reply
    • Donald says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:14 am

      Good grief! When a fellow like Dershowitz is throwing strikes, you let him talk until he’s out of breath. You don’t interrupt him!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mr.piddles says:
        May 31, 2019 at 1:34 am

        He got some good points in, especially at the end about the Supreme Court deciding the Constitutionality of the “impeachment to overturn an election”.

        Like

        Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:31 am

      Good stuff from Dersh. “They’d build a statue of me on Nantucket”… too much.

      Like

      Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jase says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:39 am

      At the end of the day Mueller is just Creepy Porn Lawyer with more hair and better connections. They are two sides of the same coin. He is Creepy Coup Lawyer.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Donald says:
        May 31, 2019 at 1:19 am

        Hello Jase:
        I don’t think you’ve gotten enough credit for that enormously clever turn of phrase.
        “Creepy Coup Lawyer.”
        I think that’s here to stay.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  16. Perot Conservative says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Make the Wall 30′ tall!

    REMINDER

    Today (Friday) Judge Emmitt Sullivan is supposed to get the GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN transcripts; tapes; and any unknown tapes and transcripts. To be PUBLICLY AVAILABLE.

    Expect FBI game playing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • cheryl says:
      May 31, 2019 at 12:42 am

      Per Breitbart (and I can’t find a clip of this)
      During a portion of an interview set to air on Friday’s “CBS This Morning,” Attorney General William Barr said that he has concerns over the handling of the Russia investigation, but he doesn’t think the officials who oversaw the investigation committed treason.

      CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent Jan Crawford asked, “You don’t think that they’ve committed treason?”

      Barr responded, “Not as a legal matter.”

      He added, “[S]ometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest, the better good. They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system we have.”

      Like

      Reply
      • California Joe says:
        May 31, 2019 at 1:47 am

        Federal criminal law is very technical and there are specific elements for each crime in the United States Criminal Code. The elements for the crime of treason 18 USC 2381: Levy war against the United States or give aid and comfort to the enemy. Both must be during TIME OF WAR and the war must be declared! So, AG Barr is technically correct as he must be, however, for most Americans the accusation of treason rings true and there are plenty of criminal charges that would apply. There have only been 40 individuals charged with treason since 1789!

        Like

        Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Carson Napier says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Mueller is a bully who can dish a lot out, but he can’t take much at all. Put quite simply, he is afraid of Nunes and Jordan, etc., and the questions they would likely ask calling into question the integrity of his whole operation, so he will continue to try to hide behind his “Down from the Mountain Holy Report”.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bubba Cow says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:32 am

      just guessing she’ll know the questions ahead …

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • mr.piddles says:
        May 31, 2019 at 1:40 am

        This was the woman who “didn’t know how all that digital stuff works”. Now she’s a Cyber Security Expert.

        She must’ve really hit the books in her time off!!! Maybe she took some online courses, eh?

        Like

        Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:36 am

    It appears the Obama Shadow Government is up and running. First Kerry with Iran, and now Feinstein.
    They both need to be charged with violating the
    Logan Act.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:53 am

      Interesting nuggets in there. U.K. HAND-DELIVERS a memo to Flynn’s team… 2+ years late a “whistleblower” comes forward to say that the memo exists? So why didn’t Flynn get the memo? Did Flynn have a Mole-Rat on his team that hid the memo? Bizarre.

      Also this: “Steele is reportedly open to speaking with Horowitz but has declined to cooperate with Barr.”

      Like

      Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      May 31, 2019 at 1:13 am

      China poisoned our pets with tainted food, poisoned people with tainted building materials and we’re suppose to be worried about not getting drugs made in China? LOL If they cut off the Chinese made drugs, it might save a lot of lives. Just Sayin’

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        May 31, 2019 at 1:41 am

        I have purchased medications from Thailand and India, were fine and what they were supposed to be.
        However, “Rx” medications from China are crap.

        Like

        Reply
        • mr.piddles says:
          May 31, 2019 at 1:58 am

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008_Chinese_heparin_adulteration

          “The raw heparin batches were found to have been cut from 2–60% with the counterfeit substance, and motivation for the adulteration was attributed to a combination of cost effectiveness and a shortage of suitable pigs in China.

          When the FDA conducted an inspection of Baxter’s Chinese Heparin supplier, it found serious deficiencies at the facility which the FDA detailed in a warning letter.”

          But other than that…

          Like

          Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      May 31, 2019 at 2:03 am

      Comey: Professional Law Man; Life-Long Republican; Boy Scout, Highest of Integrity, Straight-Shooter

      Mueller: Professional Law Man; Life-Long Republican; Unimpeachable; Highest of Integrity, Straight-Shooter

      Seeing a pattern… we need to find out who else is in this “Mueller Tree”…

      Like

      Reply
  30. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:30 am

    Badass Bill Barr is on the move.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. mazziflol says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:32 am

    This is like Casey Anthony giving parenting lessons. OJ Simpson giving marriage classes…

    summit.fireeye.com

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Dutchman says:
    May 31, 2019 at 1:55 am

    Is Hillary still doing that speaking tour, where tickets are getting steep discounted?
    “We” ought to “crowdsource”it or whatever. Buy up ALL the tickets to one of her speaking events.
    And NO! no throwing of eggs, milkshakes or poo. Keep your MAGA hats in your pocket or purse.

    When she starts to speak, silently count to 30,…then point at her,…and start LAUGHING, just uproarious, guffawing fall over cry and pee yourself LAUGHING. Then, respectfully leave.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s