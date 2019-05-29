May 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #860

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

108 Responses to May 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #860

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 4 more days to Special Day of Prayer for President Trump — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
    ——on Sunday, June 2, 2019 as requested by Franklin Graham

    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟”Show me Your ways, O Lord; Teach me Your paths.” 🌟
    Psalms 25:4
    ————–
    ***Praise: President Trump/FLOTUS and Team is safely back in the White House
    ***Praise: Section of (private) border wall got built-Thank you Brian Kolfage, Kris Kobach and Fisher Ind.
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for extra layer of protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — USMCA to be ratified in Canada, Mexico and ..> > > U.S. Congress < < <
    — AG Barr and Team do the right thing for our country
    — Investigate the Investigators
    — Dems Presidential Candidates to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble…and crumble..then diminish…pouf.
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
    — for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — our American WALL to get built quickly
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
    — catch all invaders, including MS-13, and drugs
    — block all invaders at our southern border–USA is not open
    — for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
    — Re: severe storms/tornadoes/floodings in Midwest and Northeast US-pray for safety and recovering from storms for all Treepers and Trump supporters
    — We Will Stay Free
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth.
    Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed.
    The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country.”
    (2017 Inauguration)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————-
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    ———————————————————
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday May 29, 2019—–

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      May 29, 2019 at 12:27 am

      Praying !
      Praying for our Angelle too !

    • Ad rem says:
      May 29, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Grandma…Thank you for the gentle reminder regarding Franklin Graham’s Special Day of Prayer for our President – June 2, 2019. ♥️

      • WSB says:
        May 29, 2019 at 12:51 am

        Excellent! Was just thinking about that this morning. Read Franklin’s letter when he published it. (My grandfather’s name was Franklin…son of a Minister…I always think of Franklin Graham this way everytime I see him…Ha!)

        Interestingly, Franklin may be on to something. What would it say about your own chuch’s/temple’s ministers/priests/rabbis if they decline?

        • Ad rem says:
          May 29, 2019 at 1:00 am

          I so heart Franklin Graham! I’ll never forget the courage it took for him to be one of the first to take a strong stand against Islamo-Facism.

          • Grandma Covfefe says:
            May 29, 2019 at 1:32 am

            Yes, i agree and ….esp when Franklin publicly spoke out against Pope Francis visiting Mexico and condemning President Trump of the idea of a WALL at our border…Phffth..

            I accepted Christ at a Billy Graham’s crusade when I was in high school and will always be grateful for the Graham family and their ministries.

          • WSB says:
            May 29, 2019 at 1:55 am

            So true. Very brave.

            For those who have never been in country witnessing strict islam, one would not know that it is slavery…for both men and women.

            Franklin has obviously been to these areas and is a witness to the abhorrent nature of the system.

            Seeing town squares where one half of the people are men in normal garb and the other half are in blue sheets with preforated vision panels is jarring for most red, white and blue Americans. Omar excluded…not American.

            • Maquis says:
              May 29, 2019 at 2:15 am

              One can perish in that world in an instant, your closest family and neighbors are duty bound to end you if you aren’t Muslim enough.

              What I found hardest as a man was that the only way to treat a Muslim woman decently there was to not even acknowledge that she existed. Any respect translates to attention and coming from a non-family male that is haram, and she is the one that pays for it.

              It’s a sick miserable place.

              • WSB says:
                May 29, 2019 at 2:23 am

                It is really a sick entity, Maquis.

                If you are on the thread, check out the photo I posted of my memory of women in Kota Kinabalu. I was so shocked to see all local women looking like this.

          • WSB says:
            May 29, 2019 at 2:11 am

            PS…this is the look in Kota Kinabalu on the island of Borneo, for example.

    • ladyliberty11 says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:09 am

      Grandma, each day my strength is renewed by the Lord, your uplifting and insightful daily prayer and by Sundance’s amazing articles (and by my fellow Treepers and their valuable input).

      This is the best place in America (and probably the entire world) to get “all the news that’s fit to print” and then some!

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        May 29, 2019 at 1:44 am

        I totally agree…..Hubbie and I are the happiest here in the Treehouse, our place of refuge.

        Sundance is amazing. When I first found this site in August 2015, I thought, wow, here is someone that write almost exactly what I feel and think….and the posters..wow Boom… very lively and simulating group of common sense conservative thinkers.

        I feel very blessed to be a part of the Treehouse family. Lurkers are included, too.

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • A2 says:
      May 29, 2019 at 2:00 am

      As I said a day or two ago, it was the first time an American President set foot on a Japanese self- defense ship.

      Here is the translation of what the President retweeted.

      Prime Minister Abe visited the United States President, Mr. Donald Trump and his escort ship “Kaga” in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on May 28, 2008.

      In the encouragement to the Self-Defense Forces and the members of the US forces in Japan, the Prime Minister stated as follows.

      “I am truly glad today that I had the opportunity to interact with President Trump, the Self-Defense Forces, and your heroes of the US military.
      It is the first time in history that the leaders of Japan and the United States of America together have encouraged the Self-Defense Forces and the US Army. The Japan-US alliance has become stronger than ever under me and President Trump. It is that testimony that we stand side by side on the ship of this “Kaga”.
      Trump, thank you very much for your friendship. And I would like to rejoice together that the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the US Army, as well as us, are now in deep friendship.
      We need to make the Indo-Pacific open and open and a foundation for peace and prosperity in the region. All of us who stand here, their unwavering will, are completely shared.
      Last year, this escort ship “Kaga” deepened its cooperation with the regional navy in close collaboration with the US Navy in the vast sea extending from the Western Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean.
      In the future, we will further contribute to the peace and stability of Japan and the region by renovating this ship and mounting the STOVL (Stovel) fighter. Japan will play its role firmly to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance as a local public good. It is an idea that we will make continuous efforts.
      Of course, the strong Japan-US alliance is supported by the efforts of each member of the United States.
      I am proud of you, the Self-Defense Forces, you who keep the free and peaceful sea without sharing day and night.
      To honor peace and security of our country and the region far away from our home country and to the US-Japan troops in the United States, which strengthens the deterrence of the US-Japan alliance, and to honor President Trump, its chief commander Thank you again.
      As the security environment surrounding the region is becoming increasingly severe, I look forward to the active activities of the future US and Japanese soldiers who will protect peace and stability. “

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:24 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:24 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:25 am

    • conservalicious says:
      May 29, 2019 at 12:56 am

      This has to be my favorite Trump Tweet yet! This tweet is on a whole other level. Just think of how he is getting the MSM to associate Biden with “low IQ idiot” again and again and again. Trump is without a doubt the greatest troll ever.

      • A2 says:
        May 29, 2019 at 2:22 am

        Yes I see that. But his original tweet was very odd. I assumed it was his good cop, bad cop strategy towards Kim Fatty 3. kCNA has been blasting Pompeo and Bolton as defectives and evil monsters. I can give you the quotes if you like.

        Kim has also been slamming Neville Chamberlain Moon, cutting off contact and even rejecting aid of rice, saying they don’t want food, just cash even though they have been saying they are in famine conditions. There is research that says the so-called famine is not accurate. Switzerland, Russia, China have been importing food into NK, per UN sanctions rule.He doesn’t want food, damn the population, he wants cash.

        Why does he want cash? Easy to answer. He wants to advance his missile programme. And give his elite money to keep them happy.

        There are many reports that NK shipping are still on the high seas, docking in China, the Philippines, Cuba, Iran, and every where else they can trade under the sanctions to get dosh

        Also many reports he is rebuilding various missile sites and infrastructure, and as they announced recently, this is for National Defense, thereby legitimate.

        https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20190519002800320?input=tw

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:26 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Sarah Sanders from Japan interview w/ Chuck Toad
    Meet The Press (12:52)

    • Aunt Clara says:
      May 29, 2019 at 2:08 am

      Wow. Just wow. What a freaking weasel. I want to break my phone when I hear HIM (I’m not typing his name bc he doesn’t deserve his name to come from anyone’s lips or fingertips) talk about Trump not accepting the results of this investigation or that one bc VSGDJT accepted a very big one with the criminal Mueller running it! I mean are you kidding me? I mean.

  12. RyderLee says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:31 am

    I just want to thank Sundance and Crew for the Great Coverage of
    Our Stellar President Trump and Melania on their History-Making Trip
    to Japan and Home Again !
    So Well Done ! Much Appreciation ! Thank You So Much !!!
    If it wasn’t for Your Hard Work , I’d have seen none of it . 💖

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Old habits are hard to break.

    • Robert Smith says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:01 am

      If he was anyone else they would have kicked his @ss.

    • emet says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:04 am

      Is there no two-door Ford in Biden’s past?

    • Ad rem says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:04 am

      The_Donald nails it….

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:09 am

      • Maquis says:
        May 29, 2019 at 1:26 am

        Needs a shock collar and a free phone app to control it.

        Louder with Crowder does Biden:

        • WSB says:
          May 29, 2019 at 1:33 am

          Ha!

          OK, but seriously, who is in charge of the phone?

          Joe’s wife is a doctor but does not seem to abide by her Hippocratic Oath…

          • seekingthetruth2 says:
            May 29, 2019 at 1:42 am

            For Accuracy Only, Jill Bidan hold a PhD in Education, not MD. She is the only PhD in Education that I have known in my life to insist on the “Dr” appellation….and I actually know two PhD Ed folks.

          • Maquis says:
            May 29, 2019 at 1:48 am

            It’s a free app, works on ANY phone, should be on every phone. Every adult inside a mile should be be prepared to take Gropey Joe out.

          • starfcker says:
            May 29, 2019 at 2:14 am

            That video the other day of her removing his hands from her was priceless. At this point it is just compulsive behavior.

          • Aunt Clara says:
            May 29, 2019 at 2:28 am

            Now this is just flouting unasked for and unwanted personal space violations. He is not friendly Uncle Joe – he is a predator bc he makes young girls feel uncomfortable and weird and I think he knows it and likes feeling that he has the power over your daughter to make her feel such a way and there is nothing you can do about it bc you are beholden to his sorry ass for political clout or keeping your job, paying your mortgage, greasing the wheels of your current or next job…it’s so so so sick.

        • Dutchman says:
          May 29, 2019 at 2:17 am

          Actually, a shock,…device. Ummm how do I put this, its LIKE a shock COLLAR, but um,…smaller.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        May 29, 2019 at 1:44 am

        He needs a punch in the mouth from a father…..

        Where is the father……..

        .jail time for punching a guy fondling my daughter.?…Bring it on….

        Perv…

      • Dutchman says:
        May 29, 2019 at 2:14 am

        Mans got short eyes, everybody knows it, and he’s running for President.

        For awhile this was frustrating, waiting for the big ugly, and learning by stages just how bad it was.

        Then, recently the schedenfrude had me grinning so hard my cheeks and jaw have been hurting.

        But now, its getting so weird I think I MUST be A) Having an ‘acid flashback’
        B) Am in a coma somewhere, and my mind is making all this up.
        C) I am in the last minutes or,seconds of dieing, and again my mind is making this all up.

        I simply can not believe that D) This is all REAL. Its just way too WEIRD!

  16. JimJ says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:02 am

    The brave impeachment GOP senator Amash touting his tea party credential while talking to MAGA supporter in his town hall event. He gets standing ovation for despising president.. unbelievable. These people are totally disconnected and don’t know about spygate? if that s the case, then the discussion in CTH needs to go mainstream and this is a great concern that people dont know anything.
    https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2019/05/28/justin-amash-town-hall-trump-supporter-vpx-sot.wood

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:05 am

    More legal immigrants like this please!

    ——-

    Powerful Photo: Haiti-Born Cadet Cries as He Graduates from West Point
    https://insider.foxnews.com/2016/05/25/photo-cadet-haiti-alix-idrache-cries-he-becomes-west-point-grad?fbclid=IwAR1UmEfNHUFNlS4a8HbrLxVvQLhvYZrkcwYRzorHsgs9kobfqe5DY92m_sE

  18. Perot Conservative says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Test.

  19. TexasDude says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:23 am

    Regarding Drudge’s red link to China’s rare earth mineral threat …

    We still have rare earth minerals in the US.

    Sorry Drudge, we can do it here!

    Now, it would be nice for Drudge and the media to explore how we allowed China to corner that market undercutting our own mines.

    • Nigella says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:30 am

      Already heard we are negotiating with Australia and South Africa to pick up the slack. Nice try drudge

    • Bubba Cow says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:47 am

      We do and Australia and Indonesia have even more. They’re not rare but scattered widely making mining a different game than natural gas or uranium.

      Real problem is in processing them. Very dirty by current means which is why Mountain Pass in CA has started and stopped several times (and it’s not just the loony greenies there).

      In 2012 the Wind Industry (turbines … motors, magnets) generated more radioactive waste than the Nuclear Industry. That was mostly in open pit mines in China –
      https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/renewable/wind/big-winds-dirty-little-secret-rare-earth-minerals/

      Most computer industry depends upon rare earths, including cell phones and networks. Being included on strategic minerals for US.

  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:29 am

    • WSB says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:38 am

      And tens watched. Bravo to this guy for even showing up. He did a great job of leading her to parrot!

      So, for anyone going to the Sandy Ocasio gatherings…go. They look like Tupperware parties.

  21. tigsmom says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:29 am

    Seems the ‘sexual harassment’ payouts from Congress, should be the Wild Card.

    • dallasdan says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:56 am

      I am convinced that the information would be devastating to both Dems and Repubs. Hence, both groups are committed to silence on the matter. Sexual misbehavior has no party lines.

      • tigsmom says:
        May 29, 2019 at 2:23 am

        Yes, the silence is deafening. The ‘retirement’ of many R’s in 2018 is curious. We cut and Run, unlike the D’s, when things get Hot.

      • Dutchman says:
        May 29, 2019 at 2:26 am

        I would bet its one of the many Congressional leadership keeps the membership voting the way they want.

        As PDJT has pointed out, the ‘Dems’vote straight party line. On VERY FEW OCCASIONS, one of their red district dems will be given permission to vote otherwise, but only when it won’t effect the outcome, and they are in danger of losing re-election. Think Manchin

        Now, despite that Republicon leaders have the,same carrots and sticks, there are a whole group of R congressman who regularly vote with Dems, or are used to justify watering down laws in order to get their votes.
        Funny, that.

  22. Stillwater says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:35 am

    Reposted:
    Here is a recent look today of the progress being done on the wall. Lots of good closeup footage. The wall will probably be completed by some time tomorrow. (

    A live look at construction from We The People’s Wall. – 5/28/19 – (5:24)
    (Dustin Stockton)
    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1ZkKzrpLLQZKv

  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:43 am

  24. joeknuckles says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:44 am

    Random thoughts:

    Why doesn’t some interviewer ask Sessions to describe what was going through his mind when he had to block Creepy Joe Biden from grabbing his grand-daughter?

    All Mark Warner is accomplishing with his letter to the spy agencies is to demonstrate his consciousness of guilt, as well as open himself up to obstruction of justice charges.

    • starfcker says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:53 am

      Why doesn’t some interviewer ask Jeff Sessions what’s going through his mind watching a real Attorney General do his job?

      • joeknuckles says:
        May 29, 2019 at 2:00 am

        Point taken, but that horse is dead already. If you keep beating it, I will call PETA on you.

        • starfcker says:
          May 29, 2019 at 2:06 am

          That was a serious question, Joe. He had the opportunity for greatness. And he didn’t even swing at the pitch.

          • joeknuckles says:
            May 29, 2019 at 2:14 am

            Ok, but it would still not be constructive. On the other hand, shining more light on Biden’s pedophilia would serve a purpose. Sessions would probably shy away from that, too, but at least it’s worth a try.

    • dallasdan says:
      May 29, 2019 at 2:21 am

      Regarding Warner, IMO he has no conscience and no fear of legal consequences for his actions. The strength of the deep state gives him comfort.

  25. joeknuckles says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:54 am

    One more random thought:

    The new stories about MLK make me wonder if the FBI had a plan to smear him before he got killed. It certainly fits their MO. I think it’s foolish for our side to fall for this. Instead, we should be drawing a parallel between the smearing and martyring of MLK and what is being done to Trump. Buying into and spreading the narrative of MLK as a degenerate serves no purpose (the man has been dead for 50 years) other than to anger black people. Pushing back against it is not only the right thing to do, it could help to ipen the eyes of a few more black people.

  26. dogsmaw says:
    May 29, 2019 at 1:59 am

  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 2:02 am

    • dallasdan says:
      May 29, 2019 at 2:30 am

      It’s a very pleasing tune played by a highly gifted musician.

      I especially like one of the comments: “What a beautiful and talented little lady! She should play this in the White House @realDonaldTrump on St. Patrick’s Day morning.☘️(next to image of American flag). God bless your sweet family, Declan.

  28. citizen817 says:
    May 29, 2019 at 2:07 am

  29. dogsmaw says:
    May 29, 2019 at 2:24 am

