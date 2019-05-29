May 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #860

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 4 more days to Special Day of Prayer for President Trump — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
——on Sunday, June 2, 2019 as requested by Franklin Graham
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”Show me Your ways, O Lord; Teach me Your paths.” 🌟
Psalms 25:4
————–
***Praise: President Trump/FLOTUS and Team is safely back in the White House
***Praise: Section of (private) border wall got built-Thank you Brian Kolfage, Kris Kobach and Fisher Ind.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for extra layer of protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— USMCA to be ratified in Canada, Mexico and ..> > > U.S. Congress < < <
— AG Barr and Team do the right thing for our country
— Investigate the Investigators
— Dems Presidential Candidates to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble…and crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL to get built quickly
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders, including MS-13, and drugs
— block all invaders at our southern border–USA is not open
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
— Re: severe storms/tornadoes/floodings in Midwest and Northeast US-pray for safety and recovering from storms for all Treepers and Trump supporters
— We Will Stay Free
————————————————–
🦅 “Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth.
Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed.
The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country.”
(2017 Inauguration)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday May 29, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle too !
Grandma…Thank you for the gentle reminder regarding Franklin Graham’s Special Day of Prayer for our President – June 2, 2019. ♥️
Excellent! Was just thinking about that this morning. Read Franklin’s letter when he published it. (My grandfather’s name was Franklin…son of a Minister…I always think of Franklin Graham this way everytime I see him…Ha!)
Interestingly, Franklin may be on to something. What would it say about your own chuch’s/temple’s ministers/priests/rabbis if they decline?
I so heart Franklin Graham! I’ll never forget the courage it took for him to be one of the first to take a strong stand against Islamo-Facism.
Yes, i agree and ….esp when Franklin publicly spoke out against Pope Francis visiting Mexico and condemning President Trump of the idea of a WALL at our border…Phffth..
I accepted Christ at a Billy Graham’s crusade when I was in high school and will always be grateful for the Graham family and their ministries.
Because He lives, Graham can endure the bile of Twitter…goodness that’s a vile bunch on his feed.
LikeLike
So true. Very brave.
For those who have never been in country witnessing strict islam, one would not know that it is slavery…for both men and women.
Franklin has obviously been to these areas and is a witness to the abhorrent nature of the system.
Seeing town squares where one half of the people are men in normal garb and the other half are in blue sheets with preforated vision panels is jarring for most red, white and blue Americans. Omar excluded…not American.
One can perish in that world in an instant, your closest family and neighbors are duty bound to end you if you aren’t Muslim enough.
What I found hardest as a man was that the only way to treat a Muslim woman decently there was to not even acknowledge that she existed. Any respect translates to attention and coming from a non-family male that is haram, and she is the one that pays for it.
It’s a sick miserable place.
It is really a sick entity, Maquis.
If you are on the thread, check out the photo I posted of my memory of women in Kota Kinabalu. I was so shocked to see all local women looking like this.
LikeLike
PS…this is the look in Kota Kinabalu on the island of Borneo, for example.
LikeLike
Amen.
And Amen!
Grandma, each day my strength is renewed by the Lord, your uplifting and insightful daily prayer and by Sundance’s amazing articles (and by my fellow Treepers and their valuable input).
This is the best place in America (and probably the entire world) to get “all the news that’s fit to print” and then some!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I totally agree…..Hubbie and I are the happiest here in the Treehouse, our place of refuge.
Sundance is amazing. When I first found this site in August 2015, I thought, wow, here is someone that write almost exactly what I feel and think….and the posters..wow Boom… very lively and simulating group of common sense conservative thinkers.
I feel very blessed to be a part of the Treehouse family. Lurkers are included, too.
Donald Trump Retweet
As I said a day or two ago, it was the first time an American President set foot on a Japanese self- defense ship.
Here is the translation of what the President retweeted.
Prime Minister Abe visited the United States President, Mr. Donald Trump and his escort ship “Kaga” in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on May 28, 2008.
In the encouragement to the Self-Defense Forces and the members of the US forces in Japan, the Prime Minister stated as follows.
“I am truly glad today that I had the opportunity to interact with President Trump, the Self-Defense Forces, and your heroes of the US military.
It is the first time in history that the leaders of Japan and the United States of America together have encouraged the Self-Defense Forces and the US Army. The Japan-US alliance has become stronger than ever under me and President Trump. It is that testimony that we stand side by side on the ship of this “Kaga”.
Trump, thank you very much for your friendship. And I would like to rejoice together that the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the US Army, as well as us, are now in deep friendship.
We need to make the Indo-Pacific open and open and a foundation for peace and prosperity in the region. All of us who stand here, their unwavering will, are completely shared.
Last year, this escort ship “Kaga” deepened its cooperation with the regional navy in close collaboration with the US Navy in the vast sea extending from the Western Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean.
In the future, we will further contribute to the peace and stability of Japan and the region by renovating this ship and mounting the STOVL (Stovel) fighter. Japan will play its role firmly to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance as a local public good. It is an idea that we will make continuous efforts.
Of course, the strong Japan-US alliance is supported by the efforts of each member of the United States.
I am proud of you, the Self-Defense Forces, you who keep the free and peaceful sea without sharing day and night.
To honor peace and security of our country and the region far away from our home country and to the US-Japan troops in the United States, which strengthens the deterrence of the US-Japan alliance, and to honor President Trump, its chief commander Thank you again.
As the security environment surrounding the region is becoming increasingly severe, I look forward to the active activities of the future US and Japanese soldiers who will protect peace and stability. “
LikeLiked by 3 people
This has to be my favorite Trump Tweet yet! This tweet is on a whole other level. Just think of how he is getting the MSM to associate Biden with “low IQ idiot” again and again and again. Trump is without a doubt the greatest troll ever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes I see that. But his original tweet was very odd. I assumed it was his good cop, bad cop strategy towards Kim Fatty 3. kCNA has been blasting Pompeo and Bolton as defectives and evil monsters. I can give you the quotes if you like.
Kim has also been slamming Neville Chamberlain Moon, cutting off contact and even rejecting aid of rice, saying they don’t want food, just cash even though they have been saying they are in famine conditions. There is research that says the so-called famine is not accurate. Switzerland, Russia, China have been importing food into NK, per UN sanctions rule.He doesn’t want food, damn the population, he wants cash.
Why does he want cash? Easy to answer. He wants to advance his missile programme. And give his elite money to keep them happy.
There are many reports that NK shipping are still on the high seas, docking in China, the Philippines, Cuba, Iran, and every where else they can trade under the sanctions to get dosh
Also many reports he is rebuilding various missile sites and infrastructure, and as they announced recently, this is for National Defense, thereby legitimate.
https://en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20190519002800320?input=tw
Just love that beautiful structure with the stone foundation at the beginning of the video.
Lovely short!
I did not realize that the Abe’s went to the base with FLOTUS and POTUS.
LikeLike
This is Kōkyo, the Tokyo Imperial Palace. Elegant simplicity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY, Summer! Really exquisite. Same spirit as our Shaker sensibility. A bit more styling, but similar.
LikeLike
Just found this…
LikeLike
The warmth and trust oozes from this heartfelt tweet. They create positive synergy when they work together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarah Sanders from Japan interview w/ Chuck Toad
Meet The Press (12:52)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. Just wow. What a freaking weasel. I want to break my phone when I hear HIM (I’m not typing his name bc he doesn’t deserve his name to come from anyone’s lips or fingertips) talk about Trump not accepting the results of this investigation or that one bc VSGDJT accepted a very big one with the criminal Mueller running it! I mean are you kidding me? I mean.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope we’re playing blackout bingo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the Indictment Bingo marker…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice to see Obama in the “Free” spot that everybody gets to use. I doubt that placement was accidental.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After OJ became a murderer and Michael Jackson was outed as a pedophile and Cosby outed as a rapist and now MLK Jr as – in addition to being a serial philanderer – a cheerleader for rape, it’s going to be a hard truth to hear that Obama was criminally spying for years – and that both of his birth certificates were faked. Oh well, at least Obama probably had no hand in killing Seth Rich. That was probably a Hillary-Brennan operation.
LikeLike
Who will be the first? It was Flynn on our side.
LikeLike
I just want to thank Sundance and Crew for the Great Coverage of
Our Stellar President Trump and Melania on their History-Making Trip
to Japan and Home Again !
So Well Done ! Much Appreciation ! Thank You So Much !!!
If it wasn’t for Your Hard Work , I’d have seen none of it . 💖
Some of the individuals involved with this attempted coup without question understood fully that they were involved in an effort to subvert the Constitution and steal an election. Some of them ceased to be “public servants” and became political partisans for whom all that mattered was personal advancement and political victory. Some of them abused their authority and broke every oath they had ever taken to protect this great nation. Some of them deserve to be prosecuted and sent to jail.
And some of them may very well still be sitting behind desks in Washington, DC, waiting, biding their time. They are not gone. They are not neutralized. They have not been brought to justice. They have simply done what operatives plan to do from the beginning of any operation should it prove necessary. They have done what they were trained to do. They have gone to ground, and they will act again as soon as they judge the moment right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WAR.
LikeLike
If Obama isn’t held FULLY accountable I want no part of this banana republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, we will just need to take it back.
LikeLike
Your second paragraph is unequivocally true, and their collective effectiveness is undeniable. An unprecedented house cleaning and law enforcement roundup is required, but, IMO, is unlikely to happen to the extent needed.
LikeLike
So happy for Nigel and Brexit. He’s serious as a heart attack: Get us out or I’ll get you out.
LikeLike
Old habits are hard to break.
If he was anyone else they would have kicked his @ss.
Is there no two-door Ford in Biden’s past?
The_Donald nails it….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Needs a shock collar and a free phone app to control it.
Louder with Crowder does Biden:
Ha!
OK, but seriously, who is in charge of the phone?
Joe’s wife is a doctor but does not seem to abide by her Hippocratic Oath…
LikeLike
For Accuracy Only, Jill Bidan hold a PhD in Education, not MD. She is the only PhD in Education that I have known in my life to insist on the “Dr” appellation….and I actually know two PhD Ed folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Geez…I honestly thought she had an MD. And she cannot even teach her husband to keep his mitts to himself?!
LikeLike
It’s a free app, works on ANY phone, should be on every phone. Every adult inside a mile should be be prepared to take Gropey Joe out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That video the other day of her removing his hands from her was priceless. At this point it is just compulsive behavior.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now this is just flouting unasked for and unwanted personal space violations. He is not friendly Uncle Joe – he is a predator bc he makes young girls feel uncomfortable and weird and I think he knows it and likes feeling that he has the power over your daughter to make her feel such a way and there is nothing you can do about it bc you are beholden to his sorry ass for political clout or keeping your job, paying your mortgage, greasing the wheels of your current or next job…it’s so so so sick.
LikeLike
Actually, a shock,…device. Ummm how do I put this, its LIKE a shock COLLAR, but um,…smaller.
LikeLike
He needs a punch in the mouth from a father…..
Where is the father……..
.jail time for punching a guy fondling my daughter.?…Bring it on….
Perv…
Amen to that.
LikeLike
Mans got short eyes, everybody knows it, and he’s running for President.
For awhile this was frustrating, waiting for the big ugly, and learning by stages just how bad it was.
Then, recently the schedenfrude had me grinning so hard my cheeks and jaw have been hurting.
But now, its getting so weird I think I MUST be A) Having an ‘acid flashback’
B) Am in a coma somewhere, and my mind is making all this up.
C) I am in the last minutes or,seconds of dieing, and again my mind is making this all up.
I simply can not believe that D) This is all REAL. Its just way too WEIRD!
LikeLike
We’re stuck in Bizzarro World.
LikeLike
The brave impeachment GOP senator Amash touting his tea party credential while talking to MAGA supporter in his town hall event. He gets standing ovation for despising president.. unbelievable. These people are totally disconnected and don’t know about spygate? if that s the case, then the discussion in CTH needs to go mainstream and this is a great concern that people dont know anything.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2019/05/28/justin-amash-town-hall-trump-supporter-vpx-sot.wood
LikeLike
More legal immigrants like this please!
——-
Powerful Photo: Haiti-Born Cadet Cries as He Graduates from West Point
https://insider.foxnews.com/2016/05/25/photo-cadet-haiti-alix-idrache-cries-he-becomes-west-point-grad?fbclid=IwAR1UmEfNHUFNlS4a8HbrLxVvQLhvYZrkcwYRzorHsgs9kobfqe5DY92m_sE
Test.
Regarding Drudge’s red link to China’s rare earth mineral threat …
We still have rare earth minerals in the US.
Sorry Drudge, we can do it here!
Now, it would be nice for Drudge and the media to explore how we allowed China to corner that market undercutting our own mines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
We do and Australia and Indonesia have even more. They’re not rare but scattered widely making mining a different game than natural gas or uranium.
Real problem is in processing them. Very dirty by current means which is why Mountain Pass in CA has started and stopped several times (and it’s not just the loony greenies there).
In 2012 the Wind Industry (turbines … motors, magnets) generated more radioactive waste than the Nuclear Industry. That was mostly in open pit mines in China –
https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/renewable/wind/big-winds-dirty-little-secret-rare-earth-minerals/
Most computer industry depends upon rare earths, including cell phones and networks. Being included on strategic minerals for US.
And tens watched. Bravo to this guy for even showing up. He did a great job of leading her to parrot!
So, for anyone going to the Sandy Ocasio gatherings…go. They look like Tupperware parties.
LikeLike
Seems the ‘sexual harassment’ payouts from Congress, should be the Wild Card.
I am convinced that the information would be devastating to both Dems and Repubs. Hence, both groups are committed to silence on the matter. Sexual misbehavior has no party lines.
Yes, the silence is deafening. The ‘retirement’ of many R’s in 2018 is curious. We cut and Run, unlike the D’s, when things get Hot.
LikeLike
I would bet its one of the many Congressional leadership keeps the membership voting the way they want.
As PDJT has pointed out, the ‘Dems’vote straight party line. On VERY FEW OCCASIONS, one of their red district dems will be given permission to vote otherwise, but only when it won’t effect the outcome, and they are in danger of losing re-election. Think Manchin
Now, despite that Republicon leaders have the,same carrots and sticks, there are a whole group of R congressman who regularly vote with Dems, or are used to justify watering down laws in order to get their votes.
Funny, that.
LikeLike
Reposted:
Here is a recent look today of the progress being done on the wall. Lots of good closeup footage. The wall will probably be completed by some time tomorrow. (
A live look at construction from We The People’s Wall. – 5/28/19 – (5:24)
(Dustin Stockton)
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1ZkKzrpLLQZKv
LikeLike
Update: Sunland Park officials have shut down current construction. Brian Kolfage, on his twitter, said the only thing not completed is the paved road.
Sunland Park: Construction of private border barrier not in compliance with City ordinance – 5/28/19 (heavy on the bias.)
https://www.kvia.com/news/border/sunland-park-construction-of-private-border-barrier-not-in-compliance-with-city-ordinance/1081634316
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently, there is a city ordinance that says there shall not be any impediments to drug trafficking across the border.
1/2 /s
Bingo~
I believe you are correct. That’s what I get every time I run all of the city’s explanations through Google Translate.
LikeLike
That didn’t take long once the build went public. Moreover, the Governor immediately jumped into the fray, and in one statement managed to seize the opportunity to both virtue signal and to disparage the effort.
The careful selection of a leftist judge will soon follow the builders’ refusal to alter or dismantle the wall to conform with the alleged city ordinance and, at a minimum, the city’s “Cease and Desist” order will be upheld indefinitely while the lawfare takes over. JMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Governor and City are a little late to the party. The wall is finished and already stopping traffic from Mexico. Fisher just hasn’t finished the concrete road yet.
LikeLike
Yesterday I saw someone criticizing the building effort having been done “secretly.”
Looks like it wasn’t secret enough.
LikeLike
Heard the Mayor has put a stop work order because of no permits and height… hope they don’t have to take it down
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like it. Kolfage show the world he is serious, and Fisher Industries got to show their wall building system actually works. Remember they said they could do it fast and cheap
LikeLiked by 1 person
Border Wall GoFundMe Campaign Celebrates First Mile, Asks For More Money – 5/28/19 – (TPM)
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/we-build-the-wall-brian-kolfage-one-mile
GoFundMe Border Wall Ordered To Cease And Desist After Failing To Provide Permit – 5/28/19 – (TPM)
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/we-build-the-wall-border-campaign-cease-desist-no-permit
Brian Kolfage’s Private Border Wall Hit With Cease And Desist – 5/28/19
https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/28/kolfage-border-wall-cease-desist/
Todd Starnes and Kris Kobach – 5/28/19 – (6:49)
“Todd Starnes speaks with former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach about how a private group called We Build the Wall has installed a part of a border wall to battle the immigration crisis.”
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6041988557001/#sp=show-clips
Random thoughts:
Why doesn’t some interviewer ask Sessions to describe what was going through his mind when he had to block Creepy Joe Biden from grabbing his grand-daughter?
All Mark Warner is accomplishing with his letter to the spy agencies is to demonstrate his consciousness of guilt, as well as open himself up to obstruction of justice charges.
LikeLike
Why doesn’t some interviewer ask Jeff Sessions what’s going through his mind watching a real Attorney General do his job?
LikeLike
Point taken, but that horse is dead already. If you keep beating it, I will call PETA on you.
LikeLike
That was a serious question, Joe. He had the opportunity for greatness. And he didn’t even swing at the pitch.
LikeLike
Ok, but it would still not be constructive. On the other hand, shining more light on Biden’s pedophilia would serve a purpose. Sessions would probably shy away from that, too, but at least it’s worth a try.
LikeLike
Regarding Warner, IMO he has no conscience and no fear of legal consequences for his actions. The strength of the deep state gives him comfort.
LikeLike
One more random thought:
The new stories about MLK make me wonder if the FBI had a plan to smear him before he got killed. It certainly fits their MO. I think it’s foolish for our side to fall for this. Instead, we should be drawing a parallel between the smearing and martyring of MLK and what is being done to Trump. Buying into and spreading the narrative of MLK as a degenerate serves no purpose (the man has been dead for 50 years) other than to anger black people. Pushing back against it is not only the right thing to do, it could help to ipen the eyes of a few more black people.
LikeLike
Of course the Dems don’t want their foot soldiers to be disarmed.
LikeLike
It’s a very pleasing tune played by a highly gifted musician.
I especially like one of the comments: “What a beautiful and talented little lady! She should play this in the White House @realDonaldTrump on St. Patrick’s Day morning.☘️(next to image of American flag). God bless your sweet family, Declan.
LikeLike
