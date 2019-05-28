Tuesday May 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Kawasaki stabbing rampage leaves three dead, including schoolgirl and suspect; 16 injured
May 28, 2019
YOKOHAMA – A sixth-grade elementary school girl and a man in his 30s died in a mass stabbing in Kawasaki on Tuesday morning in a rampage that injured an additional 16 people — including 15 elementary school girls — and saw the attacker turn the knife on himself, police said.
Investigative sources said they had detained a suspect after the rampage, a man in his 50s, who later died of a self-inflicted stab wound to the area around his neck, they said…
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2019/05/28/national/crime-legal/11-reported-stabbed-kawasaki-including-elementary-school-children/
Multiple tornado have touched down in Dayton, OH area.
https://www.whio.com/news/local/tornadoes-suspected-have-hit-mercer-darke-and-miami-counties/hiLZoEQ2tdcZITAjFXuqiM/
Who’d Christ Come to Save?
Years ago, a brokerage firm known as E. F. Hutton aired a TV commercial that featured two people talking about financial investing in the midst of a crowded room. When one said to the other, “Well, my broker is E. F. Hutton, and E. F. Hutton says…,” all the people around them hushed their conversations, and leaned toward them so as not to miss out on E. F. Hutton’s advice. I thought of this recently when I read I Timothy 1:15:
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners…”
Imagine you’re not saved, and you’re hearing that verse read in church. If the pastor paused at the word “save” to turn the page, I daresay you’d lean forward in your seat in eagerness so as not to miss out on hearing who Christ had come to save. How thankful you would be when you heard He came to save sinners, for if you are honest you have to admit that you are among the “all” who “have sinned” (Rom. 3:23).
But the news would not have been as good for you had you been a Gentile reading the Bible before the inclusion of Paul’s epistles. When the angel told Joseph that his wife Mary would bear a son, he added, “He shall save His people from their sins” (Mt. 1:21), and the Lord’s people were Jews. Aren’t you glad the Apostle Paul later made it clear that Christ came to save sinners, whether they be Jew or Gentile?
When Paul says that this saying is “worthy of all acceptation,” he means there is no part of it that is not worthy for you to believe and accept. That’s not true of all old sayings! They say there is nothing certain in this world except death and taxes, but that saying is not worthy of all of your acceptation if you are saved. There will always be taxes, but your death is anything but sure since the Rapture might come in your lifetime! We Christians aren’t looking for the undertaker, we’re looking for the Uppertaker (Tit. 2:13).
But if you’re not saved, “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” is a saying that is worthy of all your acceptation! Christ did come into the world, and He came to save sinners like you. If the greatest need of men were education, God would have sent us a teacher. If our greatest need were money, He would have sent us an economist. If our greatest need were philosophy, He would have sent us a philosopher. But our greatest need was salvation, so He sent us a Savior who died for our sins and rose again (I Cor. 15:3,4). “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/whod-christ-come-to-save/
1 Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Matthew 1:21 And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.
Titus 2:13 Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
The video is not very professional but those are Israeli soldiers singing and it’s actually pretty good.
