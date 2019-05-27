We Remember, We Honor, We Celebrate

Today all across this great land we call America, we pause to remember those who have fallen. We give thanks for their final sacrifice, for their love of country, and we say prayers for them, for their families, for the country they serve. We fly flags to honor their service, to observe our own dedication to America. However, being the ever optimistic Americans we are, we have turned this day formerly known as Decoration Day into a nation wide party, a celebration of patriotism, family, summer’s promise, and just any old other thing we choose it to be, but in some places like our little town Memorial Day is still about the fallen servicemen and women who gave their lives for our country.
Tracking the origins of Memorial Day proves to be a somewhat difficult task. Some attribute it to former African slaves paying tribute to fallen Union soldiers. There is strong evidence that women of the South were decorating graves before the end of the Civil War. On May 30, 1868, flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. By 1890 all the northern states were observing the day. The South would not observe the same date until after World War I, when it became more than an observance recognizing those fallen in the Civil War.
So, it took another war to unite Americans in remembrance of those fallen heroes. Stubborn aren’t we? Here in the South, I grew up visiting the cemetery on birthdays, holidays, and whenever my mother felt a need to connect with those gone from her – but never forgotten. Each visit to the cemetery (my mother never let us call it a graveyard) was a fascinating experience to me as a child.
Always walk around the plots, never step on one. Wander away as my mother knelt in the grass coaxed lovingly into growth in the red Georgia clay. Look first for relatives, those my mother spoke of, and those strange names I was unfamiliar with. Look for the little stone with the lamb on top – the resting place of my mother’s baby sister, Carole. Look for more lambs and little angels – they were dotted around the older section with alarming frequency, something I noticed even as a child. Take note of all the flowers.
It was a fine thing for a family to have many who remembered to honor their dead. I also very vividly remember the little American flags stuck in the ground on days such as Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. Not too long ago, I found a small cemetery with a mass grave of Confederate soldiers who mostly died of an outbreak, possibly flu, during the war. Those little flags had been put in the ground around the few individual markers. I wondered if they minded that 50 star flag, or if they were grateful to be remembered, honored, prayed over.
It was something I lived with as a child, this presence of the dead. I never thought much about it until recently. Here you literally cannot stray far outside your own yard without encountering some reminder of the war fought on this soil, and those fallen. As a child, many of our parents remembered grandparents who fought in the war. It is alive for us, and so has colored how we honor our dead, those who have fallen in battle, and those who in the words of many a fire and brimstone preacher, “The LORD has called home to be with HIM.” Believe me, no disrespect intended, just an indication of a little local flavor.
And so, I find myself wondering. Is this a southern thing? Is it an American thing? Or is it something common to all of us, this need to return to the place we left our loved ones for the final time on this earth? Is it a regional custom, tied deep in the roots we are so tangled in, or a need born with our souls? I think it must be the latter, with a twist of regional observances that may vary from place to place, but sooth the heart of those who wait here, on this side. Perhaps, after all is said and done, it meets our needs more than just paying respect to the dead. We wander there, among those peaceful plots, wondering, imagining, where are they? How is it there? When will my time come? Will I be with them again? Then, that most human of all questions. Who will honor me in my time, when I lay beneath the grass coaxed lovingly into growth in the red Georgia clay?
I hope you enjoyed the video of my hometown. I couldn’t be more proud to live in a place like this little town. Volunteers work for several weeks to place the poles and crosses. You can even get a list of names and locations so that families can locate the cross for their own loved one. We Remember, we honor, we celebrate. I sure hope we always will.
Just beautiful, Menagerie. This is a moving tribute and Amazing Grace gets me every single time. Thank you.
❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️
Thank you for the true meaning of Memorial Day,God Bless You and the fallen.
I did enjoy the video and the post. Thank you.
MANY thanks, Menagerie. I wish i could rub the noses of EVERY Democrat Congressperson in the grass at their local cemetary, to remind them why our Republic is willing to fight. God Bless you!
Mel:
I volunteer to help you do that!
Peace!
Menagerie:
As usual, you so wonderfully get right down into the deep of our souls and thinking. I like that!
You avoid the cotton-candy, run-of-the-mill common language that is words, but never says much.
You ask a question which requires some serious pondering to be able to come to a conclusion, if possible, of this thing of remembering the dead. Military or not, I don’t think of it so much as an American thing, a southern thing as much as I opine it is a universal mortal thing. Some customs may vary from culture to culture, location to location, but me thinks the drive in us is a common thing. It is deeper in some people than others. That may be due to how people were brought up, their spiritual heritage, family dynamics or any other number of life’s applications growing up.
When you wonder who will honor you in that place one day…one most significant thing comes to mind…if God honors me and in that great day says, Well done my good and faithful servant…that will suffice for me.
But in the meantime, it is just so deep in my heart to honor our fallen soldiers who paid such a price. I cannot think that God would have any issue with that. If we do not honor them, then we forget and lose sight of how costly and precious our freedom is.
Thanks for sharing your hometown, your “little town” with us. It was a nice glimpse and tour!
I really enjoy your posts!
Shalom and Happy Memorial Day to you and all of yours.
PS: The image of the little girl by the cemetery kinda haunts me. Wish I could just get up and go mow and trim it.
Another blog posted a piece on something I haven’t and didn’t want to think about for a long time. If any of you out there we in Khe Sahn in early ’68 you remember the pilots who braved withering NVA fire that ran from AKs to 152mm rockets to get supplies in. The NVA would fire at them on approach as they skimmed the hills, fire arty ahead of them on the runway, fire arty and DSHKs as they kicked the supplies and continue firing at them as they hauled ass out in almost vertical climbs out. A lot didn’t make it.
Many of those planes would pause at the aerial port site at the runway while bodies of dead US military were rushed on board so they could be evaced for processing home. Wounded were taken too but the planes stopped for dead military regardless. That delay put the crew in mortal danger as the hills around Khe Sahn were crawling with artillery from mortars to 152mm rockets, hundreds of the, all aimed at the base. Not only did it make the plane a sitting target for the gunners but it slowed their departure making them a viable target for longer.
Anyway, so if there’s anyone else out there who remembers those pilots long ago who landed their planes on a tiny airstrip on top of a mountain under withering fire, or never heard of them, thought I’d post another version of the Angel Flight song Stella posted on her blog.
czar….
Thx for that. Very touching. This stuff really runs deep, doesn’t it?
Shalom and you and the wife have a wonderful Memorial Day!
There are some things you ‘forget’about completely until something just pops it to the surface.
I also recall a Marine team that was taking its expended ammo cases and, during slow times, hammering them base-up into the ground in their trench to build a solid floor.
czar:
“I also recall a Marine team that was taking its expended ammo cases and, during slow times, hammering them base-up into the ground in their trench to build a solid floor.
Ah, perfect example of the “second” motto of the USMC:
***Improvise
***Adapt
***Overcome
You forgot: ‘Stay outta the mud’.
Oops, I stand partially, halfway corrected…who could forget that one! Ok, you actually made me laugh there. Good on ‘ya! Now, lemme go check my shoes for mud! LOL
That is a very touching tribute. Thank you for posting.
I think the custom of remembering the dead, especially the war dead, has a visual dimension. In a civilian cemetery, tombstones are of all sizes and shapes. In a military cemetery, grave markers are more or less uniform (small white cross normally), and the sea of uniformity catches the eye and shows instantaneously the scope and magnitude of eternal repose of fallen soldiers.
Personally I do not visit cemeteries, even those where family members are buried. Part of it is my Yankee upbringing. In this regard I am like my parents, who said they do not need to visit a place to remember those who have gone before them. But understandably my mom now visits the cemetery where dad (Korean War vet) is buried on a regular basis. She really misses him after 61 years of marriage and it brings her great comfort to hobble over the uneven ground with her walker to pay a visit to his grave site.
In another respect, I think cemeteries and the rites associated with them focus too much on the past and the deceased, and not enough on the present and the living focusing on the future and generations to come. I certainly understand why people visit cemeteries, including military cemeteries, but I draw no comfort from them.
I thank you for inviting us via this video to your home town with such a moving tribute .I would also like to say that this is like our ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day which every year is getting so much positive input from the younger generation.
So God Bless those Americans that died for their country, our country and for free speech world wide.
Thank You,Menagerie, for the beautiful video and article….very moving.
Thank you, Menagerie. As always when you visit, you have nourished my soul.
Thank You,Menagerie. I live in a place in our country where “progressives” cannot fathom the simple, sweet and true love and respect that you and your fellow citizens harbor for our fallen heroes. We are with you in spirit and we pray for the spiritual revival of our country,
Lady…
…”spiritual revival…” O! how we need that. But me thinks we’re going to get some prayers answered in that regard.
Blessings!
Thank you, Menagerie.
Honor the fallen..
Love Ringgold. Used to sell books to libraries across the southeast, and stopped by that library right there and saw the display one year. Great place made great by the people. Love Ringgold.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Menagerie,
This was a beautiful essay. As a daughter of the South, I can both relate to and appreciate your memories of visiting relatives at the cemetery. Both mine, and my husband’s family are close to one another and we always visit when we go to the same cemetery for another burial. Ours is a beautiful and old cemetery where many U.S. presidents and soldiers are buried and it is, in a strange way, welcoming.
The sermon in church today had remembrance as its theme. One of the most compelling comments was about how God remembers his people–such as Abraham, Rachel, we His people with the rainbow, etc., God’s remembrance is always accompanied by God’s action; which was for me humbling to consider.
We sang “America the Beautiful” as our recessional; the middle verses of that hymn to our glorious country struck me as particularly apt for us today:
“O beautiful for pilgrim feet,
Whose stern, impassioned stress
A thoroughfare for freedom beat
Across the wilderness!
America! America!
God mend thine every flaw,
Confirm thy soul in self-control,
Thy liberty in law!
O beautiful for heroes proved
In liberating strife,
Who more than self their country loved
And mercy more than life!
America! America!
May God thy gold refine,
Till all success be nobleness,
And every gain divine!”
God bless the Treepers, and our fallen heroes that fought for our liberty.
wisdom:
These verses are sermons in themselves, especially:
““O beautiful for pilgrim feet,
Whose stern, impassioned stress
A thoroughfare for freedom beat
Across the wilderness!
America! America!
God mend thine every flaw,
Confirm thy soul in self-control,
Thy liberty in law!”
And how far so many in our nation have fallen from this. But if enough of us who love and worship the Lord our God with all our whole hearts, souls, minds, spirit and strength prevail in deep and powerful prayer, we could move God to do great and mighty things once again, albeit He does have to expend some retribution upon the evils of our day.
Yes, God is a God of Remembrances. Your example of the rainbow is a huge one. And also over in DT 27, the memorial rocks they were to inscribe with the words of the Law after they crossed the Jordan. There are numerous examples of the Lord’s required memorials and remembrances of great events.
Shalom and blessings on ‘ya…and have a great Memorial Day!
God bless Ringgold, Menagerie. My daddy lives in Chattanooga, so close by.
LikeLiked by 1 person
O beautiful for heroes proved
In liberating strife,
Who more than self their country loved
And mercy more than life!
America! America!
May God thy gold refine,
Till all success be nobleness,
And every gain divine!
O beautiful for patriot dream
That sees beyond the years
Thine alabaster cities gleam
Undimmed by human tears!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
The American Kennel Club’s Museum of the Dog unveiled a statue of “Sgt. Stubby,” considered by many to be the U.S. Army’s first service dog.
Thanks, Menagerie! The tradition of remembrance is practiced in cemeteries all over the world. It is particularly touching when the remembrance is of those who have died in the military service of a nation.
For Americans, giving one’s all is fun when on a Sunday football field or in a contest of wits or debate. But to give one’s very life’s blood when saving another’s life on the battlefield or in doing one’s duty is a gift to every American…a gift of freedom and honor. We do them all honor by remembering they did it for us.
Annual Memorial Day Tribute
Juan Browne
Yes.
Now consider Rolling Thunder and the certainty MIA POWs were left in Vietnam/ Laos.
“They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.”
That my friends is what the REAL America looks like. A beautiful tribute by a patriotic, U.S.A loving town. Personally, I salute our flag in front of my house every day saying a short prayer for ALL who are serving, have served and who have passed including their families. My God continue to bless them and the greatest country on the face of this Earth.
“…many renditions are played on the Great Highland bagpipe. Due to the content of the lyrics and the reverence for the tune, it is one of the few tunes that many pipers will perform in public only at funerals or memorial services, with play otherwise limited to private practice or to instruct other pipers.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flowers_of_the_Forest
Played here on dulcimer, I believe, which approximates the drone of bagpipes
As a (non-combat) veteran who volunteered in school at age 18, I’ve always dreaded war but considered military service a badge-of-honor crucial to maturing citizenship. After all, if I can’t, or even won’t, defend American ideals at some real cost, who will?
Indeed, this is a very naive view. Reading responses to a recent Veterans Administration poll, the sadness of these once-young people, draftees and others, is all but overwhelming. But surely, our efforts in good cause acquired merit… in person, there is no easy answer here, but then– whoever said there was?
