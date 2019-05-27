Monday May 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, May 27, 2019
“Immersed Into The Ark”
Good early am Memorial Day, friends!
Wishing all of you a great holiday of the remembrance of our American soldiers.
Will be posting my weekly tribute here shortly over on the Presidential thread, but with a little extra added to commemorative Memorial Day, a very special day close to our hearts as we thank God for His blessings upon our nation and thank our faithful soldiers who have valiantly fought for our nation, its Constitution, its Freedom, its Liberty and its Justice for all.
And yet, also remembering our soldiers out there wherever they may be faithfully engaging their duty to country.
