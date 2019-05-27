May 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #858

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
— 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 —
=== **** Dedication and Honor Forever **** ===
🌟”Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life;
And I will dwell in the house of the Lord….. Forever.” 🌟 Psalm 23:6
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————–
Excerpts from President Trump’s 2019 Memorial Day Proclamation:
Whether on the battlefields of Bunker Hill, on the beaches of Normandy, in the jungles of Vietnam, or in the mountains and deserts of the Middle East, brave Americans of every generation have given their last full measure of devotion in defense of our country, our liberty, and our founding ideals. On Memorial Day, we humbly honor these incredible patriots and firmly renew our abiding commitment to uphold the principles for which they laid down their lives.
As a free people, we have a sacred duty to remember the courageous warriors who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that our great country would endure.
As we approach the 75th anniversary of D-Day, we proudly commemorate those heroic and honorable patriots who gave their all for the cause of freedom during some of history’s darkest hours.
Today, as we unite in eternal gratitude for the sacrifices of these extraordinary Americans, let us also offer a prayer for lasting peace.
🙏 NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and I designate the hour beginning in each locality at 11:00 a.m. of that day as a time when people might unite in prayer.
I further ask all Americans to observe the National Moment of Remembrance beginning at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day.
I also request the Governors of the United States and its Territories, and the appropriate officials of all units of government, to direct the flag be flown at half-staff until noon on this Memorial Day on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and in all areas under its jurisdiction and control. I also request the people of the United States to display the flag at half-staff from their homes for the customary forenoon period.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this
twenty-fourth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-third.
🦅 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday May 27, 2019—–
( President Trump’s Proclamtion source: https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-proclamation-on-prayer-for-peace-memorial-day-1835005371 )
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great Memorial Day presentation, Grandma!
Blessing you and remembering the spirit of your prayer that you faithfully post here every day.
Shalom and best!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gunny66, here’s some French Horns for you brother! I remember the exchange we had a couple of weeks ago about how and why you came to appreciate the French Horn. They are absolutely majestic here in the Navy Hymn. The pipe organ also comes in ‘midway’ empowering the presentation to the heights of music and hymnal glory!
I can’t explain it. This year has pressed an ever deeper and proliferated, intense love for my military brothers and sisters more than ever. That first time Rynn69 put their weekly letter and military tribute post up, it moved a sabbath of the deeper seas in my soul and heart.
Perhaps it’s an instinct that a major shift in planetary life is in the making. Perhaps it’s because I think of all our faithful soldiers in the terrific, grueling conflicts they found themselves in and somebody hollering SITFU! And they did! Some to the point of that final port of call and that last battlefield to serve and die on for their nation. Perhaps it’s because the agony and suffering heart-break of families and children who lose their loved ones pierces my heart deeper and deeper as the years pass by. I can be as stone-cold, hard and hellaciously angry as any piece of mortal of dust and breath, but this man breaks down and cries for these surviving families. Perhaps it’s a combo of all it. Maybe more.
Sometimes I think, because I never married due to a terrifically intense and demanding call of life’s duty on several crazy and sometimes seemingly insane levels for long years, that if I could, I would go back in time for any one of our soldiers who did have a marriage mate and children, and take the bullet for them so they could be with their families. I can’t, but I sure as Heaven and the Hell of war would volunteer for that mission if it so pleased our God in Heaven. Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friend. Jesus’s own words. My own heart.
I think of the men and women of all our wars, faithful soldiers, no skating, no shamming, nobody having to break it down Barney style to them. No! From the git-go, it was:
~IMPROVISE
~ADAPT
~OVERCOME
Enjoy this Old Guard Sentinel’s last walk at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. After 2 years, SSG Hanks made her last walk September 3,2017. The ceremony is phenomenal. The exact, perfect precision is something to be honored and greatly appreciated.
LikeLike
Lest we forget…there are over 100,000 Americans soldiers buried in various places across several countries, some of which are not kept in official records and logs. American soldiers weren’t always brought home. I believe that policy changed during the Korean War so that American soldiers who died were brought back to the US, though some remained listed as MIAs. Let us not forget any one single of them today.
Of the various burial places outside of the US, a most famous one, Flanders Field American Cemetery, stands out. 411 soldiers. 368 buried and 43 names inscribed on the Walls of the Missing in Action. These would be casualties of WW1, mostly from the Ypres-Lys Offensive in a battle to liberate Belgium.
R.I.P Lt. Alexis Helmer
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike