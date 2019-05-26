Sunday May 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
This has got to be one of the stupidest things…men claiming to be female competing against women. If we have to put up with this idiocy, the least we could do is have a third classification for transgenders. Honestly, who in the hell will watch women’s events if “men” are competing in it?
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers . . . 🙂
Can anyone explain the recent surge of anti-abortion laws in different states? I’m confused as to why this is a sudden issue with these states, or in general, lately.
I can’t explain it for sure, but I will say that the recent “abortion until birth – or even after” laws (New York? Virginia? where the Governor got a lot of attention) and the severely restrictive anti-abortion laws (heartbeat, 6 weeks – Alabama?) are unfortunate opposite sides of a coin.
Some have speculated that the severely restrictive laws recently enacted might have been in part a response to the abortion-after-birth push.
… that conservatives were even triggered into acting oppositely
… but I’d have to think the restrictive laws were in the works for awhile, it’s seemed “too quick” that they were strictly reactionary – but that’s just my opinion.
What I WILL say, is that it’s to the detriment of conservatives that the restrictive laws were rolled out and passed.
If you wanted a Get-Out-the-Vote program for leftist women, pu$$y-hated women, raving feminists, and even a bunch of women in the middle … you couldn’t come up with a better program than to trumpet restrictions on abortion.
Even assuming the best of intents, this is a push that should have waited until after the 2020 elections.
Because the long view would be “We’ve been graced with President Trump. And this is a last possible chance to save America. Those 2 facts should be foremost above all other considerations.”
With the challenges of voter fraud and “vote harvesting” facing us, the last possible thing you’d want to happen as a conservative is for leftist voter turnout to be maximized by unforced error (beyond the levels that the histrionic ranting of the left will already produce).
But this restrictive abortion push in 2019 has surely done it, surely maximized leftist and leftist women turnout in 2020.
It’s been on my mind a couple weeks now, finally taking the time to voice it in reply to your question.
As always, YMMV
Hillary has three hooves in Hades already,
and the wheels of justice grind slow (if steady),
so Satan may well call her home to Hell
before she e’r sees the inside of a prison cell.
