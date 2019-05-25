Saturday May 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“The Peace of God” by John Rutter; sung by The Cambridge Singers
The peace of God,
which passeth all understanding
keep your hearts and minds,
keep your hearts and minds in the knowledge
and love of God, and of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.
The peace of God which passeth all understanding,
keep your hearts and minds,
keep your hearts and minds in the knowledge
and love of God, and of his Son Jesus Christ our Lord.
And the blessing of God Almighty,
the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost,
be amongst you,
be amongst you,
be amongst you
and remain with you always.
Amen…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just in case you read something far left that is supposed to be from me, someone has used my name, “The Devilbat and my avatar to post a bunch of far left crap. I have no idea how they managed to do this. If anyone has any ideas, please reply to this message. The bat.
LikeLike
HAPPY CATURDAY!
LikeLike
Paul And The New Birth
The Pauline revelation leads us into glorious truths respecting both our position and experience as believers. Indeed, the new birth itself, as it takes place in the believer today, is directly related to the divine baptism by which Christ and the believer are made one.
How was Christ made one with mankind? He was baptized into the human race. He did not merely come to dwell with men. He became man. How? By being born into the race. Was this by natural birth? No, by supernatural birth. He was begotten of the Holy Spirit. But His baptism into the human race did not end with His birth and life on earth. So fully did He become one with man, that He even died man’s death on the accursed tree. He was baptized into death (Luke 12:50) and, as we now know, into our death.
And it is there, at the Cross, that we become one with Him. The moment one looks in faith to Calvary, acknowledging: “He is no sinner; I am the sinner. Christ is dying my death”; that moment he becomes one with Christ; baptized into the crucified, risen Lord Himself (Rom. 6:3; Gal. 3:26,27) not only positionally, in the reckonings of God, but exponentially, by the Spirit. And thus a new life is begotten.
By natural birth? No, by supernatural birth. Some hold that the Epistles of Paul do not teach the new birth, but this is an error. His familiar word teknon, generally translated simply “child” in our English Bibles, means literally, “born one.” And he uses this word with regard to our spiritual relationship to God.
Furthermore, the Apostle teaches the very truth of the new birth in Tit. 3:5, where he says:
“Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and the renewing of the Holy Ghost.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/paul-and-the-new-birth/
Luke 12:50 But I have a baptism to be baptized with; and how am I straitened till it be accomplished!
Romans 6:3 Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death?
Galatians 3:26 For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus.
27 For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ.
Titus3:5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
LikeLike
LikeLike
Whoa. Looks like some serious weather.
LikeLike
The man’s got moxie! yee-haw! You tell ’em cowboy 🤠
LikeLike
LikeLike
Happy Caterday!!!
LikeLike
❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Where the heck did that dog come from? sheesh
LikeLike
LikeLike
awwww ❤
Japanese Dwarf Flying Squirrel
(Photo: Shinji)
LikeLike