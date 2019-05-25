May 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #856

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 2 more days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
———————–
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;” 🌟
Psalms 23:5a
————–
***Praise: The Declassification…it is rolling…..
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for POTUS and FLOTUS in Japan–(they are 13 hours ahead of ET- Japan 1:30pm/ 12:30am ET Saturday
— for safety as AF1 land (about 4:10am ET) and attend reception w/Japanese businessmen (about 4:55am ET)
— AG Barr will do the right thing and add prayer for extra layer of protection for Barr and team
— Investigate the Investigators
— Dems Presidential Candidates to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble…and then…crumble
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for EU elections and good results for Brexit Party
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders, including MS-13, and drugs
— block all invaders at our southern border–USA is closed
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
— Peace In America
————————————————–
🦅 “Those who rest in the hallowed grounds of our country’s national cemeteries laid their lives upon the altar of freedom. Today, as we unite in eternal gratitude for the sacrifices of these extraordinary Americans, let us also offer a prayer for lasting peace..” (5-24-19 Memorial Proclamation)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday May 25, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle too !
Amen.
🙏 praying.
Amen.
So say we all!
Understanding sharias importance in war:
https://www.wired.com/images_blogs/dangerroom/2012/05/guandolo_jihad_islamic_law.pdf
Can you give me 1 reason to click that link and read it?
President Trump and Attorney General Barr are on the precipice of overturning three decades worth of anti-American corruption within our own government and industry. These are men on a mission. I would not want to be on the wrong side of this. I believe they are going after the root of all this evil. And I don’t believe they’re planning on taking prisoners. This is going to be an epic battle for the United States and all it stands for. And I believe our citizens are just as fed up as the British were when they went to the polls yesterday. Let’s get this party started.
Agreed! Even my taller half is just sick of hearing the tic toc everyday.
Let’s get this party started, indeed!
In their rage Obama, Clinton, Brennan, Claper, Comey, Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff will each drive his/her right foot so far into the ground that it will sink in up to his/her waist; then in a passion each will seize his/her left foot with both hands and tear himself/herself in two.
I find it hard to believe that anyone would suffer heat stroke or dehydration at a 10am press conference in New York City with 65° weather! The fact that the Democrats and news media had it pegged as dehydration within minutes after the “event” means they were doing the same minimizing with Nadler as they did with Hillary Clinton when she collapsed and was picked up by two Secret Service agents and thrown into her van like a side of beef!
I agree, Joe. My first thought was he was acting out so he can gain a ‘pity me” card, just in case. My second though was he hasn’t slept for a long while. Third thought?…. I “told” him that he’s in the wrong city as Hollywood is over here if he want an audition.
Nadler knows the walls are caving in on him and the rest of the traitorous vermin in the federal government. I hope all of them are having fitful and sleepless nights. Justice is a comin’ after them!
No matter what his condition, it won’t deter corporate media from propping him up. We’ve had a senile Speaker of the House, and a dead SC Justice for months now.
Hey Joe!
They didn’t peg him with dehydration within minutes after the event…….Dr. De Blasio actually diagnosed him within 2 SECONDS FLAT (right at the onset of the “event”).
In the video, you can hear De Blasio saying “Here, you want a drink? You look dehydrated. You need some electrolytes.” as he is shoving a bottle of liquid in Nadler’s face.
I thought to myself “I just learned something new……I have never even heard of someone “looking” dehydrated before……I guess I need to get out more!
Any truth to the rumor that Dr. Ben Carson is going to come out of retirement from the medical profession to do neurosurgery on Nancy Pelosi ?
Perhaps Nancy’s only change.
You mean..like an autopsy?
That would be the backup plan if the surgery is unsuccessful. Just be sure you are suited up in case Dr. Carson gets sleepy after about 25 hours and you have to take over..
There was a heated argument on another website as to whether the co-conspirators who tried to oust President Trump from office were guilty of treason or not. Some said treason was only in time of war while others said that conspiring against a sitting President was most definitely treason. I wondered about your thoughts on the subject. Is it sedition or treason? I think what they did was treasonous myself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May be more a case of sedition or insurrection against the Republic.
Call it whatever you want as long as they hang
Every time I read this, I extract anyone who levies war against the United States. That should mean a conspiratorial group attempting to dissolve a sitting government.
“Article 3 – The Judicial Branch
Section 3 – Treason
Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.”
Since the four co-assassins of President Loncoln faced this, I am on the side of a group waging war against the government.
Count me in.
There was a war against the commander in chief of the USA. The war was undeclared. Two major undeclared wars by the United States were Vietnam and Korea. They were undeclared by Congress.
My thought is that sedition in itself is not treason. But Sedition along with cooperation with a foreign govt who is at war with us is treason.
Democrats will tell you we are not at war, no war has been declared. What matters more is another nation has declared war on US. (Iran and maybe China and Russia come to mind)
So are we to believe it is not treasonous to , say, send 150 billion to Iran – who shakes their fist at us daily – is that not treasonous? And then there’s ….
I always preferred a ‘seditious conspiracy’ charge for the coupists.
The upside to POTUS using the T word, is that it forces the debate… then if it’s shown it’s a seditious conspiracy, we win, bigly, even as the MSM says ‘not treason’.
There was an undeclared war against the Commander In Chief of the United States. Two examples of undeclared wars by congress were Korea and North Vietnam. All that needs to be proven is the Presidency was under attack, no war needs to be declared by congress.
The defense would have to prove that there was not a war against Donald Trump.
Just because people call it “war”, doesn’t make it so. It is sedition unless the bastards are working with an enemy against us. So Americans and allies working together in a state of not war, it is sedition. Same as treason, in deed, but different in definition. Sedition is possibly worse, as you expect you enemy to be against you, not your comrades and allies.
I THINK we are in a perpetual war ‘against Terrorism’, so anything the previous admin did that can be shown to be conspiring with or giving aid and comfort to the enemy such as deliberatly aiding Isis, or IRAN, could be treason.
Seems to me, Pelosi and Ryan are particularly vulnerable to ‘countenancing’ the ‘soft coup’, and earning a hemp necktie.
Even without treason or sedition, I think you could nail many up to highest levels with so many counts with 10 year sentences, that they could be looking at hundreds of years in prison.
IMHO
I think the former CIA Director, John Brennan already answered that question himself when he so recklessly went on national television night after night accusing our President of TREASON!!!
https://pjmedia.com/trending/report-declassified-docs-will-show-that-samantha-powers-2016-unmasking-efforts-were-related-to-israel/
The story suggests General Flynn was caught up in the Israeli unmasking efforts, leading to Sally Yates drafting Logan Act complaint against him.
There is a new lawsuit out concerning a person defamed while going after Flynn. Halper is a defendant along with several news outlets.
I always wondered about her move from Ireland as a child and a relatively meteoric rise. Another ‘placed’ person and I can’t help wonder just who/what helped her along. Def not an American in spirit.
Now the Papadoupolos link with Israel could make sense…
From the article:
“According to OANN’s Jack Posobiec, Power was targeting calls made about Israeli settlements.
“When she found Gen Flynn making calls she opposed, she passed information to Sally Yates who opened Logan Act investigation,” Posobiec reported on Twitter: According to Posobiec, the documents will show that Power was on a “one-woman crusade” for the Palestinians and against Israel in 2016.”
I’ll post the two videos for Citizen tonight…
LikeLiked by 2 people
and the second one….they both make me smile.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dan Coats thinks he’s still in charge by the looks of this memo he put out on the 24th. https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1132008200700669954/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1132008200700669954&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Face.mu.nu%2F
This judge got spanked by the 9th Circuit last winter for the same kind of crap….issuing an inappropriate injunction. Obama nominee, so in keeping with the typical subversion of justice…thank God Trump is getting a grip on that renegade bunch of 9th Circuit freaks. One finger at a time.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/judge-temporarily-blocks-trumps-border-wall-construction-plans
