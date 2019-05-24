May 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #855

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

84 Responses to May 24th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #855

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 3 more days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
    ———————–
    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟”Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil;
    For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me..” 🌟
    Psalms 23:4
    ————–
    ***Praise: The Declassification…it is starting…..
    ***Praise: PM Modi won the election in India
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for POTUS and FLOTUS trip to Japan–safety
    — AG Barr is legit
    — Investigate the Investigators
    — Dems Presidential Candidates to remained befuddled 😉
    — Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
    — for Farage, Brexit Party members, and Tommy Robinson from abuse
    — for EU elections and good results
    — for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
    — catch all invaders, including MS-13, and drugs
    — block all invaders at our southern border–we are crowded
    — for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen (Update! Landen report on different post below)
    — for recovery for Trump Supporters in the Midwest from thunderstorms/tornadoes
    — for Treepers in poor health–for comfort and healing
    — Justice Is Coming
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.” (2017 Inauguration)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————-
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    ———————————————————
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday May 24, 2019—–

    Note: I’ll repost the Prayer for President Trump again soon as needed ❤️
    And again thank you all for your support, commitment, and suggestions for Treeper prayer post. Love you all…and have a safe and blessed Memorial Day weekend….GC

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:23 am

      Today’s (Thursday) update from a family friend of young Landen:

      ———————————-
      Hello everyone! We just got a new update on Landen, here is what his parents have said:

      We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the continued prayers and well wishes. They are working! Over the past several weeks, our son has suffered from non-life threatening complications from his injuries which have required additional procedures to correct. He is recovering, and his spirit is strong – but there is still a long road ahead. We are thankful to Jesus for lifting us up and providing ongoing healing. We continue to ask for your prayers and greatly appreciate your respect for our privacy during this difficult time.

      • disgustedwithjulison says:
        May 24, 2019 at 12:50 am

        My sources say much skeletel damage that will require years of misc. surgeries, however brain and organs were virtually unharmed. Recent setback was a lung issue which was fixed. He will make it through and live a normal life…..but it will take time.

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          May 24, 2019 at 1:37 am

          Praise,,,,Praise God!…Thank you for this piece of gem, a miracle gem…the fact his brain was unharmed, it itself is a miracle.
          Praise God!

      • Bree says:
        May 24, 2019 at 2:25 am

        Thank you for these updates!!! May God keep blessing this family.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:41 am

      Thanks, Grandma – beautiful post:)

    • llamamama3 says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:55 am

      Thank you Grandma!
      God Bless you and may you have a wonderful and safe weekend!

    • llamamama3 says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:57 am

      🙏 praying.
      Amen.

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:03 am

      Praying !
      Praying for our Angelle too!

    • Attorney, William D Ware says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:17 am

      You have summarized well…Lord Jesus make haste to grant these petitions which we humbly ask in your Holy Name! Amen and Amen!

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:32 am

      It’s true..we are seeing Democrats do NOT know how to legislate.
      All they do is yap yap yap, pocket the donors’ money and vote what their donors wants, plot scheme, wheel a deal…and of course they go on many “important” vacation, recesses, fake conferences, yaps some more then whine whine whine at President Trump these days.
      Many have sick habits, as well.

      They are NOT qualified to be Congresspeople. Shame on these inept and useless beings. They are a BIG waste of American Taxpayers money…a big waste.

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:26 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:26 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:27 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:28 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:28 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  15. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:30 am

    • Genie says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:50 am

      I’m not a Geraldo fan, but I liked the phrase he used on “Hannity” in defense of PDJT and the obstruction nonsense, “…there was no collusion, so it was obstruction of INJUSTICE.”

  16. hard masada says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:30 am



    Meanwhile back @ Big Bear CA, we see Shadow (M) and Jackie (F) protecting the young (2) from sudden snow storms~~first is yesterday 22, second is today 23. Ask yerself is life really that bad for me, a human?

  17. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:31 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • MTeresa says:
      May 24, 2019 at 12:59 am

      This is pure gold. This is our MSM folks. This is the bullsh*t that passes for “news” . These are the people who are a direct UNPAID arm of the DNC. This is their “judgement.”
      Michael Avenatti was the “Holy Spirit” …….the next President of the United States. Folks these are some very very sick people with Trump. Derangement. Syndrome. For two years, they played the American people, wasted time, energy, and ruined innocent lives.

      #Declassify. Fasten your seatbelts…………..

  19. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  20. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:33 am

  21. Sentient says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:34 am

    • LBB says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:00 am

      They are defending Assange for releasing our governments documents, but condemning our government (led by President) for releasing our governments documents.

    • Robert Smith says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:06 am

      Outright lies. Never bothering to try to justify what he is saying because the media or Schiff’s terminal-TDS supporters don’t demand it.

  22. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  23. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  24. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:35 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:36 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:37 am

    • andyocoregon says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:23 am

      President Nixon used America’s government institutions such as the IRS, the FBI and the DOJ against his political enemies in the early 1970’s and look what happened to him.
      Of course, those were the times when we had aggressively hungry investigative journalists who conducted their own investigations then publicized the results. And they didn’t cost taxpayers a single dime.
      I guarantee you Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, John Brennan and others have a secret enemies list. And at the very top of that list is President Trump.

  27. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:38 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:39 am

  29. Jase says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:39 am

    The burning question of the day surely must be whether or not Brennan calls Barr ‘Trump’s Nationalist running dog lackey’ in his sure-to-be-outraged tweet about the declassification decision.
    Comey, naturally, will post yet another Droopy Dawg photo accompanied by a quote from Confucius.

    • Carson Napier says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:17 am

      It is easy to hate and it is difficult to love.
      – Confucius

      Comey and Brennan are hate. Confucius wouldn’y like either one of them.

  30. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:40 am

    • Judith says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:31 am

      •Conspiring to negate our elections, preventing the peaceful transition of power as guaranteed by our Constitution.
      •Exposing classified information to foreign entities. •Installing enemy combatants inside the White House, the FBI, the CIA and the DOJ.
      •Conspiring to deny our God-given rights as American citizens, as outlined in our Constitution.
      •Delivering the USA to a New World Order against the will of the people.

      Yes.. these are Capital crimes.

      It is a disservice to those brave Patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our great country, to permit TRAITORS in our midst. They must be punished severely and made an example of, for all who would follow in their footsteps to destroy that which our forefathers so courageously built.

  32. Robert Smith says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:47 am

    Oh Diane…

    From the article:

    …Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) had dinner with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Politico reported Thursday.

    Feinstein’s office said her dinner was “arranged in consultation with the State Department.”

    The State Department said it had not asked the senior senator from California to attend the dinner…”

    https://freebeacon.com/national-security/sen-feinstein-dines-with-iranian-fm-amid-tensions/

  33. cheryl says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:50 am

    DISABLED ELDERLY GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE REPORTED HARASSMENT, THEN WAS INVESTIGATED FOR HANGING OFFICIAL PHOTOS OF PRESIDENT TRUMP
    https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/20/usgs-geological-staffer-wanda-wooten-harassment-trump-photo/
    The speed with which the Hatch Act investigation was conducted is in marked contrast to the inaction of her superiors when she reported a pattern of harassment going back more than a year before the supposed Hatch Act violation.

  34. BestBets says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Watched Clapper on one of the cable fake news networks. He was stammering, even more than usual. Says it is very dangerous to declassify the documents because of sources and methods, etc. Even HE was buying what he was spouting.

    • Maquis says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:08 am

      Sources and methods were illegitimate and Americans must know the danger they face with such wantonly cavalier abuse of such all-reaching powers.

    • evergreen says:
      May 24, 2019 at 2:11 am

      Sources and methods canard was used as a cover for illegal and treasonous activity. Our trusted institutions engaged in these unlawful acts. Trust cannot be regained until understanding and airing of the acts and guilty parties occurs. What we as a nation lose in revealing these acts may indeed be injurious, but it won’t be so injurious as to have allowed the institutions to persist in corruption; that path would be have been total in its calamity.

  35. spoogels says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Report: Obama Administration’s Actions Against Press Worse Than Previously Known

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/47629/report-obama-administrations-actions-against-press-james-barrett

  36. Carson Napier says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:00 am

    If your choice is to sin against God or against the bureaucracy, then choose to sin against God…He will forgive…the bureaucracy will not…
    –Kalashnikat

  38. waltherppk says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Morning Joe

  39. waltherppk says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:23 am

  40. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:27 am

  41. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:28 am

    • andyocoregon says:
      May 24, 2019 at 1:39 am

      So, does she think we should simply turn the other cheek and do nothing if the Iranians sink one of our large ships, maybe even an aircraft carrier?
      I’d want President Trump to erase Iran off the face of the earth if they did such a thing.

  42. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:30 am

  43. waltherppk says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:34 am

  44. andyocoregon says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:35 am

    I watched the Sean Hannity Show tonight on Fox News and it was hosted by Dan Bongino, who I really like. Anyway, one of his guests was Charles Hurt, a regular Fox News Contributor. Charlie said something I fully agree with. He said this whole Democrat harassment is like a game of Projection in that whatever they accuse President Trump of doing, we later find out not only did he not do it, but they did!
    He went on to say the only Collusion with Russia during the 2016 election was done by the Hillary Clinton campaign in cahoots with the DNC. And today when Nancy Pelosi said President Trump’s family needs to do an “intervention” for him, it’s obvious that his family doesn’t, but her family should do an intervention for her. She’s the head of a large political party that’s been lying to the voters for two years and misleading them to believe they could impeach President Trump out of office once The Mueller Investigation ended.
    Under Nancy’s leadership, her party is going crazy over various issues by wanting Open Borders, Live Birth Abortions and General Amnesty which are all things the majority of Americans don’t support.

  45. citizen817 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:37 am

    The Black Hole Of Pelosi

    Despite Trump’s complete exoneration by Mueller, Pelosi is continuing to spew lies. She wants Trump harassed and perpetually investigated. She said, ‘we believe the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.” She said that without providing any evidence, of course.

    The goal of the Democrats and some Rino Republicans in Congress is thwarting, annoying, and impeding the president at every turn. The endgame goal is, as usual, his impeachment.

    We now understand the gravity of the situation.

    In Nancy Pelosi’s universe, she controls a black hole of hatred. They’re out to destroy a lawfully elected president. She has the help of the lying corporate media. Their hatred of Trump is all consuming and collapsing in on itself. Not even the light of reason can escape.

    —Ben Garrison

  47. Dennis Leonard says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:54 am

    Any news on the brexit vote?

  48. joeknuckles says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:54 am

    Barr was the best choice for AG because he had been mostly out of the public eye since the 90’s, so the deep staters never thought to dig up dirt to leverage him with. There’s probably no real dirt, but they could have fabricated some anyway.

  49. spoogels says:
    May 24, 2019 at 1:59 am

    SOMETHING IS BREWING: Sara Carter Reveals “EXPLOSIVE” Unmasking Revelations About to Break on Samantha Power (VIDEO)

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/something-is-brewing-sara-carter-reveals-explosive-unmasking-revelations-about-to-break-on-samantha-power-video/

  50. hard masada says:
    May 24, 2019 at 2:13 am


    as the day comes to a close we will listen to the soothing sounds of the new song “The Nancy Smear!Cover Up”

