Friday May 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The world has never since seen a woman so beautiful be so talented and also so funny.
1943
She was so beautiful it’s almost hard to look at her.
As a kid, I watched I love Lucy shows every single day. I’ve long since forgotten most of them because I haven’t thought about them in years. I think if I watch some episodes I’ll remember everything.
I’m 40 but in the 80’s I watched I Love Lucy when I was a kid too. Absolutely hilarious, really everybody on the show was but she was something special. And produced it too! Beautiful, Talented, and Hilarious. Carol Burnett was nearly as funny but nowhere near as pretty.
Peace With God
When our Lord was born at Bethlehem, the angels proclaimed:
“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men” (Luke 2:14).
Today we see anything but peace on earth, for He, “the Prince of Peace,” has been rejected, and this world will never know peace until He is in control. This is why the Father said to the Son: “Sit Thou on My right hand, till I make Thine enemies Thy footstool” (Matt. 22:41-45). It is possible, however, for each individual to enjoy peace with God and to know that all is well as far as his eternal destiny is concerned.
Job 22:21 rightly says: “Acquaint now thyself with Him and be at peace,” and Psa. 25:12,13: “What man is he that feareth the Lord? …His soul shall dwell at ease.” Even when the multitudes were about to crucify Christ, He said to His own:
“Peace I leave with you; My peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:27).
Every one of Paul’s epistles opens with an important official declaration which God sent him to proclaim to all men: “Grace be to you and peace.” And he explains how we may have this peace.
By nature all of us have sinned against God, but in Paul’s epistles we are told that “He [Christ] is our peace” (Eph. 2:14), “having made peace through the blood of His cross” (Col. 1:20). In other words, we have sinned against God but Christ died for our sins so that we might be reconciled. And those who trust Christ and His finished work at Calvary are thus reconciled.
Surely this great truth could not have been more plainly stated than it is in Rom. 4:25; 5:1:
“[Christ] was delivered for our offences and was raised again for our justification. THEREFORE, BEING JUSTIFIED BY FAITH, WE HAVE PEACE WITH GOD THROUGH OUR LORD
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/peace-with-god/
Matthew 22:41 While the Pharisees were gathered together, Jesus asked them,
42 Saying, What think ye of Christ? whose son is he? They say unto him, The Son of David.
43 He saith unto them, How then doth David in spirit call him Lord, saying,
44 The LORD said unto my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool?
45 If David then call him Lord, how is he his son?
To celebrate the Declassification order. All things are possible.
😉
Great video. Notice the children are all makes and models. This is a wonderful world we live in, don’t let the negativity get you down or the horrors that occur make you lose sight that in general nearly all the world is decent and positive.
“Do we know where the Apostle Paul is buried?”
Drive Thru History YouTube Channel
The City of Baltimore is being held hostage by ransomeware.
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2019/05/23/the-city-of-baltimore-is-being-held-hostage-by-ransomware/
I’m surprised more of this doesn’t happen, imagine having 100’s of employees, and all it takes is one of them to foolishly open a file attached to an email or click the wrong link in an email, or whatever.
I am now a Candace Owens fan and friend.
You go, girl. And stay the course…moslems will counter attack mercilessly over something like this. One fatwa against Candace in 3..2..1…
Idiot….
Here’s an idea. Take your foot off the gas.
For all we know the car could be malfunctioning ….gas pedal stuck or whatever. In any event I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt. Poor guy hope he (they) wasn’t injured. Sad.
Tow with something with more payload capacity. I guess pickups have sway control these days too.
Most people drive too fast when they tow.
Yeah I don’t understand what he was thinking when it started wobbling. The only person to ever go faster, when it started wobbling, and have that work out for them was Chuck Yeager.
If you’re going to haul a heavy trailer, you’d best have anti-sway bars and an equalizer hitch. I wouldn’t dare tow my toy hauler trailer without them.
Wow. Beautiful shot.
I think there was a shot similar to that in the intro to “The Apprentice”
Weren’t those intro’s simply the b.e.s.t. I view them every now and then.But it can be troubling to watch as at the time he didn’t realize the extent of the nastiness he’s be facing. Dang.
I must say I recoil when I think of what some are trying to do to that man!
They aren’t good enough to be gum stuck on the sole of his shoe. Not one has accomplished any single thing in their cheap life time. That’s enough I can’t allow myself to give it any more thought. I will pray for all of them that their eyes will be opened and they will dismiss the ugly that lives within.
I agree wholeheartedly.
Beautiful lyrics………..
When peace, like a river, attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea billows roll;
Whatever my lot, Thou has taught me to say,
It is well, it is well, with my soul.
It is well, with my soul,
It is well, with my soul,
It is well, it is well, with my soul.
Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come,
Let this blessed assurance control,
That Christ has regarded my helpless estate,
And hath shed His own blood for my soul.
It is well, with my soul,
It is well, with my soul,
It is well, it is well, with my soul.
My sin, oh, the bliss of this glorious thought!
My sin, not in part but the whole,
Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more,
Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul!
It is well, with my soul,
It is well, with my soul,
It is well, it is well, with my soul.
And Lord, haste the day when my faith shall be sight,
The clouds be rolled back as a scroll;
The trumpet shall resound, and the Lord shall descend,
Even so, it is well with my soul.
It is well, with my soul,
It is well, with my soul,
It is well, it is well, with my soul.
What? Terrible.
It’s Not Me.@Chotchkisslaw
What was *in* said barges?
Avery Martin@averym12bc
Fertilizer
Jeff Bramlett@TheBrammer
3,800 tons, so says KOTV Tulsa
Jeff Bramlett@TheBrammer
3rd time these 2 barges “escaped” their moorings. You should search for the video where they go under a bridge and don’t touch a thing. Amazing
Wow! That is incredible footage! Bad stuff….
The USS Batfish submarine is floating again in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
https://www.newson6.com/story/40525838/uss-batfish-floats-again-in-muskogee-flooding
Good grief. So long. Or maybe that’s not unusual for submarines. Whatever, she is beautiful ❤
John Guandolo: A champion of freedom
By Amil Imani – May 23, 2019
In the war of survival against militant Islam, there are very few people in this country who truly understand the ideology and are willing to fight back. One such individual is former FBI agent John Guandolo, a tireless patriot who works around the clock to train the law enforcement officers, including local police, sheriff departments and the “FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force agent/officers who were absolutely unaware of the massive jihadist program in place in our communities before his training sessions.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/05/john_guandolo_a_champion_of_freedom_.html
It hurts for me to see an animal lost, worried or afraid and especially in a possible perilous situation (regardless of the outcome) so as a rule I close my eyes and move on quickly however this time I just had to watch so you will also 😎
God bless the firefighters and anyone who helped! HEROES to the nth degree!! ❤ 🥰
The news video-
Well, Meow What? Firefighters Try Everything to Rescue a Kitten in a Storm Drain
Cat food and cat sounds didn't work, but Orange County firefighters didn't give up on a tiny gray kitten
May 23, 2019 at 8:51 AM
https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/Firefighters-Orange-County-Placentia-Cat-Kitten-Rescue-Storm-Drain-Animals-510327451.html?_osource=SocialFlowTwt_LABrand
If the video doesn’t play try disabling your ad blocker for that page. That’s what I did with my “ublock” which I run on FFox.
I don’t know when this launch was, but I know it’s not live as the corner info says. But I like watching these night launches anyway. IMO, they are the best.
So, it was tonight after all. And it held 60 satellites!
https://www.space.com/spacex-starlink-launch-make-history.html
Night time the best …..Y.E.S.
Last night ABC made a big deal out of the remake of an All In The Family Show. I understand they bleeped out the one offensive word (the n word) in the show.
How I miss the old original A.I.T.F. shows. They didn’t bleep anything.
