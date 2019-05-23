May 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #854

Posted on May 23, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

41 Responses to May 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #854

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 4 more days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
    ———————–
    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ————————————————————————————————————————Note: I’m doing a different prayer route today as we all feel the urgency to pray for President Trump and our MAGA country after hearing that presser on Wed—

    🌟”Be strong and courageous, do not fear or be dismayed………for the One with us is greater than the one with him(them).” 🌟
    2 Chronicles 32:7
    ————–
    🙏 Prayer……
    Dear Heavenly Father,

    We Treepers know that Your Spirit within President Trump/Team and all of us is greater than he, the evil one, who is in this world. This enemy is keeping those schemers, liars, deceivers and imposters, captive because “the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelievers, to keep them from seeing the light of the gospel….”

    Because You have defeated the enemy at the cross, we Treepers are asking You to protect President Trump and all of his supporters from those criminals who continues working for Satan. We do pray for the binding up of the evil ones so that President Trump can continue to MAGA. We see it is for Your purpose that President Trump is reclaiming our country and returning it back to the American Christians/citizens.

    Give President Trump and his MAGA Team the power of strength and courage that comes from the Holy Spirit and the power and authority that come from You to get MAGA agenda done. Surround President Trump and his MAGA Team with your divine hedge of unbreakable protection to withstand from this evil force.

    Let all who take Refuge in You feel safe, esp in our Treehouse. Again, please shelter President Trump/MAGA Team and us all, Heavenly Father, so that those who love Your Name may worship You freely….for You are the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. In Jesus’ Precious Name we all pray together daily…………Amen

    Prov 19:9 –“A false witness will not go unpunished, and whoever pours out lies will perish.” Also read Psalms 91

    Carry On, President Trump…while we…..Stand Our Ground……Stay the Course
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for years to come.
    We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.”
    (2017 Inauguration)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————-
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    ———————————————————
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday May 23, 2019—–

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 23, 2019 at 12:26 am

      Amen, Grandma!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Kristin DeBacco says:
      May 23, 2019 at 12:27 am

      I want to repeat Grandma:
      “Let all who take Refuge in You feel safe, esp in our Treehouse. Again, please shelter President Trump/MAGA Team and us all, Heavenly Father, so that those who love Your Name may worship You freely….for You are the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. In Jesus’ Precious Name we all pray together daily…………Amen”
      Amen again.
      I really feel so bad for what our President has to go through. These are evil people.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      May 23, 2019 at 12:41 am

      Strongest yet Grandma !
      Praying !
      Praying for our Angelle too !

      Like

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Lucille says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Perhaps the Brit newspapers should be a tad more concerned about their government interfering in U. S. elections in what looks like a major way. But, nah, they’re still trying to intimate that whatever Cohen did HAD to involve President Trump.

    “Michael Cohen had more than 1,000 calls and texts with company linked to Russian oligarch after Election Day, unsealed warrant applications reveal”
    • The flood of contacts was revealed in five warrants obtained by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators
    • The calls were with the head of Columbus Nova
    • Company is linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg
    • No record of their being in contact before the election
    • Cohen set up Essential Consultants LLC for payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and used it for other business
    • Warrant cites deposits from ‘foreign businesses’ and a ‘Russian nexus’
    • $416,665 in deposits over five months
    By GEOFF EARLE, DEPUTY U.S. POLITICAL EDITOR FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
    PUBLISHED: 17:45 EDT, 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:14 EDT, 22 May 2019
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7060235/Michael-Cohen-1-000-calls-texts-company-linked-Russian-oligarch.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ico=taboola_feed

    Pray the Brexit Party takes everything all across the board…and Tommy Robinson winning his bid, too, would be the icing on that proverbial cake…he has huge support.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. starfcker says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Dutchman has a terrific post over on the Mueller no testify thread. His conclusion is almost none of us could have resisted the urge to react to the provocations of the Mueller gang. But President Trump did. I can’t tell you how impressed I am in hindsight. I never took the obstruction or impeachment threats seriously. But they were really serious. And those bastards really thought they could pull it off. I sort of divide the Trump presidency into two parts now, during Mueller, and after Mueller. I think we are going to enjoy after Mueller even more than we enjoyed before Mueller. President Trump is like an elephant, he doesn’t ever forget. And there are some scores to settle. Attorney General Barr seems to take it personally what has been done to his beloved Department of Justice. We need guys like that. And we’ve got one now. I think all hell is going to break loose while our President is it overseas. I don’t want to see mercy. I want to see justice. And I think we’re going to get it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. joeknuckles says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:31 am

    We can all take solace in the fact that there is no doubt that CPL will be going to prison. Multiple charges in multiple jurisdictions virtually guarantees that. He’s also really nothing but a week little twerp that likes to act tough when he knows he can get away with it. He is going to become somebody’s property in prison.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 23, 2019 at 12:40 am

      joe,
      He’s looking at some SERIOUS time, and yeah, I’d say he’ll,…..fit right in,..
      IfyaknowwhatImean,….he’ll be sold for candybars in short order.

      Like

      Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Like

    Reply
  22. Sentient says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:32 am

    I’d love to see what odds Sundance gives that the House will vote to impeach before the 2020 election.

    Like

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Like

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Like

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Like

    Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Like

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:35 am

    DiGenova & Wife Toensing
    (5:36)

    Like

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Like

    Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:37 am

    These people are nuts!

    Like

    Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:41 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Tiffthis says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:41 am

    Instagram has been working overtime on censoring Trump supported

    Like

    Reply
  33. Tiffthis says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Oops, pressed enter too soon. Insta censoring major the last 2 days on abortion topics AND they took away @realdonaldtrump s’ blue verification check. I took a screenshot and reported it to the new site Brad P and PDJT made. Let’s see if the info helps.

    Like

    Reply
  34. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Like

    Reply
  35. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Sounds like a good plan 👍

    Like

    Reply
  36. Payday says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:46 am

    I watched Rob Portman give a Senate floor speech today. I didn’t realize he was once an American trade representative. He supported the USMCA over NAFTA and gave several very good reasons. He also said the ending of aluminum and steel tariffs was a good step to get it passed. He also supported current actions against China with supporting reasons.

    What he didn’t support was any tariffs in the auto sector because unlike others, he said there were no national security issues related to autos, unlike with steel and aluminum. In fact, he proposed legislation limiting a Presidents ability to tariff in cases lacking national security justification, and suggested the military would be more appropriate than the Commerce department in making such determinations. The military was a very strange proposal.

    The part regarding autos seemed very swampy, but he did praise that PDT put off the decision for 6 months. I was wondering if this wasn’t possibly the art of the deal. PDT giving 6 months to get USMCA passed with an understood agreement not to tariff autos. Or maybe not. Would PDT agree to give up any leverage?

    Sundance? What do you think?

    Like

    Reply
  37. citizen817 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 12:46 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s