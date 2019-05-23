May 23rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #854

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 7 people
❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 4 more days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
———————–
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————————————————————————————————————————Note: I’m doing a different prayer route today as we all feel the urgency to pray for President Trump and our MAGA country after hearing that presser on Wed—
🌟”Be strong and courageous, do not fear or be dismayed………for the One with us is greater than the one with him(them).” 🌟
2 Chronicles 32:7
————–
🙏 Prayer……
Dear Heavenly Father,
We Treepers know that Your Spirit within President Trump/Team and all of us is greater than he, the evil one, who is in this world. This enemy is keeping those schemers, liars, deceivers and imposters, captive because “the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelievers, to keep them from seeing the light of the gospel….”
Because You have defeated the enemy at the cross, we Treepers are asking You to protect President Trump and all of his supporters from those criminals who continues working for Satan. We do pray for the binding up of the evil ones so that President Trump can continue to MAGA. We see it is for Your purpose that President Trump is reclaiming our country and returning it back to the American Christians/citizens.
Give President Trump and his MAGA Team the power of strength and courage that comes from the Holy Spirit and the power and authority that come from You to get MAGA agenda done. Surround President Trump and his MAGA Team with your divine hedge of unbreakable protection to withstand from this evil force.
Let all who take Refuge in You feel safe, esp in our Treehouse. Again, please shelter President Trump/MAGA Team and us all, Heavenly Father, so that those who love Your Name may worship You freely….for You are the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. In Jesus’ Precious Name we all pray together daily…………Amen
Prov 19:9 –“A false witness will not go unpunished, and whoever pours out lies will perish.” Also read Psalms 91
Carry On, President Trump…while we…..Stand Our Ground……Stay the Course
————————————————–
🦅 “Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for years to come.
We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.”
(2017 Inauguration)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday May 23, 2019—–
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen, Grandma!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to repeat Grandma:
“Let all who take Refuge in You feel safe, esp in our Treehouse. Again, please shelter President Trump/MAGA Team and us all, Heavenly Father, so that those who love Your Name may worship You freely….for You are the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. In Jesus’ Precious Name we all pray together daily…………Amen”
Amen again.
I really feel so bad for what our President has to go through. These are evil people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Strongest yet Grandma !
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle too !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps the Brit newspapers should be a tad more concerned about their government interfering in U. S. elections in what looks like a major way. But, nah, they’re still trying to intimate that whatever Cohen did HAD to involve President Trump.
“Michael Cohen had more than 1,000 calls and texts with company linked to Russian oligarch after Election Day, unsealed warrant applications reveal”
• The flood of contacts was revealed in five warrants obtained by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators
• The calls were with the head of Columbus Nova
• Company is linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg
• No record of their being in contact before the election
• Cohen set up Essential Consultants LLC for payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and used it for other business
• Warrant cites deposits from ‘foreign businesses’ and a ‘Russian nexus’
• $416,665 in deposits over five months
By GEOFF EARLE, DEPUTY U.S. POLITICAL EDITOR FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
PUBLISHED: 17:45 EDT, 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:14 EDT, 22 May 2019
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7060235/Michael-Cohen-1-000-calls-texts-company-linked-Russian-oligarch.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ico=taboola_feed
Pray the Brexit Party takes everything all across the board…and Tommy Robinson winning his bid, too, would be the icing on that proverbial cake…he has huge support.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dutchman has a terrific post over on the Mueller no testify thread. His conclusion is almost none of us could have resisted the urge to react to the provocations of the Mueller gang. But President Trump did. I can’t tell you how impressed I am in hindsight. I never took the obstruction or impeachment threats seriously. But they were really serious. And those bastards really thought they could pull it off. I sort of divide the Trump presidency into two parts now, during Mueller, and after Mueller. I think we are going to enjoy after Mueller even more than we enjoyed before Mueller. President Trump is like an elephant, he doesn’t ever forget. And there are some scores to settle. Attorney General Barr seems to take it personally what has been done to his beloved Department of Justice. We need guys like that. And we’ve got one now. I think all hell is going to break loose while our President is it overseas. I don’t want to see mercy. I want to see justice. And I think we’re going to get it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We can all take solace in the fact that there is no doubt that CPL will be going to prison. Multiple charges in multiple jurisdictions virtually guarantees that. He’s also really nothing but a week little twerp that likes to act tough when he knows he can get away with it. He is going to become somebody’s property in prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
joe,
He’s looking at some SERIOUS time, and yeah, I’d say he’ll,…..fit right in,..
IfyaknowwhatImean,….he’ll be sold for candybars in short order.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’d love to see what odds Sundance gives that the House will vote to impeach before the 2020 election.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
DiGenova & Wife Toensing
(5:36)
LikeLike
LikeLike
These people are nuts!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Instagram has been working overtime on censoring Trump supported
LikeLike
Oops, pressed enter too soon. Insta censoring major the last 2 days on abortion topics AND they took away @realdonaldtrump s’ blue verification check. I took a screenshot and reported it to the new site Brad P and PDJT made. Let’s see if the info helps.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sounds like a good plan 👍
LikeLike
I watched Rob Portman give a Senate floor speech today. I didn’t realize he was once an American trade representative. He supported the USMCA over NAFTA and gave several very good reasons. He also said the ending of aluminum and steel tariffs was a good step to get it passed. He also supported current actions against China with supporting reasons.
What he didn’t support was any tariffs in the auto sector because unlike others, he said there were no national security issues related to autos, unlike with steel and aluminum. In fact, he proposed legislation limiting a Presidents ability to tariff in cases lacking national security justification, and suggested the military would be more appropriate than the Commerce department in making such determinations. The military was a very strange proposal.
The part regarding autos seemed very swampy, but he did praise that PDT put off the decision for 6 months. I was wondering if this wasn’t possibly the art of the deal. PDT giving 6 months to get USMCA passed with an understood agreement not to tariff autos. Or maybe not. Would PDT agree to give up any leverage?
Sundance? What do you think?
LikeLike
LikeLike