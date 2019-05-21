Bill Whittle Describes “Cold Anger” – Fear and Justice…

Bill Whittle summarizes a decade of corruption and presents it against current events. Mr. Whittle doesn’t use the term “Cold Anger” specifically, but the resounding sentiment he outlines, a combination of anger, frustration and resolve, is exactly that.
Often videos are inaccurately described as “must watch”, but this one is accurate:
Excellent Post Sundance!
Love that Fresh Mountain Air Smell!
With Democrats now launching all out and desperate attacks against President Trump’s Attorney General William Barr with signs emerging over the past week+ that deep state traitors may indeed finally face justice for their attempted coup against President Trump, we’ll take a look within this new ANP story at more new evidence that ‘all coup roads’ lead back to Barack Obama and that it’s time for the ‘coup plotters’ to be held accountable as heard in the videos at the bottom of this story
As I type right now Holder and Obama are busy redistricting for 2020. They’re using judges Nuked in by Dirty Harry Reid.
Obama appointed Garland ( whom McConnell prevented from the Supreme Court) will be overseeing Trumps Tax Records Appeal.
All Roads of the attempted coup point directly to Obama. And they’re still plotting.
Love this!
I can’t find her shoe….
Look at her earring.
That was terrific, very moving, very motivating.
A breathe of Fresh Air!
Remind me of that meme:
The Deep State doesn’t hate President Donald J Trump.
They hate you.
President Trump is just standing in their way.
If we are the surgeon, the President Trump is our scalpel.
I love Bill Whittle!!!
There for a minute, Bill seemed to stray away for good content. Glad to see he is back to his roots.
I like that he recalls that it was Hillary that could not face her supporters the night of the election disrespecting centuries of courtesy and that it was Hillary who then turned around and blamed the Russians for losing.
Pathetic that millions believe this false narrative that was all Hillary’s doing – so obvious.
Thanks SD and thanks Bill. Well done.
Best 8 minuites I have spent in a long time.
His 2nd Amendment “Number One With A Bullet” is pretty awesome too:
Videos like this help to reassure me of “what The Internet is STILL capable of.”
Yes, “FREEDOM of the Press” is still an awesome political force, as long as it continues to be FREE. “And, so it is … believe it or not …”
I suspect that a genetic testing of Bill Whittle and Sundance would prove they are of the same tribe.
Well said.
I have to say, that was WELL worth the time to watch/listen. He nailed the problem, the rot, the pus… and the cure and who is responsible for the cure… US!
Thanks, Sundance! I see he used the zippo too… Thank you, Bill Whittle, for putting the mess into words so succinctly.
I’m glad you’ve finally discovered Bill Whittle, Sundance! I’ve been following him since “Eject, Eject, Eject!” and decided, after YouTube et alia demonitized their channel, to become a member to help keep he and Scott Ott and Steve Green going (hooked as I was on Trifecta). I would invite you to do the same.
Then you could read my blog posts on the member blog (and of course add your own) 😉
“finally” 😀 😀 😀 😀 LOL I love the visible stupidity.
Your guide to “Pin The Tail on the Predicate.” It gets interesting from Page 20 on.
https://www.justice.gov/archive/opa/docs/guidelines.pdf
You know, it’s actually not a good thing to call your regular readers “stupid”. I have not noticed you mention Whittle in any form over the years, which I found odd since you seem to share similar sensibilities. Whittle’s influence has long predated your own.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, predating in published work, perhaps not in inclination. But definitely of the same tribe. Hope “who will be named chief” doesn’t squirrel the synergy these two could generate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s no need to have a “chief”. Unlike leftists, whose universe rises and sets with whichever Pied Piper the collective has decreed god-of-the-moment, here on the conservative (rational) side, we are tied to a firmament of stars. The way things are going, we need them all, even the occasionally-arrogant ones.
We are self-driven, and the only chief we need is God and His timeless principles.
Amen! Malatrope!
Sundance most certainly has mentioned Bill before.
Good! I missed it, then. It’s certainly no reason to call me stupid.
A CTH website archive search provides some of the facts about SD references to Whittle.
Use the search term Whittle. Maybe you’ll understand the reaction you are getting.
Maybe not, but it’s worth the effort, which is less than minimal.
It’s very clear from that history (only one post since late-2016) that Sundance didn’t think much of Bill’s hesitation regarding Trump. I can see both sides of that feeling, but Sundance has never been very objective about Donald the President. I’m sorry, but Bill Whittle and Bill Kristol are coming from two very different directions there.
I see three posts in 2015 (busy year for me), and only two posts after that, not including this one. This is easily missed, out of the 3 to 5 posts per day. I started following this site in early 2015. For what it’s worth, your last sentence wasn’t necessary. I’m certainly not going to “check the archives” before I make an off-hand comment. Perhaps if I had instead said “re-discovered”, it wouldn’t have triggered Sundance’s snark reaction.
It was only intended as a supportive sentiment. I see that BillWhittle.com is on his blogroll. Good. Enough said, moving on now.
I’ve been one of their members for the last few years, money well spent.
Excellent! Write some blog posts, we’re dyin’ in there. The new site works like a champ, finally.
PDJT said plainly and repeatedly that, ‘ the ‘collusion delusion should never happen to another president’. He means it. He has the troops (Horowitz, Durham, Barr) in place to proactively indict and convict all the perps down both the FBI and CIA pathways that were used, as Nunes criminal referrals explain. And he has declassification (of Sundance’s doc list) ready to support those troops in a timely fashion. Dems will likely not be able to get far enough towards an unwarranted impeachment before this perfect storm hits them.
ristvan,
How likely do you think it is that Horowitz and Durham, mainly Horowitz, will produce a non-biased report, considering the last one left egg splatter all over?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sean,
I believe the conclusion on that one was that Horowitz said there was lots being done wrong. The Rosenstein/Wray DOJ then summarized it saying something along the lines of “no big woop.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO. Horowitz will be unbiased because too much is already out there. Nunes criminal referrals are just one example. He will make his own criminal referrals concerning FISA abuse. And Barr will have DC US DA Jessie Liu on a very short leash.
Then Connecticut US DA Durham will have indictments of ‘IC’ (Brennan and Clapper) over specious predicate and EC. Probably also over earlier unmasking (Susan Rice, Samantha Powers).
Then we hit the Spygate trifecta.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Appreciate the response sir.
I don’t believe everything is entirely dependent on the IG report.
Imho it won’t happen to another president, I will leave it at that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish there was an editing function here: I meant “him”, not “he”.
*smacks self*
LikeLiked by 1 person
No worries
Truth.
The transition from NeverTrumper to MAGA has helped me rediscover Bill Whittle. Was it a business decision on his part? I don’t know, but he is pretty close to wearing a MAGA hat at this point.
Yes, I am glad to see Whittle back.
A great post, video and call to arms!
I like his metaphor of America as a deathly ill patient, and how DJT, and Barr are NOT the surgeon, WE are!
Only question is are we doing a surgery on a still salvageable patient, or an autopsy?
It may yet come to pass, that we will have to do what moses did, when he came down from mt. sanai; draw a line in the sand, and slew 1/2 the population.
I pray it won’t come to that, but fear it MAY be the only way to excise the Cancer from the ‘body politic’.
He is absolutely right that WE allowed this Cancer to grow, unchecked for many years, and now have reached the point of crises.
Is it too late, and are we still so divided, over unimportant issues of personality vs policy, that we,are distracted from understanding WHO the enemy is, and how they operate? We’re like a group of Dr’s, argueing about what is the correct treatment, while th patient continues to waste away.
Surgery! NO, Chemotherapy! No, holistic approach! ,…and the patient dies, while we argue,….
I used to believe that we were responsible for our government but I have since changed my mind. These communists have been chipping away at our foundation for at least 100 years. At first they hid what they did now today they a re very open about it. They hid who they were and pretended to be our representatives. We were fooled. We didn’t have any sources for news except for the tv and newspapers…we were repeatedly lied to. Now today I feel we are responsible for our government and it will be up to us to keep our republic!! I just hope we have patriots up to the task before us.
Agreed! Choice between obama or shillery. WTH kind of choice is that and how do I, Joe Hardhat, affect that?
Well one can start by reading
Militant Normals: How Regular Americans Are Rebelling Against the Elite to Reclaim Our Democracy by Kurt Schlichter
and see how er got here and a map of the way back.
I agree.
Look what we allowed to happen to California?
To continue with the body analogy, let’s just say we sawed off one of the most beautiful,pleasurable appendages the US body had.
And we’re currently killing off more appendages by allowing the rot of illegal invasion to turn Texas & Florida an odd gangrenous Blue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is very easily the very best video that I have yet seen. The … the agony … of the narrator is palpable. “Where the hell did our country go?”
I sincerely believe that future historians will zero-in on “THIS Presidency, and the events which took place in this nation in the years 2019-2020,” as being absolutely as monumental as those which occurred in “186x.” They will write as much or more about THIS President as they ever did about Abraham Lincoln – and with very good reason. Yes, we live in interesting times … it is happening, right now. “Stay tuned.”
IF we win and get to write the history…otherwise, well, we now living will not recognize the history as it would be written.
“History is always written by the winners. When two cultures clash, the loser is obliterated, and the winner writes the history books-books which glorify their own cause and disparage the conquered foe. As Napoleon once said, ‘What is history, but a fable agreed upon?” ― Dan Brown
……………….actually, history is, ‘His Story’! (His, meaning the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Holy One of Israel!
I always wonder why anyone, any of us, any American that believes in Constitutional freedom and liberty based on NATURAL RIGHTS “needs” a video, an article, an event, or news reports etc… to realize what we are living, which is totalitarian political anarchy and a complete opposite of freedom and liberty.
This isn’t meant as a personal affront to you or anyone else, it’s just a statement. Maybe others haven’t had their lives ripped apart by the madness. I don’t really know, but I don’t see how they haven’t as it has infiltrated every aspect of our very lives.
I do understand that a vast majority of Americans do literally fear their government at this point as simply do not speak out much… unless in groups etc.
What I am talking about here, or rambling, if you prefer (lol), is what Whittle’s main point was. It is you that must be the surgeon, and it is I. It is all of us on the side of the good, the decent, and we know it’s true… THE CORRECT.
Fresh air, I hope so
This goes along with this thread,cue to 15:33 and listen to the reincarnated Margret Thatcher,as she speaks for the Brexit party,they and us are on a parallel course of action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This link should take you there,says ended but click play,
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1zqKVapyArVxB
Thanks for posting this.
The 15:33 reference is right on.
Even after all the surgery, stitching, chemo, etc, the rehabilitation exercises to complete recovery will take a lifetime.
I’m up for it. Not like I have somewhere else to go.
Well , I’m guessing the downrange effects of 2016 and spygate, et al, are gonna be 100 years plus. The country is still divided over the Civil War. The hippies ripped open a few wounds in the sixties to tear down the country and that generation of idiots are in their 70’s and 80’s… in DC, and within 15 years, most all of them will be gone. Just like Ted Kennedy dying… it is clear that some of these politicians just have to die off to leave and once they are gone, some healing can start. I’d say we’ve got a real shot at improvement after 2024 or even 2030. The radical left of the 60’s just has to die off for the country to make progress. And I do believe that Trump is step 1. The left will fall to splinters after they lose in 2020, much less 2024… that will be a big election … cause by then, the progs are gonna be running straight naves and commies. We’ll see.
It is my hope that the world “ambiance” will have significantly changed by 2024. By that I mean, look how many countries are becoming patriotic…nationalism is not a bad thing. I learned that it in my high school history courses. How we ( by we, I mean citizens of our respective countries) accepted that Nationalism is a bad thing…I am not sure how it happened. I guess that was One World Order propaganda…
However, bottom line, I think this world-wide populism movement, will enable the people to take back their governments, rather than leaving it to the “elites”. I hope, though it doesn’t result in civil wars. France appears to be close to it, with the yellow vests; don’t know how it will be in Britain or the USA
In the case of Canada …. our federal election is in 2020. Trudeau, the communist must be defeated!
What other choice is there. We have to get rid of the process. Stop the growth. The patient is dying. I will not die comfortably. I will die fighting. If the momentum of our lion fails to continue to build, I will leave my home, call all willing patriots to plan with, verify the Truth, and head to the nearest battlefront to engage.
On a similar note I just read a somewhat depressing article in Range Magazine. It’s title is “Rest in Pieces” and it is written by someone named Lee Pitts.
Inspiring video and message. We can all start with our prayers to save this country. We can donate to the RNC and Trump directly. We can do all we can to save our country. God is our greatest hope.
Yes, always start with prayers!👆
Amen.
Please, William Schneider– Do NOT donate to the RNC!! The RNC donates to incumbents; in this upcoming election cycle that will get you more of Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. That’s NOT going to help us!! A donation to the RNC is a donation to the UniParty!!
Please– Donate directly to the candidate of your choice. Volunteer to help with their campaign, whether it’s PDJT or your county commissioner. But, a donation to the RNC is POISON!! I fully concur with the rest of your message!
Sometimes I feel like an enthusiastic fan sitting idly in the stands. Mr. Whittle is right…this will take me, and all the other fans in the stands to win. My question is – other than waving a flag and cheering for the good guys, how can we actually get in the game and knock a few runs in. Maybe my fellow Treepers have some concrete ideas?
Here is what I did during the 2018 midterms, Florida resident. I called every family member in the state and MADE SURE they VOTED straight R ticket. On Election Day I called again to confirm they had voted. First thing you should do is reach out to everyone you know who is conservative or independent to vote out the socialist dems when elections are happening. We have to get our people to the polls. For 2020 I will most likely make calls at a local RNC or Trump office to work to convence other Americans to go and vote too. If you just do these two things, we will be very grateful and others who have $$, more free time to canvas streets for signing up new voters also are important. Hope this helps answer your question. Having said that, it may take much more to cure this country, but at least this would be a big step in the long road to recovery.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Football…. I did exactly that at the mid terms. That didn’t get the desired outcome. I feel like grabbing a musket and moving up to the firing line.
I hear ya. It did help in Florida as we won the Governors race and got Scott as a Senator. Keep adding to the list of things to help and contact your local RNC chapter to see how you can help more. God Bless you and the USA, miracles are possible if we continue to put effort in the results.
I am slowly revealing my true commitment to PDJT to the liberals in my family and friends. It’s uncomfortable, somewhat liberating, but I am hopeful I can now enlighten them before elections.
Good for you!!
You want to make in roads, I suggest getting the women who are in the PRO-LIFE movement involved in Politics. They are showing us how their movement is gaining momentum every single day and they are also enlisting the younger generation to join in. They never back down, give up or sit on the coach and say woe is me. Watch that Pro-Lifer in DC going after Socialist Bernie amongst those radical pro- choicer’s and that is what real strong leadership is. They have been fighting this battle for years, never giving up. That is what we all need to do.
My husband and I became election judges (poll workers) here in Illinois and we worked the polls on election day. Shortly after Trump came down the escalator I signed up to volunteer on his website. I made GOTV phone calls all thru the primary and the general election. I became a state delegate and attended the Illinois State Republican Convention. I went to rallies including the infamous Chicago rally. I engaged every person in a conversation about President Trump. I brought sticky notes everywhere and placed them in dentist office magazines with hand written messages to vote for Trump. I could go on and on….. I was laughed at, cussed out, hung up on and worried about. Neighbors and coworkers were genuinely worried that if he didn’t win I would suffer a breakdown. I knew all along he would win. I never wavered–not once. Till the day I die I will be proud of the small role I played in putting Donald J Trump in the White House. My only regret is that I didn’t do more–working full time got in the way.
I think sharing Bill Whittle’s video above might help treepers get in the game.
Two things. Whittle makes us the answer… the surgeon. Uh, nope. We aren’t the answer. We’ve been voting. What was the Tea Party if not a ground UP citizen revolt movement… that was smashed by the DC machine and IRS? What was electing GOP candidates in increasing numbers every election after 2010?
And lastly… we elected Trump. And Mr. Whittle never could see Trump as a good choice. He still doesn’t trust Trump or the movement. He’s Glenn Beck and Ben Shapiro. They weren’t there when we needed them… and IF Trump hadn’t WON, we would NEVER have known about ANY of this!!!!
This point animates me every time I talk to a reluctant Trump supporter… one that didn’t vote for him but kinda likes him now. WHERE were you?? How could you not see what the rest of us saw? Look just how close the machine got to getting away with it ALL… no thanks to you…. when it counted.
~end of rant! 🙂
One of President’s Trump’s great leadership qualities is that he never seems to entirely alienate a potential ally, but is always open to them coming ’round. Look at the way he praised Tom Cotton’s book even though TC has at times been quite nasty and unsupportive toward the president.
Excellent Rant.
I agree Uncle Max — so many conservatives are trying to blend with the zeitgeist and remain skeptical/dismissive of Trump. And yet, they’d already be in a concentration camp if it wasn’t for Trump. God bless the man, I don’t know how he stands the pressure….I am still sick and nervous that things won’t work out– but I trust that God is ultimately sovereign and that He triumphs over the Forces of Evil
Amen and Amen.
You’re right, Uncle. I remember seeing a video of Whittle speaking in CA and predicting that there would be some ‘from the outside,’ maybe from the media, who would pop up into the political scene as an expression of the massive frustration we all are feeling with the rot in our government. And when it happened, in the person of Donald Trump, he didn’t seem to want to recognize him. It felt odd to me at the time (I used to like his Stratosphere Lounge and Firewall videos.) At the time some Treepers theorized that it was misplaced loyalty to his friends that were not jumping on the Trump Train. Beats me.
I shunned all “conservstive” never-Trumpers very, very early on, Whittle was one of the casualties. So was Levin and Ted Cruz. I have no use for them. They became insignificant.
Uncle Max — I agree completely and don’t take kindly to Whittle’s suggestion that average Americans are to blame because “our leaders” were secretly able to exfiltrate jobs and wealth from the US as they made $ Trillions off Chinese slave labor AND created a surveillance Deep State to keep us in subjection, by overturning the Bill of Rights.
Average Americans backed Perot, the 2010 Tea Party takeover of House and Senate and finally found a leader, Donald Trump, willing to take UniParty on in 2018. Average Americans had to ignore shills for the 1% both before and after the 2028 election. Whittle has yet to apologize for being one of those shills.
While it is true that “you and me” are in control, the work can’t get done without an exceptional visionary leader. I hope that President Trump is thinking a lot about how his legacy will be preserved.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don Jr. (shhh, it’s a secret, don’t tell anyone).
I would bet that President Trump is thinking…
Bill Whittle uses the interesting analogy of a surgeon operating on the patient and cutting away all the infected tissue. Then he says that we are the surgeon. The only way to cure the patient is to eradicate the infection completely. The surgery must be successfully completed this time as there won’t be a second chance because if the infection returns, it will kill the patient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whittle could have also mentioned how Obama campaigned saying “forcing people to by health insurance is like requiring homeless people to buy a house.”
Seriously, the 2008 version Obama would be deplatformed from everywhere today.
Also people forget just weeks after Benghazi, Obama said “The future does not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam” at the UN. Of course, this was memory holed after the Charlie Hebdo massacre. “We never said it was because of a video” they would gaslight later.
I guess if Whittle included everything, the video would be thousands of hours long.
Several of the people involved in the coup need to face the death penalty, and the rest should die in prison for treason.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Patriots need to rise. Politicians unwilling to seriously, and soul searchingly keep their oath need to step down — or die.
Wake up people. This is not politics, or sports. Our lives, and especially the lives of our children are at stake here. These people have shown they have no respect for life. Literally thousands have already literally died. The Clinton wake is littered with dead bodies.
These words I speak/type surprise me and are not written in a flash of emotion. They have been festering. I have set feelings and emotions aside. I have prayed. I have “let go”. I have prayed to “leave it in God’s hands”, to let God handle justice. But in our government, (Which God tells us he grants authority), the power is in the hands of the republic. We elect representatives. The judges, the congressmen, and the executive branches are all our representatives. If they will not act, then we — as did the colonists who wrote the Declaration– must act to hold them accountable, realize that “When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary…..”
I can find no evidence that any of the perps involved in the following HUGE scandal were imprisoned even though the media covered it properly because it was in a large part their fellow leftists who were negatively affected by it:
COINTELPRO
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COINTELPRO
As one of the reform measures from that, the FISC/FISA process was established. How’d that work out? How many times has the same obvious abuse of it occurred as has occurred in SpyGate? Do you think that latter question will ever be investigated? I don’t.
Now we have a scandal that the media is not covering properly and is, instead, acting as allies of the perps.
Also, from national social and political trends, I can easily see that this is definitely correct:
“One of the painful signs of years of dumbed-down education is how many people are unable to make a coherent argument. They can vent their emotions, question other people’s motives, make bold assertions, repeat slogans—anything except reason.” – Thomas Sowell
So, add up…:
1. 3 letter agencies acting entirely in self-preservation mode with not a hint of self-correcting mode apparent.
2. A deep state not wanting consequences for the 3 letter agencies either.
3. A biased media that will never whip up the sort of public demand that might FORCE consequences for the perps.
4. A dumbed-down citizenry as descriptive by Thomas Sowell above.
…and I believe absolutely no one of any significance is going to jail for SpyGate. Sorry.
“as descriptive” = “as described” How does this happen when I don’t even have auto-correct turned on?
Wasn’t Whittle right……isn’t it up to us to demand justice,,,,,so comes the question ..if the people who are responsible for handing down punishment do not…..then we have to demand it in great number. If still no response then that’s where it must get UGLY. People should be organizing now. Someone with great prominence must call the shots but there are already conservative groups that can be called together…tea party….police org….right to life….all church orgs……conservative blogs…..most of the military…..could go on and on. Just need to mobilize. Heck most of state governments are conservative. Don’t be fooled . We have the numbers.
Bill whittle is a national treasure. I began reading him after 9/11. He is an amazing thinker and lover of freedom.
He and Sundance may be cut from a similar cloth. Admire them both.
This nation has reached a historic defining moment. In the natural, it’s virtually impossible to believe that we can dig ourselves out of a hole this deep, this slimy. But beginning in mid-2016 a new spirit began to sweep over the nation. Its seedbed had been prepared by the prayers and labors of the saints for decades. So disenfranchised were these saints that this new spirit was entirely undetected by the ruling elites that had long benefited from abusing the system at the expense of the nation. They believed there was nothing that could stop them; the country had gone too far. They were wrong.
God has not abandoned us, and is giving us a chance to return this nation to its foundation and to bring its greatness to a new level. He is with us. We should accordingly be courageous in battle.
Amen and Suit Up!! Full Armor of God peoples!!All Day Every Day!!!
I hate when we refer to our government servants as “the elite”! These people are mostly despicable, dishonest frauds. We the people….the deplorables are the elite…..and don’t you ever forget it!!!
AMEN!
Our VSG tells us that often ! Yes ?
It’s “Wake up time” for we the people. Ya gotta believe that the “Divine Intervention” we got was not wasted and the seed planted went into fertile ground to grow!
Thank you Sundance for this beautiful site!!! Maybe you are a great part of this “Intervention” I reference! There is no coincidence in this world!
HOW TO FIGHT CORRUPTION:
TRUMP RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA FINALLY SHOUTED OUT “LOCK THEM UP!” (P/T loved this moment!)
When Trump brought up Hillary Clinton earlier during the rally, his audience responded with resounding boos and the classic “lock her up!” chants.
“We caught ’em — they were spying,” Trump said, referring to the counterintelligence investigation of his campaign that began in 2016 and followed normal procedures. “They were spying on our campaign.
And that’s what it is — it was treason. And it should never be allowed to happen to another president again. Ever, ever, ever.
Trump’s audience seemed ready to get on board, cheering his accusations of treason and then breaking out in “lock them up!” chants. Trump basked in the chants for a moment before threatening to sic Barr on law enforcement officials who investigated him.
True P/T supporters must demand Justice!
True P/T supporters must not say there is no time for Justice; just MAGA!
True P/T supporters must not say we must heal the country. Demand Justice!
True P/T supporters must not say we have no time for trials. Demand Justice!
True P/T supporters must not say Hillary is too powerful for Justice. Demand Justice!
True P/T supporters must believe P/T will do his sworn duty of using the criminal codes when PT has pointed out the corruption for over 2-years, even during his campaign rallies
True P/T supporters must learn to read and understand P/T clues/hints for over 2 ½ years that Justice will happen.
P/T will fully use all the criminal codes for Equal Justice with or without his supporters helping; but it would make P/T implementing Equal Justice mush easier if P/T has true supporters who knows/understands what is about to happen.
“And that’s what it is — it was treason. And it should never be allowed to happen to another president again.”
Don’t worry, the declassifications that could conclusively prove that claim are “Just Around the Corner ©”.
Exactly Right!
Someday when the time is right (depending) and if needed; P/T will state the RINOS are being paid by the Globalist (showing the money trail) for their own greed (power/money) by selling the Constitution and the American People to globalist.
We will heal, after THEY hang…!
Check-6
Even if the body is cured…..even if all the appendages are cut off…..if it survives…
It still has a brain…..that evil….thoughtless brain…..
It is like the Black Plagur…..The entire mess needs burned out….
How long have we been operating on this patient?…….
How long have we “known”about the seriousness of the infection?…
How long have we been told there is nothing wrong?..
But….Now we should spend “our” time attempting to cure this rotten body and let the “brain” that caused the sickness still live?????
How long will this operation take?
And he blames US???
Burn em out…….and Bill Whittle…..If I am wrong so be it…
where was he with this video……”before” the SC report?
How many “Fair Weather” individuals are “now” saying;
“Oh I knew about this the entire time”……Pffft…..
I am waiting for arrests……
Roughly speaking, 45 to 50 percent of the voting population doesn’t care to cede power to less than 30 percent who choose to participate. This is what anger’s me the most.
whoops…where did that apostrophe come from….ignore it.
Whittle hints at the likely outcome.
It’s happened before to Untouchbable perps. In fact Horowitz’s report has already trashed the FBI, and they just yawn. The two tiered justice system might just one day p**s Americans off.
Expect a recitation of felonies large a small by DoJ, but in the interests of national unity a couple of J walking process charges will cover it.
FBI delenda est.
With all due respect, this is really is a fluff video, likely to be seen only by people who already know and/or believe the statements within it.
Yep……
Gunny — what do you suggest?
Yep. I guess Bill’s problem is just like CTH’s…how do they get on the first 60 seconds of the nightly TV news or the front page of the NYT?
When you have a solution be sure to share.
Still cold seething until I see some arrests. Good summary in the video. Yes, we are up to the task.
Simply return to the Constitution…as written.
Anybody still believe we can vote our way out of this disaster?
After watching them spend weeks ‘uncovering missing’ votes and using them to overturn election night results….it’s isn’t going to be easy. That has to be stopped somehow.
Only if some are prosecuted and sent away, not sure if it will happen but feeling better about now.
The only thing “they” really fear, is the “surgeon.”
Why do you think that “they” want your guns?
Precisely! Winner/Winner…chicken dinner!
10,000 armed Patriots marching in DC and this would be over.
10,000 armed Patriots knocking on doors to arrest the “coupists” and this would be over.
10,000 armed Patriots on the border prohibiting illegal entry and this would be over.
…and so on.
But we won’t…and they know we won’t…because we are addicted to governmental control.
“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. “
With Democrats and Uniparty give them an inch and they will take a mile, it also holds true that if you give them enough rope they will Hang Us All. They want to destroy every American institution and completely rewrite the Constitution, “they” want to destroy America. God helps us all.
This video says everything in 8 minutes that I have thought and felt, but couldn’t articulate nearly as well as what I just watched. I have followed Bill Whittle for a long time and his grasp of situations and conservative concepts is outstanding. Absolutely spot on summary of what we have endured for the last decade. Thanks so much for posting this SD.
Just call me when the shootin’ starts!!!! ……………..please.
So here is a question… With the perps in full reaction mode, and clearly visible, does this provide a proper AG with even more evidence of wrongdoing throughout congress. For instance: GoNadler’s abuse of government authority to harass members of the executive branch; subpoenas with little or no evidentiary reason.
If they were able to convict Scooter Libby on the thinnest accusation, cannot this sword be turned in their direction? As we’ve already seen, there are prosecutable offenses gathering dust.
Have to believe that real talent (Barr) is quite adept at handling these weapons.
Where’d everyone go : (
I’ve been watching Bill Whittle since the days of the Occupier of the Oval Office. The man is sharp. Watching his videos is always worth the time.
And we’re suppose to have faith in the justice system, any system of government?
