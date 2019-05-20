President Trump MAGA Rally – Montoursville, Pennsylvania – 7:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump will be holding a high-energy MAGA rally at the Energy Aviation Hangar in Montoursville, PA. (North-Central PA)  The President is expected to speak at 7:00pm EDT with pre-event speakers ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkNBC Livestream Link

57 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally – Montoursville, Pennsylvania – 7:00pm EDT Livestream…

  1. fanbeav says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Biden beating President Trump by 11 in PA! These pollsters are so dishonest!

  2. Landslide says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Don Jr. loves to talk, just like his Dad!😄 Talking about crazy ideas of Dems and how they have LOST THEIR MINDS!

  3. FL_GUY says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    I love Don Jr’s candor. He is an entertaining speaker.

  4. JG3 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    “Son, take the lumps out”…

  5. ParteaGirl says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    😂

  6. ParteaGirl says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Let’s see Joe Biden do THIS 👇🏻

    • Tl Howard says:
      May 20, 2019 at 7:26 pm

      I don’t think the problem for 2020 will be lack of Trump love.

      The problem will be Trump hate. The progs are whipping up kids on college campuses and hoping to take states like WI with a heavy turnout of very young voters, as their predecessors did for Obama.

      I am hoping young voters have been listening and watching the craziness of the left and if they don’t feel passionate about voting for Trump, then at least I hope they don’t feel passionate about voting for the left.

      Their future lies with Trump. I am hoping to see a lot of college age kids at Trump rallies when the season heats up. That will tell us a lot. I hope to hear a lot of Steve Miller speeches fashioned just_for_them.

      Never cede a population group to your enemy. NEVER!

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:32 pm

  8. Landslide says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Read on Washington Examiner today that the campaign has decided to keep MAGA for their 2020 slogan. Said it is a cultural icon.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Also said lots of June rallies—-going to swing states.

    • nimrodman says:
      May 20, 2019 at 6:47 pm

      decided to keep MAGA for their 2020 slogan

      I can swing with that
      After all – we ain’t made America Great Again yet

      Too much obstruction and interference by the Left and other anti-Americans

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      May 20, 2019 at 6:49 pm

      MN, CO are the new “swing states.” And if voting were legit CA might be in the battleground column.

    • WRB says:
      May 20, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      Yes, you could see MAGA being the choice. At the last rally or two, POTUS started asking the question MAGA or KAG, but he never got to KAG. It almost sounded like he heard enough, and decided on MAGA right then.

  9. wps2018 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Oh man, a rally. Just what the doctor ordered…awesome.

  10. nimrodman says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Helluva mountain ridge in the back

    That’s in them thar Appalachian Mountains, I reckon

  11. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:50 pm

  12. ParteaGirl says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:58 pm

  13. codasouthtexas says:
    May 20, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    • littleflower481 says:
      May 20, 2019 at 7:03 pm

      Wow, it’s really beautiful there…where in PA is this (geographically)?

      • linda4298 says:
        May 20, 2019 at 7:12 pm

        Montoursville, Pennsylvania
        montoursvilleborough.org/Pages/Home.aspx
        Montoursville is a borough in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, in the United States. As of the 2000 census, the borough population was 4,777. It is part of the Williamsport, Pennsylvania Metropolitan Statistical Area. The Williamsport Regional Airport is located in Montoursville.Wikipedia
        Country:
        United States In the Statecollege area.

  15. 1stgoblyn says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Man, I forgot about this and had to take the g-daughter to the doctor. Got home just in time. Patiently waiting for Daddy.

  16. littleflower481 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Airforce One getting ready to land; cspan had pilot..

  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:06 pm

  18. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    CSPAN playing the rally music. RSBN has best video. IMHO

  19. 1stgoblyn says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Daddy!

  20. Landslide says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    POTUS!!! What a thrill for these rally-goers!!

  21. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Unemployment in PA— All time historic low!

    Crowd sounds fantastic, tonight!

  22. lizzieintexas says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    C-span is showing the crowd!

  23. codasouthtexas says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    LOL!

  24. Landslide says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    Reciting our great economy stats. Says “how the hell do you lose this election, huh?!”👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  25. 1stgoblyn says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    “How the h377 do you lose this election?”
    Fraud, Mr. President, fraud. Let’s get a handle on it before the 2020 election.

  26. covfefe999 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    “Lock her up!” is still a very popular chant. 🙂

  27. CNN_sucks says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Lock her up still music to our ears. Biggest criminal that got away. Shame..shame.

  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    The Wall Guy!
    The suit makes the man.

  29. covfefe999 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Hahaha! Guy has a wall jacket on!

  30. Landslide says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Got guy in the “Wall” suit up to podium!😄

  31. littleflower481 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    he just called the wall guy up

