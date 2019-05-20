President Trump MAGA Rally – Montoursville, Pennsylvania – 7:00pm EDT Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump will be holding a high-energy MAGA rally at the Energy Aviation Hangar in Montoursville, PA. (North-Central PA) The President is expected to speak at 7:00pm EDT with pre-event speakers ongoing.
RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link
Advertisements
Biden beating President Trump by 11 in PA! These pollsters are so dishonest!
LikeLike
so then why do you post nonsense?
LikeLike
He is calling out the dishonesty. Between the blogosphere and ,say, conservative TV pundits, it is quite common to point out that we are being fed a bunch of malarkey.
LikeLike
Polls… We saw it a few days ago in Australia’s election. We saw it when Glorious Trump won the election. We saw it in Italy when Salvini’s party won. Everywhere, we’re seeing the polling problem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MAGA 2
Make Australia Great Again. Look at Italy and now Brexit 2.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Polls of a 1,000 people in a nation of 350,000,000, mean absolutely nothing.
LikeLike
They mean whatever the fabricators wish it to.
LikeLike
Quinnipiac had Hillary winning Pa by 10 pts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don Jr. loves to talk, just like his Dad!😄 Talking about crazy ideas of Dems and how they have LOST THEIR MINDS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love Don Jr’s candor. He is an entertaining speaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just started watching, will have to rerun later to listen to Don Jr. Loved him at the prior rally!
LikeLike
“Son, take the lumps out”…
LikeLike
😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s see Joe Biden do THIS 👇🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
like
LikeLike
I don’t think the problem for 2020 will be lack of Trump love.
The problem will be Trump hate. The progs are whipping up kids on college campuses and hoping to take states like WI with a heavy turnout of very young voters, as their predecessors did for Obama.
I am hoping young voters have been listening and watching the craziness of the left and if they don’t feel passionate about voting for Trump, then at least I hope they don’t feel passionate about voting for the left.
Their future lies with Trump. I am hoping to see a lot of college age kids at Trump rallies when the season heats up. That will tell us a lot. I hope to hear a lot of Steve Miller speeches fashioned just_for_them.
Never cede a population group to your enemy. NEVER!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read on Washington Examiner today that the campaign has decided to keep MAGA for their 2020 slogan. Said it is a cultural icon.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Also said lots of June rallies—-going to swing states.
LikeLiked by 7 people
decided to keep MAGA for their 2020 slogan
I can swing with that
After all – we ain’t made America Great Again yet
Too much obstruction and interference by the Left and other anti-Americans
LikeLiked by 5 people
After Don Sr Makes America Great Again he can hand it off to Don Jr to Keep America Great Always
LikeLike
MN, CO are the new “swing states.” And if voting were legit CA might be in the battleground column.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, you could see MAGA being the choice. At the last rally or two, POTUS started asking the question MAGA or KAG, but he never got to KAG. It almost sounded like he heard enough, and decided on MAGA right then.
LikeLike
Oh man, a rally. Just what the doctor ordered…awesome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Helluva mountain ridge in the back
That’s in them thar Appalachian Mountains, I reckon
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poconos or Alleghany mountains. Depending on which way you’re looking.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Live on cspan.org now: https://www.c-span.org/video/?460746-1/president-trump-campaign-rally-pennsylvania
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, it’s really beautiful there…where in PA is this (geographically)?
LikeLike
Montoursville, Pennsylvania
montoursvilleborough.org/Pages/Home.aspx
Montoursville is a borough in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, in the United States. As of the 2000 census, the borough population was 4,777. It is part of the Williamsport, Pennsylvania Metropolitan Statistical Area. The Williamsport Regional Airport is located in Montoursville.Wikipedia
Country:
United States In the Statecollege area.
LikeLike
Man, I forgot about this and had to take the g-daughter to the doctor. Got home just in time. Patiently waiting for Daddy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Airforce One getting ready to land; cspan had pilot..
LikeLike
just landed..
LikeLike
Yep! Pretty good crowd! Any idea how many thousands?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spotted him during Don Jr’s speech.
LikeLike
Is he wearing a black T shirt with a white “Trump 2020” sign?
LikeLike
CSPAN playing the rally music. RSBN has best video. IMHO
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know. Don’t know what the problem is with cspan video, but I like the audio…
LikeLike
I have to learn how to mix the RSBN video (crowds) with CSPAN audio.
“Rocken in the free world!”
LikeLike
audio and video are not synced…rsbn ahead of cspan..
LikeLiked by 1 person
RSBN usually lags FBN. First time I compared with CSPAN.
BTW, RSBN bought 4k cameras which use more bandwidth so their video is better quality.
LikeLike
Daddy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS!!! What a thrill for these rally-goers!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unemployment in PA— All time historic low!
Crowd sounds fantastic, tonight!
LikeLike
C-span is showing the crowd!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He deserves it! Would love for PDJT would recognize him.
Too bad he isn’t down a couple of rows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reciting our great economy stats. Says “how the hell do you lose this election, huh?!”👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLike
“How the h377 do you lose this election?”
Fraud, Mr. President, fraud. Let’s get a handle on it before the 2020 election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Lock her up!” is still a very popular chant. 🙂
LikeLike
Lock her up still music to our ears. Biggest criminal that got away. Shame..shame.
LikeLike
The Wall Guy!
The suit makes the man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha! Guy has a wall jacket on!
LikeLike
Scroll up, he’s in one of the videos posted earlier
LikeLike
Got guy in the “Wall” suit up to podium!😄
LikeLike
he just called the wall guy up
LikeLiked by 1 person