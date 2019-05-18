Saturday May 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Rightness Of God
St. Paul’s great Epistle to the Romans has much to say about “the righteousness of God”; in fact, this is the theme of the Book of Romans. Sad to say, however, the Bible is so little read and studied of late that many people do not even know what the word “righteousness” means.
Actually, every man, woman and child should know about the righteousness of God — or, to simplify the word — the rightness of God. It is most important to understand that God does always and only that which is right. He can do nothing and will do nothing that is not right.
Thus God cannot and does not merely forgive sinners and smuggle them into heaven, for this would not be right. As Job 8:20 says, “Behold, God will not cast away a perfect man, neither will He help evil doers,” for neither would be right.
It was Bildad who said this to Job, and Job replied, almost exasperated: “I know it is so of a truth, but how shall a man be just with God?” (Job 9:2). In other words, how can a holy God look upon a sinner and pronounce him righteous? With this background let us consider Paul’s great decla ration in Romans 1:16,17:
“I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth…. for therein is the righteousness [i.e., the rightness] of God revealed….”
True, the love of God is also revealed in the gospel, but what made Paul so proud to proclaim the gospel is the fact that it tells how God dealt “righteously,” or rightly, with sin, paying its just penalty Himself at Calvary so that He might offer salvation to all by free grace.
Thus the Apostle declares in Romans 6:23: “The wages of sin is death [this is its just penalty] but the [free] gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ, our Lord.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-rightness-of-god-2/
Job 8:20 Behold, God will not cast away a perfect man, neither will he help the evil doers:
Job 9:2 I know it is so of a truth: but how should man be just with God?
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek. 17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Dear D_I, Matthew 18 instructs believers to go to “brothers/sisters,” in private if there is a problem. Though 100K people may be reading this, it comes with brotherly/sisterly love, respect, prayer, and requests your consideration…
I have just read completely dear sundance’s Quarterly Reminder. Numbers 3 and 5 are relevant… 3.) Narrow your thoughts, and 5.) “Do Not Post Block Paragraphs.”
As your sister in Christ, grieved by evil in this world and not willing that ‘any should perish’ without our Savior and LORD, how about one short, pertinent Scripture reference each day…
‘My teaching is not Mine, but His who sent Me,’ John 7:16b.
