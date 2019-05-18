May 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #849

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 9 more days til Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
———————–
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————————————-
🌟”Though they plan evil against you, though they devise mischief, they will not succeed.
For you will put them to flight; you will aim at their faces with your bows..” 🌟
Psalms 21:11-12
———–—–
***Praise: AG Barr said “For nearly 3 years President Trump “has been hammered for allegedly conspiring with the Russians. And we now know that was simply false.” ”
***Praise: Consumer Sentiment in the month of May is the highest in 15 years
***Praise: There’s infighting going on within Opposition Cabal
————
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for extra protection for AG Barr, Durham, and Rosen as they search for TRUTH
— Investigate the Investigators
— Investigate ALL those involved in the failed Coup against President Trump
— Dems Presidential Candidates to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble and stumble
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders and drugs
— block all invaders at our southern border–they have angry looks on their faces
— close our border
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— Justice Is Coming
————————————————–
🦅 “We are here on this beautiful spring day to unveil our plan to create a fair, modern & LAWFUL system of immigration for the U.S. If adopted, our plan will transform America’s immigration system into the pride of our Nation and the envy of the modern world.”
(5-16-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday May 18, 2019—–
Thank you, grandma!! Thank you. Amen and Glory And Praise To Our God. GAPTOG!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Oh, grandma!
Made me spill my beer!
“bumble, grumble, stumble,…LOL
Thank you for that, and for all you do!
Amen!
Thank you Grandma for your beautiful prayer. Bless you and your family and bless all Treepers here. Bless Sundance and his crew for giving us this Last Refuge.
Trump vs. Hawaii took note of the Presidents’ power to exclude people from the US that he deems a threat to the Nation.
Take my wife, please! 😈
I think you would miss her Marquis..
Rodney Dangerfield
Henny Youngman
only with amnesty. they are not going to pass a bill which angers their base and excludes potential Dem. voters coming in.but even the Pres. can be a dreamer.
Everything angers their base.
I saw Tulsi Gabbard on PBS by accident, she called our President “Trump” and said he should get us back into the Iran deal.
Judy Woodruff or somebody was sitting there letting her do her hit piece as if it was news.
Where does Gabbard get all her superior genius knowledge of what foreign policy should be?
Maybe Tulsi get her info from a box of crackerjack 🤣
LikeLike
Liberal tears. So delicious!
WINNING!!
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2019/05/senate-trump-judges-kenneth-lee-mitch-mcconnell.amp
Does Dr. Gorka realize all the Rs could support the Trump/Kushner immig. bill, and they still would not have the votes? we no longer control the House of Reps.
Of course he does, they still need to support POTUS45 on immigration.
The R’s COULD have fixed immigration, BEFORE the midterms, if McConnell had just ended the filibuster rule, as PDJT IMPLORED him to do.
McConnell bears FULL responsibility for this ‘crises’, and Republicons have, for many years. The filibuster rule protects Republicons from exposure.
Thats ALL it does.
Comey Twitter Friday
How many hope this guy is the first to go down?
LikeLiked by 9 people
I can’t decide between him and Brennan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The more freakishly tall, the harder they fall.
LikeLike
Whether first or last his will be the most enjoyable.
LikeLike
A Russian told me that Comey is getting it from madam palm and her five sisters .
LikeLike
Better, who will STFU?
LikeLike
Comey needs to go play some solitaire.
LikeLike
More like Russian roulette. Oh, the irony!
LikeLike
Please! Have some Wodka! Who knows when you’ll have another chance, Jim!
LikeLike
“bad facts”? WTF does that mean? What the Hell are “bad facts”? The facts are bad?
Then this other thing about a Russian and shouldn’t happen in America and somebody… FOR THE LOVE OF GOD “STAND UP”!!!
I think he’s becoming unhinged…
Comey doesn’t know when to shut up.
LikeLike
Kevin Hassett discusses immigration reform w/ Lou Dobbs – 5/16/19
This is the full show. Kevin Hassett is the first guest at 1:18.
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-immigrants-coming-south-florida-20190516-kxbobliqnvandgs5sqq7d6m5rm-story.html
the FL Gov. is going to try and stop this disaster for his State and political blunder of the WH
not “4dchess”
“Local members of Congress, Florida’s two Republican senators and even Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they didn’t know about it.
“The governor’s office was not informed of this decision,” his spokeswoman said in an email.”
Yet, now we see quite a bit of concern from a place not at all unfamiliar with corruption.
Do tell, Broward and Palm Beach Counties, make the President’s case for immediate immigration reform and a big ass Wall.
So you are the 4d chess master? Florida is going to take the hit. Stop melting.
Some thoughts about 2020.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/05/16/the-early-dem-candidates-for-2020-part-3-planning-the-succession/
Pointy
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/444299-gop-florida-gov-pushes-back-on-trump-plan-to-send-undocumented
“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday pushed back on the Trump administration’s plan to send hundreds of undocumented immigrants to two of the state’s southern counties.
DeSantis, an ally of President Trump, called the administration’s plan “not acceptable” and told reporters that it might not go into effect, according to NBC News.
“I’m going to be addressing this,” he said. “This is not something that came down from the White House. This was something that came out of the agencies.”
Love this… blast from the past
Possible proof that ABC news and the NYTimes received a copy of the unredacted FISA in April of 2017 (and confirmation of the theory that Wolfe texted the entire unredacted FISA):
https://www.patreon.com/posts/interview-with-26147174 (1:21:00 mark for relevant section)
In this interview with George Papadapoulos he tells Michael Tracey that he was approached by ABC and the New York Times on April 11th or 12th 2017 telling him that he was mentioned in a FISA. This was referencing his lobbying work in Israel. Now Papadapoulos is convinced there is another FISA warrant specifically targeting him but I think he is wrong. Here’s why:
1. The Nunes memo states that Papadapoulos is in all 4 Carter Page FISA warrants and renewals.
2. The Papadapoulos information is fully redacted in the FISA release.
3. The Papadapoulos/Israel connection was included in the Mueller report.
4. What are the chances that there exists an entirely separate FISA on Papadapoulos that reporters have had access to for which there is nothing that has been made public? The date is the key here. April 12th 2017 is the day WaPo went to print with the Carter Page FISA confirmation article.
Putting this together either ABC and the NYTimes have access to an entire separate FISA warrant for which they have never revealed exists or they had access to the unredacted Carter Page FISA. Either one is incredibly damning but the second option is much more likely. I really don’t understand how it’s not a bigger deal that Pap was approached by reporters who knew information included in a FISA warrant that has so far remained unreported publicly.
So I have not read his book. If anyone has and if there is more clarification in his book about this I would be very interested. It’s something to keep an eye out for when/if declassification comes because if Pap/Israel is in the Page FISA then the Wolfe text theory becomes almost conclusively proven true IMO.
Let the Games begin!!
Strzok blaming Lynch.
Ohr blaming McCabe.
Clinton blaming Comey.
Comey blaming Rosenstein.
Brennan blaming Obama
Obama blaming Jarrett.
Correction: Clinton blaming everybody. ‘Cuz that’s how HRC rolls.
Prediction: she can’t believe that Fusion GPS and the Obama Administration went to the lengths it did to illegally spy on the Trump campaign. “I was just looking for ‘oppo research’.”
The Queen of the Codeine Selfie. Or maybe she just looked at the returns on her Tax-Deferred Retirement Plan.
Hou yeah! Sec of State Pompeo met with Martin Lee, Hong Kong’s premier Democracy advocate. And said:
Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met with Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Martin Lee and his delegation today in Washington, DC, to discuss the status of Hong Kong’s autonomy under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework. Secretary Pompeo expressed concern about the Hong Kong government’s proposed amendments to the Fugitive Ordinance law, which threaten Hong Kong’s rule of law. He also expressed support for Hong Kong’s longstanding protections of human rights, fundamental freedoms, and democratic values, which are guaranteed under the Basic Law.
Yes!
The Trump train barrelling through on all cylinders.
