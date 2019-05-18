May 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #849

Posted on May 18, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

71 Responses to May 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #849

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 9 more days til Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
    ———————–
    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————————————-
    🌟”Though they plan evil against you, though they devise mischief, they will not succeed.
    For you will put them to flight; you will aim at their faces with your bows..” 🌟
    Psalms 21:11-12
    ———–—–
    ***Praise: AG Barr said “For nearly 3 years President Trump “has been hammered for allegedly conspiring with the Russians. And we now know that was simply false.” ”
    ***Praise: Consumer Sentiment in the month of May is the highest in 15 years
    ***Praise: There’s infighting going on within Opposition Cabal
    ————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for extra protection for AG Barr, Durham, and Rosen as they search for TRUTH
    — Investigate the Investigators
    — Investigate ALL those involved in the failed Coup against President Trump
    — Dems Presidential Candidates to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble and stumble
    — Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
    — for Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
    — catch all invaders and drugs
    — block all invaders at our southern border–they have angry looks on their faces
    — close our border
    — for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
    — Justice Is Coming
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “We are here on this beautiful spring day to unveil our plan to create a fair, modern & LAWFUL system of immigration for the U.S. If adopted, our plan will transform America’s immigration system into the pride of our Nation and the envy of the modern world.”
    (5-16-19)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————-
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    ———————————————————
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday May 18, 2019—–

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • New Nonna, Again!!! 🤗 says:
      May 18, 2019 at 12:28 am

      Thank you, grandma!! Thank you. Amen and Glory And Praise To Our God. GAPTOG!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

      Like

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        May 18, 2019 at 1:50 am

        Oh, grandma!
        Made me spill my beer!
        “bumble, grumble, stumble,…LOL
        Thank you for that, and for all you do!
        Amen!

        Like

        Reply
    • Kristin DeBacco says:
      May 18, 2019 at 1:49 am

      Thank you Grandma for your beautiful prayer. Bless you and your family and bless all Treepers here. Bless Sundance and his crew for giving us this Last Refuge.

      Like

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bendix says:
      May 18, 2019 at 12:30 am

      I saw Tulsi Gabbard on PBS by accident, she called our President “Trump” and said he should get us back into the Iran deal.
      Judy Woodruff or somebody was sitting there letting her do her hit piece as if it was news.

      Where does Gabbard get all her superior genius knowledge of what foreign policy should be?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sc conserv. says:
      May 18, 2019 at 12:38 am

      Does Dr. Gorka realize all the Rs could support the Trump/Kushner immig. bill, and they still would not have the votes? we no longer control the House of Reps.

      Like

      Reply
      • oldumb says:
        May 18, 2019 at 1:20 am

        Of course he does, they still need to support POTUS45 on immigration.

        Like

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          May 18, 2019 at 2:02 am

          The R’s COULD have fixed immigration, BEFORE the midterms, if McConnell had just ended the filibuster rule, as PDJT IMPLORED him to do.

          McConnell bears FULL responsibility for this ‘crises’, and Republicons have, for many years. The filibuster rule protects Republicons from exposure.
          Thats ALL it does.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Comey Twitter Friday

    Like

    Reply
  19. Stillwater says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Kevin Hassett discusses immigration reform w/ Lou Dobbs – 5/16/19
    This is the full show. Kevin Hassett is the first guest at 1:18.

    Like

    Reply
  20. sc conserv. says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:30 am

    https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-immigrants-coming-south-florida-20190516-kxbobliqnvandgs5sqq7d6m5rm-story.html

    the FL Gov. is going to try and stop this disaster for his State and political blunder of the WH
    not “4dchess”

    “Local members of Congress, Florida’s two Republican senators and even Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they didn’t know about it.

    “The governor’s office was not informed of this decision,” his spokeswoman said in an email.”

    Like

    Reply
    • Maquis says:
      May 18, 2019 at 12:47 am

      Yet, now we see quite a bit of concern from a place not at all unfamiliar with corruption.
      Do tell, Broward and Palm Beach Counties, make the President’s case for immediate immigration reform and a big ass Wall.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • oldumb says:
      May 18, 2019 at 12:49 am

      So you are the 4d chess master? Florida is going to take the hit. Stop melting.

      Like

      Reply
  26. sc conserv. says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:42 am

    https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/444299-gop-florida-gov-pushes-back-on-trump-plan-to-send-undocumented

    “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday pushed back on the Trump administration’s plan to send hundreds of undocumented immigrants to two of the state’s southern counties.

    DeSantis, an ally of President Trump, called the administration’s plan “not acceptable” and told reporters that it might not go into effect, according to NBC News.

    “I’m going to be addressing this,” he said. “This is not something that came down from the White House. This was something that came out of the agencies.”

    Like

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Love this… blast from the past

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Hmmm... says:
    May 18, 2019 at 12:55 am

    Possible proof that ABC news and the NYTimes received a copy of the unredacted FISA in April of 2017 (and confirmation of the theory that Wolfe texted the entire unredacted FISA):

    https://www.patreon.com/posts/interview-with-26147174 (1:21:00 mark for relevant section)

    In this interview with George Papadapoulos he tells Michael Tracey that he was approached by ABC and the New York Times on April 11th or 12th 2017 telling him that he was mentioned in a FISA. This was referencing his lobbying work in Israel. Now Papadapoulos is convinced there is another FISA warrant specifically targeting him but I think he is wrong. Here’s why:

    1. The Nunes memo states that Papadapoulos is in all 4 Carter Page FISA warrants and renewals.

    2. The Papadapoulos information is fully redacted in the FISA release.

    3. The Papadapoulos/Israel connection was included in the Mueller report.

    4. What are the chances that there exists an entirely separate FISA on Papadapoulos that reporters have had access to for which there is nothing that has been made public? The date is the key here. April 12th 2017 is the day WaPo went to print with the Carter Page FISA confirmation article.

    Putting this together either ABC and the NYTimes have access to an entire separate FISA warrant for which they have never revealed exists or they had access to the unredacted Carter Page FISA. Either one is incredibly damning but the second option is much more likely. I really don’t understand how it’s not a bigger deal that Pap was approached by reporters who knew information included in a FISA warrant that has so far remained unreported publicly.

    So I have not read his book. If anyone has and if there is more clarification in his book about this I would be very interested. It’s something to keep an eye out for when/if declassification comes because if Pap/Israel is in the Page FISA then the Wolfe text theory becomes almost conclusively proven true IMO.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. flame says:
    May 18, 2019 at 1:07 am

    Let the Games begin!!
    Strzok blaming Lynch.
    Ohr blaming McCabe.
    Clinton blaming Comey.
    Comey blaming Rosenstein.
    Brennan blaming Obama

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Lady in Red says:
      May 18, 2019 at 1:10 am

      Obama blaming Jarrett.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      May 18, 2019 at 2:18 am

      Correction: Clinton blaming everybody. ‘Cuz that’s how HRC rolls.

      Prediction: she can’t believe that Fusion GPS and the Obama Administration went to the lengths it did to illegally spy on the Trump campaign. “I was just looking for ‘oppo research’.”

      Like

      Reply
  31. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 1:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  32. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 1:23 am

    Like

    Reply
  33. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 1:30 am

    Like

    Reply
  34. joeknuckles says:
    May 18, 2019 at 1:34 am

    Like

    Reply
  35. citizen817 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 1:39 am

    Like

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      May 18, 2019 at 2:26 am

      The Queen of the Codeine Selfie. Or maybe she just looked at the returns on her Tax-Deferred Retirement Plan.

      Like

      Reply
  36. A2 says:
    May 18, 2019 at 2:01 am

    Hou yeah! Sec of State Pompeo met with Martin Lee, Hong Kong’s premier Democracy advocate. And said:

    Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met with Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Martin Lee and his delegation today in Washington, DC, to discuss the status of Hong Kong’s autonomy under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework. Secretary Pompeo expressed concern about the Hong Kong government’s proposed amendments to the Fugitive Ordinance law, which threaten Hong Kong’s rule of law. He also expressed support for Hong Kong’s longstanding protections of human rights, fundamental freedoms, and democratic values, which are guaranteed under the Basic Law.

    Yes!
    The Trump train barrelling through on all cylinders.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s