Friday May 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
citizen, thanks for posting this!
just a fantastic race!!
Divine Intervention and true talent! WOW!!!!!
Still beats Southwest.
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸
@JackPosobiec
BREAKING: The Horowitz IG report is now in staff review and is being briefed to principals – @OANN
May explain why Comey et al are now front and center setting their narratives
8:38 PM – May 16, 2019
Pic shows: The picture of the Jesus Christ figure in the sky. ARGENTINA: A photo of a Jesus Christ-like figure with his hands outstretched beaming down through the cloudy sky has caused a furor in Argentina
Published 12 hours ago
https://www.foxnews.com/faith-values/jesus-photo-argentina-sky-viral
https://justwarthings.tumblr.com
https://www.instagram.com/justwarthings/
We have all sinned…..and we all can be forgiven.
Romans 3:23-24 (TLB)
23 Yes, all have sinned; all fall short of God’s glorious ideal; 24 yet now God declares us “not guilty” of offending him if we trust in Jesus Christ, who in his kindness freely takes away our sins.
I sometimes like to go to the Amplified….
Romans 3:23-24 (AMP)
23 since all have sinned and continually fall short of the glory of God, 24 and are being justified [declared free of the guilt of sin, made acceptable to God, and granted eternal life] as a gift by His [precious, undeserved] [a]grace, through the redemption [the payment for our sin] which is [provided] in Christ Jesus,
Footnotes:
Romans 3:24 I.e. His favor and mercy, extended to man who can do nothing to be worthy of it. It is God’s amazing gift.
Hmmmm……….
…let me assure you that God is concerned about our care of every part of His creation—including the animals.
https://billygraham.org/answer/does-god-care-about-animals/
I’m not sure if animals go to heaven I’ve read commentary on both sides. And no one will actually know until they go home.
Also, I’m not sure if images of Jesus should be displayed, after all, it’s mans idea of what he looks like.
In the mean time I do enjoy glancing at the images I have around my home. So there ya go.
nwtex, an article I discovered last year discussing what Jesus may have looked like based up his demographics, etc. – “forensic anthropology.” And… this article is from Popular Mechanics – surprising unlikely source. Very thorough analysis.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/health/a234/1282186/
Thank you, Janie…..very interesting. I’m glad you saved it.
Due to the natural subjectivity of any artist I’ve always been hesitant to think he looked anything like what we are accustomed to seeing.
What you have here seems quite logical for sure. They sure put alot of effort in the project. So methodical and detailed. Wow. thx again.
Okay, that’ it. This image has my eyes stinging. ❤
Now I really mean it. Enough! I had to say “goodnight” to my last fur baby in 2003 and it feels like it was just today.
Sheesh. I’m going to enjoy a chocolate cupcake and get past this moment I’m having 😎
Are There Apostles Today?
“I realize there are no apostles today, but could you give me Scriptural back-up for this?”
“The church which is His Body” (Eph. 1:22,23) is “built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets” (Eph. 2:20), referring to grace apostles and prophets (I Cor. 12:28,29). This means that the work of an apostle was foundational in nature. If 2000 years later we are still laying the foundation of the Church, there is something seriously wrong!
Apostles and prophets could speak for God by inspiration of the Holy Spirit, speaking verbally with the same inspired authority that Paul experienced when he wrote his epistles. Paul could not be everywhere at once, and so God needed prophets who could speak with the same authority he enjoyed as he wrote his epistles. Once the Bible was complete, however, “that which is perfect” was come, and the gift of prophecy ceased (I Cor. 13:8-10). Once the gift of prophecy ceased, of course, there were no more apostles and prophets. Within the pages of His Word, God has said all that He needed to say. This is why He closed the Book by pronouncing a curse on any who would add to what was written therein (Rev. 22:18).
With this in mind, it is not just wrong to call a man an apostle today, it is dangerous. Today no man can demonstrate “the signs of an apostle” (II Cor. 12:12), and no man can speak with the authority of the written Word of God.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://bereanbiblesociety.org/are-there-apostles-today/
Ephesians 1:22 And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church,
23 Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all.
Ephesians 2:20 And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone;
1 Corinthians 12:28 And God hath set some in the church, first apostles, secondarily prophets, thirdly teachers, after that miracles, then gifts of healings, helps, governments, diversities of tongues.
29 Are all apostles? are all prophets? are all teachers? are all workers of miracles?
1 Corinthians 13:8 Charity never faileth: but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.
9 For we know in part, and we prophesy in part.
10 But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away.
Revelation 22:18 For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:
2 Corinthians 12:12 Truly the signs of an apostle were wrought among you in all patience, in signs, and wonders, and mighty deeds.
I just saw that Occasional-Cortex called Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ anti-abortion bill a “backdoor ban”.
Somebody needs to break the news to her that you can’t get pregnant that way.
LikeLike
Oh, boy. I didn’t even know.
God bless the families.
Not to forget the Canine officers. ❤
HOT CHILI PEPPERS in the blistering sun !!
TACO BELL Is Opening A Taco-Themed Hotel And Resort
https://www.foxnews.com/travel/taco-bell-hotel
May 15. 2019
yes…it’s true…a fast food resort ! GULP ! GAG !
starting August 9, you taco fans can book a room…or rooms… at The Bell in Palm Springs, California !
featuring HOT stuff like a not-to-be-missed gift shop with an exclusive line of apparel including bikinis inspired by sauce packets !! 😀
be sure to read more about it at the link there if you don’t believe me.
revolt !
😀
