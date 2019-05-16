Thursday May 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Bless her heart.
Keeping On An Even Keel
Occasionally we receive letters on the importance of preaching a “well-rounded” message. One old friend wrote us recently to the effect that, unlike this writer, he sought to keep on “an even keel” in his ministry, not just preaching the mystery revealed to Paul, but the whole Bible, and opposing fluoridations, communism, modernism and all that he felt was opposed to the truth.
Now we too seek to proclaim a “well-rounded” message and to keep on “an even keel,” but what does this involve? Is one who consistently proclaims the mystery lopsided or unbalanced in the message? Were the twelve apostles off balance when they proclaimed “the gospel of the kingdom”? Of course not, for this is what they were sent to proclaim (Luke 9:1-6).
And neither are we off balance or lopsided in our ministry when we consistently proclaim what Paul called “my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery” (Rom. 16:25), for this is our gospel too.
This does not mean that we are to preach only from the Pauline epistles. Far from it. But it does mean that we should make sure that our hearers are well-grounded in the Pauline epistles and that when we preach from other parts of the Bible we should relate it to the mystery, God’s message for today.
When the twelve apostles preached from the Old Testament Scriptures, they preached Christ according to the revelation of prophecy. But Paul’s “gospel” was “the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery.” Hence when we preach from the Old Testament Scriptures, we should preach Christ “according to the revelation of the mystery,” applying, relating, comparing, and contrasting God’s programs for other dispensations with His program for the dispensation of grace. This is exactly what Paul himself does in Romans and Galatians, and this is “keeping on an even keel.”
A failure to “preach the Word” and to preach it rightly divided is not keeping on an even keel or bringing a well-rounded message; it is simply getting away from the message God has commissioned us to proclaim.
Since the faithful proclamation of this glorious message rouses Satan’s enmity more than anything else, we must pray for God-given boldness in making it known, like the Apostle Paul, who said:
“[Pray] for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak” (Eph. 6:19,20).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/keeping-on-an-even-keel/
Luke 9:1 Then he called his twelve disciples together, and gave them power and authority over all devils, and to cure diseases.
2 And he sent them to preach the kingdom of God, and to heal the sick.
3 And he said unto them, Take nothing for your journey, neither staves, nor scrip, neither bread, neither money; neither have two coats apiece.
4 And whatsoever house ye enter into, there abide, and thence depart.
5 And whosoever will not receive you, when ye go out of that city, shake off the very dust from your feet for a testimony against them.
6 And they departed, and went through the towns, preaching the gospel, and healing every where.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Ephesians 6:19 And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel, 20 For which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.
“When the twelve apostles preached from the Old Testament Scriptures, they preached Christ according to the revelation of prophecy. But Paul’s “gospel” was “the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery.””
Paul shares more about “the mystery by revelation” that God made known to him:
Ephesians 3:2-7 “Surely you have heard of the administration of God’s grace, having been given to me toward you, that He made known to me the mystery by revelation, just as I have written before in brief, which, by reading, you are able to understand my insight into the mystery of Christ, which was not made known to the sons of men in other generations as now it has been revealed in the Spirit to His holy apostles and prophets, that the Gentiles are joint-heirs, and a joint-body, and joint-partakers of the promise in Christ Jesus, through the gospel, of which I became servant according to the gift of God’s grace, having been given to me according to the working of His power.”
Who are some of the other “holy apostles and prophets” spoken of “to whom “now it has been revealed in the Spirit” that the “the Gentiles are joint-heirs, and a joint-body, and joint-partakers of the promise in Christ Jesus, through the gospel”? (And what is an important implication of all of this joint participation?)
Note how post-ascension and post Pentecost apostle Peter received direct revelation “out of heaven”:
Acts 11:1-10 “Now the apostles and the brothers being in Judea heard that the Gentiles also had received the word of God. And when Peter went up to Jerusalem, those of the circumcision began contending with him, saying, “You went to men having uncircumcision, and ate with them.” Now Peter having begun, set forth to them in order, saying, “I was in the city of Joppa praying, and in a trance I saw a vision, a certain vessel like a great sheet descending, being let down out of heaven by four corners, and it came down as far as me. Having looked intently on it, I was observing it, and I saw the quadrupeds of the earth and the wild beasts and the creeping things and the birds of the air. And also I heard a voice saying to me, ‘Having risen up, Peter, kill and eat.’ But I said, ‘In no way, Lord. For nothing ever common or unclean has entered into my mouth.’ But for a second time the voice answered out of heaven, ‘What God has cleansed, you do not call unholy.’ Now this happened on three times, and all was drawn up into heaven again.”
Note how the Holy Spirit told Peter to go to meet Gentiles, “not having discriminated”. Note further emphases by Peter of the sameness of the experience:
Acts 11:11-18 “And behold, immediately three men having been sent to me from Caesarea stood at the house in which I was. Now the Spirit told me to go with them, not having discriminated. Now these six brothers also went with me, and we entered into the man’s house, and he related to us how he had seen the angel having stood in his house and having said, ‘Send forth to Joppa, and send for Simon who is called Peter, who will speak words to you in which will be saved, you and all your household.’ And in my beginning to speak, the Holy Spirit fell upon them, even as also upon us in the beginning. And I remembered the word of the Lord, how He had said, ‘John indeed baptized with water, but you will be baptized with the Holy Spirit.’ If then God has given to them the same gift as also to us having believed on the Lord Jesus Christ, how was I able to forbid God? And having heard these things, they were silent and glorified God, saying, “Then indeed God has given also to the Gentiles repentance unto life.”
Note how those who did not view the Gentiles as a “joint-body” at first (Acts 11:2-3) appear to have received, after to listening to Peter’s testimony, an important level of “insight into the mystery of Christ, which was not made known to the sons of men in other generations as now it has been revealed in the Spirit to His holy apostles and prophets, that the Gentiles are joint-heirs, and a joint-body, and joint-partakers of the promise in Christ Jesus, through the gospel” (cf. Eph. 3:4-6).
Close calls!
wow.
Some of us have a penchant for self destruction. Please remember the chronic and progressive nature of musculoskeletal injury.
Inspirational! One of the best of all times, dawgsmaw! Beautiful rendition!
From the moment I was introduced to Carousel, This song has stayed in my heart. A real tear jerker if you see the movie or follow the story.
This is from the original Shirley Jones and Gordon Mac Rae parts in the original Rogers and Hammerstein production…
And I always love to hear this version from Elvis Presley…
Gives me shivers! I fell in love with Elvis when I was eight and saw Love Me Tender.
I appreciate your sentiment. But kids deserve to be loved and taken care of.
My best friend was at that concert, and heard the child say that. She said he had been fussing.
In his autobiography Pau Simonl describes this song as being written about a young girl, 17 at the time, who befriended Paul and Art when they were in London recording their first album. They earned extra money by “busking” as street musicians and she helped them collect the money. She accompanied them back to the US but then, perhaps wisely, decided to return to the UK where she resumed a more normal life. These lyrics are especially poignant when you realize that they were written by someone on the very cusp of enormous success who nonetheless wanted to celebrate a wonderful, if brief, friendship.
Excellent choice… haven’t heard this in decades. 👍
Happy Cursday…
🙂
another ignorant liberal.
It’s Cursday, Treepers! Here’s a short video about a very brave little dog who was helped by some very kind people . . . When people say such efforts are a waste of time and take resources away from people who need them more than animals, they are missing a very important point. Helping a little dog like this is an expression of humanity. It is not doing it, for whatever reason, that is a waste of time. People who don’t care are themselves diminished. This, of course, doesn’t mean that we can help every animal. But it is just doing what we can when we can that is important.
Ethereal lightness, she takes my breath away.
💘 💘
aww and look at that little guy 💘 left out of the fun 😥 his lil legs are just to short. Not fair.
ADORABLE: Deer and dog play tag along fence in Lakewood Ranch
May 15 2019
The pup’s owner says the dog was a rescue that was anxious and fearful at first, but now he seems to be one happy and playful pup. 🤗
http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/adorable-deer-and-dog-play-tag-along-fence-in-lakewood-ranch
LOL, that is so cool!!
Judge Reverses His Own Decision Striking Down Virginia Ban on Nurses Doing Abortions
MAY 15, 2019 | 1:14PM by Micaiah Bilger – RICHMOND, VA
A federal judge canceled his own ruling Tuesday that would have allowed nurses to abort unborn babies in Virginia.
https://www.lifenews.com/2019/05/15/judge-reverses-his-own-decision-striking-down-virginia-ban-on-nurses-doing-abortions/
Here’s what is more of a crisis for your children and grandchildren. IMO, we need to seal our borders, end all immigration both legal and illegal, deport all illegals, end all incentives for illegal aliens to come here and last but not least, have only one or two at the most children.
I’m just glad I won’t be around in 100 years to have to deal with the starving masses.
https://www.worldpopulationbalance.org/us_population
My mom said in the old days they had big families because they needed the kids to help with farm work. But she said that is no longer necessary and people should only have 2 kids. One to replace each parent.
Their are several good websites that deal exclusively with what the jihadis are doing to all the western countries of the world. We are aware here at TCTH how Europe is finished. How Sweden is the rape capital of the continent. Well, they told China they want to take in the Uighurs as refugees. Think about that: Sweden has 10.5 million population. There are 11 million of the Chinese muzzies. What can possibly go wrong? As long as Turdeau is leading our northern neighbor, Canada is letting their own “migrants” get away with murder! Do you see the potential for two border walls? The leaders of these western nations are deluded, and being paid off to accept unlimited droves of savages that refuse to assimilate and work. They want to dominate and change the culture of their hosts. The globalists that produced these conditions want all the nations to bankrupt themselves paying out taxpayer money to these jihadis. When the demographics eventually favor them, there will be total anarchy! No individual leader will be able to fix this. Except one. He will bring a pseudo “peace” between the jihadis and the “infidels”! He has been prophesied in the Bible as the Beast, or anti-Christ. The False Prophet will introduce him to the world. I believe we are living close to the time all this will be fulfilled. I believe the a-C and FP are in our midst right now, but not yet revealed. The persecution of the Jews and Christians that we’ve seen in the Mideast will increase worldwide as we get to that point in history. Blessed are the believers in the clear Gospel, because our deliverance is near! And God is using our President to delay the devil’s plans so everyone can have the time to make their choice who they want to serve!
VOX, ripped off the FOX brand so that ought to tell ya all you need to know about what they report. They have to deride and subjugate foreign countries who want to KEEP their TRADITIONS by You guess it calling them NAZI’s. Note to VOX look-up WWII and then what FDR n Churchill did to Poland~~>” sure Joseff you can have Poland, oh hell take everything east of West Germany, while you;re at it, what’s that Nah we got rid of Patton for ya so kill off millions of people as you wish Joe.”
Don’t bitch until you’ve walked in their shoes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SOCIALISM LEAVES SOUTH AFRICA IN THE DARK
What happened when a nation tried Bernie Sanders’ power plan.
May 16, 2019 – Daniel Greenfield
Nearly 150 years after electricity came to South Africa, the country is in the dark. The blackouts can strike at any time and then lights, hot water and even major industries vanish into the darkness.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/273705/socialism-leaves-south-africa-dark-daniel-greenfield
Can you name any real accomplishments for Creepy Sleepy Joe?
Yes I can.
CreepySleepy Joe had a approximately 50 year “career” in DC and has no noteworthy accomplishments and still survived.
Self enrichment.
Pervert.
Two sad stories here ! The perp is going for some hard time – but so is her child ! The kid is going to be remanded to child s custody which likely means a foster home becuse her bitch mother couldn’t control herself . Now we have two “victims” resultant from the same crime ! WITF is tjhe black communithy going to learn self- respect ? Act like animals and get treated as such . And you’re ” surprised ” how ? Maybe ALA’s Rep John Rogers is more truthful than many wouod acknowledge !
LikeLiked by 2 people
The kid will be better off without her.
Pretty sick.
WAIT… WHAT ??
against better judgment(s), Bill de Blasio will announce his 2020 Presidential candidacy today…
and ( ICYMI) here’s why it’s a complete FARCE …
https://nypost.com/2019/05/15/all-the-reasons-de-blasios-2020-presidential-candidacy-is-a-complete-farce/
May 15, 2019
Polling Bits & Bites…
Sick Of 2020 Already ? Most Voters Aren’t
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/sick-of-2020-already-most-voters-arent/?cid=referral_taboola_feed
May 10, 2019
Guy Rose – The Bridge at Vernon 1910
oils on canvas by Karen Hollingsworth ~ American (b.1955) ~ Contemporary ~ Trompe l’Oeil Realism
more work and info, here…
https://www.karenhollingsworth.com/
😀
ART History 101: What Is Trompe L’Oeil ?
https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/article/art-history-101-trompe-loeil
in case you might be wondering.
🙂
Gorgeous. I love them.
Koons does some fun stuff. I admit I like going to his exhibits. But this is a little ridiculous. And look who bought it. Hee Hee.
from his TAX Masters Series at The Whitney…
Play-Doh
inspired maybe by Marcel Duchamps ? Andy Warhol ?
Neo Pop.. and the clash between Hi Brow & Lo Brow .
…Jeff Koons, Creator And Destroyer Of Worlds
https://www.vulture.com/2014/06/jeff-koons-creator-and-destroyer-of-worlds.html
from 2014
🙂
Meules (Haystacks), oil on canvas, ca 1890s by French Impressionist, Claude Monet…just sold for a record $110.7 M. at Sotheby’s Impressionism and Modern evening sale in NYC on Tuesday…
Record-Breaking $119.7 M. Monet Painting Leads Sotheby’s Imp-Mod Sale To Robust $349.9 M. Finish
http://www.artnews.com/2019/05/15/sothebys-imp-mod-monet-meules-record/
May 15, 2019
(sorry…plse excuse the typo in the article’s title posted there…should be $110.7 M….not $119.7 M.)
Terrible. And all the fault of Bergoglio.
Verse of the Day
✟
“Then saith he unto his disciples, The harvest truly is plenteous, but the labourers are few;”
Matthew 9:37 (KJV)
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Jesus Loves Babies…Pray for the Unborn
Jesus Loves the Little Children…Pray for the Little Children
Jesus Loves You…Run to Him
Hot off the press…. from my fav
Mornin’ infidels!
Is there any one person lacking Even a smighen of self -aware than the Hillary Clinton? I had a good belly laugh this morning while reading an article on Lifezette.
“Hillary Clinton, speaking in a wide-ranging interview at Columbia University, claimed many of the male Democrats running for president are “not likeable.”
Really? Does the Hildabeast think she’s likeable? 🤩
https://www.lifezette.com/2019/05/hillary-clinton-some-male-democrat-candidates-2020-are-not-likeable/
