May 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #847

Americans are the luckiest people in the world, not only because of our material fortune, nor even because of our fundamental decency and good will. We are the luckiest because we can afford to be as dumb as a brick, fail to educate our children, remain blissfully ignorant of the dangers that have killed hundreds of millions of people in the last 50 years, indulge in all the newest drugs, the biggest quantities of alcohol, the widest range of cuisines and tastes, and the usual range of sensual self-indulgence…and we are still protected from doom. So far.
The reason for our astonishing luck can be summarized in a few words. It’s the Constitution.
No doubt Gunny. Lose the Constitution, lose the country, lose the country and the world will slip into another Dark Age this time with nukes. When Reagan said “a shinning city on a hill” he had it exactly right. However, from 1988 to 2016 every president did their level best to diminish our greatness aka American Exceptionalism. It’s just not fair that there is so much poverty and deprivation in the world and we have so much, without even a mention as to why. The most awesome governing document ever composed in the history of mankind, the United States Constitution.
KAG! …by defending the Constitution from all enemies foreign or domestic.
The idea seems to be spreading.
Brennan vs. Comey in “he said, he said.”
(Not sure who is who in this classic clip.)
Keep talkin’, boys.
Clearly, this is not a video illustrating “good parenting skills”. I doubt my dad would have been laughing. Seriously, no juice/time out ? for paint all over the house and on each other.
Jim Baker is now saying, “we took it [the Steele Dossier] seriously. We didn’t necessarily take it literally like it was literally true in every respect.” Hold still Jim, I think you’ve got a little paint on your face.
Like, Wow, Jim. Seriously but not literally. Was that included in a footnote in the FISA application?
Baker added, “at the end of the day the FBI believed [Steele] to be reliable”. The end of which day, James? Inquiring minds want to know.
She may be scared of looking stupid and impotent but she may want to do something about looking greasy and demented, as well.
Ha! I was thinking she must have stopped using Botox.
“Feckless” is a better term
It’s too late to be scared Nancy……..
hey….it does recently seem she quit her botox……damn gravity
Bye bye Biden. Next contestant.
I’ll take Sleepy Joe and China for $500 Alex
Anthony Scaramucci Plans to Visit Michael Cohen in Prison: ‘I Don’t Walk Away From My Friends’
“I’m good friends with Michael Cohen. I talked to him the day before he left for jail,” Scaramucci tells TheWrap
https://www.thewrap.com/anthony-scaramucci-plans-to-visit-michael-cohen-in-prison-i-dont-walk-away-from-my-friends/
Ha Ha Ha.
That is one great cover!
Oowwwww ………..That’s gotta smart!!! LOL
Thoughts from a twisted mind…the msm is even more twisted in their adulation of her
just imagine how great it would be to see this big fish get taken down…..oh to dream
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2019/05/15/joe-digenova-john-brennan-is-the-mastermind-of-conspiracy-to-frame-donald-trump/
just imagine if I won Power Ball …
Now why don’t I believe any of this….
Three US officials told The New York Times that intelligence photographs showing missiles being loaded onto boats by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard were behind escalating tensions between the US and Iran.
Other intelligence also hinted at plots by Iranian-backed militias to attack US troops and diplomats in Iraq, The Times said.
The intelligence is reportedly behind US decisions to enhance its military presence in the region and prompted the order to evacuate the US Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday.
https://www.businessinsider.com/intel-showing-missiles-moved-to-boats-behind-iran-us-tensions-nyt-2019-5
Lololololol
Deblasio announces for President 2020
😂😂🤣. Oh my sides! I’m in a neighboring state to NY and can feel the earth shaking under my feet no doubt from everyone on the entire east coast laughing.
The 2020 Dem “candidates” are certifiable.
The lefts’ attempt to destroy a 100 year old business
Gibson’s Bakery v. Oberlin College – Trial Day 4 – As protests grew, Mrs. Gibson was “very nervous and afraid”
https://legalinsurrection.com/tag/oberlin-college/
Looking for verification here…clicked on a link in the article that sends you to a ‘form’ –
White House launches tool to report censorship on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter
95
‘If you suspect political bias caused such an action to be taken against you, share your story with President Trump’
By Makena Kelly@kellymakena May 15, 2019, 5:18pm EDT
https://www.theverge.com/2019/5/15/18626785/white-house-trump-censorsip-tool-twitter-instagram-facebook-conservative-bias-social-media
So Judical Watch says Weissmann was the one who picked Mullets team.
He was at Clinton’s headquarters night of election.
No bias there.
Absolutely disgusting what this country has been put through.
And the US should never be subjected to it again.
Here we go again….
Now Jared Kuschner plans to supplement the migrant invasion with an additional invasion of ambitious and nepotistic second world invaders to dispossess the American middle class.
So our college graduates get to complete with foreign students already here and foreign college graduates too? That’s gonna help Americans get ahead how? It’s 100% bad news.
Highly skilled, educated minorities from Asia will now replace Americans instead of the unskilled types from Mexico and Central America. Great progress here and bravo to Jared Kushner.
I don’t care what his plan is.
Migrants now just go to the nearest border official and demand “asylum”, and the border official immediately puts them on an air-conditioned bus to your neighborhood, with a ticket to an asylum hearing they will never attend.
Our immigration problem isn’t the lack of a plan or of laws. It’s that we don’t enforce the laws we have.
The Constitution was an agreement among a people that have been dispossessed. The new arrivals by and large don’t care for formal rules and won’t restrain themselves to follow them. And they are certainly not suited to democracy given their history at home and their identity interest group voting here.
I now accept that we will see the end of the Constitution and democracy. They are just some among many nice things we used to have together that are no longer viable in our vibrant new population. Maybe our new rulers will want to help get rid of the new arrivals to return to the old ways. Or maybe they’re just going to exploit the situation as long as they can. It’s not up to us anymore; the 1970s ruling generation gave that option away in our name.
