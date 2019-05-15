Wednesday May 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill to ban abortion in Alabama.
https://www.al.com/news/2019/05/gov-kay-ivey-signs-bill-to-ban-abortion-in-alabama.html
So I am hearing that this is just intended to be challenged all the way up to the Supreme Court as an attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade.
I *hope* there is more to it than that, Because if that is all it is, with the current makeup of the court, I don’t see it being successful.
You have the 4 activist leftards Ginsburg, Breyer, Sotamayor, and Kagan who will automatically rule against the constitution no matter what.
Kavanaugh has already stated he would not overturn Roe v. Wade,citing stare decisis or whatever. Roberts probably wouldn’t either. Total BS as far as I’m concerned, if stare decisis was so important Dredd Scott decision would still be on the books.
I hope hope hope there is more strategy going on here than just a supreme court challenge. Because if that is all it is, all we will get is a 6-3 reaffirming of Roe v. Wade. Maybe 5-4, unsuccessful challenge either way. In my opinion.
