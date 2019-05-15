IPSOS Poll: Sleepy 32%, Crazy 14%, Spank Me 7%, How 7%…

Reuters/Ipsos national polling shows there are only four or five viable Democrat candidates in the race. Biden and Bernie lead, and everyone else is way far behind.
With this level of inability to gain traction, if there isn’t another walk-on ‘chosen’ candidate, the 2020 primary is going to be a complete mess. [Poll pdf here]
(Via Reuters) […] The poll released on Wednesday found 29% of Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden in the state nominating contests that begin next year. That is up from 24% who said so in a poll that ran in late April, days before Biden announced his bid.
[…] Biden, 76, remains in the strongest position for the top of the ticket despite questions about his age and centrist positions. He also has faced criticism over his unwanted touching of women and his treatment of law professor Anita Hill three decades ago during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearing.
The monthly survey showed 29% of women who identify as Democrats and independents said they backed Biden, up 4 points from last month.
And among registered Democrats, those who supported other candidates still listed Biden as a top alternative if their choice dropped out of the race, according to the poll.
“That means that there is not a significant anti-Biden block of voters split between the other candidates,” said Chris Jackson, a polling expert at Ipsos. (read more)
Today is the first time I’ve dug into polling data… and things are seriously goofy on the DNC club side of the 2020 election. What’s really surprising is the lack of support for anyone other than Bernie or Biden.
Statistically, barring some unpredictable event, however the polling data aligns on July 1st, 2019 through August 1st, 2019, will be the exact same line-up outcome when the first 2020 primary is held seven months later. It won’t change much (if at all) between August 1st 2019, and the 2020 Iowa caucus.
The DNC has a LOW-ENERGY problem, and a lack of authenticity problem, and they know it. It’s a hot mess.
The writers at SNL couldn’t have amassed a greater cast of clowns than the DNC has.
As I’ve stated before, IMO, the Dem Leadership and their handlers aren’t focused on the Presidential race, they’ve already conceded that Trump will be re-elected.
They’re quietly honing their cheating skills that they rolled out in 2018 to hold and increase their seats in the House and take over the Senate. The state races are much easier to cheat at than the Federal election.
This is hilarious. I’m loving it.
Hillarylarious? I swear if she waddles out of the shadows and jumps in I’m going to pee myself laughing.
Does anyone understand the strategy of having so many run? I don’t get it. Is the Democratic party this disorganized? They are sure organized in their attempt to bring down Trump.
I’m by no means a Biden fan, but I feel bad for him. The man is clearly losing his faculties. There is no chance the Democrats can prop him up. I think most people who are pro Biden haven’t heard him talk recently. He’s no longer a gaffe machine, he can’t complete a coherent sentence. Either the D’s have given up or their chosen one is yet to come.
I don’t feel sorry for him one bit. It’s his big head that thinks he has a chance, or EVER had one. He’s an IDIOT.
The Dark Horse is Michelle Obama.
I don’t see it. EVER.
Literally
I agree, but she’ll lose too to an aggressive President Trump and she knows it. The real race is for 2024 on both sides, IMO.
Right TwoLaine: “Say-it-ain’t-So-JOE” earned every little bit of scrutiny, sarcasm, criticism and prosecution!
TwoLaine: His “loved” ones should not have him exposed like this in his advanced years. The man is visible in a decline. He should be protected and live a family life.
Think Dole ’96. They’re throwing Biden in because they know that he won’t win and he can’t win.
Send him out to do battle with POTUS. He won’t be slinging insults and snickering at Trump the way he was at Ryan – who deserved it, anyway.
Let the games begin!!!
I understand he has started to use a teleprompter in an effort to decrease the gaffe-o-rama rate. He will, no doubt, read his way into the nomination. Let’s see how he does on stage against DJT. I will postpone all other forms of amusement to watch that.
Spank me….bawahahahahahahahhaha
II don’t and will NEVER believe any polling. Especially if it puts Oh’DUMBo Joe in front. Pure Hogwash!
Beto’s head shot looks like someone just called him a peckerhead.
As a guy who grew up in the Deep South when it was still the solid south allow me to say: BWAHAHAHAHAHA!
Inslee looks like he’s in the dentist’s chair.
Inslee is a one tirck pony…its ALL climate change, all the time.
he’s just a few steps behind CA Governors in his political orientation.
Speaking of heads, ole Spartacus looks like Mr. Potato Head!
Get over it: Michelle Obama will N.E.V.E.R. be President of the United States of America!
And I guarantee that!
abilgail, Mooch is the only Star they have.
piper, they ain’t got a Star…….
Well then she better be prepared to answer all of the “I spied questions” that the VSGPDJT and other R stars will be tossing her way, and don’t forget “I Hate America”! message, loud and clear.
Ain’t gonna work out; no how, no way.
abigail, I agree…I simply do not put anything past these vermin…and I expect events leading up to the 2020 election to be barbaric…the Dems will pull out all stops.
I expect her to run in 2024. Nikki Haley will be the republican candidate. That way whoever wins the uniparty wins. That seems to be their plan if we don’t do something about it. 2020 they run a throwaway candidate like Biden, they know they’re going to get smoked.
I really want Spartacus and Buttplug to go at it. Uh .. team up. Er … uh … forget it. MAGA baby! 😉
What about the former major of Chicago – never let a good crisis go to waste!
yep – there was a reason he gave up his dream job so easily…
Don’t forget to save a seat for SwallowWell in the Clown Car!
RUSSIA!!!!!
The “chosen one” will be the pick for VP.
Tulsi Gabbard is the only sane one in the entire Commie Cabal.
Which is why she is at 0% 😼
Webb was the only sane on in 2016 and he disappeared quickly. Same with Gabnard. If you’re a Dim candidate and every other spoken word isn’t “freeee”, you are back with the catfish.
Wow! Look at all those 1%ers.
Bernie, BERNIEEEE, what about all them 1%ers, those evil 1%ers?
Okay, I admit I’m no political expert. However . . . . bear with me please.
For months I’ve restrained myself from mentioning the person I believe will appear, the one who is the Dems’ “secret weapon” for 2020.
George Clooney. If he doesn’t run in 2020, then he’s being saved for 2024. Help me to see why he won’t run.
Here are ten points that score high with Democrats as qualifications for the office of President:
1) Good looking, sex appeal. photogenic
2) Not very bright, not educated, but amiable, likeable, dresses well
3) Knows how to learn a script and follow it
4) He and wife are globalists
5) Street cred with the LGBTXYZ folks
6) Hollywood support, $$ and vocal
7) Wife is stylish, good-looking, photogenic
8) “Oooh, twins in the White House!”
9) Wife knows Arabic, has muslim background, international connections
10) “Clooney Foundation for Justice” influential partners. social justice out the ying-yang
George is coy about running, yet he and Amal are popping up here and there, seems like more and more. I’m surprised not to see him mentioned here…. Am I missing something?
Side note: Ever read the children’s book “Curious George?”
“Here comes George to save the day!!!”
Well, if Senator Blutarsky made it, I suppose Clooney at least has a chance.
There’s only so far you can go in politics by being a celebrity. People support President Trump not because he’s a celebrity, they do it because he fights for his country even when he’s surrounded by enemies. How do you think Clooney is going to be able to get the plantation blacks to be voting for him?
Good point, Masterman.
I started out thinking he was the one, but headlines, lately, are saying there’s marital problems. Maybe they’re fighting over where each stands on the issues, or whether or not to do it? And, when the time come, all will be well.
I watched him in an interview, the way he came off/was talking, I don’t think he would do very well in a debate again our VGPDJT.
Leaving me back with the 3 ladies, Michelle or Oprah or Hillary?
I think Clooney once said there is too much in his past for him to run.
Hmm? I thought George was still floating out in Space after his lifeline was detached?
“George Clooney puts forward best scientific argument yet, the “DumbF*****ery” thesis”
http://joannenova.com.au/2019/05/george-clooney-puts-forward-best-scientific-argument-yet-the-dumbfery-thesis/
Barf! I can’t stand Clooney. He is ridiculous. The only reason he is a famous actor is due to riding the coattails of his aunt, Rosemary Clooney.
I love watching Beto embarrass himself. They are all interesting to watch in a kind of hair raising way.
I wish Tulsi Gabbard would gain traction. I feel like she is the only intellectually honest candidate on the Democrat side.
If she is then she’s the absolutely last one you want to see gain any traction. I want the biggest, most nonsensical ignoramus up there they can find.
The top Democrat contenders would all need to perform their duties from prison cells.
Some interesting background information on Mayor Peter Buttigieg
In early April, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski had two concerns. His boss, Mayor Peter Buttigieg, was preparing to formally announce his presidential run.
The blighted Rust Belt city, riddled with gangs and bodies, was Buttigieg’s platform.
The bodies were Chief Ruszkowski’s other concern.
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2019/05/a-dozen-people-were-shot-in-buttigiegs.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+FromNyToIsraelSultanRevealsTheStoriesBehindTheNews+%28from+NY+to+Israel+Sultan+Reveals+The+Stories+Behind+the+News%29
Hmmm…makes you wonder who’s bankrolling his run because it sure isn’t his stellar reputation as mayor.
I love the title to this article. I’m telling you, I laughed until my eyes watered. Loved the nicknames!!!
Bill De Blasio will shake things up when he announces…..LOL
It’s Biden, Bernie, or Better-hope-for-a-farkin-miracle.
Warren looks like the crazy nurse in the psyche ward.
Pretty soon Biden will be sole survivor and a mere place holder until … Terry McCaulliffe ??
I heard a snippet of Biden speaking and was dumbfounded. The guy can’t speak and he was rambling on about his struggles with his personal life which included the death of his son . I thought I heard him say his own scare with an aneurysm?
Biden had major brain surgery!
Impossible. Tin heads don’t have brains. 😁
This is going to sound completely off the rails but here goes –
Soros is not going to allow Biden to win the nomination. He has publicly expressed his “disappointment” in Obama and Biden is even more moderate.
AOC, Soros’ mouthpiece, has already begun to support Bernie, expressing she’ll “be damned” if she (Soros) lets those who’ve failed have another shot at it.
The DNC will not allow Bernie to be the face of the party because he’s a socialist. It wants to keep those proclivities private and under its control.
Biden will be Kavanaughed and Bernie will be cheated and perhaps Kavagnaughed making room for – drumroll – Hillary.
Not kidding.
I have heard of speculation about a Killary and Mooch ticket.. I just don’t see this as possible. But who knows.
Mooch?
Comment for Sundance re:
Reading the actual poll it looks like the only question they asked registered Republicans was what party they were affiliated with. There are no results for which demonrat a Republican would support in the demonrat primary.
Hilariously they ask people who aren’t registered to vote. But not Republicans.
I can think of two other options they could go with …
Option 1 – an experienced successful black state governor with a loving family (you will have to help me out with the names here as I can’t think of any off hand)
Option 2 – a RINO NeverTrumper who ‘sacrifices’ himself on the altar of destiny as ‘someone’ has to oppose the Great Satan (hmm maybe an Islamic RINO NeverTrumper!).
Of course losing embarrassingly and trying to obliterate your party for the foreseeable future is good too!
No way, no how, any of those polls or the information gleaned from them is true. But none of it matters, as she lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce. If she doesn’t endorse anyone by the end of the year, she’s running. She’s just being patient, not expending any energy(that she doesn’t really have), or wasting money.
What about Seth Moulton? Has he announced yet? He was saying some pretty Trumpian things on FNC the other night, and I suspect the longer he takes to announce, the more likely he is that “late walk-in hope” the DNC is looking for.
The GOP needs to start getting serious about voter ID and ballot harvesting. The pinko’s are absolutely going to cheat next year.
That’s quite the clown car.
