IPSOS Poll: Sleepy 32%, Crazy 14%, Spank Me 7%, How 7%…

Reuters/Ipsos national polling shows there are only four or five viable Democrat candidates in the race. Biden and Bernie lead, and everyone else is way far behind.

With this level of inability to gain traction, if there isn’t another walk-on ‘chosen’ candidate, the 2020 primary is going to be a complete mess. [Poll pdf here]

(Via Reuters) […] The poll released on Wednesday found 29% of Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden in the state nominating contests that begin next year. That is up from 24% who said so in a poll that ran in late April, days before Biden announced his bid.

[…] Biden, 76, remains in the strongest position for the top of the ticket despite questions about his age and centrist positions. He also has faced criticism over his unwanted touching of women and his treatment of law professor Anita Hill three decades ago during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearing. The monthly survey showed 29% of women who identify as Democrats and independents said they backed Biden, up 4 points from last month. And among registered Democrats, those who supported other candidates still listed Biden as a top alternative if their choice dropped out of the race, according to the poll. “That means that there is not a significant anti-Biden block of voters split between the other candidates,” said Chris Jackson, a polling expert at Ipsos. (read more)

Today is the first time I’ve dug into polling data… and things are seriously goofy on the DNC club side of the 2020 election. What’s really surprising is the lack of support for anyone other than Bernie or Biden.

Abortion is a constitutional right. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 15, 2019

Statistically, barring some unpredictable event, however the polling data aligns on July 1st, 2019 through August 1st, 2019, will be the exact same line-up outcome when the first 2020 primary is held seven months later. It won’t change much (if at all) between August 1st 2019, and the 2020 Iowa caucus.

The DNC has a LOW-ENERGY problem, and a lack of authenticity problem, and they know it. It’s a hot mess.

