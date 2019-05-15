IPSOS Poll: Sleepy 32%, Crazy 14%, Spank Me 7%, How 7%…

Posted on May 15, 2019 by

Reuters/Ipsos national polling shows there are only four or five viable Democrat candidates in the race.  Biden and Bernie lead, and everyone else is way far behind.

With this level of inability to gain traction, if there isn’t another walk-on ‘chosen’ candidate, the 2020 primary is going to be a complete mess. [Poll pdf here]

(Via Reuters) […] The poll released on Wednesday found 29% of Democrats and independents said they would vote for Biden in the state nominating contests that begin next year. That is up from 24% who said so in a poll that ran in late April, days before Biden announced his bid.

[…] Biden, 76, remains in the strongest position for the top of the ticket despite questions about his age and centrist positions. He also has faced criticism over his unwanted touching of women and his treatment of law professor Anita Hill three decades ago during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearing.

The monthly survey showed 29% of women who identify as Democrats and independents said they backed Biden, up 4 points from last month.

And among registered Democrats, those who supported other candidates still listed Biden as a top alternative if their choice dropped out of the race, according to the poll.

“That means that there is not a significant anti-Biden block of voters split between the other candidates,” said Chris Jackson, a polling expert at Ipsos.  (read more)

Today is the first time I’ve dug into polling data… and things are seriously goofy on the DNC club side of the 2020 election.  What’s really surprising is the lack of support for anyone other than Bernie or Biden.

Statistically, barring some unpredictable event, however the polling data aligns on July 1st, 2019 through August 1st, 2019, will be the exact same line-up outcome when the first 2020 primary is held seven months later.  It won’t change much (if at all) between August 1st 2019, and the 2020 Iowa caucus.

The DNC has a LOW-ENERGY problem, and a lack of authenticity problem, and they know it.   It’s a hot mess.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Nancy Pelosi. Bookmark the permalink.

218 Responses to IPSOS Poll: Sleepy 32%, Crazy 14%, Spank Me 7%, How 7%…

Older Comments
  1. George Hicks says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    The writers at SNL couldn’t have amassed a greater cast of clowns than the DNC has.
    As I’ve stated before, IMO, the Dem Leadership and their handlers aren’t focused on the Presidential race, they’ve already conceded that Trump will be re-elected.
    They’re quietly honing their cheating skills that they rolled out in 2018 to hold and increase their seats in the House and take over the Senate. The state races are much easier to cheat at than the Federal election.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Dallavise says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    I’m by no means a Biden fan, but I feel bad for him. The man is clearly losing his faculties. There is no chance the Democrats can prop him up. I think most people who are pro Biden haven’t heard him talk recently. He’s no longer a gaffe machine, he can’t complete a coherent sentence. Either the D’s have given up or their chosen one is yet to come.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Don McAro says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Spank me….bawahahahahahahahhaha

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. TwoLaine says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    II don’t and will NEVER believe any polling. Especially if it puts Oh’DUMBo Joe in front. Pure Hogwash!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. clodfobble says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Beto’s head shot looks like someone just called him a peckerhead.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Atthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    The Dark Horse is Michelle Obama.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. namberak says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    I really want Spartacus and Buttplug to go at it. Uh .. team up. Er … uh … forget it. MAGA baby! 😉

    Like

    Reply
  8. WES says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    What about the former major of Chicago – never let a good crisis go to waste!

    Like

    Reply
  9. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Don’t forget to save a seat for SwallowWell in the Clown Car!

    RUSSIA!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  10. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    The “chosen one” will be the pick for VP.

    Like

    Reply
  11. InAz says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Tulsi Gabbard is the only sane one in the entire Commie Cabal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Arrest Soros says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Wow! Look at all those 1%ers.
    Bernie, BERNIEEEE, what about all them 1%ers, those evil 1%ers?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. rvsueandcrew says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Okay, I admit I’m no political expert. However . . . . bear with me please.

    For months I’ve restrained myself from mentioning the person I believe will appear, the one who is the Dems’ “secret weapon” for 2020.

    George Clooney. If he doesn’t run in 2020, then he’s being saved for 2024. Help me to see why he won’t run.

    Here are ten points that score high with Democrats as qualifications for the office of President:

    1) Good looking, sex appeal. photogenic
    2) Not very bright, not educated, but amiable, likeable, dresses well
    3) Knows how to learn a script and follow it
    4) He and wife are globalists
    5) Street cred with the LGBTXYZ folks
    6) Hollywood support, $$ and vocal
    7) Wife is stylish, good-looking, photogenic
    8) “Oooh, twins in the White House!”
    9) Wife knows Arabic, has muslim background, international connections
    10) “Clooney Foundation for Justice” influential partners. social justice out the ying-yang

    George is coy about running, yet he and Amal are popping up here and there, seems like more and more. I’m surprised not to see him mentioned here…. Am I missing something?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. gingergal says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    I love watching Beto embarrass himself. They are all interesting to watch in a kind of hair raising way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. chojun says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    I wish Tulsi Gabbard would gain traction. I feel like she is the only intellectually honest candidate on the Democrat side.

    Like

    Reply
    • SSI01 says:
      May 15, 2019 at 11:19 pm

      If she is then she’s the absolutely last one you want to see gain any traction. I want the biggest, most nonsensical ignoramus up there they can find.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  16. Justin Green says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    The top Democrat contenders would all need to perform their duties from prison cells.

    Like

    Reply
  17. patti says:
    May 15, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Some interesting background information on Mayor Peter Buttigieg

    In early April, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski had two concerns. His boss, Mayor Peter Buttigieg, was preparing to formally announce his presidential run.

    The blighted Rust Belt city, riddled with gangs and bodies, was Buttigieg’s platform.

    The bodies were Chief Ruszkowski’s other concern.

    http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2019/05/a-dozen-people-were-shot-in-buttigiegs.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+FromNyToIsraelSultanRevealsTheStoriesBehindTheNews+%28from+NY+to+Israel+Sultan+Reveals+The+Stories+Behind+the+News%29

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. SSI01 says:
    May 15, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    I love the title to this article. I’m telling you, I laughed until my eyes watered. Loved the nicknames!!!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Newman says:
    May 15, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    Bill De Blasio will shake things up when he announces…..LOL

    Like

    Reply
  20. Lis says:
    May 15, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    It’s Biden, Bernie, or Better-hope-for-a-farkin-miracle.

    Like

    Reply
  21. decisiontime16 says:
    May 15, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Warren looks like the crazy nurse in the psyche ward.

    Like

    Reply
  22. fred5678 says:
    May 15, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    Pretty soon Biden will be sole survivor and a mere place holder until … Terry McCaulliffe ??

    Like

    Reply
  23. pucecatt says:
    May 15, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    I heard a snippet of Biden speaking and was dumbfounded. The guy can’t speak and he was rambling on about his struggles with his personal life which included the death of his son . I thought I heard him say his own scare with an aneurysm?

    Like

    Reply
  24. distracted2 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:01 am

    This is going to sound completely off the rails but here goes –

    Soros is not going to allow Biden to win the nomination. He has publicly expressed his “disappointment” in Obama and Biden is even more moderate.

    AOC, Soros’ mouthpiece, has already begun to support Bernie, expressing she’ll “be damned” if she (Soros) lets those who’ve failed have another shot at it.

    The DNC will not allow Bernie to be the face of the party because he’s a socialist. It wants to keep those proclivities private and under its control.

    Biden will be Kavanaughed and Bernie will be cheated and perhaps Kavagnaughed making room for – drumroll – Hillary.

    Not kidding.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Curious says:
    May 16, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Comment for Sundance re:

    Reading the actual poll it looks like the only question they asked registered Republicans was what party they were affiliated with. There are no results for which demonrat a Republican would support in the demonrat primary.

    Hilariously they ask people who aren’t registered to vote. But not Republicans.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Warren says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:06 am

    I can think of two other options they could go with …

    Option 1 – an experienced successful black state governor with a loving family (you will have to help me out with the names here as I can’t think of any off hand)

    Option 2 – a RINO NeverTrumper who ‘sacrifices’ himself on the altar of destiny as ‘someone’ has to oppose the Great Satan (hmm maybe an Islamic RINO NeverTrumper!).

    Of course losing embarrassingly and trying to obliterate your party for the foreseeable future is good too!

    Like

    Reply
  27. zaq123 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 1:17 am

    No way, no how, any of those polls or the information gleaned from them is true. But none of it matters, as she lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce. If she doesn’t endorse anyone by the end of the year, she’s running. She’s just being patient, not expending any energy(that she doesn’t really have), or wasting money.

    Like

    Reply
  28. DB says:
    May 16, 2019 at 2:09 am

    What about Seth Moulton? Has he announced yet? He was saying some pretty Trumpian things on FNC the other night, and I suspect the longer he takes to announce, the more likely he is that “late walk-in hope” the DNC is looking for.

    The GOP needs to start getting serious about voter ID and ballot harvesting. The pinko’s are absolutely going to cheat next year.

    Like

    Reply
  29. scrap1ron says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:50 am

    That’s quite the clown car.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s