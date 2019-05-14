May 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #845

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 13 more days til Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————————————-
🌟”May he grant you your heart’s desire and fulfill all your plans!” 🌟
Psalms 20:4 (Yesterday scripture was Psalms 20:1)
———–
Praise: For our Fighting Patriots: Sundance, Fitton, Judge Jeanine, The conservative twitterers, etc.
Praise: The American Patriots crashed de Blasio presser (video will be posted below)
Praise: Tariffs on the Chinese goods kicked in–good “Real Accountability” move
————
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel for President Trump and MAGA Team to Louisiana (11am-11pm ET)
— for John Durham, appointed by AG Barr to examine Russian Probe–pray he is one of us and will succeed in tracking down the crimes….quickly
— Investigate the Investigators
— for total exposure of Joe/Hunter Biden’s Ukraine corruption
— Investigation those involved in the failed Coup against President Trump, succeed
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf
— Shut up/down those taking away our free speech
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— House Bill allowing illegal aliens to get jobs in OUR Gov’t, to fail in full House voting
— for Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications
— our people catch the voting fraudsters soon
— our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders and drugs
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too(update below)
— Drain The Swamp
————————————————–
Prime Minister Orban: “And I would like to express that we are proud to stand together with the United States on fighting against illegal migration, on terrorism, and to protect and help the Christian communities all around the world.”
—–
🦅 “It’s a great honor to have with us the Prime Minister of Hungary. And Viktor Orbán has done a tremendous job in so many different ways. Highly respected.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday May 14, 2019—–
Update about Landen:
Hello everyone! Thank you for the continued support and prayers that continue to come in! Your efforts continue to help make a difference. Landen’s family has released a statement this afternoon and I wanted to share it with you all:
“As hearings begin this week, the family would like to inform media that they will not be providing commentary on any court proceedings. The child continues to heal and the family asks for continued prayers and privacy. In addition, the family has retained the communications firm Tunheim in order to help respond to media requests.”
The American Patriots ‘crashed’ de Blasio presser (Too funny and I love them!):
———————–
More photos.videos on Breitbart:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/13/trump-supporters-crash-bill-de-blasios-green-new-deal-presser-at-trump-tower/
Donald Trump Retweet
So Rosenstein and Comey are publicly feuding.
We all KNOW the cracks are coming but that is a good one. Hope it goes Grand Canyon wide.
