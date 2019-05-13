Monday May 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Are You Sure?
Would you like to have the knowledge, the assurance and the joy of sins forgiven? Would you like to be sure of heaven?
Well, the first step to heaven is to realize that you cannot get there by trying. You can’t walk there. You can’t climb there. You can’t fly there. Only God can take you there. Many try to earn heaven. They try to climb there on a ladder of good works. They talk about “adding another rung.” But look out for that good works ladder! It’s not anchored at the top and the higher you climb the farther you will fall.
God’s Word says that salvation is “the gift of God, not of works, lest any man should boast” (Eph. 2:8,9). He is not going to have boasters in heaven — there are enough of them on earth and nobody likes them.
All of us should realize that even the best of us are not good enough for heaven, for “all have sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Rom. 3:23), but in this same statement the Apostle Paul declares that believers in Christ, who died for our sins, are “justified freely by His [God’s] grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24).
“Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Rom. 5:1).
So, friend, it is not by trying, or crying, or praying, or paying, or doing anything that you will reach heaven: it is only by believing. God says He loves sinners, and that Christ died for our sins. Will you believe this and trust Christ as your Savior? The terms are stated very plainly in John 3:35,36:
“The Father loveth the Son and hath given all things into His hand. He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life, and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abideth on him.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/are-you-sure/
Randy Quaid is quite a character. He’s had a few legal troubles, but he’s still said to be worth a million dollars. Hmmm, I wonder…..
https://www.celebsnetworthtoday.com/bio-wiki-2018-2019-2020-2021/actor/randy-quaid-net-worth-24543/
Have a Blessed and Happy Bench Monday…in the Cinque Terra region of Italy….
Porto Venere…
Montenero…
The fishing village of Vernazza…
A Sleepy View of Vernazza…
What a beautiful area the Cinque Terre is…Cinque Terre, meaning “Five Lands”, is a rugged portion of coast on the Italian Riviera encompassing five towns…
“Manarola” – A photo by Meredith Schofield
(Be sure to left click on your mouse to enlarge…kinda breathtaking, eh?)
This is a song about innocence the and sweetness of first friends . . .
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, May 13, 2019
“Past, Present, Future”
