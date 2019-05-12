May 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #843

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
❤️ —Happy Mother’s Day–Many Blessings for all the Wonderful Mothers — ❤️
🌻 “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting;
but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.” 🌻 Proverbs 31:30
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 🌟 Praise: Donald J. Trump is our President Of The United States
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Investigate the Investigators
— Investigate Joe/Hunter Biden’s Ukraine scandal
— Investigate all those involved in the failed Coup against President Trump
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— for our Fighting Patriots
— for Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders and drugs
— for all women standing against the face of evil in oppressive countries
— for military Moms and Wives
— for Angel Moms
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
—Stand In The Gap In Prayer
🦅 “We are going to stand for the sacred rights given to us by the hand of ALMIGHTY GOD.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday May 12, 2019—–
Amen!
Best wishes to all Moms for a most happy Mothers’ Day!
Thank you WSB! God Bless you!
🙏 praying.
Amen.
Happy Mother’s Day and may God Bless you all!
Grandma,
“Pouf”; its happening, praise Jesus!
Amen Grandma. Can we add a special thought /prayer for Judge Jeanine Pirro who will have her first Mothers’ Day without her mom. She was very sad tonight. I remember when I lost my mother. I still miss her.
👇
Donald Trump Retweet
Mr. Fitton is one of very few honest brokers in DC.
dd: He gets my donation monthly !
Bless you. I, too, support JW financially. The ROI is exceptionally high.
Well….well……ol’ Jug Ears…..I am guessing he has plans to leave the country….
That’s just the way he is….go to another country and keep his jaws flapping…..
Then we should just go grab him and put him in GITMO
Ahhh….time to wake up…….
Donald Trump Retweet
Horowitz is great at nailing the perspective which lays naked the spin
I’ve read that the courts have said that the illegal aliens saying they are seeking
asylum can wait in Mexico until their case is decided.
I cannot seem to find any information as to when this will start.
DHS is still dumping them out in and around Boston area.
Actually, the ability is currently there as the 9th Court reversed the stay a district judge placed on PDTs EO.
Donald Trump Retweet
That is a hilarious picture of Fitton captured with the perfect expression for this sad national tragedy.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Appreciate the sentiment graham SEEMS to be expressing,…but if I were PDJT, I wouldn’t want L.G. standing behind me, while I was dealing with China, or any other time for that matter!
Graham is the most transparent political fraudster I have seen since obama.
Yes, but like Obama, Graham has, and still CAN, fool a LOT of people.
Never trust Ms Lindsey!
Yes, he can. However, IMO his sphere of influence is shrinking due to his very transparent inconsistency and disingenuous support of the President.
It is my fervent hope that DJT in the W.H. is causing all the Rinos to be exposed as Uniparty globalists; McConnell, Graham, Grassley, Burr, Cornyn, and the rest.
Exposed and primaried, rejected by their voters, replaced with MAGA candidates.
Lindsey…..what a suck up…….I would not trust him…..not one bit…
Ask him about Syria or the Ukraine….Pffffft
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Biden looks very aged in that photo. He seems to be entering that stage where the elderly begin to decline physically. I do not know the reason for the current farce that has him running for President, or whose place he is temporarily holding, but I do not think he would have the physical capability of completing an election campaign much less 4 years in office. (He is no where near our SuperPOTUS whose energy and work ethic are formidable,
TP – Absolutely correct. Biden will never make it.
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 8 people
Desperation has no boundaries.
I like that the President is using the word “crimes” with increasing frequency. I’m confident the co-conspirators are also noticing.
Ha! Interesting that McGahn testified to Mueller that he felt there was no obstruction on behalf of President Trump!
Yet Mueller never added this to his report.
They never agknowledged in the SC investigation of Scooter Libby that they knew, early on that it was Armitage who leaked Plames name, or that she wasn’t field agent.
Apperently no requirement that SC reports include exonerating or exculpatory info, that doesn’t fit their narrative. Same as their persecution prosecutions.
Donald Trump Retweet
It occurs to me that America got to see that tarifs on aluminum and steel DID NOT raise prices by measurable amount, despite claims of detractors.
So, when same detractors say new, heavier tarifs will increase prices, no body pays attention. A good reason to start low, and ratchet up being able to ‘make your case’during the process.
VSG
Donald Trump Retweet
Amen and Amen
The Judge is on-point, as usual. A Dem House could easily scuttle the President’s KAGA second-term legislative agenda.
Page horrible at communications. He should hire a PR firm. That being said he saw through exactly what the FBI (Senate Intelligence too and now Mueller) was and are doing. His earlier letter to the Senate was absolutely hilarious at one point suggesting that if the Senate wants to see his documents they should just contact the FBI. This was before the FISA was officially leaked but he was entirely correct that they had one.
Citizen, who is CS? Just getting my glasses.
Christopher Steele?
Maybe Christopher Steele? Just a guess WSB.
Chuck Schumer?
Christopher Steele
Christopher Steele co-founded Orbis Business Intelligence. Incestuous, ain’t it!
From way back in 3/17/2008 by some dude with big data searching chops:
https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/the-mechanics-of-deception/
Here’s a video of Secretary of State Pompeo’s remarks at Claremont Institute’s 40th Anniversary Gala in Beverly Hills, California today:
I just love that man. May God bless him.
Rudy Giuliani talking about a trip to Ukraine is making some people nervous.
Look who replied to Jeff Carlson’s tweet/ article about what Giuliani said on Shannon Bream’s show.
Here is the rest of their conversation
Man, the speed at which this is tumbling down is just epic. The enemedia is becoming more and more irrelevant. I’m a surfer. If there was a way I could just ride this momentous wave, I would die a happy man.
ElGato;
We are ALL ‘riding this wave’ together, and hang on, the wave is just starting, and the ride is going to be truly epic!
DOJ charges two Chinese nationals with an ‘extensive’ hacking campaign – 4/29/19
“Chinese hackers targeted U.S. government and 45 tech companies for over a decade; reaction from Hudson Institute’s Michael Pillsbury.”
(Video appears to be cut short at the end.)
2 down, and billion to go!
Trump takes a hard line on China tariffs
(Quest Means Business) (6:22)
Strange, it appears I have to give an email every time I post now, even if I’m already logged into my wordpress account. I’m not sure if this is a browser problem or a new CTH setting. I’ve seen this happen in the past but it eventually reverted back to not requiring an email while I’m logged into WP.
This has happened to a lot of others Stillwater….seems it all began a couple of months ago when WordPress issued their latest release. Read this article and see if it helps…
https://www.wpbeginner.com/wp-tutorials/how-to-fix-wordpress-login-page-refreshing-and-redirecting-issue/
Other than donations, navigating wordpress is the price we pay, for getting to hang at the house.
Worth it, at twice the price!
I hear the guy in the video saying THESE tarifs, ARE the enforcement mechanism, if China cheats.
Wayback Machine 😉
