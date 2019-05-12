May 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #843

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

72 Responses to May 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #843

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:20 am

    ❤️ —Happy Mother’s Day–Many Blessings for all the Wonderful Mothers — ❤️

    🌻 “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting;
    but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.” 🌻 Proverbs 31:30
    —————————————
    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————————————-
    🌟 🌟 Praise: Donald J. Trump is our President Of The United States
    ————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — Investigate the Investigators
    — Investigate Joe/Hunter Biden’s Ukraine scandal
    — Investigate all those involved in the failed Coup against President Trump
    — Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — for our Fighting Patriots
    — for Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications
    — our American WALL being built
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
    — catch all invaders and drugs
    — for all women standing against the face of evil in oppressive countries
    — for military Moms and Wives
    — for Angel Moms
    — for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
    —Stand In The Gap In Prayer
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “We are going to stand for the sacred rights given to us by the hand of ALMIGHTY GOD.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————-
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    ———————————————————
    —-Treepers Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday May 12, 2019—–

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:20 am

    👇
    Donald Trump Retweet

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • Bubba Cow says:
      May 12, 2019 at 1:10 am

      Horowitz is great at nailing the perspective which lays naked the spin

    • joshashland says:
      May 12, 2019 at 1:27 am

      I’ve read that the courts have said that the illegal aliens saying they are seeking
      asylum can wait in Mexico until their case is decided.
      I cannot seem to find any information as to when this will start.
      DHS is still dumping them out in and around Boston area.

      • Payday says:
        May 12, 2019 at 2:22 am

        Actually, the ability is currently there as the 9th Court reversed the stay a district judge placed on PDTs EO.

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  9. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • TrumpPatriot says:
      May 12, 2019 at 1:33 am

      Biden looks very aged in that photo. He seems to be entering that stage where the elderly begin to decline physically. I do not know the reason for the current farce that has him running for President, or whose place he is temporarily holding, but I do not think he would have the physical capability of completing an election campaign much less 4 years in office. (He is no where near our SuperPOTUS whose energy and work ethic are formidable,

  10. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 8 people

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:26 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:27 am

    • dallasdan says:
      May 12, 2019 at 1:32 am

      I like that the President is using the word “crimes” with increasing frequency. I’m confident the co-conspirators are also noticing.

  14. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:27 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:28 am

    • WSB says:
      May 12, 2019 at 1:15 am

      Ha! Interesting that McGahn testified to Mueller that he felt there was no obstruction on behalf of President Trump!

      Yet Mueller never added this to his report.

      • Dutchman says:
        May 12, 2019 at 1:29 am

        They never agknowledged in the SC investigation of Scooter Libby that they knew, early on that it was Armitage who leaked Plames name, or that she wasn’t field agent.

        Apperently no requirement that SC reports include exonerating or exculpatory info, that doesn’t fit their narrative. Same as their persecution prosecutions.

  16. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    • Dutchman says:
      May 12, 2019 at 1:33 am

      It occurs to me that America got to see that tarifs on aluminum and steel DID NOT raise prices by measurable amount, despite claims of detractors.

      So, when same detractors say new, heavier tarifs will increase prices, no body pays attention. A good reason to start low, and ratchet up being able to ‘make your case’during the process.

      VSG

  17. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  18. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:30 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:30 am

  20. bessie2003 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 12:50 am

    Here’s a video of Secretary of State Pompeo’s remarks at Claremont Institute’s 40th Anniversary Gala in Beverly Hills, California today:

  21. deqwik2 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 1:13 am

    Rudy Giuliani talking about a trip to Ukraine is making some people nervous.
    Look who replied to Jeff Carlson’s tweet/ article about what Giuliani said on Shannon Bream’s show.

    • deqwik2 says:
      May 12, 2019 at 1:15 am

      Here is the rest of their conversation

      • ElGato says:
        May 12, 2019 at 1:24 am

        Man, the speed at which this is tumbling down is just epic. The enemedia is becoming more and more irrelevant. I’m a surfer. If there was a way I could just ride this momentous wave, I would die a happy man.

  23. Stillwaterarchives says:
    May 12, 2019 at 1:31 am

    DOJ charges two Chinese nationals with an ‘extensive’ hacking campaign – 4/29/19
    “Chinese hackers targeted U.S. government and 45 tech companies for over a decade; reaction from Hudson Institute’s Michael Pillsbury.”

    (Video appears to be cut short at the end.)

  24. Stillwater says:
    May 12, 2019 at 1:35 am

    Trump takes a hard line on China tariffs
    (Quest Means Business) (6:22)

    Strange, it appears I have to give an email every time I post now, even if I’m already logged into my wordpress account. I’m not sure if this is a browser problem or a new CTH setting. I’ve seen this happen in the past but it eventually reverted back to not requiring an email while I’m logged into WP.

  25. Dan Dan says:
    May 12, 2019 at 2:03 am

    Wayback Machine 😉

  26. citizen817 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 2:07 am

