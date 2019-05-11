Trump Compares Pete Buttigieg to Alfred E Neuman – Buttigieg Responds: “Who”?

Oh gosh, this is funny. Politico had a phone interview with President Trump where they asked him for opinion of Democrat candidate Pete Buttigieg. President Trump responded with a one-liner:
…“Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States.”
So immediately everyone starting to look at the Mad Magazine character and compare the images. Too funny, Pete Buttigieg really does look like Alfred E Neuman.
Making things funnier, Buttigieg had no idea who the character was.
I can picture the democrats sitting in a room trying to figure out what social justice identity could be used for Alfred E Neuman, so they can then attack Trump
Uh…..
Um…..
Hmm….
Mad magazine gave us the original wacky Spy vs Spy.
Still at it, BroncoBama’s spooks on the loose?
Get Ready for an All
Neu-Man and an all NEW MAD
MAD#1 DROPS IN APRIL!
Scroll down to get a look at the Neu-Man…
https://comicbook.com/dc/2018/02/20/mad-magazines-current-issue-is-its-last-will-reboot-in-april/
It says April 2018.
I’ll be honest…I didn’t know the characters name. If he would’ve said “The MadTV guy”…I would’ve got it. It’s still funny to see them flip out over it though.
MADTV was funny, funnier than SNL was.
I always thought he looked like the earnest Democrat version of Alex P. Keaton, but I could be dating myself there, too.
Unfortunately I would’ve had roughly the same reaction… I’ve seen the caricature around but never read Mad Magazine so I wouldn’t have gotten it… the resemblance is uncanny, though.
“Gramsci was all about applying Marxist theory to culture and cultural institutions” the success of which is a MAJOR factor in what has led us to our current national situation.
Pete Buttigieg’s father was a Marxist professor who lauded the Communist Manifesto
April 02, 2019
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/pete-buttigiegs-father-was-a-marxist-professor-who-lauded-the-communist-manifesto
The father of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg was a Marxist professor who spoke fondly of the Communist Manifesto and dedicated a significant portion of his academic career to the work of Italian Communist Party founder Antonio Gramsci, an associate of Vladimir Lenin.
Joseph Buttigieg, who died in January at the age of 71, immigrated to the U.S. in the 1970s from Malta and in 1980 joined the University of Notre Dame faculty, where he taught modern European literature and literary theory. He supported an updated version of Marxism that jettisoned some of Marx and Engel’s more doctrinaire theories, though he was undoubtedly Marxist.
He was an adviser to Rethinking Marxism, an academic journal that published articles “that seek to discuss, elaborate, and/or extend Marxian theory,” and a member of the editorial collective of Boundary 2, a journal of postmodern theory, literature, and culture. He spoke at many Rethinking Marxism conferences and other gatherings of prominent Marxists.
Paul Kengor, a professor at Grove City College and an expert in communism and progressivism, said Buttigieg was among a group of leftist professors who focused on injecting Marxism into the wider culture.
“They’re part of a wider international community of Marxist theorists and academicians with a particular devotion to the writings of the late Italian Marxist theorist Antonio Gramsci, who died over 80 years ago. Gramsci was all about applying Marxist theory to culture and cultural institutions — what is often referred to as a ‘long march through the institutions,’ such as film, media, and especially education,” Kengor told the Washington Examiner.
Wow!! Bet Pete leaves THAT out of his resume and campaign literature!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mayor Pete looks just like his dad…just sayin’.
Pics start halfway down…
http://time.com/longform/pete-buttigieg-2020/
All these so called “intellectual” communists, those simply enthralled with the ideology and not thinking about using it as a tyranny tool for domination, (not yet at least) are simple minded fools and morons
Sure, in theory, in a perfect world, it sounds wonderful, but the problem is, human beings are involved, and nothing involving human beings can be fair or on a level playing field. It’s simply not possible
Genetics isn’t fair. IQ isn’t fair. Strength and weakness isn’t fair. That’s not how the natural world works
Communism will never be fair because some human beings have to be on top and run things, which destroys the idealism and allows greed, corruption and tyranny to flourish
The only fair system when dealing with human beings is to give each individual a chance to succeed on merit, and taking care of those who truly deserve a helping hand
Rank and file communists are like children, living in a fantasy world, but unlike most children, they never grow out of it
It IS a generational thing…BUT, if you are of the generation that remembers MAD magazine, you also remember good blue collar jobs, moms at home, decent schools, affordable health care, and pride of country. Sorry to sound like a grouchy old lady but I miss the days when we could laugh, talk, and live together as Americans – without all the hyphens and the anger and the attitudes!!
Didn’t need no welfare state
Everybody pulled their weight
Sundance–James “Lawfare” Baker is spinning again about “Russian leverage over the Trump campaign.”
He also looks like the goofball British character Mr. Bean.
That was my first perception as well, though the emissary of Mad Magazine is an better burn. Grew up on Mad, might explain a few things…
“let’s salvage this China thing…”
WoW!
no, let’s not salvage it and instead MAGA!
Bootleg is pathetic. Pathetic and a heretic. What possesses societal outers to draw attention to themselves? No matter what office this guy runs for, he will never have credibility nor hit norm.
What, me worry?
I copied this link from OT …. 🤭🤫
… 😳 …. well no I didn’t … 😑🤚 … sorry .. 😞
He could have replied, “What, me worry?”
