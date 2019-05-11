Trump Compares Pete Buttigieg to Alfred E Neuman – Buttigieg Responds: “Who”?

Oh gosh, this is funny. Politico had a phone interview with President Trump where they asked him for opinion of Democrat candidate Pete Buttigieg. President Trump responded with a one-liner:

…“Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States.”

So immediately everyone starting to look at the Mad Magazine character and compare the images. Too funny, Pete Buttigieg really does look like Alfred E Neuman.

Making things funnier, Buttigieg had no idea who the character was.

Ouch! Mayor @Pete Buttigieg responds to ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ slam that he is “Alfred E Neuman” —“I had to Google that..I guess it’s a generational thing.” pic.twitter.com/ZL11noISYL — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) May 11, 2019

