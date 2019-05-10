Friday May 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
This is your Israeli friend,
I am posting here an important video that I posted in the past but since it can save lives I am posting again. It’s about dealing with active shooters and the instructor is Itay Gil who is my favorite Israeli counter terror and Krav Maga warrior with about 20 years experience in the top counter terror unit in Israel. This people deal with terrorists literally on a daily basis. Pay attention to the disarm part because it’s simple.
Glad to hear from you. People were asking if you had checked in recently.
I love The Conservative Tree House.
Not long after the Bataclan killings, I was talking to a friend who happened to be competitive grade pistol and rifle shooter. He was outraged that the only “guard” at the even retreated. He commented that he’d studied what had happened and described if there had been just one “good guy with a gun” who know how to shoot that the killers could have been engaged and most likely stopped cold. He went on to say that, given the layout of the building, someone with his skills acting completely alone, would have been deadly effective.
The tragedy is that in so many events before and since, people were unarmed. They were targeted because they were unarmed. They were perfect victims for the kind of intentional thuggery that cost them their lives. In many of these case if there was just one armed person present who knew how to shoot, the outcome of an attempted spree killing might well have been very different.
You’re right.
To complete this subject I picked the best video on assault weapon disarm. The instructor this time is the only foreigner who learned Krav Maga from the top of the top and is the only foreigner who trains Israeli Special Forces sometimes. He is German by the name Michael Ruppel , he was adopted in Israel and is like a brother. He is training also law enforcement agencies around the world. What you see can give a concept of what to do. I hope you will never need to use it but it’s good to be prepared. https://youtu.be/arzHSuBpKOI
David; Thank You ! Considering the increasing numbers of incidents across America it would seem wise to open each school year with this sort of training starting at least at the teen or tween levels ! Likewise there’s been a number of clever devices even young children can use to barricade classroom doors. IOW we need to teach our children NOT TO BE VICTIMS ! ( And, yeah I can already hear the cries of outrage from pols, parents and educators! But parents would you rather visit your children in hospital or bury them ? )
I agree.
Beautiful rendition. Thanks for posting.
Be Blessed!
Amen
An Indisputable Fact
The theological confusion in the Church today is basically the result of her rebellion against the authority of Paul as the divinely-appointed apostle for the present “dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:1-3).
On every hand Paul is referred to merely as one of the apostles, sometimes even as one of the twelve, though the record of Scripture proves that he could not possibly have qualified as one of the twelve (See Matt. 19:28 and cf. Acts 9:1).
In Galatians 1 and 2 the Apostle throws down the certificate of his apostleship, as it were, to those who questioned it in his day. He opens his argument with the declaration:
“…I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man.
“For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ” (Gal. 1:11,12).
The Scriptures teach beyond the shadow of a doubt that Paul’s apostleship and message were absolutely unique and separate from that of the twelve or of any who had preceded him. This is what Christendom as a whole has refused to accept. Is it any wonder, then, that they confuse God’s prophesied kingdom program with “the mystery,” committed to Paul for us in this present dispensation?
The Scriptures emphasize not only the Apostle’s constant use of the first person pronoun, “I,” “me,” “my,” but the unique character of his apostleship and message. Ignore this fact and confusion must inevitably result; accept it and a hundred seeming contradictions in Scripture disappear.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/an-indisputable-fact/
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
Matthew 19:28 And Jesus said unto them, Verily I say unto you, That ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.
Acts 9:1 And Saul, yet breathing out threatenings and slaughter against the disciples of the Lord, went unto the high priest,
Galatians 1:12 For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ.
13 For ye have heard of my conversation in time past in the Jews’ religion, how that beyond measure I persecuted the church of God, and wasted it:
Romans 2:16 In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
2 Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
“The Scriptures teach beyond the shadow of a doubt that Paul’s apostleship and message were absolutely unique and separate from that of the twelve or of any who had preceded him.”
Which message?
The message of both Jews and Gentiles being saved in the same manner — by the grace of the Lord Jesus (cf. Acts. 15:11) through faith (cf. Acts 15:9), after hearing the gospel from someone — in this case Peter, who was chosen by God to share with the Gentiles — and believing (cf. Acts 15:7), and God sending into both the Holy Spirit (cf. Acts 15:8), with God making no distinction between them (cf. Acts 15:9)?
That message and collection of indisputable facts?
“And much discussion having taken place, Peter having risen up, said to them, “Men, brothers, you know that from the early days God chose among you for the Gentiles to hear by my mouth the word of the gospel, and to believe. And the heart-knowing God bore witness to them, having given them the Holy Spirit, as also to us. And He made no distinction between both us and them, having purified their hearts by the faith. But we believe ourselves to be saved by the grace of the Lord Jesus, in the same manner as they also are.” Acts 15:7-11 (cf. Acts 2, 10, 11)
Just some sartorial BS here, but have you noticed that President Trump nearly always wears a striped tie? I always liked striped ties, but they fell out of favor for a long time. Now I’m starting to see them a bit more, and I think it has to do with Trump. It always makes me think of that song, “All I Need is the Girl.”
“… Got my striped tie / Got my hopes high / I got the time and place and I’ve got rhythm / All I need’s the girl to go with ’em… ”
No world-changing point here. I just like the President’s taste in clothes.
