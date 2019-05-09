President Trump Welcomes Boston Red Sox to White House…

Earlier today President Trump celebrates with Major League Baseball champions Boston Red Sox at the White House. [Video and Transcript]
[Transcript] South Lawn – 3:44 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, there’s nothing like the White House. And a little rain is okay. We might wipe out a suit, but that’s all right, too. It’s raining a little bit, fellas. Nobody told me about that. You don’t need umbrellas, I know that.
Well, good afternoon. It’s my pleasure to welcome to the White House the 2018 World Series Champion, the Boston Red Sox. A very special group of people. (Applause.) A very special team. Thank you.
With us this afternoon are some of your biggest fans in my administration and on Capitol Hill, including Administrator Andrew Wheeler. Where’s Andrew? Andrew? A lot of deputy secretaries. A very great senator, Senator Tom Cotton. Tom. Ah, look at that beautiful boy is a big fan — right, Tom? Tom was a good player.
We’re also delighted to be joined by the senior leadership of Fenway Sports Group and the Boston Red Sox, John Henry. A great, great businessman. John, thank you very much. (Applause.) Great businessman.
Tom Werner, a man who has done a fantastic job in life. Where the hell is he? Tom. (Laughter and applause.) Mike Gordon, Sam Kennedy, and David Dombrowski. Thanks, fellas. Fantastic. (Applause.) Fantastic job. Great. To all the coaches and players of the Red Sox: Congratulations on your incredible victory.
The team has just come from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where they visited our wounded heroes and wounded warriors. (Applause.) And they believe very strongly in that.
I want to thank the entire Red Sox organization for your longstanding support for those American service members who have suffered the wounds of war to keep our country safe and strong and free. And we’ve never had a stronger military, right now. This is the strongest it’s been — $716 billion we spent last year, John. That’s a lot of money, even for you, right? Would you say? (Laughter.) That’s a lot of money.
Over the course of the 2018 season, the Red Sox were — frankly, they were unstoppable. I watched. You outscored your opponents by 229 runs and won 108 games in the regular season — the most in Red Sox history. (Applause.) You’ve got a lot of fans over here. You’ve got a lot of fans, huh? That’s a lot of fans they have.
In the playoffs, you bested your archrival, the Yankees. (Applause.) I think I’ll be a neutral on this one, huh? (Laughter.) But you did. You beat them, and beat the defending champions, the Astros — another great team — taking home the American League pennant and clinching a spot in the World Series.
After taking a two-game lead at historic Fenway Park to start the Series, you headed to Los Angeles for Game 3. I was at Fenway Park; I threw out the first pitch a long time ago. And George Steinbrenner was not happy about it. (Laughter.) That cooled my relationship with him for about two days. But he forgot about it. That was good.
But you headed to Los Angeles for Game 3. For 7 hours and 20 minutes, you faced the Dodgers in one of the most exciting games in postseason history.
It was in the 12th inning that relief pitcher Nathan Eovaldi — where’s Nathan? (Applause.) Where is Nathan? That was — that was a good job he did. Did you ever see such good-looking people behind me, too? (Laughter.) Not the owners; forget the owners. (Laughter.)
He stepped up to the mound. Over the final seven innings, Nathan threw 97 pitches, allowed only 3 hits, and struck out 5 batters. Nathan, that’s a great performance. We watched it. It was a dominant performance. Congratulations. (Applause.)
MR. EOVALDI: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Though you ultimately lost Game 3 by a single run, Eovaldi’s tremendous effort inspired the whole team. You knew what a World Series victory was, you knew it was in reach, and you didn’t want to do anything to blow it. And that’s what happened.
But then in Game 4, after the Dodgers scored four unanswered runs, things were looking very grim. In the dugout, your starting pitcher, Chris Sale — who, by the way, last night, struck out 14 batters. (Applause.) That’s pretty good, right? No, I said, “How’s Chris doing?” “Well, he struck out 14 last night.” I said, “Fourteen?” I never heard about 14. I said, “Was that your best?” He said “No.” Fifteen is your best, right? (Laughter.) That’s called a power pitcher, by the way.
In the dugout, your starting pitcher, Chris, decided to give the team a little pep talk. Are you an emotional guy? Pretty much, huh? Because I heard it was a hell of a pep talk. Give us a little pep talk every once and a while. (Laughter.)
With great passion, Chris shouted, pointed to the field, and rallied the Red Sox. And, Chris, I know what you said. I heard little things about your — what you said. And we have children here, so I’m not going to talk about it. (Laughter.) But it worked. It really worked.
World Series MVP Steve Pearce tied it up. (Applause.) He tied it up and — with a home run. You’re doing well this year? Pretty well this year, right? Huh? (Laughter.) He’s doing well this year. When it counts, he really does well. Those are the ones we really like, huh? Followed by three RBIs in the ninth, the Sox won — 9 to 6 — and never looked back.
Chris Sale then returned to the mound for the final game. With two outs and a one-and-two count in the bottom of the ninth, against a great hitter, Sale stared down the batter, wound up, and delivered an amazing slider. Was that a slider? (Laughter.) You gave up the fastball? And the batter went down swinging and the Red Sox won the World Series. (Applause.) Right? It’s pretty good, huh? It’s pretty good.
In 2004, the Red Sox achieved their first World Series victory in 86 years. You quickly won two more in 2007, 2013. With your victory over the Dodgers, you now have won more World Series than any other team in this century. That’s pretty good, huh? (Applause.) Must be the ownership, too. I don’t know. I know these owners are great.
In the same period, Boston teams have won six Super Bowls, as well as an NBA and an NHL championship. And this has to be a great time for Boston’s fans. If you think of it, what Boston has done in a short period of time is pretty amazing — in a lot of ways, but in sports, certainly. Congratulations. That’s great.
Each Red Sox player is a shining example of excellence, living out an American sporting tradition that goes back many generations. From the open fields of our rich farmlands to the playgrounds and the vacant lots of our great cities, kids everywhere learn to catch fly balls, swing for the fences, and race to home plate. Baseball is truly America’s pastime.
I love it. I don’t know — I guess everyone out there loves it. You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t. But I love it. It’s a special — it’s a special game, a special sport. I played on a slightly different level. It’s called “on high school.” A little different level, but every spring I loved it. The smell in the air, right? Does that make sense? The smell in the air, right? It’s an amazing feeling.
Through every pitch, inning, game, and series, the 2018 Red Sox never gave up and never backed down. You always played like champions. This is a great champion right here, too. This is some champion. I want to congratulate you all on your spectacular victory.
And I just want to have Chris Sale and J.D. Martinez — two outstanding players and athletes and people — come up and say a few words. And then, after that, I’m going to take — unless the team doesn’t want to do it — you know, they never get to see Lincoln Bedroom. It’s like, sort of, you’re not supposed to be showing it. So if the press, the media, doesn’t report me for this, I’m going to take them up and show them the Lincoln Bedroom. They wanted to see the Lincoln Bedroom. So I’m going to give the tour myself. Okay? (Laughter.)
But, J.D., if you and Chris would come up and say a few words. Thank you. Thank you very much. Great job. (Applause.)
Thank you, Chris. Please.
MR. SALE: Well, Mr. President, on behalf of the Boston Red Sox organization, we’d like to thank you for having us here to celebrate our 2018 World Series Championship team. We’d like to thank our — obviously, our spouses, our family members, and friends, and our fans for coming here. This is a very high honor. It’s something that we appreciate very highly. And thank you again.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Congratulations. (Applause.)
MR. MARTINEZ: I just want to say thank you, Mr. President, for this once in a lifetime opportunity to be honored today here at the White House. And I know celebrating a Red Sox victory is tough for you, given that you’re a Yankee fan and all. (Laughter.)
But we really want to say thank you for your hospitality today. And we brought you a gift: this Red Sox jersey.
THE PRESIDENT: Wow.
MR. MARTINEZ: For you.
THE PRESIDENT: Beautiful. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
MR. MARTINEZ: Thank you.
MR. HENRY: Well, once again, I want to congratulate this group of men who — and women — who put together the best Red Sox team in history last year. And I — (applause) — thank you.
But, of course, we — we would not have been successful over the years in winning these titles without the fans of the Red Sox who are global. We often hear and see service men who are serving across the world who are tuning in to Red Sox games. And it’s a truly remarkable phenomenon around the world and throughout the United States that — how loyal and how committed Red Sox fans are. And they’re the reason that we have the resources to be successful.
And thank you, Mr. President, for this honor today. It really is an honor. And thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, John. Thank you, fellas. (Applause.)
So, again, I want to thank everybody for being here. A very, very special group. And I want to thank the families of the players — because without the families, it just wouldn’t work. You know that. They wouldn’t be up here. It would never work.
Thank you all for being here. It’s a tremendous honor to have you in the White House. And we’re going to look at the Lincoln Bedroom. (Laughter.) Thank you. Thank you everybody. (Applause.)
I bet their manager feels like a jerk now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nah….he probably feels like a hero to the social justice warrior types 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
if they stay 500 or below he will be gone.
LikeLike
He is a jerk so it would be appropriate.
LikeLike
Red Sox, as in MAGA hat red?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it true there were boycotting players? I really don’t understand why millionaires that play games for a living get so much attention – never will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes Lulu… At least a half-dozen players — all black and a couple hispanic — did not attend. Among them was the excellent young manager, Alex Cora, who is Puerto Rican and boycotted because he perceives that President Trump mistreated Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the hurricanes. That is why you saw PDJT focus on and highlight the record relief dollars sent to PR in his rally last evening…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Imagine the outrage if the white players on a sports team had boycotted obama…
I’m at the point where I will not even speak to anyone I suspect votes Democrat or doesn’t like President Trump. I’m so sick of the treatment of the President, his family, and his staff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Google Tim Thomas boycotting a visit to President Obama's WH when the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011… He was brutalized and vilified and called a racist and so many other things… By the Boston Globe — who lionizes today's absentees… But I give fair props to John Henry (whom I dislike) who, in addition to owning the Red Sox, owns the Globe… He went to the WH today and was gracious…
LikeLike
I remember it very well. Thomas was very,very brave. Thomas was way ahead of the "curve"on that one.
God bless PDJT
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
The thing is, if Cora had specific issues to adress, President Trump would most likely be happy to discuss it with him off camera. I think the chart of hurricane relief funding at the rally might have been in part directed his way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was directed in whole his way… That chart was created for Alex Cora… And Cora squandered a fabulous opportunity … in many dimensions, actually. He screwed up.
LikeLike
screw cora and the other losers who didn't go. karma is bitch, the red sox completely suck this year. they're pathetically bad. Trump wins again
LikeLike
Nah… They are good guys… They are all black and hispanic and (unfortunately) mostly clueless politically… They get r-e-l-e-n-t-l-e-s-s pressure here in the Moonbat region… They can NOT go to the WH and be lionized by local, national and social media… Or they can GO and get attacked and vilified in the local, national and social media… If you are not political and don't have a dog in the fight and care only about baseball, you might take the easy path. Hammer them if you want to, ripcurl, but the left makes them a pariah if they go. I hate to see it, but I understand their decision. They are just a microcosm of the black and hispanic community who have been sold a bill of goods on PDJT.
LikeLike
please, go cover for these morons somewhere else
LikeLike
He is not the sharpest tool in the box and thinks like a victim despite the blessings this country has bestowed upon him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is not the sharpest tool in the box and thinks like a victim despite the blessings this country has bestowed upon him.
LikeLike
Too many folks worship at the altar of professional sports. Making heroes out of people of average/sub-average character but superior talent and athleticism is not wise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, fair is fair… John Henry, his wife Linda Pizzuti and Tom Werner are three Liberal Moonbats of the highest order. Although they looked liked they were sucking lemons throughout PDJT’s remarks, they attended the ceremony and Henry was gracious in his remarks. Good for them. This is more than I can say for several black and hispanic players on the team who did not attend because they believe the lies about President Trump on social media… and more than I can say for the manager, Alex Cora, a Puerto Rican who believes the lies about federal hurricane aid to his home…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, you know, they only hurt themselves. What should be a joyous, fun, happy occasion is overcast with gloomy faces forever memorialized on video. Nice example to set for young fans, including their own children. /s
As always, our President is gracious and appropriately cheerful, extending honor and hospitality to those who appreciate it and to those who don’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The reason why he brought out that little piece of paper last night at the rally with a chart on how much money was given to PR was to shove it up the Red Sox managers ass because he said Trump didn’t do enough.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly right, Frankie… That is why the President highlighted the record relief to PR… Alex Cora is a good guy who is not political and succumbed to the Social Media lies about PDJT and Puerto Rican hurricane relief… He put the players who wanted to attend in a terrible spot… The ownership are all liberal loonies but they rose above it… Cora was not mature enough… He blew it.
LikeLike
Puerto Ricans pay no federal taxes yet get billions in welfare and now 91 billion for hurricane relief – really to rebuild the island they let fall into disrepair.
I doubt he’s a “good guy” if he chooses to slander the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cora didn't "slander the president", Lulu, and he IS a good guy… My sense is that he is not political at all and, unfortunately, succumbed to a lot of pressure from friends, family, and the relentless liberal media here in New England and in Boston in particular (not to mention PR). It's too bad he caved to it as I suspect he isn't deep on the facts. He missed an opportunity. But it doesn't mean he is a bad guy. Not everything is politics in life and not everybody follows it like we do.
LikeLike
"Not political at all." NOT! Cora chose to make his refusal political. MLB is going the same route as the NFL. Sad.
LikeLike
Sorry, but a person of character and integrity does not succumb to anyone. I consider it weak and pathetic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, if only everybody had the character and integrity that you do, littleflower. With all due respect, you are "virtue signaling" just like liberals do all the time. I'm guessing you know nothing about those players, or why they didn't go to the WH, and have no facts to back up your "weak and pathetic" claim. Try not to be so blinded by rage for the left as the left is for PDJT.
LikeLike
Then he is uninformed and easily played. In my book,.that is at best naive and at worst stupid. To be good, you can't leave integrity and good judgment out of the equation.
LikeLike
Go Sox!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congrats to those who showed but I’m a Yankees fan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I remember when Nick Swisher and his wife Jo visited us in Afghanistan and I was like, “Have to give props to a Yankee.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes indeed Caius, very classy of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of the above!
Kudos to those who attended and were gracious while in attendance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Professional sports teams should never have been invited to the White House to begin with, my opinion.
Too bad not enough people will quit supporting taxpayer subsidized pro sports, egotistical infantile millionaire players; and the majority of players and owners are pro Communist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tend to agree, InAz… It started out innocently enough (JFK innocently invited the Celtics to the WH if memory serves)… But, like so many things, a nice slice of Americana has been warped and politicized… I say deep six it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn't David Price of the Red Sox say the "White Sox "were the ones going !
LikeLike
by my analysis, those players who snubbed the President did so for reasons that can only be described as either misinformed, or downright weak minded. The blacks who boycotted are mimicking corrupt black politicians, most of whom themselves are not particularly intelligent.
The Obama/Clinton/mainstream media lie generating app gives those parrots their talking points, and from that starting point, we get the verbal clusterf**k of ies and vitriol that has come to define the collective leftist monologue.
The blacks, I believe, are acting out like petulant children, because there is no longer a black president, and Trump is the one who replaced the iconic black president who failed his own people and everyone else who wasn’t a sycophant crony, so miserably. Oh, did I fail to mention that THEY ALSO HATE WHITE PEOPLE, BEING THE RACISTS THAT THEY CONSTANTLY ACCUSE THE REST OF US AS BEING?
The Hispanics who snubbed Trump apparently lack the intellectual firepower needed to read a little bit, and discover that Puerto Rico has steroidal corruption issues, within its’ body politic, that have choked hurricane recovery efforts, despite 91 BILLION DOLLARS of aid. THAT is a lot of money.
LikeLike
I’m glad JD Martinez presented the jersey to President Trump. He is one of the stand out guys in the MLB today. An absolute joy to watch him play. I must say however, we really do miss him in Detroit. ….and his comment about how it’s a once in a lifetime deal to be invited to the White House!!! You won the World freakin Series!! That’s humility. First class guys there.
Good job guys!
(Go Tigers!!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pitcher Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
The president has been very busy today! As usual!
LikeLike