May 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #840

🇺🇸 — ❤️ — Raising Tariffs on China tomorrow?? — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The law of the Lord is perfect, refreshing the soul.
The statutes of the Lord are trustworthy, making wise the simple.” 🌟
Psalm 19:7
—–——-
**Praise: Another MAGAnificent Rally! Thank You, President Trump! You’re the BEST…Be Best
**Praise: “President Trump invoked executive privilege to block an effort by House Dems to access special counsel Robert Mueller’s unredacted report and underlying evidence”
————
🙏 Pray:
— for extra layers of protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— this drama around AG Barr fall apart and deceit exposed
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…
— arrests for Opposition come soon
— for safety for Sec Pompeo…he canceled visit to Merkel, instead went to Iraq
— for all our military’s safety overseas (Middle East and South China Sea
— tariffs on China’s goods, to go into effect Friday at Midnight
— for our Fighting Patriots
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected–close all loopholes
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs-that they get plenty of rest in between work.
— catch all invaders and drugs–
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— Victory Over Evil, Lord!
————————————————–
🦅 “Make America Wealthy Again. Make America Strong Again. Make America Safe Again…and….Make America Great Again!”(Panama City FL Rally 5-8-19)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————–
America’s Lifeline Scripture:
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
Peter Navarro Keynote Remarks – (21:33) – (EximBankUS)
(14:32) “The costs of keeping the EXIM Bank on the sidelines can be measured in tens of billions of dollars in products we fail to export, and in the thousands of jobs we fail to create when this country does not have a fully functioning export credit agency to compete with its counterparts around the world.”
(16:37) “The fight for exports in world markets is no longer just company to company. It’s also country versus country. It’s America’s Dow DuPont versus Germany’s BASF. America’s Boeing versus Europe’s Airbus. America’s Caterpillar versus Japan’s Komatsu, and America’s capitalist corporations against wave after wave after wave of China’s state-owned and state-directed enterprises.”
(17:30) “Since EXIM lost its quorum in 2015, the U.S. economy has lost $20 billion in overseas opportunities. Right now, right now EXIM has $40 billion in transactions sitting in its pipeline just waiting for a quorum. If these transactions were simply to move forward they would support almost a quarter of a million American jobs.”
(18:01) “EXIM was set to finance $4 billion in U.S. exports for a major petrochemical facility in Egypt. Companies in Germany, China, the U.K. and Canada are now taking that work, and their export credit agencies are handling the financing. Meanwhile, critical nuclear projects using Westinghouse technology in Saudi Arabia, India, and Poland are stalled while China, with its mercantilist Belt and Road initiative is running circles around us.”
Is there a way to unseal that sealed Steele transcript that one of our dear leaders just tried to sweep under for 25 years?
What about our buddy, Senator Burr. Looking for leverage to save your ass is one thing, but looking completely desperate and openly knifing your team in the back is another. I hope this doesn’t end well for him. It would be good for the country
Tom Fitton: FBI Director is Protecting Same Gang that Tried to Illegally Overthrow President Trump
Didn’t get my fill of President Trump during the rally tonight so I watched some old videos of interviews. All were new to me and I got to know President Trump a little more in each one.
Came across this a video of Stone from 20 yrs ago when he was working with President Trump when he was exploring the idea of running for President in the 2000 election. I like his platform in ’16 better than 2000 but much of it is the same. Trade, Trade, Trade and the economy. Key.
Makes me wonder how different our country would be if he had run and won in 2000 or in 2012. So grateful he chose to run now and has accomplished so much!
Stone seems more grounded here than when I saw him in ’15 & ’16.
Interesting…
