Wednesday May 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
One more time . . . 🙂
I got out of breath just watching that couple!
When the music is performed without amplification I think we get a impression of what it sounded in period. The singer can really belt it out—just as it was done originally. This is great stuff, I think.
I fully concur. Non electronic music is the very best.
A Virtuous Woman
P r o v e r b s 31:10 asks the question: “Who can find a virtuous woman…?” Webster’s dictionary defines the word virtuous as general moral excellence, goodness of character, or chaste. The end of verse ten goes on to say if you can find such a woman, “her price [or value] is far above rubies.” The standard here is not an unrealistic perfection in all areas of life. Instead, it is an inward beauty of character and morals that can make any woman who seeks to cultivate these qualities a highly valued woman to all who know her.
We actually have biblical examples of virtuous women. Ruth was told that all the city knew she was a “virtuous woman” (Ruth 3:11) for her devotion to Jehovah, loving care for her elder mother-in-law, work ethic, and humility to listen to instruction. The virtue of Sarah is described in 1 Peter 3:4-6 for her submission to her husband with a “meek and quiet spirit, which is in the sight of God of great price.”
P r o v e r b s 31 emphasizes several qualities of a virtuous woman. She is worthy of her husband’s trust (verse 11), will always do her husband good and not evil (verse 12), diligently and consistently “worketh willingly” to advance family finances (verse 13-24), she conducts herself with “strength and honor” (verse 25), “opens her mouth with wisdom [or discretion, and]…kindness” (verse 26), and “looketh well to the ways of her household” without engaging in “idleness” (verse 27). Verse 30 seems to also imply that while she may possess or desire outward beauty, she realizes this is “vain,” or empty, and fleeting. Therefore, she places a higher value on the inner beauty of the virtues studied above, and she does so because she has godliness or is “a woman that feareth the Lord.”
If you are a man who has found a virtuous woman, you are greatly blessed. P r o v e r b s tells us “a prudent wife is from the Lord” (19:14), and she is “a crown to her husband” (12:4). Tell your virtuous woman today that you greatly appreciate her godliness, which makes her a true “trophy wife.” If you’re not yet married, this is the kind of woman you should be looking for. If you are a woman who is not satisfied that these qualities are developed fully enough in you, don’t be discouraged. Instead, take one of these qualities, ask the Lord to help you grow in this virtue, and prayerfully work on it today.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-virtuous-woman/
P r o v e r b s 31:10 Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.
11 The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil.
12 She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life.
13 She seeketh wool, and flax, and worketh willingly with her hands.
14 She is like the merchants’ ships; she bringeth her food from afar.
15 She riseth also while it is yet night, and giveth meat to her household, and a portion to her maidens.
16 She considereth a field, and buyeth it: with the fruit of her hands she planteth a vineyard.
17 She girdeth her loins with strength, and strengtheneth her arms.
18 She perceiveth that her merchandise is good: her candle goeth not out by night.
19 She layeth her hands to the spindle, and her hands hold the distaff.
20 She stretcheth out her hand to the poor; yea, she reacheth forth her hands to the needy.
21 She is not afraid of the snow for her household: for all her household are clothed with scarlet.
22 She maketh herself coverings of tapestry; her clothing is silk and purple.
23 Her husband is known in the gates, when he sitteth among the elders of the land.
24 She maketh fine linen, and selleth it; and delivereth girdles unto the merchant.
25 Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come.
26 She openeth her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness.
27 She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness.
28 Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.
29 Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.
30 Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the LORD, she shall be praised.
31 Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates.
Ruth 3:11 And now, my daughter, fear not; I will do to thee all that thou requirest: for all the city of my people doth know that thou art a virtuous woman.
1 Peter 3:4 But let it be the hidden man of the heart, in that which is not corruptible, even the ornament of a meek and quiet spirit, which is in the sight of God of great price.
5 For after this manner in the old time the holy women also, who trusted in God, adorned themselves, being in subjection unto their own husbands:
6 Even as Sara obeyed Abraham, calling him lord: whose daughters ye are, as long as ye do well, and are not afraid with any amazement.
P r o v e r b s 19:14 House and riches are the inheritance of fathers: and a prudent wife is from the LORD.
P r o v e r b s 12:4 A virtuous woman is a crown to her husband: but she that maketh ashamed is as rottenness in his bones.
The Met Gala
https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2019/05/08/if-you-cannot-make-sense-of-the-met-gala-and-the-obtuse-celebrity-fasions-this-thread-displays-things-perfectly/
Breaks my heart to see these reports.
Dog left for dead on the roadside with bag of food, toys in Fabulous KY
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (FOX19) – HART Animal Rescue is working to help save the life of a dog that was abandoned and left for dead in Kentucky.
The dog’s foster family has nicknamed the pup Nike. (Source: WXIX)
The local rescue picked the dog up in Gallatin County, Ky.
“They got him from another county and he was left along the side of a road with a bag of food and his toys and he’s only about 8-months old, 8-9 months old and he was hit by a car,” HART’s Shari Wyenandt said.
The dog’s foster family has nicknamed the pup Nike. Nike has two broken femurs and will take four to eight weeks to recover from his injuries. County Animal Hospital performed a 2 1/2 hour surgery on Nike to correct some of the work that was done on the dog while he was in Kentucky.
If you would like to help with Nike’s recovery please visit HART’s website.
“We think he was hit by a car and he broke both the growth plates on both knees, painful — and he couldn’t walk,” County Animal Hospital’s Dr. Gary Smith said.
https://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Dog-left-for-dead-in-KY-with-his-toys-a-bag-of-food-509583671.html
I’m saddened that he was left on the road and not at least dropped off in front of a veterinary hospital. That happens infrequently at our veterinary hospital and they always try to nurse the animal back to good health for adoption.
Here’s a side story related to the plane from Guantanamo Bay that slide into the water.
Fr Zuhlsdorf flew to G Bay (to sub for the chaplain) on that plane on its outward flight, which then returned with the chaplain on board. The poor chaplain lost his vestments when the plane went into the water.
Below are several links, in chronological order, from Fr Z’s website telling the story. There are photos of the chapel and its interior; iguanas; a video of kids playing in a playground who stood still at the bugle call; and other interesting bits and pieces.
http://wdtprs.com/blog/2019/05/of-blessings-of-airplanes-and-blessings-from-god/
http://wdtprs.com/blog/2019/05/days-1-3-ns-guantanamo-bay-small-dinosaurs-and-blue-waters/
http://wdtprs.com/blog/2019/05/action-item-navy-chaplains-vestments-lost-in-the-airplane-crash/
http://wdtprs.com/blog/2019/05/day-4-ns-guantanamo-bay-of-a-sunday-mass-hymn-tohu-wa-bohu-and-chess/
http://wdtprs.com/blog/2019/05/day-5-ns-guantanamo-bay-of-chesty-puller-tabernacle-doors-and-more-iguanas/
