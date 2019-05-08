May 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #839

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — MAGA Rally Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
Wednesday May 8th in Panama City Beach, Florida 7pm (CDT)
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “They confronted me in the day of my calamity, But the Lord was my support.” 🌟
Psalm 18:18
—–——-
**Praise: Appeals court ruled today to allow Trump Admin to send asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait out court process
**Praise: House Dems keeps yakking what their intentions are–“WeThePeople watching you”
**Praise: Fourth of July Fireworks to be allowed at Beloved Mt. Rushmore (Is MAGA fireworks coming, too?)
————
🙏 Pray:
— for extra layers of protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— House Dems contempt against AG Barr fail
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…
— arrests for Opposition come soon
— for safety for Sec Pompeo…he canceled visit to Merkel, instead went to Iraq
— for our military ships sent to Middle East and South China Sea—pray for all our military safety overseas
— for safety of Israel
— tariffs on China’s goods, to go into effect Friday at Midnight
— for our Fighting Patriots
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected–close all loopholes
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs-that they get plenty of rest in between work.
— catch all invaders and drugs–
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— for safety of our America and our Patriots
— Victory Over Evil, Lord!
————————————————–
🦅 “On this day of prayer, we once again place our hopes in the hands of our Creator. We give thanks for this wondrous land of liberty, & we pray that THIS nation – OUR home – these United States – will forever be strengthened by the Goodness and the Grace & the eternal GLORY OF GOD! ”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————–
America’s Lifeline Scripture:
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
Praying 🙏
Amen.
Amen! 🙏🏻
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Victory Over Evil !
Donald Trump Retweet
The “this isn’t what I signed up for” crowd that moan and groan when a particular issue is either moving to slow in our direction and going the wrong way remind me of the whiners who signed up for the National Guard but then complained when they were asked to deploy and fight for their country. They had a tantrum because they didn’t want to actually deploy &/or fight — they just wanted the free stuff and the money for playing soldier.
If this isn’t what you signed up for then you had no clue what you were getting into —>> a political war is Not just wins, success and victory parades.
A political war involves many battles, some losses and setbacks as well as wins and ultimately, if we stay faithful, victory.
But you MUST stay the course and remain faithful! If the battle seems to be going in the political enemy’s favor the battle isn’t lost … unless you quit and go home! The tide of battles often change, ebb and flow. The one who is winning now or seems to have momentum does not mean they will have certain victory.
The “this isn’t what I signed up for” crowd leave when the going gets tough and try to justify their discouragement and disillusionment. All they are doing is thinning the ranks to the true fighters so that we don’t have to deal with their weakness any more. Let them go (please go!) — they are just a distraction from our actual focus on fighting and winning!
I think of Gideon. He didn’t need those whose whole heart wasn’t in the battle or those who were dawdlers. We need to stand strong.
Just to be clear, it isn’t wrong to be upset and disappointed about set backs, about issues (battles) on which we seem to be loosing. It is only human to get frustrated and impatient for victory on all fronts, on all issues. And we SHOULD be upset about social media, the dems, the GOPe, etc.
Its what we do when we are frustrated or disappointed or even discouraged that counts! And its how often we express and how its expressed. If one is never encouraging, happy, excited about the wins, then one is not discouraged but a discourager. Big difference!
In discouragement or setbacks, support our leadership, President Trump, and use the setbacks or slow pace to victory to fuel determination and motivation. And always focus on how many wins we have and are having. There are MANY exciting, positive wins happening.
Shake it off and get busy! This is a political “war” and there are many, MANY ways to politically make a difference and channel that energy into political activism that will help President Trump fight and win for us!
Here is a key difference:
When the Uniparty attacks, the weak minded blame President Trump whereas true blue Patriot MAGA Americans blame the Uniparty, support President Trump and get busy with political action to help President Trump win against the Uniparty and to MAGA.
President Trump isn’t in shutting down social media accounts! the Far left social media company boards and staff are! President Trump isn’t slowing down the securing of our border – the Uniparty is! President Trump isn’t messing with China and NK – they are messing with us!
Every situation that we don’t like are the same situations and issues that President Trump doesn’t like and is working – the best of his ability and to the limits of his office – to fix.
We will loose it all if we turn on each other or on our President Trump. Focus your energy in the correct, useful ways – political action FOR President Trump and Against the Uniparty, corporations, COC, etc.
Katherin McCoun;
Well said! There have been harsh comments today, and your comments above are uplifting, and butt spanking at the same time.
I might only add I would suggest EVERYONE consider taking a few minutes to return to the HOME page, click on “about us”,,and READ.
It is helpful in reminding US of who we are, and why we are here.
You are a blessing, K.M., stay the coarse is great admonition.
Newsflash Al: Even if you clowns DO impeach him, he will STILL get re-elected – probably by an even BIGGER margin.
Donald Trump Retweet
With FBI classification of Comey memos, Comey had better not have any private copies. That would be a security violation of the highest order.
No copies may be circulated now in the public sphere, nor among Comey’s legal team..
He already ‘leaked’ copies of SOME of his ‘contemporary memorialising memos’, and has not been punished for it, at all.
Why would he be concerned about releasing additional memos?
I think this is HIS ‘Insurance Policy’;
It lays out what EVERYONE else in the coup attempt did, when and who with.
It is a “if I go down, I’m taking EVERYONE else down with me, so you all better make DAMN sure I don’t go down!”
This is why he has acted with impunity, cause HE knew he had this ammunition in his pouch. And, he no doubt made sure THEY know he has it. Of coarse, his memos will be totally self serving, casting all his actions in a most favorable light, doesn’t matter.
These memos are the road map, for those investigating the investigators;
a map of where all the bodies are buried. They are gold!
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
The really funny thing about that clip is: “[…] you can run the best campaign […]”
She really and truly is delusional. She needs a dose of Reality to snap out of it. Like a year or two in Federal Prison.
Used to have a friend from the hills of Virginia that would say
“she’ll even lie when the truth sounds better”
Donald Trump Retweet
…and he half-choked when saying it – LOL
Of course.
Worked with FBI agents for 25 years and never knew one that changed their FBI assigned cellphone with a change in assignment. In fact, FBI agents that had permanent duty station transfers from New York City to Miami still had their 212 area code cellphones from New years later! Mueller destroyed those cellphones to obstruct justice!
Keep reading, Dobbs. Gonna get Hot ‘n Heavy ’round here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent article.
By Alan Tonelson
Why Pre-Trump Trade Policies Really Were America Last Policies
Sign any deal, just to get a deal. Huge amounts of time quibbling over “shall” or “may”, or where to place a comma! Purposeful ambiguity.
They play us like fools.
Mr. Tonelson focuses on trade and economic issues. He seems even handed.
https://alantonelson.wordpress.com/2019/05/07/whats-left-of-our-economy-why-pre-trump-trade-policies-really-were-america-last-policies/
Anyone else read this & wonder if the DOJ has forced House Dems to lay their cards on the table?
LikeLiked by 1 person
TDS increased Schneiderman’s abuse! It couldn’t be his own fault.
https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/05/07/schneiderman-abuse-victim-trump-election/
Brian Sims- the jerk Dem rep. in PA. who’s been harassing older women and young girls praying at the Planned Parenthood Clinic- has a Repub. challenger, Josh Hall:
Because AG Barr is known for his integrity and is now set to investigate those on the left for spying on a political opponent, Nadler, and the Democrats seek to tarnish his reputation.
~Branco~
Should the FBI be abolished?
Abuses from the likes of Comey and Mueller are just the tip of the iceberg. We need to be reminded why the founders opposed having any sort of national police force.
….
State law enforcement agencies are not perfect but it is far more difficult for the federal government to politicize the actions of a state agency. Moreover, it is much easier to hold state agencies accountable for any abuses they commit, just by virtue of being closer to the people.
Indeed, with access to federal crime databases, most state police agencies have the capability to handle cases the FBI now handles, including domestic terrorist investigations. It’s a good bet that, given the FBI’s record on terrorism, the states will do a better job at stopping and preventing terrorism.
America’s founders were wise men and they knew not to make law enforcement a federal responsibility. They foresaw how the federal government could use a national police agency to play favorites, wreak havoc on our democratic institutions, and ultimately move us closer to a police state. The only question that remains is whether any politician will have the guts to initiate discussion on abolishing the FBI.
I have been encouraged about this all day! I never understood by the US fed gov allowed this to happen. Look forward to more ports being restored to US gov/business management and ownership! MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey George, you ain’t special. They were spying on everybody.
Col. Lang. – who was spot-on in his analysis in 2003 of the Iraq WMD falsehood by Dubya & Dickie and that the aftermath of the invasion would not be the US army being greeted as liberators as the neocons sold it nor would it change the Middle East positively as Bibi Netanyahoo claimed.
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/05/httpswwwwashingtonpostcomworldnational-securitypompeo-makes-unannounced-visit-to-baghdad-amid-rising-tens.html
“Chris Wray breaks with AG Barr, albeit diplomatically, over use of the term “spying.” Wonder if this division remains in place *if* it turns out Azra Turk was working for someone other than FBI.”
-Chuck Ross-
