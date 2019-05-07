May 7th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #838

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — Tomorrow is President Trump’s Rally — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
Wednesday May 8th in Panama City Beach, Florida 7pm (CDT)
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Day unto day utters speech, And night unto night reveals knowledge .” 🌟
Psalm 19:2
—–——-
Praise: President Trump’s tax returns has remained untouched–Thank You, Sec Mnuchin and team
Praise: China’s lack of commitment on trade talks with US, has been exposed
Praise: for our fantastic Trade Team Wolverines
————
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for protection for AG Barr and his staff–
— arrests come soon for Opposition
— extra layer of security for Trump family’s records/accts/taxes and to remain untouched
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…
— for our military ships sent to Middle East and South China Sea
— for safety of Israel
— tariffs on China’s goods happening this Friday.
— for our Fighting Patriots
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected–close all loopholes
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for catching all invaders and drugs
— for POTUS quietly reviving the National program to exclude Illegal Aliens from US jobs
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— In God We Trust
————————————————–
🦅 “America will NEVER be a socialist country! ”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————–
America’s Lifeline Scripture:
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
Amen…
Remember this Traitor who hates our American Flag?
There is so much happening on every front that is happening so fast, it feels like a FRIDAY !
Excellent 👍
Joe DiGenova on
Mueller testifying
(audio 8:05 minutes)
