President Trump Awards Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom – 6:00pm Livestream

President Trump is hosting an award ceremony today at the White House to deliver the Presidential Medal of Freedom to U.S. golfer Tiger Woods. Anticipated Start Tim 6:00pm EDT

WH Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream LinkGlobal News Livestream Link

30 Responses to President Trump Awards Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom – 6:00pm Livestream

  1. andyocoregon says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    And here I though President Trump was a racist and a white nationalist.
    How can this be? /s

  2. Rhoda R says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Okay, it’s cool that Woods was able to overcome whatever it was that was hindering his play, but is it worth the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

    • Mark L. says:
      May 6, 2019 at 6:12 pm

      Yes

      • trapper says:
        May 6, 2019 at 6:29 pm

        Agree. One of modern golf’s greats. Palmer, Nicklaus, Woods. He completely reinvigorated the game, for good or bad depending upon one’s perspective. I think for the good. It is tech that has had the negative impact. My 2 cents.

        • ristvan says:
          May 6, 2019 at 6:49 pm

          A golfer’s opinion here, golf seriously learned rather late after four other major sports: sailing, skiing, fly fishing, competitive shooting.
          Equipment never trumps form and technique in any of these sports. If you have golf’s physical skills, good equipment only accentuates your results.

          Trust me, my expensive golf clubs are not my golf problem. I am.

    • Risa says:
      May 6, 2019 at 6:13 pm

      Probably not, but Obama gave Biden the same award. At least Tiger Woods has accomplished something. Biden has just been a parasitical politician all his life.

    • andyocoregon says:
      May 6, 2019 at 6:17 pm

      I think President Trump answered your question in the first two minutes of his speech.

      And if Barack Hussein Obama could receive a Nobel Peace Prize in less than a year of his Presidency, then I’d have to say Tiger’s award is most certainly more than justified.

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      May 6, 2019 at 6:37 pm

      Absolutely.
      Congratulations, Tiger! 🇺🇸

    • Tiffthis says:
      May 6, 2019 at 6:51 pm

      Ellen Degeneres got one for being a lesbian. Why not tiger for being a “comeback kid”? 😉

  3. Dekester says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Channel surfing. CNN has it on live, not Faux yet. Baier, and Hume are droning on about the usual sh*t.

    God bless PDJT

  4. George says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Winners and true friends.

  5. Polish Rifle says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Tiger may still be a drug addicted sex fiend. Celebrity jihad still has photos posted of him proudly exhibiting his impressive manhood. Once a scumbag always a scumbag. Did Trump vet him?

  6. bullnuke says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Tiger is worthy of this recognition. Glad he got it. Very dignified ceremony. And yes, Acosta is still an ass.

  7. codasouthtexas says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Great to watch the ceremony! Tiger choked up!
    But on fox….

  8. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Tiger is not perfect, but he’s a MAGA Man all the way. Tough, doens’t want to be a victim, disciplined, strong will and gets the job done when it needs done.

    Congratulations, Tiger. So happy for you and POTUS on this day.

    You earned this. You deserve it.

    A great representative of the American spirit.

  9. ParteaGirl says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Great moment. I love a comeback story!

