President Trump Awards Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom – 6:00pm Livestream

President Trump is hosting an award ceremony today at the White House to deliver the Presidential Medal of Freedom to U.S. golfer Tiger Woods. Anticipated Start Tim 6:00pm EDT
WH Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link
And here I though President Trump was a racist and a white nationalist.
How can this be? /s
Okay, it’s cool that Woods was able to overcome whatever it was that was hindering his play, but is it worth the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
Yes
Agree. One of modern golf’s greats. Palmer, Nicklaus, Woods. He completely reinvigorated the game, for good or bad depending upon one’s perspective. I think for the good. It is tech that has had the negative impact. My 2 cents.
A golfer’s opinion here, golf seriously learned rather late after four other major sports: sailing, skiing, fly fishing, competitive shooting.
Equipment never trumps form and technique in any of these sports. If you have golf’s physical skills, good equipment only accentuates your results.
Trust me, my expensive golf clubs are not my golf problem. I am.
Probably not, but Obama gave Biden the same award. At least Tiger Woods has accomplished something. Biden has just been a parasitical politician all his life.
I believe 0bama awarded that award to 0bama in a moving ceremony attended by 0bama, Biden, 0bama, Big Mike, and the little 0bamas…
I think President Trump answered your question in the first two minutes of his speech.
And if Barack Hussein Obama could receive a Nobel Peace Prize in less than a year of his Presidency, then I’d have to say Tiger’s award is most certainly more than justified.
Absolutely.
Congratulations, Tiger! 🇺🇸
Ellen Degeneres got one for being a lesbian. Why not tiger for being a “comeback kid”? 😉
Channel surfing. CNN has it on live, not Faux yet. Baier, and Hume are droning on about the usual sh*t.
God bless PDJT
Fox News is playing it now.
CNN brought some ex-ESPN yahoo on to bad mouth the award.
Winners and true friends.
Tiger may still be a drug addicted sex fiend. Celebrity jihad still has photos posted of him proudly exhibiting his impressive manhood. Once a scumbag always a scumbag. Did Trump vet him?
Huh????
….and another thing –
PDJT spoke to so sincerely and genuinely at this ceremony. If BHO had been there it would ALL have been about him somehow.
WTF, dude?
They are friends. Christians believe in redemption.
Find a video from The Masters. Might learn what the definition of humility is.
Has Polish Rifle been vetted?
Get out of here. I came to golf late but with much joy. As much joy as skiing and sailing. My significant other was formerly married to a golf pro and taught me much our last 19 years together. What Tiger did in his comeback is beyond amazing. To dedicated golfers, incomprehensible.
I cannot wait for some Dem House idiot to claim this ceremony also violated the Emoluments clause, cause PDJT golfs and owns golf clubs.
He won The PGA Championship, 18 hole playoff, on a broken leg.
Greatest golfer of all time.
Tiger is worthy of this recognition. Glad he got it. Very dignified ceremony. And yes, Acosta is still an ass.
Great to watch the ceremony! Tiger choked up!
But on fox….
My mom thought the world of Tiger. She stood by him though the highs and lows—- she would have loved this moment.
Really, Juanita? Look up Obama/Biden bromance…
That’s what I call him too.
Tiger is not perfect, but he’s a MAGA Man all the way. Tough, doens’t want to be a victim, disciplined, strong will and gets the job done when it needs done.
Congratulations, Tiger. So happy for you and POTUS on this day.
You earned this. You deserve it.
A great representative of the American spirit.
Great moment. I love a comeback story!
