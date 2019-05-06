Monday May 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, May 6, 2019
“Thankful Hearts”
Not unless it was a good day to die.
There is not enough money on this planet to induce me to get on such a thing.
How can it be BENCH MONDAY already! Seems like it was just yesterday, but BENCH MONDAY it is…have a beautiful day….
Pyramid Mountain, Pyramid Lake, Jasper National Park, Canada…
Alton Baker Park, Eugene, OR…
San Francisco, CA…
Jackson, WY…
CNN Wrote Over 20 Articles On Covington Catholic Students, Ignores Philly Muslim Children Chanting About Chopping Off Heads
10:53 PM 05/04/2019
https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/04/cnn-covington-catholic-muslim-students-chopping-heads/
I recently ran across this YouTube. Brits use a few different terms, but I found the vid a fun reminder of my amateur musical beginnings…
Music Theory – Treble Clef (Understanding & Identifying Notes)
What About Foot Washing?
“What about foot-washing (John 13:1-17)?”
The text you cite has prompted several Christian denominations to practice foot-washing as a religious ceremonial rite. We feel the Lord was merely teaching the apostles a lesson about humility, a lesson they sorely needed (Lk. 9:46; 22:24).
In Bible days, feet that walked in sandals on dusty ground needed washing when they arrived at their destination (Gen. 19:2; 24:32). This humble task was often rendered by a servant (Gen. 18:4) or those willing to serve as a servant (Lk. 7:38; I Tim. 5:10). Proud men would of course refuse to wash a man’s feet (Lk. 7:44), and since this was sadly true of the apostles, the Lord washed their feet as “an example” (John 13:15) of humility.
This word example is important. The Mona Lisa is an example of Renaissance art, but this does not mean all Renaissance art is characterized by portraits of women. It rather means that the Mona Lisa has the same spirit of other works of that era. Thus the Lord washed the apostles’ feet to exemplify how they should treat others in the same spirit of humility. While washing a man’s feet exemplified this spirit well in Bible days, paved walks and leather shoes have rendered this particular example of humility obsolete. Today, guests are shown the same humble spirit with a beverage, a meal, and other gestures. We feel those who insist on practicing the exact example of humility the Lord gave are emphasizing symbolism over substance. They sometimes ask why we observe the Lord’s Supper but not foot washing, but the former is never said to be an example of what to do. Paul rather says, “This do” (I Cor. 11:24,25).
Finally, there is a doctrinal significance to this ceremony that renders it exclusive to Israel. God promised Israel they’d be a kingdom of priests (Ex. 19:6), and priests had to be washed in an initial baptism ceremony to initiate them into the priesthood (Ex. 29:4). Later they had to wash their hands and feet as part of their daily service (Ex. 30:19-21). When John preached that the kingdom was “at hand” (Mt. 3:2), he meant the kingdom in which Israel would be a kingdom of priests, so he baptized them to initiate them into the priesthood. In John 13, the time for the twelve to minister to the world as priests was drawing nigh, so the Lord washed their feet so they could function as priests (cf. John 13:6-10).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/what-about-foot-washing/
“When John preached that the kingdom was “at hand” (Mt. 3:2), he meant the kingdom in which Israel would be a kingdom of priests, so he baptized them to initiate them into the priesthood.”
Of course, for those thinking along dispensational lines, there was already a priesthood and temple at the time. The claim appears elusive as far as Scriptural backing, but I thought Paul put it well as to the nature of John’s baptism:
Acts 19:4-5 “Then Paul said, “John baptized a baptism of repentance, telling the people that they should believe in the One coming after him, that is, in Jesus. And having heard, they were baptized into the name of the Lord Jesus.”
“In John 13, the time for the twelve to minister to the world as priests was drawing nigh, so the Lord washed their feet so they could function as priests (cf. John 13:6-10).”
Gotta admit that hearing John 13 cast as commissioning Kingdom of Israel “priests” is a new one to me. First, everything the book of Hebrews covered regarding the shortcomings of the priestly lineage of Aaron under the Mosaic law contrasted with the better priesthood of Christ (Hebrews 7:21) draws into question how the type of priesthood suggested by this guy fits in, especially as the first covenant had faults and was fading away (Hebrews 8:1-13).
Second, Paul’s comments about how post-Pentecost Peter was conducting himself came to mind:
Galatians 2:14-16 “But when I saw that they are not walking in line according to the truth of the gospel, I said to Peter before all, “If you being a Jew live like a Gentile, and not like a Jew, why do you compel the Gentiles to Judaize? We Jews by birth and not ‘sinners’ of the Gentiles, nevertheless knowing that a man is not justified by works of law, except through faith from Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Christ Jesus that we may be justified by faith from Christ, and not by works of the Law, because by works of the Law not any flesh will be justified.”
Apart from the reiteration that as always, salvation is by grace through faith rather than works of the law, Paul observes that Peter at that point was living “as a Gentile, and not like a Jew.” How does living like a Gentile square with functioning as a Kingdom of Israel ‘priest’ in Peter’s post-resurrection earthly ministry — which included God choosing “for the Gentiles to hear by my mouth the word of the gospel, and to believe” (cf. Acts 15:7)?
Peter and the others being carried away (v. 13) needed to realize this important point about their relation to the law as believers: “For through the Law I died to the Law that I might live to God” (Gal 2:19). Just like everyone who fell short of the glory of God from the very beginning (Romans 3:23) and were dead in their transgressions, they needed to rely on the work of the One born under the law (Gal. 4:4) who did not fall short, and receive the resulting offer of salvation — by grace through faith — according to the promise (Galatians 3:18, Romans 4:13).
The next chapter (Galatians 3) appears to communicate the lack of distinction between the Jews and Gentiles (cf. Acts 15:9) as to how they were saved that Peter had already noted: “But we believe ourselves to be saved by the grace of the Lord Jesus, in the same manner as they also are” (Acts 15:11):
Galatians 3:6-7 “So also, ‘Abraham believed God, and it was reckoned to him as righteousness.’ Know then that those of faith, these are sons of Abraham.”
Galatians 3:26-29 “For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male and female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus. Now if you are of Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, heirs according to the promise.”
Smoking hot !! Break out the marshmallows.
POP goes the weasel!! HAHAHHAHAHAHA!
The metal in the product recalled was related to the Tyson Frozen fried chicken strips. I see this on occasion in the various USDA food recalls. It appears metal (sometimes plastic) pieces of the machinery used during the processing of the food break off and end up embedded in the final product, which must not be noticeable to the line workers. I dunno. Is a metal detection device needed to scan the finalized product? Don’t know what you would do about plastic embeds.
Here Enno Voorhorst plays his own transcription of a Handel Chaconne on a splendid, vintage Jose Ramirez concert guitar. The Ramirez family have been building guitars in central Madrid, for over a century. Andres Segovia famously played Ramirez instruments in the latter part of his career, making them highly sought after, especially during the 60’s and 70’s. Instruments from this period are large guitars with quite long 664mm string lengths and corresponding fret distances. As you can tell from Enno’s playing, his guitar has a characteristic bold, piano-like clarity that really announces its presence when played by someone with a virtuoso’s skill. These are rather large guitars and can be a real handful for averaged sized players. This guitar just looks small. Enno is, infact, a big guy. Once, when I shook hands with Andres Segovia, I was surprised to find this his large hand almost completely enfolded my own. Segovia was also a big guy who made his Ramirez guiitar look deceptively small.
.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=He7K0Rg6has
Opps. Let’s try this again . . .
WATCH:
People in Gaza celebrated in the streets as rockets were fired at Israel.
Now tell me they are all innocent and peace-lovers.
Guided Meditation for Sleep on Psalms 121- My Help Comes From God
