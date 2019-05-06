May 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #837

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 2 more days to President Trump’s Rally — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
Wednesday May 8th in Panama City Beach, Florida 7pm (CDT)
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ The heavens declare the glory of God;
And the firmament shows His handiwork.” 🌟
Psalm 19:1
—–——-
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for protection for AG Barr and his staff–
— arrests come soon for Opposition
— extra layer of security for Trump family’s records/accts/taxes and to remain untouched
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…poof…
— for our Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force now heading to the Central Command region in the Middle East
— for safety of Israel
— tariffs on China’s goods happening this Friday.
— for our Fighting Patriots
— all types of illegal voting be investigated and corrected–close all loopholes
— our American WALL being built
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for catching all invaders and drugs
— for POTUS quietly reviving the National program to exclude Illegal Aliens from US jobs
— for the 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— In God We Trust
————————————————–
🦅 “The real story is about to happen! ” (5-4-19 twitter)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————–
America’s Lifeline Scripture:
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
Praying !
Praying for Angelle !
TY, Betsy ! Counting on it ! You rock ! 👍👍👍
Angelle,
Sending prayers yor way, evrry day.
Hope you are well, my friend!
Dutchman:
Counting on that, my friend. And a big Tango Yankee for that!
I’m only on a few minutes here. Regret that I won’t be able to answer comments later, but taking a few mins here to respond. I appreciate you and Treepers more than you guys can know right now. I replied Piper and said that I can sense the prayers of Treepers. It’s a very strong bond I believed blessed by God between all of us here.
Deep in as I am, I pray for CTH, Sundance, Ad, his wonderful staff and all you Treepers several times a day. Nothing will stop that prayer.
Shalom and bless you and all!
I think Trump is talking about upending the Deep State, economy, international relations.
It could have been a tragedy if those horses got tangled up in that mud and went down. Max S cut off other horses and even got rough with Country House. He went way off the rail. But Maximum Security is undoubtedly a champion horse and will win many more races in the future.
He’s working that laser pointer again.
I think he is ensuring that Robert Mueller testify. Trump knows how TDS works and uses it to his advantage.
Yup, its a challenge, a dare.
If you write a report, over 400 pages long, it SHOULD speak for itself, and stand on its own merits.
If they need the purported author (Well, it DOES have HIS name on it!) to come in and expliain it, means its a poorlyvwritten report, no?
After all, its not rocket science; its LAW.
There are like 19 lawyers on the committee, and they have STAFF lawyers, as well.
But they need Mueller to come ‘splain it to them? Either the report is poorly written, or the dems LEGISLATORS who are SUPPOSED to be writing the laws, are LOUSY lawyers……
Or both!
MULTIPLYING TARIFFS on CHINA – “Shot Heard Round the World”.
[reposts from earlier thread]
POTUS Tweets:
For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars….
• $12.5 Billion TODAY Annually on $50 Billion
• $20.0 Billion TODAY Annually on $200 Billion
• $30.0 Billion MORE Annually on that $200 Billion
….of additional goods sent to us by China remain untaxed, but will be shortly, at a rate of 25%. The Tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China. The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!
• $81.5 Billion Annually on $325 Billion MORE
• … = $144 BILLION ANNUALLY in TOTAL
STUPENDOUS IMPACT:
China:
• China wanted the $32.5 Billion to disappear BEFORE signing a Deal.
• China got $111.5 Billion MORE for their backsliding and delays.
• China’s attempted “Renegotiations” blew their cover on ANY form of TRUST.
• POTUS will require “Enforcement” to be OPERATING before any Deal
• … for EVERY form of Violation
• … across EVERY Industry Sector
• … resolving EVERY Identified Violation not yet satisfied.
• Manufacturers RACE to shift Sourcing AWAY from China and BACK to the USA.
Mexico … and Canada: SCREWED.
• SANCTIONS on everyone involved in your back-door Chinese Auto Parts.
• … for Automakers, Suppliers and Banks.
• Manufacturers RACE to shift Production BACK to the USA.
USMCA: NO RUSH.
• USCOC: Seeing Funding DRY UP YET from Globalists who shifted to China?
• RINOS: Seeing Contributions DRY UP YET after delaying approval?
D-rats: Shame about those Contributions you planned to EXTORT!
An article posted by a Treeper this past week noted that CoC contributions are way down. I smiled.
EU Negotiators: “Too SLOW – You’re NEXT.”
Japan: JUSA Trade Deal during that Coronation State Visit?
Chairman Xi: Keep up the brave FACE. You choose:
• Less funding for Military EXPANSION?
• Less funding for Belt & Road DEBT TRAPS?
… Less GRAFT for COMMUNIST PARTY?
… Less INCOME for 1.3 BILLION CITIZENS?
DEALS with the Congressional UniParty on the way:
Did POTUS just trigger Wall Street into the open for … wait for it …
1. PROSECUTION of FARA VIOLATIONS, now that Mueller has set the precedent!
2. DEALS with the Congressional UniParty:
• China Deal discussions STALL with Tariffs in place until Congress passes USMCA.
• Tariff DEFICIT-REDUCTIONS STAY until Congress FUNDS removal with SPENDING CUTS!
[Not a thing Congress can say without SIDING with CHINA … as FOREIGN AGENTS]
RE Sundance’s initial post:
Wall Street Firms (Unregistered Foreign Agents for China) already screaming about @realDonaldTrump’s tariffs on China: @POTUS Tariffs are Great for USA! Lowers imports and deficits and boosts our GDP and profits! https://t.co/V5SPPaJR9M #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) May 5, 2019
Even BETTER: Energy LEVERAGE
May 2nd: POTUS removed China and everyone else from supply of Iranian Oil.
… And can now block Venezuelan Oil as well.
… Leaving China dependent on Energy imports from the USA and our Allies.
… Any Mideast/Soviet disruptions will STRANGLE China for Energy.
May 4th: POTUS called Putin to begin resetting relations.
… Removing any need for Putin to conspire with China.
May 5th: Pompeo announced EVERY country must leave Venezuela.
… Leaving Cuba short on Venezuelan Oil and needing Cash from China and Russia.
Week #12 since AG confirmation:
Dear Mr. Attorney General Barr,
Americans know the refrain “truth, justice, and the American way.” Truth and justice are integral to the American way. We ask that you remember the Americans who are counting on you to restore truth and justice, both alive and those who have died to secure the American way:
America is crying out for justice.
AG Barr, we are cautiously optimistic.
Americans know the myriad illegal and unconstitutional actions the Deep State, Democrats (Obama Admin, Clinton-DNC), and some Republicans utilized to stop a Presidential candidate and impair a Presidency. Americans know Russia is a false flag. Americans know foreign agents, journalists, law firms, and opposition research outfits were engaged in this silent coup. The conspirators are but a small number in comparison to us, Mr. AG Barr. Millions of Americans are praying for justice to save this Republic. Will you alter the course of history for the good of our Nation by upholding the law, bringing the wrongdoers to justice, and rejecting the pressures of a few attempting to shield the lawbreakers and evildoers? Will you restore justice in America? America is watching.
SALUTE!!!
SEMPER FI!!!
SHALOM!!!
Angelle! so good to hear from you!
Thanks, Piper!
I have allotted a few minutes to get on here for my weekly early am Monday S-S-S reply to Rynn’s weekly post. Promise made will be promised kept. I can sense the prayers of Treepers. Gotta be helping. Thank you, God, for CTH & Treepers!!!
I’ll just say Shalom to all in this reply since I’ll be back off in a few.
The world is watching to see if the citizen can throw off an overpowering oppressive government. If America loses this fight it’s hard to see freedom bursting out elsewhere.
Call it what it is, yet another example of left wing fascism.
Donald Trump Retweet
How about finishing that statement?
Let me help. “…..and prosecute those responsible to the full extent of the law”
It’s about damned time the head of the GOP steps up to the plate!
Was it the FBI or was it CIA?
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
I don’t know if investigations will bear Maria’s assertion out. Papadopoulos had a relationship with LCILP as early as 2015, and he was Facebook friends with a Sudanese employee.
How do you apply to the Trump campaign three times, work for Carson then take off for London in the middle of an election, if you want to work in politics? Why did it take Clovis to get him on?
Papadopoulos was never on anyone’s radar. He wanted to be a player, but ended up as a pawn.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1125149868220125184
Citizen817, did Jack Dempsy censor your Tweet May 6, 2019 at 12:27 am? That page is missing in action.
Dow Futures are down -550 points
When would it cause a delayed opening?
LikeLike
Appeal directly to the people. Even though their minds may be brainwashed, they surely know their leaders are corrupt.
That little pompous ass Wallace is such an effing prick. All pearl clutchy about Russian interference and Trump response. Where was he when the IC report declassified two years ago showed similar interference in the 2012 election. Wasn’t Obama apprised of this at the time? What was Obama’s response? Promising more flexibility to Putin – just imagine if Trump was caught on a hot mic saying the exact same thing – you can hear the calls of treason now. But for Obama- crickets. Clearly this has been going on for years but not considered significant until it could be used as a cudgel against Trump – Spare me the sanctimony Wallace- you are just an agenda driven hack masquerading as a serious journalist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike Pompeo was so perfect in this interview with Wallace. He’s so cool, no matter what Wallace says. It’s not often we get to see Wallace left in the dust like he was today.
I have to say… I am SO EFFING **SICK** AND **TIRED** OF TALKING ABOUT ***RUSSIA***. Holy crap. ENOUGH!
But they meddled. Everybody knows they meddled. 17 Intelligence Agencies and 9 out of 10 Dentists agree: they meddled. Why didn’t he tell Putin not to meddle? Does Trump believe Putin meddled? Does Putin think Trump meddled? Does Trump think Putin thinks Trump meddled? Does Trump think it’s ok to meddle? Did Turmp tell Putin to put the peddle to the meddle? And why didn’t he break into “Hey Puty Piddle, put your meddle in the middle and swing like you just don’t care”? Meddle? Meddle meddle, meddle meddle meddle? Meddle. Meddle meddle meddle, and meddle, meddle, and meddle. Meddle? Ha ha ha! Meddle! Meddle meddle, meddle. Ok! Meddle.
Freaking driving me crazy with that s-word.
“What was Obama’s response?”
If I recall, Obama wagged a bony finger in a press conference, and gave Putin a “really intense” stare at the G20. Actually, I only remember The Stare. Then he told China to stop “doing stuff” in the South China Sea, at which time he was told to exit out the back of AF1 if he wants to be graced by the presence of Chairman Xi. He complied. At some point he drew a “red line” in Syria. There was some other stuff, but at this point what difference does it make?
LikeLike
“Simply no historical comparison in terms of gov’t agencies illegally targeting presidential candidate and then overthrow a president”
“[…], that we know of.”
Fixed!
17 States trying to keep POTUS off the ballot 2020
What about write-ins?
Well, that’s not “Free And Fair Elections”, then, is it? Hm?
What do we need? Federal Intervention? Certainly Civil Rights lawsuits are in order, no?
Dem House Leader Jerry Nadler’s son works for firm suing President Trump
Democrat congressman Jerry Nadler, leading the investigative charge against President Donald Trump, has a son whose firm is trying to get access to Trump documents for their clients in numerous lawsuits against President Trump.
“Congressman Jerry Nadler has a big conflict,” our source tells Big League Politics in Washington, D.C.
“His son (Michael Nadler) got a job with Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP in 2018.
That’s convenient because Jerry Nadler and the Democrats just won control of the House in 2018.
Gibson Dunn & Crutcher hire Jerry’s son and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher are the main Nemesis against Trump and the Trump Administration on numerous lawsuits.
Now the Nadler family will gain access to thousands of Trump documents via Jerry’s subpoenas!,” our insider stated.
https://milnenews.com/2019/05/05/dem-house-leader-jerry-nadlers-son-works-for-firm-suing-president-trump/amp/
It’s not entertaining when people make you angry and stressed out. You might even agree with these celebrities but you.don’t.want.to.feel.angry.24/7.
The outrage machine burns people out. And then they realize that you’ve been yanking your chain. Sooner or later it dawns on people that none of the terrible things you’ve said would happen ever happen. Angry for nothing. No thanks.
Here’s the best possible response Barr could have to Heels Up Harris asking him if Trump asked him to prosecute Trump’s political rivals:
“Senator, this is America. We investigate crimes, not people.”
I wish Pap would sit down go through his records and publish his final official timeline from June 15 onwards. We seem to get an extra fact with each interview. I think all GOP candidates were subject to 702 ‘about’ searches from 2015 onwards. I betcha Bernie was being spied on too. When is Obama going to get his first question about this? Obama was the genial face of creeping Marxism.
I wouldn’t do that until their 302s are released. I guess Robert Mueller already tried to do his worst so PapaD can do that, but so many pieces are moving around, why give Deep State Cog #5 an easier time to invent evidence?
Yeah, maybe he should write it all down, like in a book or something.
As I posted earlier, the timing of the tariff bomb was made just before the markets opened in Asia. Shanghai down, Shenzhen tech down and Chinese banks are in a world of hurt and cannot admit to the mountain of bad loans on the books. they also need the almighty dollar as most countries who signed up to BRI deals must pay in USD and do not have the wherewithal To do so.
Massive censorship on social media no doubt to give Beijing time to organise a response, though zealot Xi of the Global Times CCP mouthpiece is ranting away on twitter. Also more rumours that Liu He and his massive delegation may be a no-show.
Meanwhile the Guangzhou trade fair saw a significant drop in attendees and one happy camper is Vietnam who hope the trade war continues as businesses flee China to welcoming Vietnam.
One thing to keep in mind, remember when the Singapore summit was being negotiated and NK starting acting up, then the President said call it off? This may be just another art of the deal to get the Chinese to start negotiating for real and cut the BS and stalling.
#winning
Nazi, fascist…..
Or racist, mysogynist, homophobe, xenophobe…..
They throw them all hoping something sticks.
I think that President Trump has been using the Russiagate story as a distraction from his China negotiations making some rather tasty lemonade out of some pretty rotten lemons. The pattern seems to have been that negative inflection points in the negotiations happen just as negative headlines in other stories spike. If that pattern holds true then this week is likely to begin with some very nasty media coverage as the tariff hike is a very big inflection point. Usually it turns by the end of the week but I suspect Mon-Wed to be exceptionally brutal.
There’s the Barr deadline on Monday so that’s one angle. Micheal Cohen also has a news conference so I expect he will come up with something that will lead the media and loonies to another potential bombshell that fizzles. Probably some new shiny obstruction angle. Should be an interesting start to the week.
